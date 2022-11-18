Star Restaurant 326 Chamberlain Ave
326 Chamberlain Ave
Paterson, NJ 07502
Vegetarian Appetizers
Gobi Manchurian
Fresh cauliflower tossed with Manchurian sauce and garnish with fresh cilantro.
Chaat Papri
Mixture of crisp, potatoes and chickpeas, yogurt and tamarind mint.
Vegetable Samosa
Cumin flavored potatoes and peas filled in a fry pastry.
Vegetable Pakora
Vegetable assortment dipped in spiced butter deep fried.
Samosa Chaat
Mixture of crips, potatoes and chickpeas, yogurt and tamarind mint.
Fucka
Boiled white peas mixed with chotpoti and tamarind sauces.
Chaatpoti
Boiled white peas mixed with variety of chatpoti and tamarind sauces.
Non-Vegetarian Appetizers
Meat Samosa ( Chicken )
Crisp deep fry peas stuffed with spiced minced meat
Chicken Manchurian
Marinated chicken breasts sauteed indo-chicnese sauce.
Shrimp Pakora ( 5pcs )
Lightly spiced marinated shrimp with chickpeas, flower fried in oil.
Lollypop Chicken
Spicy pulled back wings and fried bread crumb.
Chili Chicken
Boneless chicken cooked with herbs and spices, onions and bell peppers.
Chicken 65
Boneless chicken cooked in south-indian style, deep fried, chicken, cooked with ginger, garlic, herbs and spices.
Garlic Shrimp
Fresh shrimp tossed in roasted garlic and cooked in lemon vinaigrette soy sauce.
Indian Buffalo wings
Dozen wings mixed in herbs and spices combined with sweet chilis and touch of curry flavored.
Fried Fish
Tilapia fish fried with spices and herbs.
Roll
Bread
Butter Naan
Heaven white flour baked bread in a clay oven, served hot.
Garlic Naan
Bread tapped with freshly chopped garlic.
Keema Naan
Bread stuffed with minced ground meat and herbs.
Jalapeno Cheese Naan
Bread stuffed with chapped homemade cheese and jalapeno.
Garlic and Cheese Naan
Bread topped with freshly chopped garlic and cheese.
Onion Kulcha
Naan bread stuffed with onions and fresh herbs.
Bhatura
Wheat bread deep fried to golden crisp.
Bread Basket
A combo of three house favorite breads ( naan, onion kulcha and garlic naan ).
Vegetarian Delights
Paneer Tikka Masala
Homemade cottage cheese cubes cooked in clay oven with green peppers and onions in rich creamy gravy.
Aloo Gobi
Garden fresh florets of cauliflower and potato cooked along with fresh herbs and spices.
Channa Saag
Chick peas and spinach cooked with a special blend of herbs and spices.
Navratan Korma
Garden fresh vegetables rich cashew nuts in a mildly spiced thick creamy sauce.
Bhindi Masala
Okra cooked in a wak with dry seasonings and herbs.
Yellow Dal or Dal Tadka
Yellow lentils cooked with herbs and spices.
Saag Aloo
Fresh spinach and potatoes cooked with special herbs and spices.
Channa Masala
Chick peas cooked with fresh tomatoes and spices.
Palak Paneer
Homemade cottage cheese cooked with fresh spinach and spices.
Mutter Paneer
Homemade cheese cooked with fresh peas in a creamy based sauce.
Kadai Paneer
Homemade cottage cheese cooked with tomatoes fresh peppers, onions, green peppers and herbs and spice sauce.
Paneer Makni
Cubes of homemade cheese cooked in a buttery tomato sauce with little spice.
Paneer Jalfrazie ( Indian Stir Fry )
Homemade made cottage cheese prepared with green peppers, onions, green chilies and tomatoes.
Tandoori Specials
Tandoori Chicken ( 4 Pcs )
Chicken marinated overnight in yogurt, freshly grounded spices, cooked in Tandoor for perfection. Served with basmati or naan.
Tandoori Chicken ( 2 Pcs )
Chicken marinated overnight in yogurt, freshly grounded spices, cooked in Tandoor for perfection. Served with Basmati rice or Naan.
Chicken Tikka
Boneless pieces of chicken marinated aromatic spices and bbq in a clay oven. Served with Basmati Rice or Naan.
Malai Kabab
Melt in the mouth delicacy of chicken breast cutlets flavored with cardamom and coriander. Served with Basmati Rice or Naan.
Chicken Sheekh Kabab
Tender rolls of ground chicken and cashew net paste cooked in a clay oven. Served with basmati rice and naan.
Tandoori Mix Grill
An assortment of chicken, Lamb and Seafood.
Lamb Chop Lahori
Lamb chops marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic and house spices. Served with basmati rice or naan.
Tandoori Fish
Fish prompt marinated in special recipe, cooked in the Tandoor. Served with basmati rice or naan.
Biryani Specialities
Chicken Biryani
Basmati rice cooked with chicken mixed with onion, cashew nuts and raisins flavored with saffron and delicate spices.
Beef Biriyani
Basmati rice cooked with Beef.
Vegetable Biryani
Indian basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables cashew nuts and raisins.
Lamb Biriyani
Tender piece of lamb, cooked with basmati rice, cashew nuts, raisins and spices.
Goat Biriyani
Tender pieces of lamb, cooked with basmati rice cashew nuts, raisins and spices.
Shrimp Biriyani
Shrimp cooked with basmati rice with herbs and spices.
Egg Biriyani
Egg cooked with basmati rice with herbs and spices.
Chef Special Biriyani
Basmati rice cooked with lamb or goat, chicken and shrimp with fried onions and herbs.
Chicken Selection
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken tikka sauteed with tomatoes, green pepper and onions. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Makhani ( Butter Chicken )
Chicken Pieces roasted in a clay oven and tossed in a creamy tomato sauce served with basmati rice.
Chicken Karahi
Boneless chicken chunks sauteed with fresh garlic, ginger and tomatoes. served with basmati rice.
Chicken Sagwala
Flavored blend of tender pieces of chicken and creamy chopped spinach. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Jalfrezi
Strips of chicken marinated in fresh ground spices with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Curry
Pieces of chicken gently cooked in curry sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken marinated in vinegar and spices, cooked Goa style and is a specialty of Goa. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Doupizia
Chicken with fresh onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and house spices. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Korma
Sweet and spicy sauce with cashews and raisins. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Madras
Rich creamy coconut sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb Delight
Lamb or Goat Curry
Tender cubes of lamb or goat cooked in a mildly spiced curry sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb or Goat Rogan Josh
A specially from Kashmir: boneless juicy pieces of lamb or goat cooked in traditional Kashmiri masala. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb or Goat Karahi
A specialty from Pakistan: tender lamb or goat pieces cooked in Pakistani style with fresh tomatoes, green peppers, ginger and other spices and herbs. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb or Goat Bhuna
A Punjabi Delicacy: chick of lamb or goat cooked with tomatoes, onions, fresh herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb or Goat Saag
Unique combination of lamb or goat with freshly chopped spinach cooked in spice and herbs. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb or Goat Vindaloo
Lamb or Goat marinated in vinegar and spices, cooked Goa style is specialty of Goa. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb or Goat Korma
Lamb or goat gently simmered in a creamy sauce with nuts and fruits. Served with basmati rice.
Lamb or Goat Achari
Cubed Lamb or Goat marinated in house spices mixed and sated with mango pickles. Served with basmati rice.
Beef Curry / Bhuna
Tender cubes of Beef cooked in a mildly spiced curry sauce.
Rice
Seafood
Jambo Shrimp Karahi
Large shrimps cooked in a traditional style with fresh tomatoes, green pepper, ginger and other spices and herbs. Served with basmati rice.
Shrimp Vindaloo
Hot, spicy and tangy shrimp curry. Served with basmati rice.
Shrimp Sagwala
Shrimp cooked with fresh spinach, spices and ginger. A specialty of the Chef. Served with basmati rice.
Fish Doupizia
Choice of Salmon or Tilapia. Served with basmati rice.
Shrimp Tikka Masala
Tikka sauteed with tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Served with basmati rice.
Fish or Egg Curry
Fish or Egg curry made with freshly grounded coconut and masterfully blended spices.
Salads
Accompaniments
Desserts
Beverages
Home Style Tea
Chai.
Masala Tea
Indian tea with cardamom, clove and cinnamon.
Sprite - 12oz Can
12 oz can.
Ginger Ale - 12 oz Can
12 oz can.
Coke - 12oz Can
12 oz can.
Sunkist - 12 oz Can
12 oz can.
Bottled Water
20 oz bottle water.
Mango Lassi
Cool refreshing yogurt drink made from rich mango.
Sweet Lassi
Sweet yogurt drink.
Salted Lassi
Salted yogurt drink.
Sweet Yogurt Cup
Sweet yogurt made with pure milk.
Appetaiser
Chili Chicken - Medium Tray
Chili Chicken - Large Tray
Chicken 65 - Medium Tray
Chicken 65 - Large Tray
Tikka - Medium Tray
Tikka - Large Tray
Malai Kabab - Medium Tray
Malai Kabab - Large Tray
Sheekh Kabab - Medium Tray
Sheekh Kabab - Large Tray
Mixed Kabab - Medium Tray
Mixed Kabab - Large Tray
Tandoori Chicken Leg ( Each Piece )
Chicken Roast Leg ( Each Piece )
Sammi Kabab ( Each Piece )
Biryani
Chicken Biryani - Medium Tray
Chicken Biryani - Large Tray
Beef Biryani - Medium Tray
Beef Biryani - Large Tray
Vegetable Biryani - Medium Tray
Vegetable Biryani - Large Tray
Lamb / Goat Biryani - Medium Tray
Lamb / Goat Biryani - Large Tray
Shrimp Biryani - Medium Tray
Shrimp Biryani - Large Tray
Chef Special Biryani - Medium Tray
Chef Special Biryani - Large Tray
Vegetarian
Paneer Tikka Masala
Homemade cottage cheese cubes cooked in clay oven with green peppers and onions in rich creamy gravy.
Aloo Gobi
Garden fresh florets of cauliflower and potato cooked along with fresh herbs and spices.
Channa Saag
Chick peas and spinach cooked with a special blend of herbs and spices.
Navratan Korma
Garden fresh vegetables rich cashew nuts in a mildly spiced thick creamy sauce.
Bhindi Masala
Okra cooked in a wak with dry seasonings and herbs.
Yellow Dal or Dal Tadka
Yellow lentils cooked with herbs and spices.
Saag Aloo
Fresh spinach and potatoes cooked with special herbs and spices.
Channa Masala
Chick peas cooked with fresh tomatoes and spices.
Palak Paneer
Homemade cottage cheese cooked with fresh spinach and spices.
Mutter Paneer
Homemade cheese cooked with fresh peas in a creamy based sauce.
Kadai Paneer
Homemade cottage cheese cooked with tomatoes fresh peppers, onions, green peppers and herbs and spice sauce.
Paneer Makni
Cubes of homemade cheese cooked in a buttery tomato sauce with little spice.
Paneer Jalfrazie ( Indian Stir Fry )
Homemade made cottage cheese prepared with green peppers, onions, green chilies and tomatoes.
Non-Vegetarian - Chicken
Chicken Tikka Masala
Chicken tikka sauteed with tomatoes, green pepper and onions. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Makhani ( Butter Chicken )
Chicken Pieces roasted in a clay oven and tossed in a creamy tomato sauce served with basmati rice.
Chicken Karahi
Boneless chicken chunks sauteed with fresh garlic, ginger and tomatoes. served with basmati rice.
Chicken Sagwala
Flavored blend of tender pieces of chicken and creamy chopped spinach. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Jalfrezi
Strips of chicken marinated in fresh ground spices with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Curry
Pieces of chicken gently cooked in curry sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Vindaloo
Chicken marinated in vinegar and spices, cooked Goa style and is a specialty of Goa. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Doupizia
Chicken with fresh onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and house spices. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Korma
Sweet and spicy sauce with cashews and raisins. Served with basmati rice.
Chicken Madras
Rich creamy coconut sauce. Served with basmati rice.
Non - Vegetarian - Beef
Non - Vegetarian - Goat or Lamb
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Authentic Bangladesh, Indian and Pakistani Restaurant. Place where families get together, enjoy delicious food and celebrate occasions.
326 Chamberlain Ave, Paterson, NJ 07502