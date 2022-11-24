- Home
- Los Angeles
- Pico-Robertson
- Star Juice
Star Juice
143 Reviews
$
8647 W Pico Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Popular Items
Signature Press Juices
Strawberry Sunset
Jumpstart your immunity with the Strawberry Sunset, containing pressed juices from strawberries, oranges, lemons, carrots, and Fuji apples.
The Phoenix
The Phoenix might just replace your anti-aging/wrinkle creams with its blueberries, pineapple, beets, cucumber, spinach and aloe vera powder
The Rambam
A revitalizing combination of tomato, celery, spinach, kale and lemon pressed juices, the Rambam is finished with a dash of pink Himalayan salt and cayenne pepper. The carotenoids are great for vision while the fibrous greens will aide in your GI digestive health.
Green Light
Ginger Zoom
Mustang Matcha
This green juice is supercharged by matcha powder, making Mustang Matcha a great cleanse for your body and energy. Along with premium matcha powder, the Mustang Matcha contains celery, spinach, cucumber, kale, ginger and lemon juice.
Build You Own JUICE
Water. H20 ( drinks )
Smoothies
Star Açai
Made with a base of almond milk, the super berry açai is blended with blueberries, strawberries and almond butter until smooth and creamy.
Carribean King
This tropical inspired smoothie is packed with juicy mangoes and papayas as well as strawberries. A dash of nutmeg and a drizzle of maple syrup is combined with coconut milk for the ultimate Caribbean Smoothie experience.
White Chocolate
The White Chocolate is the Smoothie of choice for the all time great Chocolate fans looking for an edge on wellness. White chocolate is blended with vanilla and almond milk, the famous macadamia nuts and bananas until thick and smooth.
Pink Dragon
Fresh dragon fruit is combined with pineapple tidbits, banana, walnuts and coconut milk making for a refreshing smoothie that is high in fiber and a pink color that will shine in your photo’s.
The Green Garden
Boost your vitamin K intake with the Green Garden. This green smoothie is filled with celery, green apple, kale, spinach and mango for to give this a nice tasty sour refreshing taste. Packed with greens and nutrients.
Havana Cafe
Refuel with the energy boosting Havana Cafe a caffeinated smoothie. Organic brewed coffee is blitzed with the new macadamia milk , bananas, almond butter, maple and touch of the healthier cylon cinnamon. Coffee lovers this is the smoothie of choice for your new coffee break.
Jerusalem Joy
Full of fiber and nutty goodness, the Jerusalem Joy supports digestive health made with dates, bananas, hazelnuts, almonds and almond milk, but what really makes the Jerusalem Joy a standout is the addition of tahina. A savory condiment made from toasted ground sesame seeds famous in Israel, the holiest of land’s
Maccabee Guava
Guava, mango and strawberries add a burst of fruity flavor to the vitamin C rich Maccabee Guava. This smoothie will have the little famous Guava seeds so new comers to guava be ready for that ! The fruit is combined with shredded coconuts, raw honey and coconut milk for a lovely immune boosting smoothie.
Pina Colada
Inspired by the beloved cocktail, the lung health boosting Pina Colada smoothie is a delightful combination of pineapples, mango, Pina Colada mix and coconut milk to beat the summer heat and or bring back that nostalgic flavor all year round.
Star Kids
A strawberry and banana oat milk smoothie that is a hit with all children and adults. It is packed with Vitamin C and boasts positive digestive health with the Oat milk. Team kids have a safe and healthy choice here.
Banana Split
Samson
Happy Tummy
Happy Tummy Smoothie Smoothies are refreshing, flavorful, vibrant, and filling. When they’re good for you, they’re even better! Meet our Happy Tummy Smoothy — yes, it will make your tummy sing. Plums relieve constipation and can help you in that department, mainly because we also add fiber-rich cucumbers to our specialty smoothie. Papaya will improve your heart health while fighting inflammation, so say goodbye to your digestive discomfort. For extra flavor? How about fresh mint leaves and their power against irritable bowel syndrome? Make your tummy happy with the right smoothie!
Build You Own SMOOTHIE
Star Bowls
Build You Own Bowl
Paradise Pitaya
Beautiful Pink Pitaya topped with organic coconut granola, fresh papaya and banana slices. Finished off with shredded coconut flakes and a drizzle of naturally sweet agave.
Ancient Warrior Acai
The Acai berry is blended until smooth topped with sliced bananas and fresh strawberries, organic honey oat granola, and flax seeds. To really bring out the flavor a pinch of Himalayan salt is sprinkled over the top with a drizzle of peanut butter
Champion Chia
Our house made chia seed pudding is topped with chocolate chip granola, cacao powder, macadamia nuts, fresh banana slices, pineapple and topped with more chia seeds and Chocolate drizzle
Blue Bahama
A taste of Paradise made with blue star spirulina, this blue-hued bowl comes with coconut granola, almonds, chia seeds and shredded coconut. Fanned over the top is fresh blueberries and banana slices.
Fruit Bowl
Wellness Shots (online )
King David Sling Shot
A sweet and spicy wellness shot of fresh ginger, lemon and honey.
Lightsaber
Pineapple juice is not only high in Vitamin C, but is also a great natural anti-inflammatory and in combination with ginger and honey makes for a tropical tasting wellness shot.
Turmeric Slam Dunk
Turmeric is a powerful antioxidant making this golden-hued turmeric, orange, lemon and ginger juice shot an all around health booster.
Doctor Star
This lemon, garlic, ginger, oregano oil and Himalayan sea salt boasts numerous beneficial properties including being antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory. The Doctor Star is a great remedy for whenever you feel under the weather.
Raphael Refuah
The strawberry is the star in this orange and cayenne pepper shot. Not only are strawberries delicious, they are packed full of vitamins, fibre, and antioxidants.
Wraps
Star Pizza\Dilla ( Quesadilla)
If you’re into pizza and rich Mediterranean flavors, our pizza-dilla is for you! We top this beauty with seasoned tomato sauce, garlic, onion, olive oil and sea-scented capers over a layer of premium vegan cheese. Cut into triangles, and garnished with a pinch of oregano and Himalayan salt, our pizza-dilla will undoubtedly become your new favorite grab-n’-go bite. By the way, our pizza-dilla is way healthier than regular pizzas!
Holy Fish
The wrap comes with cherry tomatoes, lettuce, pistachios, sunflower seeds, cucumbers and our own house made tuna ( Bishul Israel ) mix. Sliced apples give the Holy Fish a touch of sweetness and a satisfying crunch.
Beyond Wrap
The impossible wrap is all flavour and no meat thanks to impossible meat. The impossible meat is seared before being rolled into a wrap with olive oil, garlic, onions, cherry tomatoes, and green olives.
Build Your Own Wrap
Salads
Revive
Re-energize yourself with the Revive Salad. Sitting on a bed of fresh lettuce are cucumbers, strawberries, pistachios and blueberries.
Splitting Sea
Our house made tuna salad is served over lettuce, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, sunflower seeds, pistachios. The salad is finished with extra virgin olive oil and our house sauce.
Exodus
Olive oil and western sauce are drizzled over crisp lettuce, green olives, flax seeds, cheery tomatoes and walnuts. For protein, seasoned impossible meat pieces make the Exodus a hearty and filling salad sure to satisfy any meat lover.
Build Your Own Salad
Star Crepe
Happy Camper
Relive your favourite camping memories in the form of a crepe. The Happy Camper is filled with strawberries, chocolate, marshmallows, powdered sugar and almonds.
Mount Caramel
Tart apples and ripe banana are tossed in cinnamon and powdered sugar with walnuts before being smothered with a mountain of rich buttery caramel sauce.
Berry Island
Fresh blueberries and pineapple chunks are drizzled with maple syrup, granola, coconut and whipped cream making it a wonderful tropical crepe.
Build Your Own Crepe
Hot/Iced Drinks
Hot Cafe Latte
Ice Coffee
Organic House Coffee ( Hot)
Local+ Organic + Fair Trade Coffee with your choice of sweetner
Hot Tea
Sipping hot tea doesn't have to be saved for high tea or special occasions. call in to the store 424 382-1180 and ask about our selection from herbal, green, black and even a detox tea ! you can add your sweetner in the notes
Sachlav Star
Often touted as the Middle Eastern hot cocoa, Sachlav Star is our take on the popular milky drink. Traditionally made from Orchid tubers, Juice Star has reimagined it with Sachlav pistachio butter which is slowly simmered with oat and coconut milk until it becomes smooth. A dash of nutmeg and coconut flakes brings out the flavour in the Sachlav Star making it a must-try on a cold day.
Captain Coco
There is nothing more comforting than wrapping your fingers around a mug of Captain Coco. Premium cacao powder, vanilla and chocolate syrup are whisked into coconut milk and finished with melted marshmallows....YUM
Spice Runner
An ode to the hot apple cider, Juice Star's Spice Runner is a mixture of red apple juice, cinnamon and maple syrup that are steeped together. The Spice Runner is simmered low and slow for the flavors to develop and meld together until aromatic.
Hot Chocolate
Star Juice has it own Hot chocolate, also known as hot cocoa. Its a heated drink consisting of Cacao Powder, chocolate, heated milk or water. Please add in notes and it may be topped with whipped cream
Pumpkin Heater
Hot Matcha Latte
Matcha Latte is a rich earthy tea with vegetal grassy notes, sweet nuttiness, and pleasant bitter undertones. In its most pure ceremonial form, whisked up with hot water, the flavor is more vegetal, but it can be dressed up with honey and milk for a sweeter hot drink
Ice Matcha
Energy Bites
Stress Ball ( Gluten-Free )
Dear Gluten-free fans ! this ball is filled with healthy fats and proteins, the Stress Ball is the quick easy snack for a boost in energy. Dates and walnuts are combined with maca, cacao powder, honey, coconut oil and sea salt before being rolled in coconut flakes.
Holy Granoly
This peanut butter and chocolate chip energy bite is combined with chia seeds, flax seeds, granola and a dash of vanilla. Delicious as a snack or healthy dessert.
Power Flax Chocolate Muffin
Bluberry Muffin
Boosts
Immunity Vitamin Shot ( B3, C, D, Echinacea, Elderberry, Zinc )
1 liquid dose of Vitamin B3, C, D, Echinacea, Elderberry, and Zinc ( all in one ! )
Organic Vanilla Protein ( Plant Based )
Our organic plant-based protein powder is Vegan ( soy free, gluten free, and Non-GMO ) serves 21g of vegan protein and only 150 calories in just 1 serving ( 1 scoop ) . Fuel your body with clean, organic nutrition with a complete amino acid profile, no added sugar* and no artificial sweeteners ! choose from vanilla bean or chocolate fudge..
Organic Aloe Vera Powder
Most people know that applied externally, aloe vera soothes sunburns and helps heal scars and acne. Did you know that taken internally as a powder. Aloe Powder is alkalizing and detoxifying as it can soothe acid reflux, ulcers, irritable bowel, Crohn’s, celiac, and can alleviate constipation.
Ashwagandha
Ashwagandha is an ancient medicinal herb.It’s classified as an adaptogen, meaning that it can help your body manage stress. Ashwagandha also provides numerous other benefits for your body and brain. For example, it can help boost brain function, lower blood sugar and cortisol levels, and help fight symptoms of anxiety and depression.
Spinach
Spinach is rich in vitamins A, C and K, magnesium, iron and manganese. Eating this leafy green veggie may benefit eye health, reduce oxidative stress and reduce blood pressure levels among other health functions.
Kale
Vitamin C is an important water-soluble antioxidant that serves many vital functions in the body’s cells. For example, it is necessary for the synthesis of collagen, the most abundant structural protein in the body. Kale is much higher in vitamin C than most other vegetables, containing about 4.5 times much as spinach. The truth is, kale is actually one of the world’s best sources of vitamin C. A cup of raw kale contains even more vitamin C than a whole orange !
Maca
The maca plant has exploded in popularity in recent years. It’s actually a plant native to Peru, and is commonly available in powder form or as a supplement. It’s researched to help improve energy and stamina.
Blue Spirulina
Spirulina is a potent source of nutrients. It contains a powerful plant-based protein called phycocyanin. Research shows this may have antioxidant, pain-relief, anti-inflammatory, and brain-protective properties. Many antioxidants in spirulina have anti-inflammatory effects in the body.
Organic Chocolate Protein ( Plant Based has organic nuts and seeds )
Star Toast
Avocado toast
More than trendy, the Avocado Toast is a healthy lunch alternative with the most vibrant flavor and the prettiest green color. Two slices of toast topped with avocado, sliced cherry tomatoes, a drizzle of olive oil, freshly squeezed lemon juice, salt and flax seeds make our Avocado Toast 100% vegan and 1000% satisfying!
Almond Butter toast
Buttery and unctuous, our beautiful Almond Butter Toast is a party of flavors and textures. Two Slices of bread smeared with almond butter and topped with ripe banana slices, pretty blueberries, bee pollen and raw honey reward your senses in more than one way. This is quite a treat!
Shakshouka Toast
Shakshuka is a simple dish made of poached eggs in a delicious sauce with tomatoes, harissa, cayenne, garlic, paprika and avocado oil . Said to have originated in Tunisia, this breakfast recipe is popular in many parts of North Africa and the Middle East. It is so satisfying, you can serve it for breakfast, lunch, or dinner
Tunisian Sandwich
Tunisian Sandwich Not all sandwiches are created equal. Some are tasty and good for your health at the same time. Our Tunisian Sandwich is made with lean tuna, a superb source of low-fat protein, along with protein-rich eggs. Tender potatoes will keep you energized, while olives will give your body all the good types of oils and antioxidants you need. Lemon, of course, is the ultimate source of vitamin C that will strengthen your immune system, and spicy harissa will get your blood pumping! For a guilt-free tasty meal, our Tunisian Sandwich is hard to beat.
Star Fish
Yonah's Branzino
Mediterranean-style Branzino fillet cooked with fresh herbs such as parsley, oregano, capers, avocado oil, and garlic. Drizzled with lemon and topped with sliced cherry tomatoes, you are in for a treat! This mouthwatering and healthy dish is a reliable source of vitamin D, heart-healthy mono-unsaturated fats, and garlic’s detox benefits. The whitefish is a lovely alternative for a meal to enjoy guilt free while enjoying the now-famous health benefits of the Mediterranean diet. Garlic is a fantastic antioxidant that can control your cholesterol and blood pressure; oregano might prevent infections and improve your blood sugar levels! That is the magic of working with fresh ingredients, cooked to order for one healthy meal that is also good for your health!
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|Closed
Fresh and signature juices, smoothie, acai and more bowls, wellness shots, wraps, salads, and crepe's !
8647 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035