Brewpubs & Breweries

SAAL Brewing

94 Reviews

$$

10209 270th St NW

Stanwood, WA 98292

Popular Items

Bavarian Pretzel
Smoked Chicken Taco Plate
SAAL Burger

Starters and Small Bites

Steak Tacos

$4.00

Grilled flank steak with roasted corn salsa and avocado crema, come back for more, there's always room for another steak taco. Choose flour or corn tortilla and house hot sauce.

Fish Tacos

$3.50

Blackened Mahi with pineapple pico and avocado crema, come back for more, here's always room for another fish taco. Choose flour or corn tortilla and house hot sauce

Soyrizo Taco

$3.50

Soyrizo with caramelized pineapple relish and cashew crema. Choose between flour or corn tortilla and house hot sauce Ⓥ

BBQ Pork Slider box of 4

$14.00

House smoked pulled pork, cabbage, house pickle and BBQ sauce on a beautiful brioche slider bun.

Jerk Chicken Slider box of 4

$14.00

Jerk chicken, pickled pineapple and pineapple habanero sauce on a beautiful brioche slider bun.

Cheese Burger Slider box of 4

$14.00

Burger patty, sharp cheddar and house sauce on a beautiful brioche slider bun.

The Zombie

$14.00

Tots, mac and cheese, Texas chili. The ultimate fun food.

Flaming Goat

$14.00

A mixture of goat cheese and cream cheese with roasted red and jalapeno peppers, topped with a honey chipolte sauce and served with fresh fried corn chips.

Blue cheese cake

$13.50

A savory starter. Blue cheese cake with a polenta crust. Served with toasted baguette.

Hummus Plate

$10.00

Homemade hummus with fresh vegetables Ⓥ GF

Smoked Salmon Dip

$11.00

House smoked wild caught Coho salmon with herbs and cream cheese. Served with fresh fired corn chips.

Poutine

$14.00

French fries, the best gravy ever and cheese curds.

Peanut M&M

$1.00

Candied Bacon 1 slice

$1.50

To go soup

$7.00Out of stock

Bavarian Pretzel

$8.00

Cheesecake with berry sauce

$8.00Out of stock

Pumpkin Mousse

$6.95

Entrees

Blackened Cod Sandwich

$15.00Out of stock

Blackened cod, roasted corn salsa and roasted red pepper aioli on an artisan bun. Choice of side.

Bacon Blue Cheese Burger

$15.50

Chimichurri Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Bacon, mozz, white balsamic aioli and chimichurri

SAAL Dip

$15.00

House roasted beef, caramelized onion, swiss cheese and horseradish goat cheese spread on baguette. With Au Jus.

Falafel Gyro Ⓥ

$14.50

House made falafel, lettuce, tomato, cucumber and red onion. Choose between tahini Ⓥ or tzatziki. Choice of side.

Gyro

$15.00

Seasoned lamb, lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion, feta and tzatziki on a grilled pita. Choice of side.

Pork Banh Mi

$14.50

House smoked pork, pickled daikon veggies, fresh cilantro, jalapeno and house aioli served on a 6 inch french roll.

SAAL Burger

$15.50

Hand formed 1/3 lb patty served with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion garnished with SAAL sauce. Add bacon $2 Gluten Free Bun $2

Sesame Salad

$15.00

Grilled flank steak or marinated grilled chicken, house made toasted sesame dressing, red bell peppers, sliced jalapeno, thinly slice red onion and sesame seeds.

Spicy Smoked Pork Hero

$15.00

House smoked shredded pork butt with pepperoncini, jalapeno, sambal aoili and cheddar cheese served on a 6 in french roll. Choice of side.

Turkey Bacon Melt

$14.50

A classic with fresh sliced turkey breast, bacon, avocado and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough. Choice of side.

Veggie Banh Mi Ⓥ

$14.00

Crispy fried Tofu, pickled daikon veggies, fresh cilantro, jalapeno and house vegan aioli served on a 6 inch french roll. Choice of side. Vegan and delicious.

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Iceberg lettuce, cherry tomatoes, blue cheese crumbles, bacon and house made blue cheese dressing.

Surf Salad

$15.00

Blackened Mahi, hard boiled egg, tomato, avocado, corn salsa and tossed in a honey chipolte dressing

Smoked Chicken Taco Plate

$12.00

2 tacos with smoked chicken, chili/lime aioli, jack cheese, onion/cilantro and shredded cabbage on flour tortillas

Anaheim Burger

$16.00

Smoky chipolte aioli, roasted Anaheim pepper, caramelized onion, provolone, lettuce and candied bacon

Soup and sandwich

$10.00

Reuben

$18.00Out of stock

Romesco Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Tuna Melt

$15.00

Children’s Menu

Kids Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Kids burger

$6.00

Kids quesedilla

$6.00

Kids Mac and cheese

$6.00

Sauce

SAAL house sauce

$0.25

Ranch

$0.25

Spicy Aioli (Sambal)

$0.25

BBQ sauce

$0.25

Blue cheese dressing

$0.25

Tzatziki

$0.50

horseradish

$0.25

Red Hot sauce

$0.25

Verde sauce

$0.25

Pineapple habenero

$0.25

Sour cream

$0.50

dijon

$0.25

Honey mustard

$0.25

Mayo

$0.25

Sides

Apple slaw

$4.00

Basket of Fries

Basket of sweet potato fries

Basket of Tots

extra baguette

$2.00

extra pita

$2.00

Pita vegan

$2.00

Extra corn chips

$2.00

Hummus veggies

$5.00

To Go Craft Beer and wine (Copy)

64 oz Beer Growler fill of your clean growler

$16.00

Please check Untappd for our current tap list.

64 oz Cider Growler, fill of your clean growler

$20.00

Please check Untappd for our current tap list.

64 oz Growler (glass only)

$5.00

Glass only. Beer or cider sold separately.

32 oz Beer Growler fill of your clean growler

$10.00

32 oz Cider Growler fill of your clean growler

$12.00

32 oz Glower (glass only)

$5.00

Luke Cabernet Sauvignon 750 ml

$25.00

Ryan Patrick Naked Chardonnay 750 ml

$18.00

Ryan Patrick Pinot Grigio 750 ml

$18.00

Ryan Patrick Redhead Red 750 ml

$18.00

Soda and bottled water

Coke

$1.50

Diet Coke

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Lemon seltzer

$1.50

Lime Seltzer

$1.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Community focused brewery and full service restaurant bringing a world class food and beverage experience to Stanwood/Camano Island.

Location

10209 270th St NW, Stanwood, WA 98292

SAAL Brewing image
SAAL Brewing image
SAAL Brewing image

