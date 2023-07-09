Restaurant header imageView gallery

Stanley's Cafe - Zenith 21255 Califa Street

review star

No reviews yet

21255 Califa Street

Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

SNACKS

SNACKS

NUT & CHOCOLATE TRAIL MIX

$1.50

Planters

FRUIT & NUT TRAIL MIX

$1.50

CAJUN SPICE TRAIL MIX

$1.50

PRETZELS

$1.50Out of stock

CHEEZE-IT

$1.50

SMART FOOD WHITE CHEDDAR POPCORN

$1.50

CRACKER JACK

$2.25

2 HARD BOILED EGGS GrabNGo

$1.75

CHIPS

SEA SALT CHIPS

$1.50

Kettle Cooked Potato Chips

BBQ CHIPS

$1.50

HONEY DIJON CHIPS

$1.50

JALAPENO CHIPS

$1.50

WHITE CHEDDAR CHIPS

$1.50Out of stock

SALT & PEPPER CHIPS

$1.50Out of stock

SALT & VINEGAR CHIPS

$1.50Out of stock

DILL PICKLE CHIPS

$1.50Out of stock

CHILI LIME CHIPS

$1.50Out of stock

PRETZELS

$1.50Out of stock

CHEEZE-IT

$1.50

ROASTED JALAPENO

$1.50

COOKIES

CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

$1.50

Fresh Baked Cookies

CARAMEL CRUNCH COOKIE

$1.50

PEANUT BUTTER COOKIE

$1.50

OATMEAL CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$1.50

OATMEAL RAISIN COOKIE

$1.50

MOLASSES GINGER COOKIE

$1.50Out of stock

WHITE CHOCOLATE MACADAMIA COOKIE

$1.50Out of stock

GREEK YOGURT

RASPBERRY GREEK YOGURT

$3.15

Chobani Greek Yogurt - Raspberry

BLUEBERRY GREEK YOGURT

$3.15

Chobani Greek Yogurt - Blueberry

PEACH GREEK YOGURT

$3.15

Chobani Greek Yogurt - Peach

BEVERAGES

SODA

COCA COLA

$1.50

DIET COKE

$1.50

COKE ZERO

$1.50

SPRITE

$1.50

WATER

BOTTLED WATER

$0.75

.5 LTR Bottled Water

HINT WATER PEACH

$1.50

16oz Bottle

IZZE

IZZE CLEMENTINE

$1.50

8.4oz Can

IZZE APPLE

$1.50

JUICE (Copy)

ORANGE JUICE

$1.50

7oz cup of OJ

All hours
SundayClosed
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 1:30 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

21255 Califa Street, Woodland Hills, CA 91367

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fishbone Seafood Woodland Hills
orange starNo Reviews
5780 Canoga Avenue Los Angeles, CA 91367
View restaurantnext
Pascal Patisserie and Cafe
orange star4.6 • 733
21040 Victory Blvd. Woodland Hills, CA 91367
View restaurantnext
D'moon cafe - 21141 Ventura Blvd, Woodland Hills, CA 91367-2104
orange starNo Reviews
21141 Ventura Boulevard Woodland Hills, CA 91367
View restaurantnext
Pizza Polo
orange starNo Reviews
21604 Ventura Blvd Woodland Hills, CA 91364
View restaurantnext
GASOLINA
orange starNo Reviews
21150 Ventura Blvd Woodland Hills, CA 91364
View restaurantnext
Modern B&B L.A. - 6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200
orange starNo Reviews
6256 Topanga Canyon Blvd #1200 Woodland Hills, CA 91367
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Woodland Hills

Jasmine Thai - Woodland Hills
orange star4.5 • 4,125
20022 Ventura Blvd Woodland Hills, CA 91364
View restaurantnext
HQ Gastropub- Woodland Hills - 20969 Ventura Blvd
orange star4.2 • 2,317
20969 Ventura Blvd Woodland Hills, CA 91364
View restaurantnext
Cricca's Italian Deli & Subs
orange star4.6 • 1,498
4876 Topanga Canyon Blvd Woodland Hills, CA 91364
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000028 - Canoga Ave.
orange star4.5 • 956
6441 Canoga Ave Woodland Hills, CA 91367
View restaurantnext
Old New York Deli & Bakery Co
orange star4.1 • 899
6209 Topanga Canyon Blvd Woodland Hills, CA 91367
View restaurantnext
Nicola's Kitchen
orange star4.6 • 778
20969 Ventura Blvd Woodland Hills, CA 91364
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Woodland Hills
Canoga Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Tarzana
review star
Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)
Calabasas
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Encino
review star
Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)
Chatsworth
review star
No reviews yet
Northridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Van Nuys
review star
Avg 4 (17 restaurants)
Pacific Palisades
review star
Avg 4.1 (13 restaurants)
Sherman Oaks
review star
Avg 4.6 (48 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston