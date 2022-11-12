A map showing the location of Stan's Tapas Lounge 17477 Gulf BlvdView gallery

Stan's Tapas Lounge 17477 Gulf Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

17477 Gulf Blvd

North Redington Beach, FL 33708

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

N/A BEVS

COKE

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

PELLEGRINO

$5.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Aperol

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$4.50

TOM COLLINS

$6.00

CUC MINT LEMONADE

$6.00

FROM THE GARDEN

MARINATED OLIVES

$8.00

SHISHITO & SHIITAKE

$9.00

HUMMUS & TABOULEH

$9.00

NAAN PIZZA

HONEY PROSCIUTTO PIZZA

$14.00

GARDEN GOODNESS

$14.00

SWEET SUNSHINE

$14.00

FROM THE FIELD

DEVILED EGG CARBAONARA

$12.00

PLANCHA STEAK

$16.00

Frittata

$12.00

CHARCUTERIE

CHARCUTERIE FOR 2

$24.00

CHARCUTERIE FOR 4

$40.00

FROM THE SEA

FRUTO DEL MAR

$58.00

BAJA CEVICHE

$14.00

SMOKED FISH SPREAD

$13.00

SALMON CRUDO

$18.00

SHRIMP COCKTAIL

$16.00

Blue point

$2.50

BAGUETTE

THE PARISAN

$12.00

HARVEST

$12.00

JAMBON BEURRE SPECIALE

$12.00

DESSERT

Pear Tart

$7.00Out of stock

Housemade Pear Tart

SHEETCAKE

$12.00Out of stock

A LA CARTE

Side Naan Bread

$4.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Side Crackers

$4.00

Champ Mignonette

$1.00

COCKTAIL

$1.00

DRAWN BUTTER

$1.00

Horseraddish

$1.00

Specials

Brie tapenade

$16.00

Brie baked w Olive medoly, roasted red peppers and garlic tapenade

2 Bacon wrapped Scallops

$14.00

2 wild caught scallops wrapped in bacon

3 Bacon wrapped Scallops

$20.00

3 wild caught scallops wrapped in peppered bacon

Bacon wrapped Scallop

$8.00

Wild caught bacon wrapped scallop

WINE

13 Celcius SVB

$7.00

Acrobat PG

$10.00

House Chard

$7.00

Martin Ray Chard

$10.00

Banshee SVB

$12.00

House PG

$7.00

Sequoia Grove Chard

$18.00

Swanson PG

$14.00

Thomas Schmitt RIE

$9.00

La Crema SVB

$15.00

Nola Grace PG

$10.00

Albarino

$10.00

Daou Cab

$16.00

Hahn Merlot

$10.00

House Cab

$7.00

House Mer

$7.00

House PN

$7.00

J Lohr Cab

$10.00

Lucas & Lewellen PN

$16.00

Norton Malbec

$12.00

St. Francis Merlot

$15.00

Colores Del Sol Malbec

$8.00

Meiomi PN

$13.00

Prisoner

$28.00

Prosecco Split

$8.00

MOSCATO

$8.00

AIX Rose

$14.00

Prosecco Rose

$12.00

Bonterra Rose

$10.00

Wine Sample

Sangria By Glass

$8.00

Seasonal Sangria

$10.00

Champagne Julep

$10.00

Aperol Spritzer

$10.00

Champagne

$5.00

Pouilly Cuisse. LL

$16.00

Trouble maker Austin Hope

$14.00

13 Degrees BTL

$20.00

Acrobat BTL

$30.00

Banshee BTL

$34.00

Sequoia Grove BTL

$50.00

Martin Ray BTL

$28.00

Swanson BTL

$40.00

Thomas Schmitt BTL

$25.00

House PG BTL

$20.00

House Chard BTL

$20.00

MOSCATO BTL

$22.00

La Crema BTL

$45.00

Nola Grace PG BTL

$30.00

Albarino BTL

$30.00

Cork Fee

$20.00

Daou BTL

$45.00

Ferrari Carano BTL

$70.00

Hahn BTL

$28.00

House Cab BTL

$20.00

House Merlot BTL

$20.00

House PN BTL

$20.00

St. Francis BTL

$45.00

Norton BTL

$34.00

Meiomi BTL

$39.00

Trinchero Cab BTL

$100.00

Lucas & Lewellen BTL

$45.00

J Lohr BTL

$28.00

Chalk Hill Estate BTL

$65.00

Colores Del Sol BTL

$25.00

Prisoner BTL

$84.00

Domaine Carneros BTL

$65.00

AIX Rose

$42.00

Bonterra Rose BTL

$40.00

Prosecco Rose BTL

$32.00

Sangria Pitcher

$27.00

Banshee Champagne

$60.00

PF LL

$48.00

Trouble Maker Austin Hope

$42.00

BEER

3 Daughter Seasonal

$6.00

7venth Sun

$7.00

Big Storm Bromosa

$7.50

Blue Moon

$6.50

Cycle Crank

$7.50

Green Bench

$6.00

Jai Alai

$7.50

Sam Adams Seasonal

$6.50

Ultra

$5.00

Yuengling

$6.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Stella

$5.50

Beer Sample

Angry Orchard

$5.50Out of stock

Miller Lite

$5.00

Coors Lite

$5.00

Corona Extra

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Fat Tire

$5.50Out of stock

Heineken

$5.50

Heineken 0

$4.50

Sweet Water 420

$7.00

St. Pete Orange

$6.00Out of stock

Nutrl Pineaplle

$4.50

Nutrl Raspberry

$4.50

Nutrl Watermelon

$4.50

Nutrl Mango

$4.50

Cantina Ranch Water

$5.00

Cantina Watermelon

$5.00

Cutwater Mojito

$5.50

Long Drink

$7.00

Nutrl Lemonade

$4.50

Nutrl Blackberry Lemonade

$4.50

Nutrl Peach Lemonade

$4.50

Nutrl Strawberry Lemonade

$4.50
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

17477 Gulf Blvd, North Redington Beach, FL 33708

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Popular restaurants in North Redington Beach

Caddy's Treasure Island
orange star4.2 • 7,220
9000 W Gulf Blvd Treasure Island, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - St. Petersburg
orange star4.4 • 4,475
1235 Central Ave St. Petersburg, FL 33705
View restaurantnext
Rick's Reef - St. Pete
orange star4.6 • 2,542
6712 Gulf Blvd St. Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Sea Salt - St. Pete
orange star4.2 • 2,523
183 Second Ave N St Petersburg, FL 33701
View restaurantnext
1200 Chophouse
orange star4.6 • 2,497
5007 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
Snappers Sea Grill
orange star4.7 • 2,053
5895 Gulf Blvd St Pete Beach, FL 33706
View restaurantnext
