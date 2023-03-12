Stanford Wines imageView gallery
Stanford Wines

165 S Central Ave

Bartow, FL 33830

Wine

1881 Napa Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

Alcesti Isola del Satiro IGP Rosso

$10.00

Amelia Brut Rose'

$14.00

Azimut Cava Rose'

$14.00

Bauer Rose'

$11.00

Bedrock Old Vine Zinfandel

$20.00

Bella Vita Red

$10.00

Bernard Vallette - Beaujolais

$17.00

Bodegas Rioja Blend 2018

$16.00

Broc Cellars Love Red 2019

$16.00

Calatroni Sangue de Guida

$11.00

Cambon Beaujolais

$17.00

Carolina Gatti Raboso Rose'

$17.00

Castello di Stefanago Rosso

$13.00

Caymus

$32.00

Caymus Suisun

$25.00

Cerro Napa Blend

$23.00

Chateau La Grolet Bordeaux Blend

$17.00

Chateau Les Mesclances "Charmes" Rose' 2020

$13.00

Clos Siguier Cahors 2017

$13.00

Clusel-Roch Coteaux du Lyonnais Traboules 2019

$18.00

DAOU Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Dila-O Saperavi

$12.00

Domaine du Chapitre - Mon Bon Plaisir

$11.00

Domaine Guion

$15.00

Domaine Le Petite Cochon Rose'

$13.00

Dona Paulo Smoked Red Blend

$12.00

Dufaitre Premisces 2018 Beaujolais

$16.00

Elia Palazzesi Brunello

$28.00

Familie Bauer Niederosterreich Sweigelt

$11.00

Fermina Red Blend 2019

$11.00

Fermina Rose'

$11.00

Friends and and Farmer Redd

$11.00

Gaspard Bulles Rose'

$16.00

Gaspard Pinot Noir

$14.00

Ghost Pines Cabernet

$15.00

Ghost Pines Merlot

$14.00

Ghost Pines Pinot Noir

$15.00

Ghost Pines Red Blend

$15.00

Ghost Pines Zinfandel

$14.00

Grgich Napa Cab

$25.00

Hold Your Fire Cabernet

$18.00

Hurluberlu

$18.00

Inconnu Kitsune Napa Red Blend 2018

$19.00

Inconnu Lalalu

$16.00

John Almansa Zou Mai

$17.00

Koppitsch Red 2019

$19.00

La Patience Red Blend 2020

$11.00

Lo-Fi Cabernet Franc 2020

$17.00

Lo-Fi Malbec 2018

$18.00

Lobetia Organic Temperanillo

$9.00

Lobetia SINGLE VINEYARD Temperanillo

$11.00

Luccio Bello Rosso Sweet Red

$9.00

M Seduction Haut Medoc

$12.00

Martin Codax Ergo Rioja

$10.00

Mary Taylor Cahors Malbec 2017

$13.00

Matthieu Barret Petit Ours

$19.00

MOLO 8 Lambrusco

$10.00

Moss Roxx Ancient Vine Zinfandel

$17.00

Old Westminster Come Together Piquette

$14.00

Old Westminster Winery Take It Easy Rose' 2020

$14.00

Omen Cabernet Sauvignon

$17.00

Omen Pinot Noir

$17.00

Oro Bello Rose'

$14.00

Philippe Jambon Une Tranche Nouvelle 2017

$19.00

Pio Crianza

$19.00

Pittnauer Pitti 2018

$13.00

Podere Face to Face

$14.00

Podere Indocilis

$18.00

Poggiosecco Chianti 2018

$13.00

Railsback Freres Carignan 2020

$22.00

Rattlesnake Zin

$15.00

Roberto Henriquez Rivera del Notro

$19.00

Sebastien David Hurluberlu 2019

$18.00

Sentinelle de Massiac Minervois 2019

$17.00

Small Gully Little Book Shiraz 2017

$12.00

Storypoint Cabernet

$11.00

Storypoint Pinot Noir

$11.00

Swick Bring It! 2019

$16.00

Swick Grenache Noir Pet Nat

$19.00

Swick Pet Natch

$19.00

Swick Sangiovese

$18.00

The Specialyst Zinfandel

$18.00

Thomas Jullien Ventoux Sur Le Fil 2019

$15.00

Trefethen Cabernet Sauvignon

$25.00

Trefethen Dragons Tooth Red Blend

$25.00

Uivo PT Nat

$18.00

Val Di Giulia Barbaresco

$20.00

Val Di Giulia Barolo

$25.00

Vina Echeverria No Es Pituko Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Zanasi Lambrusco

$14.00

Zinphomaniac Zinfandel

$17.00

Antonico Prosecco

$10.00

Astoria Prosecco

$11.00

Athena Chardonnay

$9.00

Azimet Brut Cava

$14.00

Bauer Barig Orange

$15.00

Bauer Gruner Veltliner

$11.00

Bauer Hollotrio Gruner Veltliner

$15.00

Beck-Hartweg Riesling

$23.00

Bella Vita Pinot Grigio

$11.00

Brand Riesling 2019

$15.00

Brand Riesling Feinherb 2018

$15.00

Broc Cellars Love White 2020

$16.00

Camerlengo Accamilla 2018

$24.00

Canyon Road Moscato

$8.00

Carolina Gatti Orange

$20.00

Castello di Stefanago Campo Piano Pinot Grigio 2019

$14.00

Castello di Stefanago Macerato (Orange)

$16.00

Castello di Stefanago Orangiosauro

$20.00

Chateau Soucherie Anjou Blanc "Les Rangs de Long" 2019

$13.00

Christina Gruner Veltliner 2020

$15.00

Cieck Erbaluce di Caluso 2019

$14.00

Culitos Moscato

$11.00

De Marie Luigi Bianco Pet Nat

$13.00

Dila-O Rkatsiteli (White)

$12.00

Domaine de la Bregeonnette Muscedet

$13.00

Domaine Rimbert Sur La Plage

$15.00

Dona Paulo Los Cardos Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Fermina White Blend 2019

$11.00

Friend and Farmer White

$11.00

Fritz Riesling

$11.00

Gaspard Sauvignon Blanc 2019

$13.00

Grgich Napa Sauvignon Blanc

$25.00

Gulp Hablo Orange 2020

$14.00

IL Folicello Pet Nat

$15.00

Inconnu Chenin Blanc 2018

$17.00

La Patience Chardonnay 2019

$12.00

Laguna Chardonnay

$16.00

Lauer Riesling Barrel X 2020

$17.00

Left Coast Cellars White Pinot Noir

$16.00

Lobetia Organic Chardonnay

$9.00

Mapmaker Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

Martin Codax Albarino

$13.00

Nestarec Danger 380 Volts

$26.00

Old Westminster Orange Pet Nat Piquette

$16.00

Old Westminster Winery Blinded by the Light 2020

$14.00

Orin Swift Blank Stare Sauvignon Blanc 2018

$22.00

Orin Swift Mannequin Chardonnay 2018

$25.00

Oro Bello Chardonnay

$15.00

Podere Ex Alba Orange

$19.00

Sancerre

$15.00

Seehof Riesling Feinherb 2019

$15.00

Seehof Riesling Kabinett "Elektrisch" 2020

$12.00

Storm Point Chenin Blanc 2020

$12.00

Swick Pinot Gris

$16.00

Swick WYD Chardonnay

$16.00

Til 6pm Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$5.00

Trefethen Chardonnay

$17.00

Trefethen Riesling

$15.00

Uivo PT NAT Branco

$17.00

Vina Echeverria No Es Pituko Chardonnay 2020

$12.00

Weingut Gruner Leader 2019

$17.00

Weingut Orange

$16.00

Grgich Napa Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

Orin Swift Blank Stare Sav B

$55.00

Orin Swift Mannequin Chardonnay 2018

$70.00

The Prisoner Chardonnay

$60.00

Urgency

$28.00

Wine Flight

A Dry Sense of Humor

$15.00

Burstin' Bubbles

$14.00

Catching Some ZZZs

$17.00

Cha Cha Cha

$11.00

Fly Me to the Moon

$14.00

Francly, My Dear

$20.00

Get Busy Livin', or Get Busy Dyin'

$17.00

Get to the Choppa

$15.00Out of stock

Gimme Some Sugar, I Am Yo Neighbor

$11.00

I Have Expensive Taste

$25.00

Ich Bin Ein Berliner

$19.00

Knock Knock Who's There? Orange

$18.00

Little White Lies

$15.00

Modern Family

$13.00

Mui Interesante'

$15.00Out of stock

Nice Action!

$16.00Out of stock

Pink Is My Favorite Color

$13.00

Vive La Beaujolais

$17.00

Who Cares, It's SWEET!!!

$11.00Out of stock

You Talkin' To Me?

$12.00

$5 Happy Hour Wines

$20.00

Beaujolais: Georges Dubeuf

$5.00

Blanc de Blanc: MA Maison

$5.00

Bordeaux: Jean de Nodet

$5.00

Brut (Sparkling): Ma Maison

$5.00

Brut (Sparkling): Wycliff

$5.00

Brut Rose' (Sparkling): Wycliff

$5.00

Cabernet Sauvignon: Canyon Road

$5.00

Cabernet Sauvignon: Hacienda Albae

$5.00

Cabernet Sauvignon: Papi

$5.00

Cabernet Sauvignon: Proverb

$5.00

Cabernet Sauvignon: Tololo

$5.00

Cape Ruby: KWV

$5.00

Cape Tawny: KWV

$5.00

Cava (Sparkling): Castellar

$5.00

Cava Rose' (Sparkling): Castellar

$5.00

Chardonnay: Canyon Road

$5.00

Chardonnay: Le Sentier

$5.00

Chianit: Giuliano Rosati

$5.00

Chianti: Luccio

$5.00

Cotes du Rhone: Labbe

$5.00

Cotes du Rhone: Remy Ferbras

$5.00

Dornfelder

$5.00

Gewürztraminer: Starling

$5.00

Gruner Veltliner: Mission Lake

$5.00

Lambrusco: Campanetta

$5.00

Malbec: Alamos

$5.00

Malbec: Conquista

$5.00

Malbec: Hacienda Albae

$5.00

Malbec: Le Sentier

$5.00

Merlot: Canyon Road

$5.00

Merlot: Monterra

$5.00

Merlot: Proverb

$5.00

Montepulciano D'Abruzzo: Armeli

$5.00

Moscato (Blueberry): Luccio

$5.00

Moscato: Canyon Road

$5.00

Muscadet

$5.00

Pinot Grigio: Canyon Road

$5.00

Pinot Grigio: Proverb

$5.00

Pinot Noir: Canyon Road

$5.00

Pinot Noir: Le Sentier

$5.00

Riesling (Late Harvest): Hogue

$5.00

Riesling: Hogue

$5.00

Rose'

$5.00

Rose' (Sparkling): Ma Maison

$5.00

Rose': H3

$5.00

Rosso di Toscana: Giuliano Rosati

$5.00

Sauvignon Blanc: Canyon Road

$5.00

Sauvignon Blanc: Urgency

$5.00

Shiraz: Last Stand

$5.00

Spumante: Le Monferrine Asti

$5.00

Sweet Red: Luccio

$5.00

Sweet Walter Red

$5.00

Temperanillo (Organic): Lobetia

$5.00

Vinho Verde: Espiral

$5.00

Vouvray

$5.00

White Zinfandel: Canyon Road

$5.00

White Zinfandel: Rode Cellars

$5.00

Kitchen

Angel Eggs - Bacon and Blue

$12.00

Brie - Honey Pistachio

$15.00

Busta Cap

$12.00

Chef Selection - PICK 3

$25.00

Chef Selection - Shar-Kew-Te-Ree

$45.00

Crostini - How Do You Like Them Apples

$12.00

Snack Plate

$9.00

The Maniac - New England Lobster Roll

$25.00

Xtra Bread/Crackers

$3.00

Xtra Busta Skewer

$3.00

Xtra Cheese

$5.00

Xtra Crostini

$3.00

Xtra Egg

$3.00

Xtra Honeycomb

$3.00

Xtra Meat

$5.00

Xtra Misc

$3.00

Xtra Mustard

$3.00

Frose' & Desserts

Frose' Floater

$2.00