Staplehouse Market 541 Edgewood Avenue Southeast

Popular Items
DISHES
Grinder
Staplehouse semolina milk bread, pepperoni, mortadella, bologna, olive tapenade, giardiniera, cheese sauce (**meats and vegetables subject to change depending on ingredient availability**)
Meatball Hero
Tomato gravy, mozzarella
Shrimp Roll
Onion, mayo, shoestring fries, brioche
Beef Tartare
Dry aged beef tartare, aji dolce, puffed farro, lettuces
Alkaline Noodles
fresh alkaline noodles, chili crisp, soy sauce, black vinegar, bok choy & crispy garlic chips
Farm Egg
Crispy Tempura Farm Egg, Roasted Carolina Gold Rice, Farro Verde, Roasted Broccoli, Mushrooms
Eggplant
Dry fried eggplant, spicy peanut salsa macha, cilantro
Shishitos
Blistered Shishito Peppers, benne seed puree, sakebushi
Squash
Roasted Squash, Hazelnuts in Brown Butter, Pickled Lemon Peel, Arugula
Tonkotsu Broth
PASTRIES
chocolate chip cookie
classic chocolate chip cookie only better!
hot chocolate cookie
Mexican hot chocolate cookie (made with cayenne and cinnamon, for a little kick of heat)
blondie
brown butter cookie bar
canale, large
canale de bordeaux is a french pastry flavored with rum and vanilla with a soft and tender custard center and a dark, thick caramelized crust.
tart
Caramel apple, buttermilk custard, chocolate drizzle
focaccia
mushroom, fennel, arugula pesto (no nuts), parmesan
Chicken Empanada
Casa Cardoza empanada. Chicken with leeks & fennel
Black Bean & Cheese Empanada
Casa Cardoza empanada. Black beans, mozzarella and provolone cheeses, onion, paprika, and cayenne all wrapped up and baked.
Ham & Cheese Empanada
Casa Cardoza empanada. Black forest ham with provolone and mozzarella cheeses
Cheesy Onion Empanada
Casa Cardoza empanada. Sweet yellow onions with provolone and mozzarella cheeses
Steak + Potato Empanada
Casa Cardoza empanada. Hanger steak and yukon potatoes with chimichurri on top
baguette
Classic French baguette
CHARCUTERIE
Foie Gras Terrine
2 oz - have you ever tried a chocolate chip cookie foie gras sandwich? (cookie sold separately)
Pork Terrine
Pork + chicken of the woods mushrooms, wrapped in bacon
Pate Campagne
Pork + pistachio, wrapped in bacon
Staplehouse Board, Small
You MUST select ONE option as listed below! All boards are served with SH everything crackers. Feeds 1 - 2 people
Staplehouse Board, Large
You MUST select ONE option as listed below! All boards are served with SH everything crackers. Feeds 2 - 4 people
Chicken Liver Tart
chicken liver mousse, burnt honey gel, muscadine
DRINKS FOR HERE
Agua Fresca
Apple, chai, spices
Paloma
Tequila, grapefruit liquor, grapefruit soda water
Sharon Roselle
Mezcal, Spiced Hibiscus, Allspice, Bitters
Sangria
Cognac, Red Wine, Cinnamon Syrup, Ginger Beer
Hot Toddy
Old Fashioned base, Lemon, Cinnamon
Negroni
Gin, italian bitter, carpano vermouth
Bizzaro Canned Spritz
Bizzarro Spritz: blend of Bizzaro, wine & bubbles served on ice
Bloody Mary
Vodka, Lime, Bloody Point Mix
Old Fashioned
Whiskey, bitters, simple syrup
Spritz
Cappelletti, prosecco, soda water on ice
Vermouth + soda
Vermut Negre + Montane
Fernet
Ebo Lebo Amaro
Eda Rhyne Amaro Flora
Meletti Amaro
Glass Sparkling
Diver, Brut, California NV| Lively & enchanting sparkler with notes of green apple, white peach + honey dew melon
Glass White
Saint Roche, Sauvignon Blanc, Loire | Light and crushable sauv blanc with jalapeno and green grass
Glass Rose
Kind Stranger, Washington | Bright strawberry, lively acidity
Glass Red
Angelo Negro, Rosso, Piedmont, Italy| gushy red fruits, playful acidity
La Quintinye Vermouth Blanc, Charente, France
French vermouth with bright herby notes, saline, and a hint of white tea
La Quintinye Vermouth Rouge, Charente, France
French vermouth with notes of malted caramel, ginger, and candied orange
Montanaro, Vermouth Bianco, Italy
Italian vermouth with dried herbs, menthol, and citrus.
Routin, Dry Vermouth, Savoie, France
Bright Dry vermouth with notes of Thyme, Rosemary and white flowers
Primitivo Quiles, Vermouth Rosso, Alicante, Spain
Bold red vermouth that reminds you of cocoa, cardamom, and vanilla
Vidte Bianco Vermouth, Valencia, Spain
Crushable white vermouth with a hint of florals and bitter stone fruit
Casa Mariol, Vermut Blanc, Catalonia, Spain
Casa Mariol, Vermut Negre, Catalonia, Spain
Kikusui, Funaguchi Ginjo Nama Gensgu
Maneki Wanko, Lucky Dog Sake
Chiyomusubi, Kitaro Jungin
Manotsuru, Crane, Junmai
N/A BEVERAGES
HOT Coffee
ICED Coffee
Kea Cold Brew
Meadow Tea
Lemongrass, tarragon, spearmint- caffeine free, Served Hot
Carrot Tea
dried carrot, masala chai, cinnamon, ginger - caffeine free, Served Hot
Fragrant Leaf Tea
lively & bright, cucumber, golden raisin, Served Hot
Snow Jasmine Tea
sweet nectar lily + jasmine, intensely aromatic, Served hot
Nantou Tea
molasses, toffee, buttered toast, Served Hot
Marshmallow Tea
Botanical caffeine free blend of chamomile, orange, and white tea, Served Hot
Coca-Cola
12 oz Mexican Coke with cane sugar
Sprite
12 oz
Bunkhouse Spicy Ginger Ale
Ginger ale with a serious bite! Made in Athens, Ga
Leitz NA Riesling
Non Alcoholic Sparkling Riesling, 8oz can
Run Wild NA Hazy IPA
Runwild NA IPA
Non Alcoholic IPA, 12 oz can
Casamara : Alta
sparkling water, lemon juice, demerera cane sugar, extracts of italian chinotto, juniper berry, orris root, mandarin peel, allspice berry, clove bud, aniseed, mediterranean sea salt
Casamara : Sera
sparkling water, lemon juice, orange blossom, honey. extracts of grapefruit, cinnamon bark, rhubarb root, italian chinotto, allspice berry, ansideed, mediterranean sea salt
Casamara : Capo
sparkling water, italian mandarin, chamomile flower, peppermint leaf, licorice root, grapefruit peel, juniper berry, clove bud, cardomom seed, mediterranean sea salt
Casamara : Onda
sparkling water, italian lemon, sage leaf, rhubarb root, italian chinotto, juniper berry, aniseed, mediterranean sea salt
Fentimans Rose Lemonade
Traditional Botanical Beverage with pure rose extract.
Fentimans Victorian Lemonade
Natural Botanical Lemonade
Fentimans, Sparkling Elderflower Soda
Kea Peach Hibiscus Kombucha
Kea Strawberry Guava Kombucha
Kea Prickly Pear Mango Kombucha
Minor Figures, Oat Chai Latte
8oz Can, Chai + Oat Milk
Minor Figures, Oat Latte
8oz can, Coffee + Oat Milk
Montane Cucumber
Montane Original
Montane Grapefruit Peach
Fiji
1 Liter
Topo Chico
12 oz
Grapefruit Topo Chico
12oz
Large Topo Chico
750ml
WINE BOTTLES
Champagne Charles Le Bel, 1818, Mareuil-sur-Ay NV
Philippe Gonet, Blanc De Blancs, Millesime, Grand Cru, Champagne, France '11
Alma 4, Almacita, Chardonnay Brut, Mendoza, Argentina NV
This lovely sparkling wine from mendoza is packed full of brioche, white flowers, and almond croissant, making it the perfect bubbles to enjoy on a brisk fall day
Alta Alella, Aus Pet Nat, Catalunya, Spain '21
An incredible showcase of Xarel-lo in it's natural state, this pet nat is floral and bright, packed full of ripe pears with bright bubbles and a playful acidity.
Sebastian Brunet, Vouvray Brut, Loire Valley, France
Chenin Blanc? Love it. Sparkling Chenin? Even better. A wine that smells like honey and rips with minerality on the palate? YES PLEASE!
Brocard Pierre, Tradition Brut, Cote de Bar, Champagne, France NV
A somewhat non-traditional blend of Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, and Pinot Blanc are the base of this organically farmed champagne. It's bright and fresh with notes of toasted brioche bun dressed with apricot jam. Just the perfect amount of acidity.
Lise & Bertrand Jousset, "Bubulle" Pet Nat, Loire Valley, France '18
This Pet Nat “Bubulle” comes from a single vineyard of 70-years -old Chenin Blanc. Aged one year on lees in the bottle, unfined, unfiltered, and no sulfur additions. Slightly off-dry with lemon curd and beeswax notes. Crisp acidity and floral aromas round out the wine.
Bulli, Julius, Emilia Romagna, Italy NV
This 100% Malvasia is going to bring back some serious childhood memories. I'm talking those random mall trips to get that sweet treat...The Orange Julius. That's right. Bubbly and fresh, with the playful character of an orange creamsicle. This wine is from Emilia Romagna, home to Parmesan, and sits in the northern heart of the boot that we call Italy. Fully natural and perfectly bubbly, this wine is certainly alive and ready to pop!
Denny Bini, Buzza, Emilia Romagna, Italy NV
A bright fun white sparkler from Denny Bini, this wine is a blend of Spergola and Malvasia and is packed with notes of sage, lemon and just a touch of white bread. (in a good way)
Camille Braun, Cremant d'Alsace, Alsace, France NV
Cremant d'Alsace is one of my favorite wines. Packed with red apple, lemon zest, gardenia and shortbread cookies. yes please.
Casteller, Brut Cava, Penedes, Spain NV
Cacique Maravilla, Chacoli, Valle de Bio-Bio, Chile '20
Yep, Chacoli with a CH. This wine is made in the style of old school Txakoli, not the stuff we see today. It's 100% Pais, which in this form turns into a dense and intriguing wine with notes of sweet summer fruits and candied orange peel. Be aware; this wine is VERY much alive; store and cool upright, open over the sink, and have your glass ready.
Cruse Wine Co., St. Laurent Pet Nat, California '21
Denny Bini, Lambrusco, Lombardy, Italy NV
A renegade lambrusco maker focusing on high-quality wines and small batch wines. This lambrusco is full bodied and densely fruity
Lise et Bertrand Joisset, Exile Brut Rose, France '20
This is a blend of Gamay and Grolleau and boy is it singing! The husband and wife team have managed to put together a wine with strawberry banana notes, just the right amount of grapefruit acidity! Enjoy!
Flora, Prosecco, Veneto, Italy NV
soft easy bubbles, bright lemon soda. A classic and easy going prosecco for patio hangs
Flora, Rosato, Veneto, Italy NV
super bright raspberries and mandarines this wine has just a hint of effervescence.
Gaspard, Sparkling Rose, Loire Valley, France NV
This delightful sparkling wine is a blend of Pineau D'Aunis and Grolleau. Drink this as an aperitif before dinner and enjoy the balanced fruit and crisp bubbles.
Gonc, Canvas Pet Nat, Ptuj, Slovenia 2021
If you haven't dipped your toes in the water of Slovenian wines, this is a great start. This sparkler has insanely grippy acidity with notes of lemon zest and almonds. The perfect wine for a hot muggy day.
Grape Abduction, Piquette Brut, Stajerska, Slovenia 2020
Piquette is a super fun low alcohol wine, meant for crushing. This slovenian example is packed with notes of fresh pear and citrus.
Champagne Jacquart, Brut Mosaique, Reims, Champagne, France NV
The Coop to rule all Coop. Jacquart has been around since the 70's bringing growers together to make some stellar champagnes. While Coop labels aren't nearly as prestigious as grower champagnes, I appreciate a killer wine at a spectacular value. Especially when it comes from a region known for its opulence. This champagne is full of green apple, just the right amount of yeast and the perfect feminine bubbles to celebrate anything.
Famiglia Carafoli, L'Onesta, Lambrusco di Sorbara, Italy NV
Sparkling dry wine, with a characteristic bouquet of violets. Ruby-red color with a dry but gentle finish, light and crisp.
La Collina, Lunaris Secco, Emilia Romagna, Italy NV
This super fun wine is all Malvasia all day! Notes of orange blossom, lemon and brioche create an incredible journey in your glass.
Leon Gold, Super Glou, "Pink Gold", Pet Nat, Trollinger, Baden, Germany '20
This tart, zippy pet'nat of Trollinger is the gold standard (pun intended) for mouth-wateringly fresh glou glou juice that will sustain you through the end of summer. Made in a pet’nat style, the wine is spontaneously fermented and carbonation occurs naturally in bottle. It bursts with notes of pink grapefruit, underripe strawberries, cherries, and wild rose, and the finish will surprise you with a big hit of minerality and a lingering Hubba Bubba dust. It’s always golden hour with this Pink Gold sour.
Marc Hebrart, Brut Selection, Champagne, France NV
A traditional champagne full of ripe peaches, apples and warm brioche.
Mayasara, Brut Rose of Pinot Noir, Mcminnville, Oregon NV
This brut rose is sure to keep you coming back for more! Packed with rhubarb, bright acid and green strawberries.
Merieau, Brut, Touraine, Loire Valley, France '18
This blend of Chenin Blanc and Chardonnay really brings out the best of both grapes. They just pair together so well for a bubbly wine that is packed with honeysuckle aromatics, pears, and bracing acidity.
Naveran, Brut Rose Cava, Penedes, Spain NV
A classic Cava producer doesn't let us down when it comes to rose. This wine is like a strawberry and cream popsicle with bright acidity and feminine bubbles.
Osmote, FLX Pet Nat, Fingerlakes, New York NV
This wine has taken everyone by storm. The grape here is Cayuga White, a grape specifically designed to flourish in the Finger Lakes. Here it takes on soft bubbles with notes of white peach and ripe apple. It's the perfect refresher for the summer.
Pierre Cellier, Champagne Prestige Brut, Mensil-Sur-Oger, Champagne, France NV
This champagne is lush and fruity with balanced acid. An easy going champagne and side project of Philippe Gonet, so get on this before it's gone!
Famille Moutard, Pet Mout, Chablis, France NV
The moutard family has been making champagne in the Cote de Bar for generations. Then they decided to move south and start doing some really fun projects just outside of chablis. And this little baby is one of them. Not only is the label ridiculous, the wine is fantastic. Chardonnay based, this wine is a true refresher with notes of green apple skins and a bright lemon acidity.
Division, Pilka Dots Pet Nat, Columbia Valley, Oregon '21
Lunaria, Ramoro Pet Nat, Abruzzo, Italy '21
This winery is cool for so many reasons. 1. They employ 600 local farmers and contract out their grapes. an incredible opportunity for local farmers who might not grow enough grapes to be profitable, allowing them the opportunity to make money 2. All those farmers are incentive to practice biodynamics. Giving those farmers the resources to farm biodynamically is great for the environment! 3. The bottling is done by disabled people in the villages, allowing them the opportunity at employment. Hell yes to all three of these things! Win win win. And the wine is amazing! This wine is full of strawberry and pear with feminine bubbles and a bright crisp nature
La Collina, Quaresimo Lambrusco, Emilia Romagna, Italy NV
A Lambrusco not meant for the faint of heart. This one is bold and inky with notes of tart cherry and black plum
Denny Bini, Spuma, Emilia Romagna, Italy NV
another fun babe from Denny Bini! This is a team up with the folks at PortoVino, and boy oh boy is it fun! The wine is bright and quippy with notes of grapefruit, and tons of mineral acidity to back it up.
Stephane Coquilette, 1er Cru, Champagne, France NV
This champagne is lush and fruity with balanced acid. An easy going champagne and side project of Philippe Gonet, so get on this before it's gone!
Tendu, Sparkling Rose, California '21 (280ml)
Well hello there gorgeous! and you're in a can! Full of juicy melon, orange peel, and ripe strawberries, this little can is a crowd pleaser.
Vandal, Petbat Pet nat, Marlborough, New Zealand '20
a blend of chardonnay and muscat, this wine is super cool. Hints of melons, stone fruit and grandmas biscuits.
Weszeli, We Love Pet Nat, Kamptal, Austria
Weszeli might be best known for their Gruner, but let me tell you this sparkling zweigelt is so. freaking. good. Fresh cool red fruits, dusty tannins, and garden roses. Come on down!
Delinquente, Weeping Juan, Riverland, Australia NV
We love Delinquente wines so much, and this insane bubbler is no exception. It's a blend of vermentino and nero d'avola that will take your breath away. This wine is a literal peach bomb with super supple bubbles, it's balanced and crushable.
Zanasi, Lambrusco di Sorbana, Emilia-Romagna, Italy '18
This Lambrusco is bright pink in color with red and violet glints, with abundant bubbles when freshly poured, extremely appetizing to look at. Marco describes it as ‘Young and fresh, with aromas and flavors of strawberry, violets and rosemary.’ A hint of bitterness balances the fruitiness on the palate, making this irresistably drinkable and excellent with a wide range of dishes, including pizza, fresh pasta with ragù Bolognese, and all kinds of salumi
Azores Wine Company, Branco Vulcânico, Acores, Portugal '18
50% Arinto dos Açores, 50% Verdelho. Azores Wine Co. was founded by António Maçanita, Filipe Rocha, and Paulo Machado back in 2014, with the goal of reviving forgotten inditigenous varieties while also shedding light on the impeccable growing sites on Pico island. This ashy, mineral-driven white is insanely terroir-reflective, showing flavors of tropical fruit, smoke, and salty sea air.
Balea, Unfiltered Txakoli, Basque, Spain '21
This wine tasted like an unsweet Arnold palmer. The end.
Ovum, Big Salt, White Blend, Willamette Valley, Oregon '20
BIG SALT is a white wine that tries to capture a day at the beach in a bottle. Fresh, dry, breezy - the bright aromas of the wine are met with a dry, almost salty textured palate that’s well-suited for sitting in the sun and hanging with friends. Sustainable and Organic vineyards throughout Oregon are the building blocks for Big Salt.
Zlatan Otok, Bilo Idro, Marina Blanc, Dalmatia, Croatia '20
Fresh and crisp with a hint of oyster saline
Von Buhl, Bone Dry. Riesling, Pfalz, Germany '20
This riesling is NOT SWEET! Its bone dry and full of stone fruits and petrol. Let's party.
Bow + Arrow, Johan Vineyard Melon, Willamette Valley, Oregon '19
This wine is so fun! We love melon de bourgogne for so many reasons! This new world melon hits on all fronts with crisp acid and a complex lingering finish.
Carpinus, Dry Furmint, Tokaj, Hungary '20
This wine is absolutely crushable; packed full of lemony citrus, a medium body and a super long finish. Yes please
Do Ferreiro, Albarino, Rias Baixas, Spain
Do Fierro has become the ultimate flagship winery of Rias Baixas. Vintage to vintage the consistency and quality of their wines is practically unmatched. And boy do they deserve the title. This wine has the perfect balance of lemon curd and density.
Rootdown Cellars, Es Okay White, Mendocino, California '20
A second label of Rootdown Wine Cellar by Mike Lucia to produce affordable new varietal wines. The fun naming idea came from a casual conversation how he uses “it’s okay” constantly. It then tuned into Es Okay, with humorous label and fun lines. This wine is layered and complex and holy guacamole is it aromatic!
Frug, Gruner Veltliner, Burgenland, Austria '20
A coop between Jenny + Francois and select winemakers in Burgenland. The result of this collaboration is a wine that is extremely crushable liter bottle of herbs, stone fruits, and inviting acidity.
Fermina, Bianco, Valencia, Spain '20
Airen makes up the majority of this playful white wine, and once you open it, you'll see why we love it so much. Such an underrated grape that has so much to offer! The fermina is salty and dry, refreshing and crisp. What's not to love with a charcuterie and Fermina?
Furst, Elbling, Mosel, Germany '20
Elbling. The complete underdog of the Mosel. The grape hails from Luxembourg, but has found a new home in the Mosel with renegade wine makers. The wine is low in alcohol, but high on impact with bright lime zest acidity.
Forlorn Hope, Baron Von Verm, Sierra Foothills, California '20
I love it when renegade winemakers put together grapes from all over the world and showcase what they are capable of in another place. Here vermentino is complex and inviting at the same time. Notes of cara cara orange, stone fruits, and wisteria flowers. Get. In. My. Belly!
Fattori Gregoris, Pinot Grigio, Veneto, Italy '19
This estate has been around for about a hundred years, which just means more experience in the bottle for you! Hints of tomato leaves, blue flowers and a bright inviting nose, yes please! Through the month of May 20% of the proceeds of these wines will be donated to brain cancer research.
Heinrich, Naked White, Burgenland, Austria '18
Heinrich has been around for a long time, but in 2006 they made the decision to switch entirely to biodynamics. Which we love. This bottling is meant to be fun and playful, like Calvin and Hobbs. Super high-quality grapes without the fuss. This wine has an insanely bright minerality, hint of apricots and honey.
Via Revolucionaria, Hulk, Semillon, Mendoza, Argentina '20
Oh, Hello! This delightful little wine will blow your socks off for the price. We love a good wine that packs all the punch of a much more expensive wine and this is one of them. Not to mention Semillon is one of those forgotten grapes of Mendoza. Plenty of body to go around, with a bright freshness that cannot be ignored. Drink this now, and with friends. Please, and thank you.
I. Brand and Family, Arneis, San Benito, California '20
Ian Brand is one of my favorite American wine makers. Arneis is one of my favorite grapes. Put these two together and I am in wine heaven. This wine is seeping with orange blossom, fennel, and peach pits.
Niepoort, Nat Cool Branco, Vinho Verde, Portugal '19
Niepoort...like the Port wines? Yup. That's the one. The Drink me line, however, is the all natural, super playful side of these guys. And they're amazing! Bright, grippy acid, with a touch of sparkle, this is sure to melt anyone’s heart. An excellent bottle to enjoy as we transition into fall and is just delectable with charcuterie boards.
Nortico, Alvarinho, Minho, Portugal '19
Light, bright. Nectarines, lime, white peach + flowers.
Ottos Constant Dream, Sauvignon Blanc, Marlborough, New Zealand ,'22
Domaine de Quilla, Muscadet Sevré et Maine, Loire Valley, France '19
A team of Brothers has been operating this estate for the past 20 years. In the heart of Muscadet, their wines are somehow exactly what they need to be but pack so much more punch. Grapefruit and salt, this wine literally made us turn our heads to the charcuterie counter.
Scheuermann, Riesling Trocken, Pfalz, Germany '20
Two brothers started this biodynamic estate with the goal of preserving the environment and highlighting true-to-the-earth flavors. This riesling is absolutely epic; mineral driven, complex, juicy, and crisp.
Sergio Drago, Catarratto, Sicily '20
Who doesn't love a complex wine that doesn't break the bank and sparks joy? This wine is just that. This catarratto is full of herby rosemary and a hint of campfire that is balanced with playful acidity. Count us in!
Stinson Vineyards, Sauvignon Blanc, Monticello, Virginia '18
You did not read that wrong. Virginia. Yes. Stinson Vineyards is produced by a husband and wife team, they make lots of wine, but their Sauvignon Blanc and their Tannat really take the cake. We love their wines tremendously. This wine is screams grapefruit and is bright and fresh and perfect to enjoy in the garden
Stolpman, Estate Sauvignon Blanc, Ballard Canyon, California '19
This California classic is based on the incredible wines of Sancerre in Loire Valley, so prepare yourself for a wine full of citrus with a hint of passionfruit and the classic green notes you want. A taste of the new world that's been wrapped in a blanket of old world.
Gaintza, Txakoli, Getaria, Spain '20
Gamine, Aligote, Willamette Valley, Oregon '21
Division, La Frontiere, Sauvignon Blanc, Oregon '21
This sauvignon blanc drinks so much more like a New Zealand sauvignon blanc than I ever could have imagined. Bright and Grassy with a hint of white grapefruit.
Delinquente, Screaming Betty Vermentino, Murray, Australia '20
Borgo San Daniel, Arbis Blanc, Friuli, Italty
Avinyó, Petillant Blanc, Catalonia, Spain '20
Avinyó Petillant is a vi d’agulla, the Catalan term for a prickly wine bottled with a little natural effervescence retained from the winemaking process. This vibrant and refreshing wine is the traditional summertime quaffer of the Penedès region of Catalonia.The 2020 wines are aromatic with balanced acidity, fine fruit, and very charming in their ease of drinkability.
Bisci, Verdicchio di Maelica, Marche, Italy '20
Verde-what? Verdicchio! The king white grape of the Marche here is super singular in it's expression. intensely tropical with a nose of gardenia and hints of green apple and almonds. All good things must come together to really succeed.
Bisson, Marea, Cinqueterre, Italy '20
This wine is super special! Very little wine makes it from the Cinqueterre region of the Italian coast back to the states. This is a blend of Bosco, Vermentino, and Alborola and it dense and sandy with earthy honey notes and a hint of sea brine.
Broc, Love White, Santa Maria, California '21
This vintage really won me over. A Blend of Marsanne, Albarino, and some of their friends, Broc is really punching outside their weight class with this one. This blended white is really incredibly textured and inviting with notes of lemon curd and bright aromatics.
Cincinnato, Castore, Bellone, Lazio, Italy '19
This 100% Bellone organic wine was named ‘Castore’ after the mythical twins Castor and Pollux, the archeological remainsof their temple enrich Cori’s heritage. Made entirely from Bellone, “is an outstanding grape variety, one of the best in Italy today…The wine has a telltale luscious texture and juicy acidity…and delightful honeyed, citrus, and tropical fruit aromas and flavors.” (Ian d’Agata, Native Wine Grapes of Italy)
Dom. Philippe Tessier, Les Sables, Cour-Cheverny, Loire Valley, France '19
Fresh, high toned and zippy. Romorantin goodness like you wouldn't believe.
Demarie, Arneis, Langhe, Piedmont, Italy 2020
Ahhh Arneis, The little rascal. Arneis is one of my favorite grapes, and when it's well made it will take your breath away. Like this little wine. Packed full of citrus notes, green garden herbs, and apricot
Fossil + Fawn, Chardonnay, Willamette Valley, Oregon '21
With fall rolling in on our heels, it's about time to delve back into chardonnay. And what a perfect way to start the season! This chardonnay is rich and complex with hints of beeswax and savory minerality while retaining freshness.
Chandra Kurt, Glou Glou Chasselas, Valais, Switzerland '20
LET'S GO! I love swiss wine, and this little charmer is just absolutely delightfully packed full of racy minerality, bright citrus and balanced florals for a perfect fall white.
Fossil + Fawn, Only Always, Alsatian White Blend, Willamette Valley, Oregon '21
This homage to the classic white blends of Alsace is probably one of my favorite drops in a while. Riesling, Gewurztraminer, and Auxerrois all come together in a beautifully aromatic wine with pine cones, almonds and green plum.
Gen di Alma, Jijiji, Chenin Blanc, Mendoza, Argentina '20
Jijiji is the sound of a laugh in South America, which fits perfectly for this wine. It's a wine that is meant to be crushable and playful. This chenin is bursting with orange blossom, pear and green apple with just a hint of dried apricot.
Kofererhof, Kerner, Alto Adige, Italy '20
Latta, Lawrence Vineyard Roussanne, Columbia Valley, Washington '18
One of my very first wine loves was a wine from Washington State, and I've been singing their praises ever since. This winery is super cool and known for making extremely avant garde wines in a sea of merlot. This whole cluster roussanne has notes of hay, meyer lemon and a salty finish to keep you coming back for more!
Michel Nartz, Pinot Gris, Alsace, France '17
This semi-classic pinot gris from Alsace is just what the doctor ordered. An excellent food wine, she's bold and floral with a balanced acidity.
Matrone, Lacryma Christi del Vesuvio, Campagna, Italy '18
Wine that is literally made on the volcanic soils of mount Vesuvious. Yes. please. This wine is full bodied with shocking acidity and a hint of dried orange.
Division, Musical Chairs, Willamette Valley, Oregon '21
This years Musical Chairs is literally sweeping us off our feet. The blend is full of freshness while maintaining that rich mouthfeel and velvety texture.
Abbazia di Novacella, Kerner, Alto-Adige, Italty '20
You might not know Kerner, but it certainly wants to know you. One of the oldest established wineries in the world isn't messing around when it comes to their finessing of Kerner. This is the ultimate food white wine, and is a great option for Chardonnay drinkers looking to get out side of the box. Full of tropical fruits, with a balanced acidity, and a rich mouth feel. I like to think of this wine as the Marilyn Monroe of Alto Adige.
Osmote, Chardonnay, Seneca Lake, New York '19
New York wines have always held a special place in our hearts, and when Osmote came on the scene we were instantly in love. This chardonnay has just the perfect amount of oak on the nose, the palate is seeped with pineapple custard and mango.
Domaine Oudin, Chablis, France '20
Pavette, Chenin Blanc, Clarksburg, California '21
California Chenin blanc is super special. And this playful bottling is no exception to that rule. Get your glasses out and enjoy this super bold chenin packed with baked apple, and chamomile.
Prost, Riesling Feinherb, Mosel, Germany ' 19
You might not be familiar with the Feinherb Style, you don't see it very often if you're drinking Pradikat level wines from the mosel. The terminology is making a come back with non PDK winemakers, and means off dry. This wine is full of tropical fruits, and is refreshing and crisp with a bright residual sugar to balance it all out.
Cellar Pinol, Raig de Raim, Garnatxa Blanca, Terre Alta, Spain '20
Raig de Raim literally means the Gleam of the Grape, which means this is the purest possible form of Garnatxa Blanca from the area. And to say that it's absolutely delicious is an understatement. This wine has depth, complexity, and plenty of body to go around.
Xarmant, Txakoli, Basque, Spain NV (250ml Can)
The little can o' Txakoli that could! An easy drinking, no frills, just right white wine.
Altos de Montanchez, Vegas Altas Bianco, Extremadura, Spain '18
This winery was started by two friends from Oenology school. They took over a plot of 38 hectares in Extremadura and immediately converted to Organics. Their goal? To promote Extremadura and prove the worth of indigenous varietals like this one! Hoorah! Clean and dry with bright acid, but a rich enough body to keep ya coming back for more.
Au Bon Climate, Estate White Blend, Hildegard. Santa Maria Valley '17
If you're in the mood for an oaky, buttery wine, this is the wine for you!
Eduardo Mirglio, Bio, Viognier + Traminer, Elenovo, Bulgaria '20
Let's roll in the rich wines this rainy season! This wine is super cool not only because it's from Bulgaria (say whhhatttt) but also because of a non traditional blend that we're super excited about. This wine is screaming with meyer lemon, peach, and lemon grass!
Pfluger, Bio Dynamite, Pfalz, Germany '20
We love a good dense wine that makes you question your loyalty to the mosel. This wine blends both riesling and Gewurztraminer for a perfect balance of peach, florals, lime and lychee. YES. PLEASE.
Quinta de Muradella, Candea Blanco, Monterrei, Spain '16
Expansive wine of ripe apple, pear and stony minerals.
Demarie, Moscato D'asti, Piedmont, Italy
Lightly sparkling and lightly sweet
Donkey + Goat, Gadabout, California '20
I love Donkey and Goat so much. Their wines have been shining a light into my life for years and I'm super excited to have this here for you all to enjoy. This is a bold blend of rhone varietals. The name Gadabout means social butterfly, and that's the perfect name for this wine. Full of mango and pear with a luscious mouthfeel that will keep you coming back for more. I hope you all love this as much as I do.
Cellario, E Bianco, Piedmont, Italy '20
This blend of Arneis and Moscato is sure to leave you salivating! The moscato flies through the nose with hints of jasmine and tangerine marmalade, while the arneis on the palate is chalky and refreshing.
Jolie Laide, Pinot Gris, California '19
Kofererhof, Sylvaner, Alto Adige, Italy '20
a super classic Sylvaner, this wine is an amazing cool weather wine; thing herbs and wax with white flowers and stone fruits. yes please!
Domaine Lafond, Lirac Blanc, Southern Rhone, France
A classic and easy going blend of Grenache Blanc, Viognier, and Roussane. This wine is opulent and fresh at the same time with floral citrus notes.
Littorai, Chardonnay, Sonoma Coast, California
This chardonnay leans into that classic california thing with a big bold texture, just the right amount of butter and oak aging.
Oro Bello, Chardonnay, Lodi, California '18
While we might not gravitate towards bold chardonnay at the market, when a good chardonnay crosses your lips, it's hard to resist. This bottling is classic california with stone fruit, pineapple, oaky baked apple and just a hint of malted milk balls.
Remoissenet Pere et Fils, Bourgogne Blanc, Burgundy, France '17
This winery is most famous for their back vintage releases of red burgundy, but let this wine show you just how incredible all of their wine making is. This is blended from parcels in both Chabis and Puligny Montrachet, and it is the perfect balance of both. Hint of buttered popcorn on the nose, and bright limestone acid on the palate. yes please!
Tajinaste Blanco Seco, Canary Islands, Spain '18
A blend of ninety percent Listán Blanco, with ten percent Albillo Criollo, added for a burst of acidity. The nose is charming and easy-going, evocative of tropical fruits. The palate turns citrusy thanks to the addition of the Albillo Crillo. The finish is creamy and round, with a mineral edge that calls for the next sip.
Domaine Vetriccie, Beau Biancu Gentile, Corsica, France '20
Beau Gentile is a super cool grape, grown only in Corsica, it's name means "Pleasant White" and boy does this wine showcase the name. It's brightly filled with macerated lemon, but full bodied enough for those seeking an off the beaten path big white wine.
Big Table Farm, Wild Bee, Chardonnay, Willamette Valley, Oregon '19
The 2019 Wild Bee welcomes you with aromas of delicate white rose petals, ripe Asian pear and vanilla-spiced almonds. Impressions of tangy key-lime pie with a subtle graham cracker crust balance on the palate alongside hints of honeysuckle and ripe papaya. An electric, mouthwatering finish slowly recedes, revealing a touch of sea salt along with a gentle kiss of crème fraiche.
Ameztoi, Rubentis, Txakoli Rose, Basque, Spain '21
A Classic. high acid, underripe strawberries, a touch of effervescence and a touch of saline.
Domaine Dozon, Chinon Rose, Loire Valley, France '21
I love chinon rose, and for good reason! This estate was purchased in tandem with the Baudry family and has been sustainably farming ever since. 100% Cabernet Franc, this rose is bright and lively with a hint of savory herbs, orange zest, and cherry pie.
Division, Rose of Gamay, Willamette Valley, Oregon '21
We love division. like....a lot. And this rose will make you sing their praises as well. A hint chalky with notes of ripe strawberry and a lively acidity.
Forchir, Pinot Grigio Rosadis, Friuli, Italy '20
If you haven't heard of a "Rosadis" before, don't fret. Forchir literally made it up. They didn't feel the wine fit into the traditional Ramato style, or the much fuller Rosado style. So they just named it all their own. This wine is super balanced, tart and tropical and super easy drinking.
Latta, Kind Stranger, Columbia Valley, Washington '20
The winemaker here is a southern born guy, who found his home in Washington state. He makes extremely small amounts of lots of different wines, and does so sustainably. We're super excited to have this provencal style rose on the shelves! This wine is a blend of grenache, mourvedre, and cinsault. It is bone dry with hints of watermelon, sour cherries and bubble gum.
Le Ballon, Rose, Languedoc, France '20
Mas de Boislauzon, La Chaussynette Rose, Rhone Valley, France '21
This rose is bright and crushable with hints of strawberries and peach pie. The estate is biodynamically farmed, which is seeing a huge increase in the southern rhone.
Pot du Vin, Rose, Languedoc, France '21
Pot du Vin is a totally crushable line of wines from the south of France, meaning you get a lot of wine, for not so much money. The Pot du Vin is plush and fruity with notes of tart cherries and a soft pink hue.
Delinquente, Pretty Boy Rose, Riverland, Australia '22
This rose is worth every penny, steeped in end of the season strawberries, a playful acidity, and warm welcome with each glass.
Cutter Cascadia, Strawberry Mullet, Pink Zinfandel, Columbia Gorge, Oregon '21
This crazy wine is just what you need to start the weekend right. Made by a restaurant expat who found his love for wine, this rose is juicy and bright with a tartness that reminds me of smarties.
Cosmic Vineyards, Emporia, Catalonia, Spain '20
Okay, so hear me out. I love Xarel-lo. Probably more than most. What I love most about the grape is its incredible versatility and almost underdog nature (outside of Cava production of course). Here is some SKIN CONTACT Xarel-lo (pull at my heart strings much), so obviously I'm in. This wine is super saline, but has notes of red flowers and underripe peaches. yes please!
Forjas del Salnes, 'Cos Pés' Albariño, Rías Baixas, Spain ‘17
Skin contact Albarińo! Whoa! Bold, expressive + complex. Deep, golden color. Ripe stone fruit, lychee, saline, bitter orange rind + bergamot.
Controvento, Luna Calmante, Alto Mare, Abruzzo, Italy '21
Forlorn Hope, Moresque, Picpoul, Sierra Foot Hills, California '17
Yep. you heard it here first, California Picpoul with a naughty side! At Forlorn Hope you're never allowed to rest on your laurels and this wine is no different. With a significant amount of skin contact this wine is super dry with tea like tannins, but a freshness and bright acidity that will keep you coming back for more.
Mas Theo, Ginger, Languedoc Roussillon, France '20
I think the name says it all. I was pleasantly surprised by the fact that this wine actually tastes a hint like ginger. Not to mention salted plums and dried apricot.
Gulp Hablo, Orange, Castilla la Mancha Spain
The winery is called Gulp for just that reason, the wines are meant to be gulp-able! Everything here is completely organic and biodynamic (all wines under the Gulp/Hablo label are), and this blend of Verdejo and Sauvignon Blanc is throwing punches! Lightly macerated on the skins, the wine is both floral with hints of tea tannin.
J. Brix, Amoris Skin Contact Pinot Gris, California '20
Bring on the Femal Winemakers! This wine is soul crushingly good, with a dense structure that feels more like red than a skin contact white. Hints of bitter orange, dense fruit, and a touch of a savory acidity.
Celler Pardas, Pell a Pell, Skin Contact Xarel-lo, Penedes, Spain '20
a super fun, easy orange wine. Thing fiji apples, fresh ginger, and canned peaches.
Rado Kocjancic, Ribolla Giala, Brda, Slovenia '20
Sfera, Macerato, Verdeca, Puglia, Italy NV
If you've already enjoyed the totally crushable liter of Sfera Rosso, this should absolutely be the next bottle for you! Made from Verdeca is native the area and is generally used in blends. When it's fermented on its own, it produces an incredibly flinty wine with zippy minerality. Which lends it perfectly to orange wine! While the color on this wine isn't nearly as deep as others, it packs all the punch!
Aupa, Pais, Maule Valley, Chile (250ml)
Broc, Love Red, California '19
Broc cellars does it again! This table wine is full of wild berries and rhubarb and is just super crushable.
Dario Serrentino, Fuso, Cala, Nero d'Avola, Sicily '19
We love the projects that Porto Vino Imports are putting together! This is the newest collaboration with wine maker Dario Serrentino out of Sicily. This nero is full of plums, red berries and just the right amount of spice!
Chateau les Croisille, Cocoricot, France '20
This wine is a blend of carbonically fermented merlot and malbec (yes please) and has hints of blackberry candy, fresh spices. It's fresh and velvety all at the same time. Throw a chill on this baby for best case scenario drinking
Christina, Zweigelt, Carnuntum, Austria '20
All hail the female wine maker! *clapping* This Zweigelt is meaty, despite being light bodied, has a lovely balanced acidity, dense fruit. The perfect fall patio pounder.
Cruse, Monkey Jacket, North Coast, California '19
Michael Crus is the cult king of sparkling california show stoppers. When he started making thew Cruse line of wines, he wanted to showcase all of his skills. This wine is a blend of syrah, tannat, and valdigue and brings light crunch, bright sour fruits, and a playful nature that keeps you coming back for more.
Bretanche, Epinuiel, Burgundy, France '20
Foradori, Teroldego, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy
If ever there was a woman capable of pushing teroldigo to international fame it is Elisabetta Foradori. This wine is funky, herbaceous, and medium bodied.
Gamine, Mae's Vineyard Grenache, Applegate Valley, Oregon '20
Aromatic + bright. With notes of wild strawberry, sage & orange blossom
Schloss Gobelsburg, St. Laurent Reserve, Niederosterreich, Austria '15
Famille Chasselay, Je t'aime Mais J'ai Soif, Beaujolais, France
I love you, but I'm thirsty. That really explains this wine in a single expression. It's easily quaffable, and totally food and fall friendly. If you like the idea of an approachable gamay, this is the way to go without heading too far into funky territory.
Dominio Del Urogallo, La Fanfarria, Asturias, Spain '19
A lively blend of grapes go into this bottle to create an experience that's totally one of a kind. Full of fresh fruits, this wine is incredibly well balanced and enticing.
Podericellario, La Grinozza, Grignolino, Piedmont, Italy NV
La Coeur de la Reine, Gamay, Touraine, France '20
Light bright and ready to crush any shindig, this gamay hails from Touraine in Loire. Making it not your average gamay. Bright and crushable with crunchy red fruits. Put a little chill on this baby for the full effect.
Broc Cellars, La Boutanche, Red Blend, Sonoma County, California '21
This red blend of Valdigue, Zinfandel, and Carignan is juicy and vibrant. Put a chill on this bad boy and enjoy it's raspberry funk and bright acidity.
Pour ma Guele, Assemblage, Itata, Chile
The Blacksmith, Pale Rider, Grenache, Western Cape, South Africa '20
The Blacksmith does it again! this time with fully carbonic grenache! This wine is full of wet earth (in a good way), black cherries, and a tickling acidity!
Mas Des Caprices, R.A.S., Languedoc-Roussillon, France '20
This wine's light body and rustic tannins are practically begging for burgers, grilled chicken or grilled veggie tacos. You can’t not love this energetic mouthful of wild berry, red raspberry and tart plum fruit zipped up with mouth-watering acidity
Weingut Beurer, Rotgut, Wurttemberg, Germany '19
This thirst-quenching red blend from Germany is one of our favorite ‘chillable reds’ for summer sipping. Produced from organically and biodynamically-farmed fruit, this wine oozes with flavors of tart strawberries, tangy cherry juice, blood orange, barnyard, and crushed violets. Hydration is just a pour away!
Domaine Ronces, Pinot Noir, Jura, France '19
The Jura might be best known for it's high acid white wines, but the red wines of the region are some of my favorites. This pinot noir shows you just what I mean. This wine is packed full of black and red fruits, with a nice spicy back bone to remind you that you aren't just chugging fruit juice.
Division, Seeohtoo, Oregon '20
Fully carbonic Cabernet Franc will charm you into submission. No doubts about it. This wine is light and quaffable with a hint of raspberry cream.
Sfera Vino Rosso, Lombardy, Italy
A blend of red and white grapes = Uva Rara (30%), Barbera (30%), Croatina (10%), Pinot Nero (10%), Riesling (15%) that are co-fermented and treated to 8 days of skin contact before being bottled unfiltered and unfined. A chillable Italian glou glou, that is great for summer.
Storm Point, Western Cape Red Blend, Swartland, South Africa '21
This zippy little blend will keep you coming back for more, all the while making you rethink what you know about South African wines. It's literally blueberry cobbler in a bottle. In the best possible way.
Mortellito, Tuttu, Sicily, Italy '21
Tuttu literally means "All", this wine is a field blend of ALL the indigenous grapes to sicily (both white and red). It's totally crushable with lush black fruits, balanced tannins and a finish that goes on for days.
Bow and Arrow, Time Machine Red, Willamette Valley, Oregon '20
Bow and Arrow are huge trend setters in the willamette and they don't follow the rules. Which is why we love them so much. This is a blend of Pinot Noir, Gamay, and Cabernet Franc. It's also a blend of years. Because why not. The resulting wine is bright and crunchy, with a hint of flint and tons of lively red fruits.
Uivo, Renegado Tinto, Duoro, Portugal '21
We love Uivo wines and all that they stand for; a young winemaker learns the ropes around the world, returns home to shine a spotlight on his home country, and crushes it the whole time. This field blend is a mix of 13 different indigenous varietals that all come together to form a light, bright wine with ripe red fruits and a balanced minerality. Welcome to Duoro.
Mayasara, 3 Degrees Pinot Noir, Mcminnville, Oregon '19
What a beautiful expression of Oregon pinot noir. Classically earthy, with bright, well integrated tannins and the classic cherry notes
Markus Altenburger, Blaufrankisch, Burgenland, Austria '19
This is one of the best Blaufrankisch I've ever tasted. Classic in it's flavor profile it has a touch of meatiness without being heavy. A perfect wine for the Pinot Noir lover wanting to step outside the box. Not to mention the perfect fall wine? Yes please.
Fuso, Calx, Primitivo, Puglia, Italy '20
I've never gravitated towards Primitivo. I find it to be a bit too much of a bully. But this Primitivo showcases just what the grape can do when it's treated right. The nose is intensely flavored with ink, spice, and a hint of black fruits, but the palate is lifted by acid like the curtain rising on a broadway show.
Fond Cypres, Cypres de Toi, Languedoc, France '19
This delightful blend of Syrah and Grenache will have you coming back for more! It's medium bodied, full of black fruits, and the crunchy tannins we all love as the seasons change. This project is a collaboration between Super Glou, an incredible importer of German wines, and a small organic winery in southern France.
Cardedu, Canonao, Sardinia, Italy '17
Ahhhh Sardinia. The land of Centurions. There is so much wine knowledge packed into this Island it's almost unfathomable. This wine is absolutely one of a kind; spicy smoked plums and bitter raspberries.
Stolpman, Crunchy Roastie, Syrah, Ballard Canyon, California '21
Stolpman is at again. This time with an homage to the northern rhone and the "Roasted Slopes" of the Cote Rotie. This wine is lively and fresh with a hint of olive saline and fresh bing cherries.
Diego Curtaz, 'Di Meun,' Valle d'Aosta, Italy '18
This cuvée is roughly 50% Petite Rouge with a blend of local high altitude varieties such as Cornalin, Fumin, Mayolet, Vien de Nus + Gamay. Grapes are from northern facing, hillside vineyards with stone + loam soil at 650-750 meters above sea level. Crafted from Diego’s highest altitude vines, Dï Meun sees no oak in order to allow the fruit to be the star. Black cherry, tart blackberry, baked plum, black pepper, licorice + dried herbs. Fresh acidity + hearty tannins.
de Forville, Dolcetto d'Alba, Piedmont, Italy '19
Classic Dolcetto, but better. If you're used to Dolcetto being Barbera's watery cousin, think again. This wine is full of dried red fruits, a hint of tannin, and a rusticity that can't be matched.
Domaine le Pins, Cab Franc, Saint-Nicolas de Bourgueil, Loire '19
A jolly and rustic cabernet franc, full of violets and bell peppers. Medium bodied and so so yummy.
Esencia de Monte, Monastrell, Valencia, Spain '19
Monastrell with a hint of tempranillo, this wine is flush with baked plums, tobacco and well integrated tannins.
Ercole, Barbera del Monferatto, Piedmont, Italy '20
Barbera del what? Monferatto, y'all. While Barbera is best known over in the Langhe, Monferatto is the true home of the grape and it shines bright like the sun here. This wine is juicy and fresh with bright acidity and ripe raspberries. Come and get it.
Fossil + Fawn, Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Oregon '21
Classic Pinot Noir with just a hint of a twist. This wine is packed full of mushroom, smoked leather, brambly fruits, and an earthiness that screams fall.
Lingenfelder, Fox Label, Dornfelder, Pfalz, Germany '17
Domaine Guillot - Broux, Les Genevrieres, Burgundy, France '18
This isn't your average bottle of burgundy. The Guillot family was the first to ever convert to organics in burgundy...back in 1954. And they've never looked back. Fourth generation wine makers are solely focused on making terroir driven wines, and they pack so much punch you won't believe. This wine is full of surprising tannin, a balanced acidity and a dark black cherry finish.
Gulp Hablo, Garnacha, La Mancha, Spain '19
This red wine is light in body bursting with red berry fruit but dry with hints of dried herbs and spice
Idlewild, Flora and Fauna, Red Blend, California '21
Idlewild just keeps packing punches, and we're over the moon to be highlighting this wine. In the bottle you'll find a blend of italian varietals: barbera, dolcetto, and nebbiolo....from California. It brings together everything that makes the piedmont so special, with a sprinkling of California ingenuity on top. The wine is a balance between savory and fresh with bold aromatics.
Love + Grapes, Trinity, Southern Rhone Valley, France '20
This blend of Grenache and Syrah has quickly become a fall favorite for us at the market. Packed with bold red fruits, supple velvet tannin, and a medium body, what's not to love?
Chateau d'Oupia, Les Heretiques, Languedoc-Roussillon, France '21
Hell yeah to the female winemakers! This little red blend is both dense, and light at the same time. Dark black fruits and crunchy tannin give way to a lifting acidity for a wine that will wine you over with the first sip.
Montemelino, 'Malpasso,' Umbria, Italy '19
Overlooking Lake Trasimeno on the northern cusp of Umbria, the Cantarelli family has been farming their 8 hectares of vineyards for 50+ years. They grow the native grapes of the tiny Colli del Trasimeno DOC, which includes Sangiovese, the star of this bottling. Rustic + humble but made with great care + precision. Cherry, raspberry, leather, oregano + rosemary.
Nittnaus, Zweigelt, Burgenland, Austria '19
Need a wine for that charcuterie board? This is the one for you. 100 percent zweigelt gives you a bottle packed with lively sour cherries and spices.
Division, Nightshade Nebbiolo, Red Mountain, Washington '19
a dense, but feminine Nebbiolo from one of our favorite wine makers, Thomas Monroe. This wine drinks like a new world Barbaresco with red fruits, balanced tannins, and plenty of power.
Vinos do Macizo, Peixes da Estrada, Galicia, Spain '18
This wine is a bold field blend based on Mencia. It's packed full of refreshing cassis, a bright and zesty lemon acidity, with warming velvet tannins.
Chateau de la Selve, Petite Selve, France '19
Why yes, I would love a splash of licorice with my bramble, please and thank you! This wine is the perfect transition wine for me. I don't like to dive right into the big, bully reds when the weather starts to change and that's where this wine comes in. It's full of dense red fruit, with herbaceous notes that lend themselves to licorice. At the end of the day it won't blow out your palate, but will certainly do the trick if you want a bigger wine that can play with food.
Dom. Pelaquie, Cotes du Rhone, Rhone Valley, France '19
A super classic Cotes du Rhone blend for easy drinking on a fall day. The perfect balance of juicy fruits, mellow tannins, and a hint of that gamey thing we like so much from the Rhone.
Pasaeli, Karasakiz, Kaz Daglar, Turkey '20
Karawhat? Karasakiz is a native grape to turkey, an while it's recently been overtaken by Merlot and Cabernet, some truists still believe in the powers of this grape. It's medium bodied and has beautifully balanced notes of fig, sage, and baking spices.
Mas Theo, P'Tit Gaby, Vin de France '19
We're over the moon with Mas Theo wines. This VDF is a blend of grenache, syrah, and carignan. Don't be fooled by the lack of AOC here, this is incredibly high quality wine. It's full of luscious earthy tones, crispy dark fruits with a balanced freshness.
Rado, Refosk, Brda, Slovenia '18
Salcheto, Chianti, Tuscany, Italy '14
This is not your grandma's chianti! The winery is so focused on their carbon foot print (which is the bottle is shaped a little weird), that even their labels have the least carbon emissions of almost any other label in the market. This wine screams of earl grey tea with a hint of vanilla, a little bit of that classic red fruit, high tannins, but so incredibly balanced.
Trailmarker, Blaufrankisch, California '20
This winery is focused on making high acid, low alcohol wines in a sea of over extracted california wines. Their wines are meant to be fresh, and in keeping with that, they make barely any wine. So we're super lucky to be pouring this one! notes of plums and jam are balanced with a hint of pink pepper and a touch of bitterness on the finish.
Vandal, Gonzo Combat, Field Blend, Malborough, New Zealand '20
This winery is so freaking cool. It's a secretive co-op between three wine makers who hide their identities! This is a blend of Pinot Noir, Shiraz, and Viognier and makes for a wine that is juicy and fresh and full of spiced raspberries.
Breton, Trinch, Bourgueil, Loire, France '19
This is my favorite wine from the Bretons in Loire. Trinch is the word for Cheers in france, and this wine is their post work go to wine. This might be a bistro style wine, but it's both complex and crushable with balanced fruit and soft tannins. Cheers to that!
Wavy Wines, Super Californian, San Benedito, California '21 (Liter)
A blend of Merlot, Barbera, Zinfandel, Freisa, and Petit Syrah. Now that sounds like one big bad wine. This wine, on the other hand is carbonically fermented to retain that bright gushy character we love. It's juicy and fresh and ready for a chill, in the event that second summer makes a come back.
Altanza, Crianza, Rioja, Spain '17
This Rioja punches WAY out of its weight class. This wine is incredibly balanced; nice black fruits, a touch of red flowers, just the right amount of oak, and a waft of herbs. Every sip keeps us coming back for more!
Tikves, Barovo, Macedonia, Greece '19
Trej for the three major grapes of the piedmont: Nebbiolo, barbera, and dolcetto. The wine is the perfect blend of red fruits and tannins.
Bernard Baudry, Chinon, Loire Valley, France '20
Bertrand Stehelin, Gigondas, Rhone Valley, France '19
Ooooh boy do I love Gigondas, tge true sweetheart of the southern rhone valley. This bottling is bold with structured tannins, black fruits, and smoked meats.
Can Feixes, Negre Seleccio, Penedes, Spain '18
Red wine from Penedes? yes. No, it isn't sparkling. Yes, it is delicious. This wine picks up deep oak flavors with tobacco notes, and black fruits.
Alvar de Dios, Arribes Camino de Los Arrieros, Castilla y Leon, Spain '17
Alvar did not get into wine to mess around. He looked around his native town of Toro, said "y'all are outdated and over extracted" and started a line of incredibly fresh and complex wines. The Camino is his hillside blend of Juan Garcia and Rufete. The wine itself is quite gushy with perfectly ripe red fruits, easy peasy tannins and a texture that absolutely plays well with others.
Alvaro Palacios, Camins del Priorat, Catalonia, Spain '19
40% Garnacha, 30% Samso, 20% Cabernet Sauvignon, 10% Syrah. A powerful but elegant expression of Priorat. Layered + dense. Crushed raspberry, slate + black tea.
Ca' Viola, Caviot, Barolo, Piedmont, Italy '17
Cascina Preziosa, Coste della Sesia Spanna, Piedmont, Italy '17
This wine is made up of 85% Nebbiolo + 15% Barbera grown on ancient marine sandy soils. Rich, complex, dominated by fresh red + black fruits with notes of wild berry preserves, licorice + violet. A balsamic, mineral backbone with hints of forest floor + eucalyptus. Balanced, structured + powerful.
Cooperative Sociale, Copertino, Italy '11
A Blend of Negroamaro and Malvasia this wine is a total stunner! It's medium bodied with hints of bay and oregano. If ever there was an epic pizza wine, this is most certainly it
Funckenhausen, Malbec Blend, Mendoza, Argentina '19
What a fun little wine from Mendoza. This is a blend of Malbec, Bonarda, and Syrah and makes for a totally amazing liter bottle of goodness. Take a sip and experience true euphoria with black pepper, blackberry and a velvet milk chocolate finish.
Frank Family, Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa, California ‘18
The aromas are bountiful, brimming with juicy brambleberries and ripe black cherries that are laced with notes of smoke and roasted espresso. The palate is opulent and intense, bursting with ripe blackberries and currants, with ripe blackberries and just a touch of sage. Black currants, blackberry + plums, savory black olive. Deep, rich, meaty. Wildly impressive for entry level!
Domaine de Gouye, Vieilles Vignes, Saint-Joseph, Nothern Rhone '18
This. Wine. Though! If you love Northern Rhone, prepare yourself. This wine is the perfect balance of rusticity and classic; fruit and tannin; meat and herbaceousness. This wine stole my heart the moment I tasted it. I hope you feel the same way.
Jimenez-Landi, Sotorrondero, Castilla la Mancha, Spain '19
A tasty wine from the largest growing area in central spain. This wine is a blend of grenache, syrah, and cab sauv which all come together to create a robust but juicy wine that's packed with wild berries and finishes with rustic dusty tannins.
Kind Stranger, Cabernet Sauvignon, Washington '21
Sebestyen, Kadarka, Szekszárd, Hungary '16
This estate wasn't started by a wine enthusiast, or someone with a long history in wine making. It all started on a boat, drinking his fathers wine, and being approached by a sommelier who explained the wine inside and out. Obviously this fascinated Csaba (the now winemaker) and he decided immediately to take over the family winery. Joined by his sister, they are singlehandedly taking the Szeksard region by storm. This wine is a blend of Blaufrankisch, Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Kardarka. Spicy, full flavored and ready to drink!
Kir-Yianni, Ramnista, Xinomavro, Naoussa, Greece '17
If you're looking for a big, bold, bad-boy wine, this is it! If you haven't experienced xinomavro before, this is the bottle for you. I'm not kidding. It's dense, full of black fruit and bay, with a hint of bitterness (in a good way). Get in there and love this.
Tesedeiras, Lilas Tinto, Douro, Portugal '20
a blend of the traditional grapes of Douro, this wine is certainly not for the faint of heart. Bold and intense with dark chocolate and baking spices.
Jean Baptiste Sénat, 'La Nine' Minervois, Languedoc-Rousillon, France '18
Younger winemaker husband + wife team established their domaine in 1996 in the foothills of Montagne Noir in Minervois, a region in the Languedoc region (in Southwest France) that's dominated by red wine production. Organic + biodynamic (a rarity in this region). A blend of 60% Carignane, 20% Grenache, 10% Cinsault + 10% Syrah from 15 hectares of avg 50yo vines. Hand harvested, whole cluster fermentation in stainless steel + aged 10m in oak. Spicy, full bodied. Cassis, plum pit, frankincense, clove + mineral backbone, stout tannins.
Mas de Gourgonniere, Baux de Provence, Provence, France
This chunky little bottle is so much fun! It's the perfect medium bodied red for fall and winter; notes of plum, grippy tannins, and a rush of fruit on the finish. A whisper of meatiness rounds the whole thing out. Love this.
Masia Del Biesla, Carinena Vinas Viejas, Navarra, Spain '17
Navarra might be less known than it's southern neighbor (Rioja), but it packs just as much punch at a much more approachable price. This wine is full bodied with bright black fruits and just a hint of tobacco.
Onda Brava, Cinsault, Itata Valley, Chile '19
The Onda Brava label is a collaboration between winemakers looking to step out of their normals roles. All wines under this label are completely natural and extremely lively. This Cinsault is bold and structured with black pepper, black fruits, and spices. Perfect for the cooling weather.
Chateau Ollieaux Romanis, Corbieres Classique, Corbieres, France '17
A Super Classic. This is a blend of Syrah, Grenache, and Carignan that is absolutely scrumptious. Packed full of blackberries, plum, a blend of garden herbs, it's full bodied but has a lifted mid palate for ultimate enjoyment.
Omen, Origins, Zinfandel, Sierra Foothills, California '18
I don't always drink Zinfandel, but when I do, It had better be damn good. We love omen wines, and this zinfandel is exactly what you've been dreaming of. Full bodied and dense with a hint of cedar, notes of wild berries and bold tannins to really bring it home.
Rasa Vineyards, Occam's Razor, Columbia Valley, Washington '17
Rasa was started by two friends who found themselves absolutely in love with wine. They quit their jobs in tech and never looked back. Their goal is to highlight wines from eastern Washington, which I love because the representation of Washington state here in Georgia isn't exactly the best. This wine is a blend of different syrah plots which blend together to form a silky, supple, gently meaty wine.
Domaine Spiropoulos, Porfyros, Lefkosia, Cyprus, Greece '19
Trej for the three major grapes of the piedmont: Nebbiolo, barbera, and dolcetto. The wine is the perfect blend of red fruits and tannins.
Le P'tit Paysan, Cabernet Sauvignon, San Benito County, California '19
Le P'tit Paysan translates to: A Country man or woman; a clown; or in Country Fashion. This all perfectly describes this wine. This cabernet is full of character, dense fruit, balanced tannic structure, and yet still playful enough to have more than one bottle with dinner.
Vina Perdices, Que Guapo, Mendoza, Argentina '18
This winery was founded in the early 50’s and today is run by the founder’s sons. Hailing from Spain, the family fell in love with Mendoza and its values of work, frugality, and terroir. The estate is named for the incredible number of partridges found in the area. The inspiration for this is the homing habits of the partridge, who settle and make homes instead of migrating. Freaking. Adorable. This wine is packed full of bright black fruits, a touch of oak and a hint of savory fennel
Railsback Frères, Carignan, Santa Maria, California '19
The grape choice here is inspired by the Southern French reds of sommelier cult producer, Maxime Magnon + the vinification method by Cru Beaujolais from the Gang of Four. This Carignan is made with partial carbonic maceration, making for a juicy-fruited, crushable red. Sourced from the Camp Four vineyard which is located on the eastern end of Santa Ynez Valley, in the sub-AVA known as the Los Olivos. Light-bodied + low alcohol, easy-drinking fresh red. Strawberries, cranberries + baking spices, with herbaceous flavors of umami + sandalwood. A perfect match for cured meats, dark leafy greens, great for burger or pizza night also!
San Salvatore, Aglianico, Campagnia, Italy '20
This rustic wine is bold and structured with black cherry and smoked earth notes.
Chateau Tire Diem, Tire Pe, Bordeaux, France
at 100% merlot this wine is youthful, but extremely powerful.
Terre Rouge, Pyramid Block Syrah, Shenandoah Valley, California '05
The wine maker here is one of the original Rhone Rangers (the crew that brought Rhone grapes to California in the 80's). The incredible thing about him is that he believes wine should spend plenty of time aging before being let loose on the public. You read right, this is 2005, and this is the current vintage. and it is SCREAMING good. Take what you think of syrah, big meaty, gamey wines. And then send a note of bright balancing acid right through the middle. It's an incredible picture of what can be done in the far northern parts of California.
BEER
CC, Classic City Lager
12 oz
Avery Elli's Brown Ale
12 oz Classic Brown Ale from Boulder Colorado
Allagash, Floating Holiday
16oz American Blonde Ale
Jandrain Jandrenouille, III Gravity
12 oz
J. Wakefield, Honey Boi
16oz Honey Lager
Fair Isle, Jean-Michel
375 ml Oak aged ale brewed with barbe rouge hops
Magnanimous, Juice Lord
Threes Brewing, What Might Have Been, Helles
16 oz
Blaugies, La Moneuse
12 oz
Aslin, Math Mode
16oz Double IPA
New Image, Premium Pils
Garden Path, Prime Barrel Age, Skagitonian Ale 750ml
Magnanimous, She'll Be Right Back
16oz New Zealand Pilsner
The Garden Path, Subtle Blend, Fruited Ale 750ml
Southern Grist, Southern Feast
Sothern Grist, Teal
16 oz Pilsner style lager
Destihl Tour Bus
16 oz Hazy IPA
Creature Comforts, Tropicalia
12 oz
The Veil Brewing, Vast Six
750 Ml
Blauges Hill Farmstead, La Vermentoise 750 Ml
Blauges Hill Farmstead, La Vermentoise 375 Ml
CIDER
Domaine Bordatto, Basa Juan Cider, Basque, France '15
750ml, This cider is bottle conditioned and made with 19 different varietals of apple. It's made to age, and boy is it showing well right now! Full bodied, highly aromatic, and complex.
Isastegi, Dry Cider 330ml
Jaanihanso, Rhuem, Estonia
12 oz can, this cider is a blend of Rhubarb juice and apple juice from Estonia.
Stefan Vetter, Method Rural Cider, Germany '19
This cider is coming from an astounding wine maker in germany and is dry, tart and light with just a touch of funk.
