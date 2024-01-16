- Home
- /
- Santa Clara
- /
- Star Chaat - Santa Clara
Star Chaat - Santa Clara
No reviews yet
3590 El Camino Real
Santa Clara, CA 95051
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Chaat & Appetizers
- Potato Peas Samosa – 2pc$4.99
Crispy fried dumplings filled with spiced potatoes and peas served with chutney.
- French Fries$4.99
Crispy french fries served with ketchup.
- Vada Pav 1 pc$4.99
Spiced potatoes dipped in gram flour batter & deep fried. Served sandwiched between soft pav bread, with chutneys and chopped onion.
- Aloo Vada 2 pcs$4.99
Fried mashed potato dumplings served with chutneys
- Star Chaat Spl Burger$7.99
Potato & vegetable patty burger served with fries and choice of soda.
- Dabeli$7.99
Pav packed with a sweet and spicy filling of potatoes topped with onion, pomegranate, cilantro, peanuts and sev.
- Papdi Chaat$7.99
Crisp pooris topped with potatoes, cilantro mint chutney, tamarind chutney, veggies and yogurt.
- Dahi Bhalla$8.99
Soft fried lentil dumplings topped with chilled yogurt, potato, onion, crispy wafers and chutneys.
- Pani Puri$7.99
India’s most-loved street food; hollow crisp-fried balls filled with potatoes, chick-peas, onions and sprouts, mingled with tangy flavorful water.
- Bombay Bhel Puri$7.99
Savory Chaat made with rice-puffs, mixed with chopped onions, potatoes, sprouts and chickpeas, tossed with chutneys and sprinkled with fine sev.
- Hari Bhari Bhel$7.99
Nutritious snack made with puffed rice mixed with cucumber, tomato, crispy wafers, chickpeas, potato, sprouts, onion, sev and chutneys.
- Sprouts Bhel$7.99
Crispy rice-puffs tossed with protein-rich sprouts, crunchy veggies , tangy chutneys and other spices.
- Dahi Sev Puri$7.99
Crisp-fried hollow pooris filled with boiled potatoes, chick-peas, onions, sprouts, yogurt and chutneys, and topped with fine sev.
- Sev Puri$7.99
Crisp-fried hollow pooris filled with boiled potatoes, chick-peas, onions and sprouts, chutneys and topped with fine sev.
- Papdi Masala Chaat$8.99
Crispy Wafers Layered With Potato, Cucumber, Sprouts, Tomato, Sev, Onion, Chutney, Chickpeas And Spices
- Crispy Chaat Basket$9.99
Crispy whole wheat basket filled with a combination of moong sprouts, mixed vegetables and boiled potatoes, topped with yogurt and tangy chutneys.
- Haryali Kebab 2pc$7.99
Deep-fried vegetables kebabs (Patties) prepared with spinach, ginger, potato, broccoli and spices served with yogurt and chutneys.
- Chana Samosa 2pc$9.99
Crisp-fried, conical dumplings served with chickpeas gravy, topped with chutneys and onions.
- Aloo Tikki Chole 2pc$9.99
Deep-fried mashed potato cutlets served with chickpeas gravy, topped with chutneys and onions.
- Mix veg Pakora$9.99
Deep fried onion, potato, cauliflower & spinach fritters made with chickpea flour batter, served with chutneys.
- Paneer Pakora$9.99
Indian cottage cheese deep fried fritters with chickpea flour batter; sprinkled with chaat masala; served with chutneys.
- Chilli Pakora$9.99
Spicy jalapeno fritters, deep fried with chickpea flour batter sprinkled with chat masala served with chutneys.
- Usal Pav$11.99
Popular Maharashtrian street-food - a sprouted green pea gravy topped with tangy chutneys and onions. always served with buttery pav-bread.
- Spicy Misal Pav$11.99
Sprouted moth beans gravy topped with onion, cilantro, served with lemon, served with toasted pav.
- Gujarati Radga Pattice$11.99
A yummy traditional dish of potato cutlets; loaded with green peas curry; laced with sweet and spicy chutney and garnished with onions and cilantro.
- Veg Chowmein$12.99
Noodles tossed with stir-fried cabbage, carrots, green-onions and savory Chinese sauces.
- Snack Combo$14.99
Enjoy any two snacks of your choice in this wonderful combo-deal. Includes papad and your choice of beverage. Choice of Snacks { Papdi Chaat / Dahi Vada / Pani Puri / Bombay Bhel Puri / Hari Bhari Bhel / Sprouts Bhel / Dahi Aloo Sev Puri / Sev Puri / Papdi Masala Chaat } Choice of Beverage { Soda / Coffee / Tea }
- Veg Manchurian Dry/Gravy$12.99
Mixed vegetable dumplings in a glossy, rich-brown chef’s special Chinese sauce with bold notes of tangy, sweet, spicy and salty.
- Gobhi Manchurian Dry/Gravy$12.99
Crispy-fried cauliflower florets tossed in a mouth- watering , sweet and spicy Chinese sauce.
- Bhalla Papdi Chaat$10.99
Meals & Mini Meals
- Idli Sambar$8.99
Savory rice cakes served with lentil-based vegetable stew or chowder, cooked with dal and tamarind .
- Chloe Bhature$12.99
Soft and puffy fried leavened bread served with spiced tangy gravy of chick-peas; comes with onions and pickles on the side.
- Aloo Puri$12.99
Deep-fat fried bread made from unleavened whole- wheat flour served with spiced potatoes.
- Masala Methi Puri$12.99
Deep-fat fried fenugreek speckled unleavened whole wheat flour bread served with spiced potatoes, onions, and pickle.
- Bombay Pav Bhaji$12.99
Mumbai’s famous street food - mashed vegetable curry cooked with special pav bhaji masala and loads of butter, served with soft buttered pav bread.
- Makki di Roti with Sarsoon da Saag$13.99
Punjabi signature dish - a silky green curry of mustard leaves, served with two yellow cornmeal flat breads.
- Kadhi Chawal$13.99
Classic basmati rice tossed with assortment of stir- fried vegetables.
- Ambarsari Naan Cholle$14.99
- Moong Khichdi$11.99
- Gujarati Dal Dhokli$13.99
- Rajma Chawal$13.99
Veg Entree
- Fresh Aloo Methi$11.99
Potatoes and fresh fenugreek leaves cooked with herbs and spices.
- Aloo Jeera Masala$10.99
Potatoes cooked with royal cumin, ginger, garlic and spices.
- Shahi Aloo Gobhi Mutter$11.99
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with green peas, onions, tomatoes and aromatic spices.
- Aloo Baingan$11.99
Eggplants and potatoes simmered in a spicy onion- tomato gravy
- Aloo Palak Subzi$11.99
Home style diced potatoes and spinach vegetable dish.
- Aloo Muttar$11.99
Mildly spiced potatoes and green peas in a silky tomato onion gravy.
- Shahi Dum Aloo$12.99
Potato dumplings stuffed with a mixture of ground dried fruits in a creamy onion-tomato-yogurt gravy.
- Paneer Makhani$12.99
Cottage cheese cubes cooked in a creamy tomato- onion gravy and our signature spice blend.
- Paneer Tikka Gravy$12.99
Homemade Indian cottage cheese cubes cooked with ginger, garlic, spring onions in a special creamy sauce.
- Paneer Bhurji$12.99
Cottage cheese mash cooked with ginger, garlic, tomatoes, peas and spices
- Chloe Masala$10.99
Chickpeas cooked in the silken gravy made of onions, tomatoes, special house spices, garnished with fresh cilantro.
- Punjabi Chana Saag$12.99
Delicious silky-smooth gravy made of fresh chopped spinach and mustard leaves mixed with white chickpeas.
- Punjabi Rajma$12.99
Red kidney beans cooked in lightly spiced, creamy curry made with onions, tomatoes and authentic homemade spice blend..
- Toor Dal$10.99
A light and flavorful yellow pigeon pea soup simmered with curry leaves, dry whole red chilies and traditional indian spices.
- Punjabi Tadka Dal$12.99
Traditional yellow moong and red lentils slow-cooked with onion, ginger, garlic and aromatic royal cumin and special spices.
- Punjabi Dhaba Style Dal Makhani$12.99
Made in true dhaba style - black gram & kidney beans slow simmered on low heat with tomato, red chilies, ginger and garlic.
- Dal Palak$12.99
Yellow lentils slow cooked with spinach leaves and spices.
- Kadai Paneer$12.99
Indian cottage cheese sauteed with bell pepper and onion in a yogurt based traditional indian curry.
- Punjabi Kadhi Pakora$12.99
Deep fried chickpea vegetable fritters dunked in a yogurt based curry made with chickpea flour and spices.
- Punjabi Saag$12.99
Fresh spinach & mustard leaves cooked with ginger, garlic, onion, tomato and traditional Punjabi tempering.
- Saag Paneer$12.99
- Veg Koorma$12.99
- Bhindi Masala$12.99
- Baingan Bhartha$12.99
- Patiala Mix Veg$12.99
- Matter P Lababdar$12.99
- Chilli Paneer$12.99
- Malai Kofta$12.99
Traditional Breads
- Palak Paratha$5.99
Pan-fried whole wheat bread, stuffed with fresh spinach and a special mix of spices.
- Methi Paratha$5.99
Pan-fried whole wheat bread stuffed, with fenugreek and a special mix of spices.
- Aloo Paratha$5.99
Pan-fried whole wheat bread, stuffed with spiced mashed potatoes and cilantro.
- Mooli Paratha$5.99
Pan-fried whole wheat bread, stuffed with shredded radish and spices.
- Gobi Paratha$5.99
Pan-fried whole wheat bread, stuffed with minced cauliflower & spices.
- Green Veg Paratha$6.99
Pan-fried whole wheat bread, stuffed with grated mixed vegetables.
- Tandoori Roti$3.99
Clay oven cooked traditional whole wheat Indian bread.
- Jeera Basmati Rice$4.99
Aromatic basmati rice infused with cumin.
- Mix Veg Raita$5.99
Yogurt mixed with fresh cut mixed vegetables and spices.
- Paneer Prantha$6.99
- Plain Prantha$2.99
- Tawa Roti 2pc$2.49
- Makki Di Roti 1pc$2.49
- Palak Puri 2pc$3.99
- Methi Puri 2pc$3.99
- Puri 2pc$3.99
- Bhatura 2pc$4.99
- Plain Naan$3.99
- Butter Naan$3.99
- Garlic Naan$4.99
- Lacha Prantha$4.99
- Methi Masala Roti$3.99
- Ajwain Prantha$4.99
- Aloo Kulcha$6.99
- Onion Kulcha$6.99
- Paneer Kulcha$6.99
- Veg Paratha$6.99
- Extra Pav$1.99
- Tawa Roti 10 Pack$7.99
Thalis
- Star Chaat House Thali$11.99
Two vegetables, 1 plain paratha or 2 rotis, dal, rice, raita, mint chutney, papad and kheer with choice of soda, chaas or tea.
- Bhel Sev Thali$14.99
Bhel, two vegetables, 1 plain paratha or 2 rotis, kadhi, rice, raita, mint chutney, papad and kheer with choice of soda, chaas or tea .
- Special Thali$19.99
- Mother Day Thali$19.99
Tandorri Kebabs
Beverages
- Masala Chai$3.99
Indian tea made with milk and cardamom.
- Desi Coffee$3.99
Indian style milk coffee flavored with special ingredients.
- Soda$1.99
diet coke , fanta, sprite, lemonade.
- Mint Chaas$2.99
Mint & cumin flavored spiced buttermilk.
- Mango Lassi$4.99
Mango flavored refreshing classical Indian yogurt drink.
- Gulab Lassi$4.99
Rose flavored refreshing classical Indian yogurt drink.
- Badam Milk$4.99
Sweetened milk churned with almonds and saffron.
- Faluda Drink$6.99
Sweetened rose flavored milk with vermicelli and a dollop of vanilla ice-cream.
- Masala soda$3.99
- Lemonade$2.99
- Sweet Lassi$3.99
Monthly Special
Rice Section
Wraps& Rolls
Desserts
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
3590 El Camino Real, Santa Clara, CA 95051