- Home
- /
- Bartow
- /
- Bars & Lounges
- /
- Stanford Wines
Bars & Lounges
Stanford Wines
No reviews yet
165 S Central Ave
Bartow, FL 33830
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Wine
1881 Napa Cabernet Sauvignon
$25.00
Alcesti Isola del Satiro IGP Rosso
$10.00
Amelia Brut Rose'
$14.00
Azimut Cava Rose'
$14.00
Bauer Rose'
$11.00
Bedrock Old Vine Zinfandel
$20.00
Bella Vita Red
$10.00
Bernard Vallette - Beaujolais
$17.00
Bodegas Rioja Blend 2018
$16.00
Broc Cellars Love Red 2019
$16.00
Calatroni Sangue de Guida
$11.00
Cambon Beaujolais
$17.00
Carolina Gatti Raboso Rose'
$17.00
Castello di Stefanago Rosso
$13.00
Caymus
$32.00
Caymus Suisun
$25.00
Cerro Napa Blend
$23.00
Chateau La Grolet Bordeaux Blend
$17.00
Chateau Les Mesclances "Charmes" Rose' 2020
$13.00
Clos Siguier Cahors 2017
$13.00
Clusel-Roch Coteaux du Lyonnais Traboules 2019
$18.00
DAOU Cabernet Sauvignon
$20.00
Dila-O Saperavi
$12.00
Domaine du Chapitre - Mon Bon Plaisir
$11.00
Domaine Guion
$15.00
Domaine Le Petite Cochon Rose'
$13.00
Dona Paulo Smoked Red Blend
$12.00
Dufaitre Premisces 2018 Beaujolais
$16.00
Elia Palazzesi Brunello
$28.00
Familie Bauer Niederosterreich Sweigelt
$11.00
Fermina Red Blend 2019
$11.00
Fermina Rose'
$11.00
Friends and and Farmer Redd
$11.00
Gaspard Bulles Rose'
$16.00
Gaspard Pinot Noir
$14.00
Ghost Pines Cabernet
$15.00
Ghost Pines Merlot
$14.00
Ghost Pines Pinot Noir
$15.00
Ghost Pines Red Blend
$15.00
Ghost Pines Zinfandel
$14.00
Grgich Napa Cab
$25.00
Hold Your Fire Cabernet
$18.00
Hurluberlu
$18.00
Inconnu Kitsune Napa Red Blend 2018
$19.00
Inconnu Lalalu
$16.00
John Almansa Zou Mai
$17.00
Koppitsch Red 2019
$19.00
La Patience Red Blend 2020
$11.00
Lo-Fi Cabernet Franc 2020
$17.00
Lo-Fi Malbec 2018
$18.00
Lobetia Organic Temperanillo
$9.00
Lobetia SINGLE VINEYARD Temperanillo
$11.00
Luccio Bello Rosso Sweet Red
$9.00
M Seduction Haut Medoc
$12.00
Martin Codax Ergo Rioja
$10.00
Mary Taylor Cahors Malbec 2017
$13.00
Matthieu Barret Petit Ours
$19.00
MOLO 8 Lambrusco
$10.00
Moss Roxx Ancient Vine Zinfandel
$17.00
Old Westminster Come Together Piquette
$14.00
Old Westminster Winery Take It Easy Rose' 2020
$14.00
Omen Cabernet Sauvignon
$17.00
Omen Pinot Noir
$17.00
Oro Bello Rose'
$14.00
Philippe Jambon Une Tranche Nouvelle 2017
$19.00
Pio Crianza
$19.00
Pittnauer Pitti 2018
$13.00
Podere Face to Face
$14.00
Podere Indocilis
$18.00
Poggiosecco Chianti 2018
$13.00
Railsback Freres Carignan 2020
$22.00
Rattlesnake Zin
$15.00
Roberto Henriquez Rivera del Notro
$19.00
Sebastien David Hurluberlu 2019
$18.00
Sentinelle de Massiac Minervois 2019
$17.00
Small Gully Little Book Shiraz 2017
$12.00
Storypoint Cabernet
$11.00
Storypoint Pinot Noir
$11.00
Swick Bring It! 2019
$16.00
Swick Grenache Noir Pet Nat
$19.00
Swick Pet Natch
$19.00
Swick Sangiovese
$18.00
The Specialyst Zinfandel
$18.00
Thomas Jullien Ventoux Sur Le Fil 2019
$15.00
Trefethen Cabernet Sauvignon
$25.00
Trefethen Dragons Tooth Red Blend
$25.00
Uivo PT Nat
$18.00
Val Di Giulia Barbaresco
$20.00
Val Di Giulia Barolo
$25.00
Vina Echeverria No Es Pituko Cabernet Sauvignon
$12.00
Zanasi Lambrusco
$14.00
Zinphomaniac Zinfandel
$17.00
1881 Napa Cabernet Sauvignon
$90.00
Amapolo Creek Zinfandel
$48.00
Caymus Napa Cab
$125.00
Caymus Special Selection
$300.00
Caymus Suisun
$75.00
D66 Grenache
$75.00
DAOU Reserve
$90.00
Grgich Napa Cabernet
$90.00
Hartford Zinfandel Dinas 2014
$85.00
Inglenook Edizione Pennino Zinfandel
$75.00
MOLO 8 Lambrusco
$36.00
Moss Roxx Ancient Vine Zinfandel
$45.00
Mount Peak Sentinel Cabernet
$90.00
Murphy Goode Liars Dice Zinfandel
$55.00
Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert
$90.00
Orin Swift Abstract
$80.00
Orin Swift Machete
$110.00
Orin Swift Palermo
$95.00
Orin Swift Papillon
$90.00
Orin Swift Slander Pinot Noir
$85.00
Rosenblum Paso Robles Zinfandel
$55.00
Seehof Pinot Noir Rose 2020
$45.00
Stag's Leap Artemis
$135.00
Tenuta Pederzana Lambrusco
$40.00
Villa Di Corlo Lambrusco
$50.00
Zinphomaniac Old Vine Zinfandel
$45.00
Antonico Prosecco
$10.00
Astoria Prosecco
$11.00
Athena Chardonnay
$9.00
Azimet Brut Cava
$14.00
Bauer Barig Orange
$15.00
Bauer Gruner Veltliner
$11.00
Bauer Hollotrio Gruner Veltliner
$15.00
Beck-Hartweg Riesling
$23.00
Bella Vita Pinot Grigio
$11.00
Brand Riesling 2019
$15.00
Brand Riesling Feinherb 2018
$15.00
Broc Cellars Love White 2020
$16.00
Camerlengo Accamilla 2018
$24.00
Canyon Road Moscato
$8.00
Carolina Gatti Orange
$20.00
Castello di Stefanago Campo Piano Pinot Grigio 2019
$14.00
Castello di Stefanago Macerato (Orange)
$16.00
Castello di Stefanago Orangiosauro
$20.00
Chateau Soucherie Anjou Blanc "Les Rangs de Long" 2019
$13.00
Christina Gruner Veltliner 2020
$15.00
Cieck Erbaluce di Caluso 2019
$14.00
Culitos Moscato
$11.00
De Marie Luigi Bianco Pet Nat
$13.00
Dila-O Rkatsiteli (White)
$12.00
Domaine de la Bregeonnette Muscedet
$13.00
Domaine Rimbert Sur La Plage
$15.00
Dona Paulo Los Cardos Sauvignon Blanc
$11.00
Fermina White Blend 2019
$11.00
Friend and Farmer White
$11.00
Fritz Riesling
$11.00
Gaspard Sauvignon Blanc 2019
$13.00
Grgich Napa Sauvignon Blanc
$25.00
Gulp Hablo Orange 2020
$14.00
IL Folicello Pet Nat
$15.00
Inconnu Chenin Blanc 2018
$17.00
La Patience Chardonnay 2019
$12.00
Laguna Chardonnay
$16.00
Lauer Riesling Barrel X 2020
$17.00
Left Coast Cellars White Pinot Noir
$16.00
Lobetia Organic Chardonnay
$9.00
Mapmaker Sauvignon Blanc
$10.00
Martin Codax Albarino
$13.00
Nestarec Danger 380 Volts
$26.00
Old Westminster Orange Pet Nat Piquette
$16.00
Old Westminster Winery Blinded by the Light 2020
$14.00
Orin Swift Blank Stare Sauvignon Blanc 2018
$22.00
Orin Swift Mannequin Chardonnay 2018
$25.00
Oro Bello Chardonnay
$15.00
Podere Ex Alba Orange
$19.00
Sancerre
$15.00
Seehof Riesling Feinherb 2019
$15.00
Seehof Riesling Kabinett "Elektrisch" 2020
$12.00
Storm Point Chenin Blanc 2020
$12.00
Swick Pinot Gris
$16.00
Swick WYD Chardonnay
$16.00
Til 6pm Canyon Road Pinot Grigio
$5.00
Trefethen Chardonnay
$17.00
Trefethen Riesling
$15.00
Uivo PT NAT Branco
$17.00
Vina Echeverria No Es Pituko Chardonnay 2020
$12.00
Weingut Gruner Leader 2019
$17.00
Weingut Orange
$16.00
Grgich Napa Sauvignon Blanc
$55.00
Orin Swift Blank Stare Sav B
$55.00
Orin Swift Mannequin Chardonnay 2018
$70.00
The Prisoner Chardonnay
$60.00
Urgency
$28.00
1881 Napa Cabernet Sauvignon (Deep Copy)
$55.00
Amapolo Creek Zinfandel (Deep Copy)
$48.00
Amelia Brut Rose' (Deep Copy)
$42.00
Astoria Prosecco (Deep Copy)
$33.00
Athena Chardonnay (Deep Copy)
$27.00
Azimet Brut Cava (Deep Copy)
$42.00
Azimut Cava Rose' (Deep Copy)
$42.00
Bauer Barig Orange (Deep Copy)
$45.00
Bauer Gruner Veltliner (Deep Copy)
$33.00
Bauer Hollotrio Gruner Veltliner (Deep Copy)
$45.00
Bauer Rose' (Deep Copy)
$33.00
Bella Vita Pinot Grigio (Deep Copy)
$33.00
Bodegas Rioja Blend 2018 (Deep Copy)
$48.00
Brand Riesling 2019 (Deep Copy)
$45.00
Brand Riesling Feinherb 2018 (Deep Copy)
$45.00
Broc Cellars Love Red 2019 (Deep Copy)
$48.00
Broc Cellars Love White 2020 (Deep Copy)
$48.00
Canyon Road Moscato (Deep Copy)
$24.00
Carolina Gatti Raboso Rose' (Deep Copy)
$51.00
Castello di Stefanago Campo Piano Pinot Grigio 2019 (Deep Copy)
$42.00
Caymus Napa Cab (Deep Copy)
$105.00
Caymus Suisun (Deep Copy)
$62.00
Chateau La Grolet Bordeaux Blend (Deep Copy)
$51.00
Christina Gruner Veltliner 2020 (Deep Copy)
$45.00
Clos Siguier Cahors 2017 (Deep Copy)
$39.00
D66 Grenache (Deep Copy)
$75.00
Domaine Le Petite Cochon Rose' (Deep Copy)
$39.00
Dona Paulo Los Cardos Sauvignon Blanc (Deep Copy)
$30.00
Dona Paulo Smoked Red Blend (Deep Copy)
$36.00
Dufaitre Premisces 2018 Beaujolais (Deep Copy)
$48.00
Familie Bauer Niederosterreich Sweigelt (Deep Copy)
$33.00
Fermina Red Blend 2019 (Deep Copy)
$33.00
Fermina Rose' (Deep Copy)
$33.00
Fermina White Blend 2019 (Deep Copy)
$33.00
Gaspard Pinot Noir (Deep Copy)
$42.00
Gaspard Sauvignon Blanc 2019 (Deep Copy)
$39.00
Ghost Pines Cabernet (Deep Copy)
$45.00
Ghost Pines Merlot (Deep Copy)
$42.00
Ghost Pines Pinot Noir (Deep Copy)
$45.00
Ghost Pines Red Blend (Deep Copy)
$45.00
Ghost Pines Zinfandel (Deep Copy)
$42.00
Gulp Hablo Orange 2020 (Deep Copy)
$42.00
Hartford Zinfandel Dinas 2014 (Deep Copy)
$75.00
Hurluberlu (Deep Copy)
$54.00
Inconnu Cabernet Franc 2019 (Deep Copy)
$48.00
Inconnu Chenin Blanc 2018 (Deep Copy)
$51.00
Inconnu Kitsune Napa Red Blend 2018 (Deep Copy)
$57.00
Inglenook Edizione Pennino Zinfandel (Deep Copy)
$65.00
Koppitsch Red 2019 (Deep Copy)
$57.00
La Patience Chardonnay 2019 (Deep Copy)
$36.00
La Patience Red Blend 2020 (Deep Copy)
$33.00
Laguna Chardonnay (Deep Copy)
$48.00
Lauer Riesling Barrel X 2020 (Deep Copy)
$51.00
Lo-Fi Cabernet Franc 2020 (Deep Copy)
$51.00
Lo-Fi Malbec 2018 (Deep Copy)
$54.00
Lobetia Organic Chardonnay (Deep Copy)
$27.00
Lobetia Organic Temperanillo (Deep Copy)
$27.00
Luccio Bello Rosso Sweet Red (Deep Copy)
$27.00
Mary Taylor Cahors Malbec 2017 (Deep Copy)
$39.00
MOLO 8 Lambrusco (Deep Copy)
$30.00
Moss Roxx Ancient Vine Zinfandel (Deep Copy)
$45.00
Mount Peak Sentinel Cabernet (Deep Copy)
$60.00
Murphy Goode Liars Dice Zinfandel (Deep Copy)
$55.00
Old Westminster Come Together Piquette (Deep Copy)
$42.00
Old Westminster Winery Blinded by the Light 2020 (Deep Copy)
$42.00
Old Westminster Winery Take It Easy Rose' 2020 (Deep Copy)
$42.00
Orin Swift 8 Years in the Desert (Deep Copy)
$70.00
Orin Swift Abstract (Deep Copy)
$70.00
Orin Swift Blank Stare Sauvignon Blanc 2018 (Deep Copy)
$65.00
Orin Swift Machete (Deep Copy)
$75.00
Orin Swift Mannequin Chardonnay 2018 (Deep Copy)
$65.00
Orin Swift Palermo (Deep Copy)
$80.00
Orin Swift Papillon (Deep Copy)
$90.00
Orin Swift Slander Pinot Noir (Deep Copy)
$85.00
Podere Indocilis (Deep Copy)
$54.00
Poggiosecco Chianti 2018 (Deep Copy)
$39.00
Rattlesnake Zin (Deep Copy)
$45.00
Rosenblum Paso Robles Zinfandel (Deep Copy)
$55.00
Sebastien David Hurluberlu 2019 (Deep Copy)
$54.00
Seehof Riesling Feinherb 2019 (Deep Copy)
$45.00
Small Gully Little Book Shiraz 2017 (Deep Copy)
$36.00
Storm Point Chenin Blanc 2020 (Deep Copy)
$36.00
Storypoint Cabernet (Deep Copy)
$27.00
Storypoint Pinot Noir (Deep Copy)
$27.00
Swick Bring It! 2019 (Deep Copy)
$48.00
Swick Pet Natch (Deep Copy)
$57.00
Swick Sangiovese (Deep Copy)
$54.00
Tenuta Pederzana Lambrusco (Deep Copy)
$32.00
The Prisoner Chardonnay (Deep Copy)
$45.00
The Specialyst Zinfandel (Deep Copy)
$54.00
Uivo PT Nat (Deep Copy)
$54.00
Villa Di Corlo Lambrusco (Deep Copy)
$40.00
Vina Echeverria No Es Pituko Cabernet Sauvignon (Deep Copy)
$36.00
VIna Echeverria No Es Pituko Chardonnay 2020 (Deep Copy)
$36.00
Zanasi Lambrusco (Deep Copy)
$42.00
Zinphomaniac Old Vine Zinfandel (Deep Copy)
$45.00
Trefethen Halo Cabernet Sauvignon
Wine Flight
A Dry Sense of Humor
$15.00
Burstin' Bubbles
$14.00
Catching Some ZZZs
$17.00
Cha Cha Cha
$11.00
Fly Me to the Moon
$14.00
Francly, My Dear
$20.00
Get Busy Livin', or Get Busy Dyin'
$17.00
Get to the Choppa
$15.00Out of stock
Gimme Some Sugar, I Am Yo Neighbor
$11.00
I Have Expensive Taste
$25.00
Ich Bin Ein Berliner
$19.00
Knock Knock Who's There? Orange
$18.00
Little White Lies
$15.00
Modern Family
$13.00
Mui Interesante'
$15.00Out of stock
Nice Action!
$16.00Out of stock
Pink Is My Favorite Color
$13.00
Vive La Beaujolais
$17.00
Who Cares, It's SWEET!!!
$11.00Out of stock
You Talkin' To Me?
$12.00
$5 Happy Hour Wines
Aa Bottle 2 Go
$20.00
Beaujolais: Georges Dubeuf
$5.00
Blanc de Blanc: MA Maison
$5.00
Bordeaux: Jean de Nodet
$5.00
Brut (Sparkling): Ma Maison
$5.00
Brut (Sparkling): Wycliff
$5.00
Brut Rose' (Sparkling): Wycliff
$5.00
Cabernet Sauvignon: Canyon Road
$5.00
Cabernet Sauvignon: Hacienda Albae
$5.00
Cabernet Sauvignon: Papi
$5.00
Cabernet Sauvignon: Proverb
$5.00
Cabernet Sauvignon: Tololo
$5.00
Cape Ruby: KWV
$5.00
Cape Tawny: KWV
$5.00
Cava (Sparkling): Castellar
$5.00
Cava Rose' (Sparkling): Castellar
$5.00
Chardonnay: Canyon Road
$5.00
Chardonnay: Le Sentier
$5.00
Chianit: Giuliano Rosati
$5.00
Chianti: Luccio
$5.00
Cotes du Rhone: Labbe
$5.00
Cotes du Rhone: Remy Ferbras
$5.00
Dornfelder
$5.00
Gewürztraminer: Starling
$5.00
Gruner Veltliner: Mission Lake
$5.00
Lambrusco: Campanetta
$5.00
Malbec: Alamos
$5.00
Malbec: Conquista
$5.00
Malbec: Hacienda Albae
$5.00
Malbec: Le Sentier
$5.00
Merlot: Canyon Road
$5.00
Merlot: Monterra
$5.00
Merlot: Proverb
$5.00
Montepulciano D'Abruzzo: Armeli
$5.00
Moscato (Blueberry): Luccio
$5.00
Moscato: Canyon Road
$5.00
Muscadet
$5.00
Pinot Grigio: Canyon Road
$5.00
Pinot Grigio: Proverb
$5.00
Pinot Noir: Canyon Road
$5.00
Pinot Noir: Le Sentier
$5.00
Riesling (Late Harvest): Hogue
$5.00
Riesling: Hogue
$5.00
Rose'
$5.00
Rose' (Sparkling): Ma Maison
$5.00
Rose': H3
$5.00
Rosso di Toscana: Giuliano Rosati
$5.00
Sauvignon Blanc: Canyon Road
$5.00
Sauvignon Blanc: Urgency
$5.00
Shiraz: Last Stand
$5.00
Spumante: Le Monferrine Asti
$5.00
Sweet Red: Luccio
$5.00
Sweet Walter Red
$5.00
Temperanillo (Organic): Lobetia
$5.00
Vinho Verde: Espiral
$5.00
Vouvray
$5.00
White Zinfandel: Canyon Road
$5.00
White Zinfandel: Rode Cellars
$5.00
Kitchen
Angel Eggs - Bacon and Blue
$12.00
Brie - Honey Pistachio
$15.00
Busta Cap
$12.00
Chef Selection - PICK 3
$25.00
Chef Selection - Shar-Kew-Te-Ree
$45.00
Crostini - How Do You Like Them Apples
$12.00
Snack Plate
$9.00
The Maniac - New England Lobster Roll
$25.00
Xtra Bread/Crackers
$3.00
Xtra Busta Skewer
$3.00
Xtra Cheese
$5.00
Xtra Crostini
$3.00
Xtra Egg
$3.00
Xtra Honeycomb
$3.00
Xtra Meat
$5.00
Xtra Misc
$3.00
Xtra Mustard
$3.00