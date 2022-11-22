- Home
Stan's Restaurant Downtown NW
1029 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington DC, DC 20005
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fried Wings
$19.99
1/2 Fried Wings
$13.99
Baked Wings
$19.99
1/2 Baked Wings
$13.99
Potato Skin
$12.95
served with cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream
Large Steamed Shrimp
$35.95
Mozzarella Sticks
$11.95
served with Marinara Sauce
Quesadilla Cheese
$12.95
1/2 Steamed Shrimp
$21.95
1 lb Fried Shrimp
$35.95
1/2 Fried Shrimp
$21.95
Chicken Tender
$14.95
Catfish Nuggets
$15.95
Quesadilla Shrimp
$18.95
Quesadilla Veggie
$12.95
Custom Item
BBQ Riblets
$14.95
Calamari
$14.95
served with Marinara Sauce
Chilli Cheese Fries
$11.95
Quesadilla Chicken
$14.95
Quesadilla Sausage
$14.95
Stuffed Jalapeno poppers
$11.95
Sausage Marinara
$13.95
Sampler Platter
$16.95
Wings and Waffles
$13.99
Cut party wings 1/2
$13.99
Cut party wings whole
$19.99
Quesadilla Veggie
$13.95
Soup & Salad
Greek Salad
$13.95
French Onion Soup
$6.50
Add Salmon
$8.00
Add Shrimp
$8.00
add Crab Cake
$8.00
Chilli Cup
$5.95
Soup Du Jour Bowl
$6.75
Soup Du Jour Cup
$5.00
Add on Chicken breast
$4.00
Side Ceasar
$8.50
Side Ceasar
$7.99
Caesar Salad
$12.95
Side Salad
$7.99
Chilli Bowl
$7.95
Cobb Salad
$16.95
French Onion Soup
$6.75
Add Calamari, onion, pepper
$6.00
House Salad
$12.95
Sandwiches
Reuben
$14.95
NY style lean corned beef and sauerkraut served open faced on rye and covered with melted provolone with french fries
Tuna Melt
$12.95
Tuna Salad
$11.95
Served on bread or roll with french fries or onion rings
Fried Fish Sandwich
$14.95
Served with french fries
Stan's Famous Hamburger
$13.95
1/2lb freshly ground beef, grilled and served with french fries
Steak strip sandwich
$16.95
Deli Grill
$14.95
Chicken Breast Sandwich
$14.95
Chicken strips on a sub roll with french fries
Veggie Burger
$11.95
Seasoned portobello mushroom with cheese
Turkey and bacon Club
$13.95
Crab cake sandwich
$18.95
BLT
$10.95
Add Salmon
$8.00
Seafood & Pasta
Shrimp Alfredo
$28.95
Crabcake Platter
$33.99
Broiled Salmon
$31.95
Pasta & Alfredo Sauce
$17.95
Chicken Alfredo
$24.95
Pasta w/ Marinara Sauce
$15.95
Blackened Chicken and Shrimp Alfredo
$31.95
Chicken Parmesan
$29.99
Italian Sausage and Shrimp Gamberi
$28.95
Stuffed Haddock
$33.99
Baked Haddock
$27.99
Catfish Platter
$27.99
Stuffed Catfish
$33.99
Stuffed Salmon
$37.95
From The Grill
Chicken
Side Dishes
Beverages
Coffee
$3.25
Hot Chocolate
$3.25
Hot Tea
$3.25
Iced Tea
$3.25
Cranberry
$4.25
Grapefruit
$4.25
Orange
$4.25
Pineapple
$4.25
Club Soda
$3.25
Pepsi
$3.25
Diet Pepsi
$3.25
Ginger Ale
$3.25
Sierra Mist
$3.25
Tonic Water
$3.25
Red Bull
$5.75
Tomato Juice
$4.25
Arnold Palmer
$4.25
Lemonade
$3.75
Apple Juice
$4.25
Shirley Temple
$3.99
Yellow Bul
$5.75
bottled water
$2.75
Desserts
Add Ons
Ranch
$0.75
Blue Cheese
$0.75
Honey Mustard
$0.75
Vinaigrette
$0.75
Wing Sauce
$0.75
Thousand Island
$0.75
Marinara
$0.75
Sour Cream
$0.75
Side Of Bacon
$4.75
Upcharge Bacon
$1.50
Add Cheese
$1.99
Add on Cheese
$1.99
2 Boiled Eggs
$3.25
Tartar Sauce
$0.75
Add on Chicken breast
$5.95
Add on Salmon
$13.95
Add on Shrimp
$15.95
Bbq Sauce
$0.75
Vodka
Absolute Citron
$18.25
Ketel One
$18.25
Stolichnaya
$18.25
Ciroc Coconut
$18.25
Rail Vodka
$15.00
Tito
$18.25
Gray Goose
$18.95
Ciroc Peach
$18.25
Firefly Sweet Tea
$17.50
Ciroc Red berry
$18.25
Ciroc Apple
$18.25
Ciroc Pineapple
$18.25
Ciroc Mango
$18.25
Obama Drink
$18.75
Ketel Cucumber & Mint
$18.25
Ketel Peach & OJ
$18.25
Ketel Grpf & Rose
$18.25
Stoli Blueberry
$18.25
Bottle Beer
Amstel Light
$6.50
Budweiser
$6.50
Bud Lite
$6.50
Guinness
$6.75
Corona
$6.75
Heineken
$6.75
Miller Lite
$6.50
Angry Orchard
$6.75
Ginger Beer
$5.00
Red Bul
$5.50
Dos Sequis
$6.00Out of stock
Stella
$5.50Out of stock
Beer Mug
Out of stock
Red Stripes
$6.25Out of stock
Bud/bud light special
$3.00
Bucket special
$18.00Out of stock
Draft Beer
Glass Wine
Beringer
$10.95
BV Chardonnay
$10.95
Kendall J Chardonnay
$10.95
Pin Noir Kendell J
$10.95
Lamarca Prosecco
$14.50
BV Merlot
$10.95
Burlwood Cab Sauv
$10.95
Covey Run Reisling
$9.99
Che Goucho Malbec
$10.00
Moscatto
$10.75
Placido Pino Grigio
$10.75
Sauvignon Blanc
$10.50
Chateau Ste Michelle Rose
$10.75
Prosecca 750ml Bottle
$42.00Out of stock
Bourbon
Bourbon Gentle Jack
$18.50
Jim Bean
$17.50
Woodford Rsv
$23.50
Rail Bourbon
$15.00
Wild Turkey
$17.50Out of stock
Jack Daniels
$18.25
Makers Mark
$18.50
Bulleit
$18.25
Nob Creek
$18.95
Jack Daniel Honey
$18.25
Jack Fire
$18.25
Basil Hayen
$22.00
Jack Daniels Rye
$18.25Out of stock
Jack Apple
$18.25
Bullit Rye
$18.25
Brandy
Gin
Rum (Copy)
Scotch (Copy)
Tequila (Copy)
Whiskey (Copy)
Rail Whiskey
$15.00
Canadian Club
$18.25
Crown Royal
$18.25
Seagrams 7
$17.50
Fireball Cinnamon
$15.00
Jameson
$18.50
Seagrams VO
$18.75Out of stock
Southern Comfort
$18.25
Crown Royal Apple
$18.75
Sagamore Spirit Rye
$16.00
Sagamore Spirit Rye Double Oak
$16.00
Crown Royal Vanilla
$18.50Out of stock
Fireball Shot Special
$15.00
Tin Cup
$13.00
Blade & Bow
$16.00Out of stock
happy hour whiskey
$10.00
Cocktail A-G
Apricot Sour
$18.50
B_52
$18.50
Blue Hawaiian
$18.75
Cape Cod
$18.50
French Martini
$18.75
Bay Breeze
$18.50
Blue Motorcycle
$18.50
Chocolte Martini
$18.50
French Connection
$18.75
Gibson
$18.50
Dark/stormy
$18.50
Bahama Mama
$18.75
Apple Martini
$18.50
Buttery Nipple
$18.50
Four Horsemen
$18.50
Gin Gimlet
$18.50
Bloody Mary
$18.50
Brandy Alexandria
$18.50
Cosmopolitan
$18.75
Fuzzy Navei
$18.50
Crown Royal & Ginger
$18.75
Black Russian
$18.50
Comfortable Screw
$18.50
Creamsickle
$18.50
Gray Goose Apple
$18.75
Amaretto
$18.50
Ammaretto Disoranno
$18.50
Apricot Brandy
$18.50
B&B
$18.50
Baileys
$18.50
Butterscotch Sch
$18.50
Blue Curcaco
$18.50
Chambroc
$18.50
Campari
$18.50
Alabama Slammer
$18.50
Ammaretto Sour
$18.50
American Mule
$18.50
The Delight
$18.50
Crown Crush
$17.50
Kicker Don Julio
$3.00
Kicker Ciroc
$3.00