Stan's Restaurant Downtown NW

1029 Vermont Avenue NW

Washington DC, DC 20005

Popular Items

Fried Wings
Baked Wings
Potato Skin

Appetizers

Fried Wings

$19.99

1/2 Fried Wings

$13.99

Baked Wings

$19.99

1/2 Baked Wings

$13.99

Potato Skin

$12.95

served with cheddar cheese, bacon and sour cream

Large Steamed Shrimp

$35.95

Mozzarella Sticks

$11.95

served with Marinara Sauce

Quesadilla Cheese

$12.95

1/2 Steamed Shrimp

$21.95

1 lb Fried Shrimp

$35.95

1/2 Fried Shrimp

$21.95

Chicken Tender

$14.95

Catfish Nuggets

$15.95

Quesadilla Shrimp

$18.95

Quesadilla Veggie

$12.95

Custom Item

BBQ Riblets

$14.95

Calamari

$14.95

served with Marinara Sauce

Chilli Cheese Fries

$11.95

Quesadilla Chicken

$14.95

Quesadilla Sausage

$14.95

Stuffed Jalapeno poppers

$11.95

Sausage Marinara

$13.95

Sampler Platter

$16.95

Wings and Waffles

$13.99

Cut party wings 1/2

$13.99

Cut party wings whole

$19.99

Quesadilla Veggie

$13.95

Soup & Salad

Greek Salad

$13.95

French Onion Soup

$6.50

Add Salmon

$8.00

Add Shrimp

$8.00

add Crab Cake

$8.00

Chilli Cup

$5.95

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$6.75

Soup Du Jour Cup

$5.00

Add on Chicken breast

$4.00

Side Ceasar

$8.50

Custom Item

Side Ceasar

$7.99

Caesar Salad

$12.95

Side Salad

$7.99

Chilli Bowl

$7.95

Cobb Salad

$16.95

French Onion Soup

$6.75

Add Calamari, onion, pepper

$6.00

House Salad

$12.95

Sandwiches

Reuben

$14.95

NY style lean corned beef and sauerkraut served open faced on rye and covered with melted provolone with french fries

Tuna Melt

$12.95

Tuna Salad

$11.95

Served on bread or roll with french fries or onion rings

Fried Fish Sandwich

$14.95

Served with french fries

Custom Item

Stan's Famous Hamburger

$13.95

1/2lb freshly ground beef, grilled and served with french fries

Steak strip sandwich

$16.95

Deli Grill

$14.95

Chicken Breast Sandwich

$14.95

Chicken strips on a sub roll with french fries

Veggie Burger

$11.95

Seasoned portobello mushroom with cheese

Turkey and bacon Club

$13.95

Crab cake sandwich

$18.95

BLT

$10.95

Add Salmon

$8.00

Seafood & Pasta

Shrimp Alfredo

$28.95

Custom Item

Crabcake Platter

$33.99

Broiled Salmon

$31.95

Pasta & Alfredo Sauce

$17.95

Chicken Alfredo

$24.95

Pasta w/ Marinara Sauce

$15.95

Blackened Chicken and Shrimp Alfredo

$31.95

Chicken Parmesan

$29.99

Italian Sausage and Shrimp Gamberi

$28.95

Stuffed Haddock

$33.99

Baked Haddock

$27.99

Catfish Platter

$27.99

Stuffed Catfish

$33.99

Stuffed Salmon

$37.95

From The Grill

Pork Loin Chop Platter

$24.95

Custom Item

Full rack of Ribs

$28.95

1/2 Rack of Ribs

$18.95

Black Angus Prime Rib

$34.95

New York Strip Steak

$33.95

Ribeye Steak With Mushroom & Onions

$36.95

Smothered Pork Chop

$27.95

1/2 Rack with Shrimp

$26.95

1/2 Rack with Chicken

$26.95

Chicken

Custom Item

Chicken Grilled Breast Platter

$25.95

Chicken Tender Platter

$18.99

Chicken Parmesan

$29.99

chicken & waffle

$13.99

Side Dishes

French Fries

$5.95

Onion Rings

$5.95

Vegetables

$5.95

Celery & Carrots

$4.75

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.99

Custom Item

Baked Potato

$6.25

Coleslaw

$5.95

Basket of Rolls

$5.95

Rice

$5.95

Beverages

Coffee

$3.25

Hot Chocolate

$3.25

Hot Tea

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Cranberry

$4.25

Grapefruit

$4.25

Orange

$4.25

Pineapple

$4.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Tonic Water

$3.25

Red Bull

$5.75

Tomato Juice

$4.25

Arnold Palmer

$4.25

Lemonade

$3.75

Custom Liquor

Apple Juice

$4.25

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Yellow Bul

$5.75

Custom Item

bottled water

$2.75

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$7.95

Ice Cream

$4.50

Coconut Cake

$7.95Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$7.95Out of stock

Red Velvet Cake

$7.95Out of stock

A La Mode

$3.00

Lemon Cake

$7.95

Custom Item

Bread pudding

$7.95

Add Ons

Ranch

$0.75

Blue Cheese

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.75

Vinaigrette

$0.75

Wing Sauce

$0.75

Thousand Island

$0.75

Marinara

$0.75

Sour Cream

$0.75

Side Of Bacon

$4.75

Upcharge Bacon

$1.50

Add Cheese

$1.99

Add on Cheese

$1.99

2 Boiled Eggs

$3.25

Tartar Sauce

$0.75

Custom Item

Add on Chicken breast

$5.95

Add on Salmon

$13.95

Add on Shrimp

$15.95

Bbq Sauce

$0.75

Vodka

Absolute Citron

$18.25

Ketel One

$18.25

Stolichnaya

$18.25

Ciroc Coconut

$18.25

Rail Vodka

$15.00

Tito

$18.25

Gray Goose

$18.95

Ciroc Peach

$18.25

Firefly Sweet Tea

$17.50

Ciroc Red berry

$18.25

Ciroc Apple

$18.25

Ciroc Pineapple

$18.25

Ciroc Mango

$18.25

Obama Drink

$18.75

Ketel Cucumber & Mint

$18.25

Ketel Peach & OJ

$18.25

Ketel Grpf & Rose

$18.25

Stoli Blueberry

$18.25

Custom Item

Bottle Beer

Amstel Light

$6.50

Budweiser

$6.50

Bud Lite

$6.50

Guinness

$6.75

Corona

$6.75

Heineken

$6.75

Miller Lite

$6.50

Angry Orchard

$6.75

Ginger Beer

$5.00

Red Bul

$5.50

Dos Sequis

$6.00Out of stock

Stella

$5.50Out of stock

Beer Mug

Out of stock

Red Stripes

$6.25Out of stock

Custom Item

Bud/bud light special

$3.00

Bucket special

$18.00Out of stock

Draft Beer

IPA

$6.75

Stella

$6.75

Michelob ultra

$6.50

Custom Item

Happy hour Shock Top

$4.99

Happy hour Stella

$4.99

Happy Hour IPA

$4.99

Glass Wine

Beringer

$10.95

BV Chardonnay

$10.95

Kendall J Chardonnay

$10.95

Pin Noir Kendell J

$10.95

Lamarca Prosecco

$14.50

BV Merlot

$10.95

Burlwood Cab Sauv

$10.95

Covey Run Reisling

$9.99

Che Goucho Malbec

$10.00

Moscatto

$10.75

Placido Pino Grigio

$10.75

Sauvignon Blanc

$10.50

Chateau Ste Michelle Rose

$10.75

Prosecca 750ml Bottle

$42.00Out of stock

Custom Item

Champagne

Korbel Split

$15.00

Korbel Bottle

$45.00

Mimosa Special

$11.00

Custom Item

Bourbon

Bourbon Gentle Jack

$18.50

Jim Bean

$17.50

Woodford Rsv

$23.50

Rail Bourbon

$15.00

Wild Turkey

$17.50Out of stock

Jack Daniels

$18.25

Makers Mark

$18.50

Bulleit

$18.25

Nob Creek

$18.95

Jack Daniel Honey

$18.25

Jack Fire

$18.25

Basil Hayen

$22.00

Jack Daniels Rye

$18.25Out of stock

Jack Apple

$18.25

Bullit Rye

$18.25

Custom Item

Brandy

Remy VSOP

$23.65

Hennessey

$20.00

VSOP Hennessey

$22.00

Courvoisier VS

$21.00

Remy Tercet

$36.00Out of stock

Custom Item

Gin

Beefeater

$18.00

Rail Gin

$15.00

Hendricks

$18.25

Tanqueray

$18.00

Bombay Sapphire

$18.25

Happy hour gin

$9.00

Rum (Copy)

Parrot Bay

$18.25

Bacardi Light

$18.25

Moint Gay

$18.25

Bacardi Select

$18.25

Capt Morgan

$18.25

Rum Punch

$18.50

Myers Dark Rum

$18.25

Gosling Black

$18.25

Appletons

$18.25

Rail Rum

$15.00

Happy hour Rum

$9.00

Scotch (Copy)

Chivas Regal

$18.95

Dewars White Label

$18.95

Glenlivet

$21.00

Johnny Walker Black

$18.95

Rail Scotch

$15.00

Mccallan 12

$24.99

Happy hour scotch

$10.00

Tequila (Copy)

Rail Tequila

$15.00

Cuervo Gold

$18.25

1800 Silver

$18.25

Patron Silver

$19.95

Avion Silver

$18.25Out of stock

1800 Coconut Teq

$18.25

Milargo Teq

$18.75

Don Julio

$19.95

Happy hour Tequila

$10.00

Casa Migos

$23.95

Whiskey (Copy)

Rail Whiskey

$15.00

Canadian Club

$18.25

Crown Royal

$18.25

Seagrams 7

$17.50

Fireball Cinnamon

$15.00

Jameson

$18.50

Seagrams VO

$18.75Out of stock

Southern Comfort

$18.25

Crown Royal Apple

$18.75

Sagamore Spirit Rye

$16.00

Sagamore Spirit Rye Double Oak

$16.00

Crown Royal Vanilla

$18.50Out of stock

Fireball Shot Special

$15.00

Tin Cup

$13.00

Blade & Bow

$16.00Out of stock

happy hour whiskey

$10.00

Custom Item

Cocktail A-G

Apricot Sour

$18.50

B_52

$18.50

Blue Hawaiian

$18.75

Cape Cod

$18.50

French Martini

$18.75

Bay Breeze

$18.50

Blue Motorcycle

$18.50

Chocolte Martini

$18.50

French Connection

$18.75

Gibson

$18.50

Dark/stormy

$18.50

Bahama Mama

$18.75

Apple Martini

$18.50

Buttery Nipple

$18.50

Four Horsemen

$18.50

Gin Gimlet

$18.50

Bloody Mary

$18.50

Brandy Alexandria

$18.50

Cosmopolitan

$18.75

Fuzzy Navei

$18.50

Crown Royal & Ginger

$18.75

Black Russian

$18.50

Comfortable Screw

$18.50

Creamsickle

$18.50

Gray Goose Apple

$18.75

Amaretto

$18.50

Ammaretto Disoranno

$18.50

Apricot Brandy

$18.50

B&B

$18.50

Baileys

$18.50

Butterscotch Sch

$18.50

Blue Curcaco

$18.50

Chambroc

$18.50

Campari

$18.50

Alabama Slammer

$18.50

Ammaretto Sour

$18.50

American Mule

$18.50

The Delight

$18.50

Custom Item

Crown Crush

$17.50

Kicker Don Julio

$3.00

Kicker Ciroc

$3.00

Kicker Bulleit