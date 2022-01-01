Staplehouse Market 541 Edgewood Avenue Southeast

Terre Rouge, Pyramid Block Syrah, Shenandoah Valley, California '05

$54.00 Out of stock

The wine maker here is one of the original Rhone Rangers (the crew that brought Rhone grapes to California in the 80's). The incredible thing about him is that he believes wine should spend plenty of time aging before being let loose on the public. You read right, this is 2005, and this is the current vintage. and it is SCREAMING good. Take what you think of syrah, big meaty, gamey wines. And then send a note of bright balancing acid right through the middle. It's an incredible picture of what can be done in the far northern parts of California.