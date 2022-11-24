Star Juice

Tunisian Sandwich

$12.95

Tunisian Sandwich Not all sandwiches are created equal. Some are tasty and good for your health at the same time. Our Tunisian Sandwich is made with lean tuna, a superb source of low-fat protein, along with protein-rich eggs. Tender potatoes will keep you energized, while olives will give your body all the good types of oils and antioxidants you need. Lemon, of course, is the ultimate source of vitamin C that will strengthen your immune system, and spicy harissa will get your blood pumping! For a guilt-free tasty meal, our Tunisian Sandwich is hard to beat.