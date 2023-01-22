Restaurant header imageView gallery
Chicken
Seafood
Asian Fusion

Star Fusion Express

1,168 Reviews

$$

5178 Parkside Ave

Philadelphia, PA 19131

Beverages

PLAIN JANE LEMONADE

$3.00

PLAIN JANE ICE TEA

$3.00
STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$3.00

STRAWBERRY ICE TEA

$3.00

PINEAPPLE LEMONADE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE ICE TEA

$3.00
MANGO ICE TEA

$3.00
MANGO LEMONADE

$3.00

Cup of Ice

$1.00

Bottled Water

$2.00Out of stock

Restaurant Week Dinner

Dinner Meal 3 Course

$30.00
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
