Star Restaurant 326 Chamberlain Ave

Vegetarian Appetizers

Gobi Manchurian

$8.04

Fresh cauliflower tossed with Manchurian sauce and garnish with fresh cilantro.

Chaat Papri

$5.74

Mixture of crisp, potatoes and chickpeas, yogurt and tamarind mint.

Vegetable Samosa

$1.73

Cumin flavored potatoes and peas filled in a fry pastry.

Vegetable Pakora

$5.74

Vegetable assortment dipped in spiced butter deep fried.

Samosa Chaat

$6.89

Mixture of crips, potatoes and chickpeas, yogurt and tamarind mint.

Fucka

$9.19

Boiled white peas mixed with chotpoti and tamarind sauces.

Chaatpoti

$9.19

Boiled white peas mixed with variety of chatpoti and tamarind sauces.

Non-Vegetarian Appetizers

Meat Samosa ( Chicken )

$2.29

Crisp deep fry peas stuffed with spiced minced meat

Chicken Manchurian

$11.49

Marinated chicken breasts sauteed indo-chicnese sauce.

Shrimp Pakora ( 5pcs )

$9.19

Lightly spiced marinated shrimp with chickpeas, flower fried in oil.

Lollypop Chicken

$11.49

Spicy pulled back wings and fried bread crumb.

Chili Chicken

$11.49

Boneless chicken cooked with herbs and spices, onions and bell peppers.

Chicken 65

$11.49

Boneless chicken cooked in south-indian style, deep fried, chicken, cooked with ginger, garlic, herbs and spices.

Garlic Shrimp

$9.19

Fresh shrimp tossed in roasted garlic and cooked in lemon vinaigrette soy sauce.

Indian Buffalo wings

$11.49

Dozen wings mixed in herbs and spices combined with sweet chilis and touch of curry flavored.

Fried Fish

$10.34

Tilapia fish fried with spices and herbs.

Roll

Paneer Tikka Roll

$7.46

Made with paneer.

Chicken Kabab Roll

$7.46

Roll made with Naan and Chicken.

Chicken Tikka Wrap Roll

$7.46

Chicken tikka wrapped with Naan.

Bread

Butter Naan

$2.29

Heaven white flour baked bread in a clay oven, served hot.

Garlic Naan

$3.44

Bread tapped with freshly chopped garlic.

Keema Naan

$4.59

Bread stuffed with minced ground meat and herbs.

Jalapeno Cheese Naan

$4.01

Bread stuffed with chapped homemade cheese and jalapeno.

Garlic and Cheese Naan

$4.01

Bread topped with freshly chopped garlic and cheese.

Onion Kulcha

$4.59

Naan bread stuffed with onions and fresh herbs.

Bhatura

$4.59

Wheat bread deep fried to golden crisp.

Bread Basket

$8.63

A combo of three house favorite breads ( naan, onion kulcha and garlic naan ).

Vegetarian Delights

Paneer Tikka Masala

$11.49

Homemade cottage cheese cubes cooked in clay oven with green peppers and onions in rich creamy gravy.

Aloo Gobi

$9.19

Garden fresh florets of cauliflower and potato cooked along with fresh herbs and spices.

Channa Saag

$9.19

Chick peas and spinach cooked with a special blend of herbs and spices.

Navratan Korma

$9.19

Garden fresh vegetables rich cashew nuts in a mildly spiced thick creamy sauce.

Bhindi Masala

$9.19

Okra cooked in a wak with dry seasonings and herbs.

Yellow Dal or Dal Tadka

$6.89

Yellow lentils cooked with herbs and spices.

Saag Aloo

$9.19

Fresh spinach and potatoes cooked with special herbs and spices.

Channa Masala

$9.19

Chick peas cooked with fresh tomatoes and spices.

Palak Paneer

$11.49

Homemade cottage cheese cooked with fresh spinach and spices.

Mutter Paneer

$11.49

Homemade cheese cooked with fresh peas in a creamy based sauce.

Kadai Paneer

$11.49

Homemade cottage cheese cooked with tomatoes fresh peppers, onions, green peppers and herbs and spice sauce.

Paneer Makni

$11.49

Cubes of homemade cheese cooked in a buttery tomato sauce with little spice.

Paneer Jalfrazie ( Indian Stir Fry )

$11.49

Homemade made cottage cheese prepared with green peppers, onions, green chilies and tomatoes.

Tandoori Specials

Tandoori Chicken ( 4 Pcs )

$22.99

Chicken marinated overnight in yogurt, freshly grounded spices, cooked in Tandoor for perfection. Served with basmati or naan.

Tandoori Chicken ( 2 Pcs )

$12.64

Chicken marinated overnight in yogurt, freshly grounded spices, cooked in Tandoor for perfection. Served with Basmati rice or Naan.

Chicken Tikka

$12.06

Boneless pieces of chicken marinated aromatic spices and bbq in a clay oven. Served with Basmati Rice or Naan.

Malai Kabab

$12.06

Melt in the mouth delicacy of chicken breast cutlets flavored with cardamom and coriander. Served with Basmati Rice or Naan.

Chicken Sheekh Kabab

$12.06

Tender rolls of ground chicken and cashew net paste cooked in a clay oven. Served with basmati rice and naan.

Tandoori Mix Grill

$16.09

An assortment of chicken, Lamb and Seafood.

Lamb Chop Lahori

$17.24

Lamb chops marinated in yogurt, ginger, garlic and house spices. Served with basmati rice or naan.

Tandoori Fish

$14.94

Fish prompt marinated in special recipe, cooked in the Tandoor. Served with basmati rice or naan.

Biryani Specialities

Chicken Biryani

$12.06

Basmati rice cooked with chicken mixed with onion, cashew nuts and raisins flavored with saffron and delicate spices.

Beef Biriyani

$12.06

Basmati rice cooked with Beef.

Vegetable Biryani

$11.49

Indian basmati rice cooked with mixed vegetables cashew nuts and raisins.

Lamb Biriyani

$14.36

Tender piece of lamb, cooked with basmati rice, cashew nuts, raisins and spices.

Goat Biriyani

$14.36

Tender pieces of lamb, cooked with basmati rice cashew nuts, raisins and spices.

Shrimp Biriyani

$11.49

Shrimp cooked with basmati rice with herbs and spices.

Egg Biriyani

$12.64

Egg cooked with basmati rice with herbs and spices.

Chef Special Biriyani

$14.94

Basmati rice cooked with lamb or goat, chicken and shrimp with fried onions and herbs.

Chicken Selection

Chicken Tikka Masala

$13.21

Chicken tikka sauteed with tomatoes, green pepper and onions. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Makhani ( Butter Chicken )

$13.21

Chicken Pieces roasted in a clay oven and tossed in a creamy tomato sauce served with basmati rice.

Chicken Karahi

$12.06

Boneless chicken chunks sauteed with fresh garlic, ginger and tomatoes. served with basmati rice.

Chicken Sagwala

$12.06

Flavored blend of tender pieces of chicken and creamy chopped spinach. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Jalfrezi

$12.06

Strips of chicken marinated in fresh ground spices with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Curry

$12.06

Pieces of chicken gently cooked in curry sauce. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Vindaloo

$12.06

Chicken marinated in vinegar and spices, cooked Goa style and is a specialty of Goa. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Doupizia

$12.06

Chicken with fresh onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and house spices. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Korma

$12.06

Sweet and spicy sauce with cashews and raisins. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Madras

$12.06

Rich creamy coconut sauce. Served with basmati rice.

Lamb Delight

Lamb or Goat Curry

$14.36

Tender cubes of lamb or goat cooked in a mildly spiced curry sauce. Served with basmati rice.

Lamb or Goat Rogan Josh

$13.79

A specially from Kashmir: boneless juicy pieces of lamb or goat cooked in traditional Kashmiri masala. Served with basmati rice.

Lamb or Goat Karahi

$13.79

A specialty from Pakistan: tender lamb or goat pieces cooked in Pakistani style with fresh tomatoes, green peppers, ginger and other spices and herbs. Served with basmati rice.

Lamb or Goat Bhuna

$13.79

A Punjabi Delicacy: chick of lamb or goat cooked with tomatoes, onions, fresh herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice.

Lamb or Goat Saag

$13.79

Unique combination of lamb or goat with freshly chopped spinach cooked in spice and herbs. Served with basmati rice.

Lamb or Goat Vindaloo

$13.79

Lamb or Goat marinated in vinegar and spices, cooked Goa style is specialty of Goa. Served with basmati rice.

Lamb or Goat Korma

$13.79

Lamb or goat gently simmered in a creamy sauce with nuts and fruits. Served with basmati rice.

Lamb or Goat Achari

$13.79

Cubed Lamb or Goat marinated in house spices mixed and sated with mango pickles. Served with basmati rice.

Beef Curry / Bhuna

$11.49

Tender cubes of Beef cooked in a mildly spiced curry sauce.

Rice

Basmati Rice

$2.86

Gently cooked fresh white rice.

Vegetable Pulao rice

$5.74

Gently cooked with vegetable in special curry sauce.

Jeera Rice

$4.01

Gently cooked in special curry sauce with Jeera.

Seafood

Jambo Shrimp Karahi

$11.49

Large shrimps cooked in a traditional style with fresh tomatoes, green pepper, ginger and other spices and herbs. Served with basmati rice.

Shrimp Vindaloo

$11.49

Hot, spicy and tangy shrimp curry. Served with basmati rice.

Shrimp Sagwala

$11.49

Shrimp cooked with fresh spinach, spices and ginger. A specialty of the Chef. Served with basmati rice.

Fish Doupizia

$11.49

Choice of Salmon or Tilapia. Served with basmati rice.

Shrimp Tikka Masala

$11.49

Tikka sauteed with tomatoes, green peppers and onions. Served with basmati rice.

Fish or Egg Curry

$11.49

Fish or Egg curry made with freshly grounded coconut and masterfully blended spices.

Salads

Mixed Green Salad

$5.74

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots.

Indian Salad

$5.74

Lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots.

Chicken Salad

$10.34

Chicken and romaine lettuce dressed with honey.

Accompaniments

Raita

$1.14

Raita

Plain Yogurt

$1.14

Plain yogurt.

Mango Chutney

$1.14

Mango chutney.

Achar

$1.14

Achar

Lime Pickle

$1.14

Lime pickle.

Desserts

Gajor Halwa

$3.44

Halwa made with carrots.

Gulam Jamun

$3.44

Mild puffs deep fried and soaked in a special syrup.

Rasmalai

$3.44

Sweetened cottage cheese balls dipped in creamy sauce.

Kheer

$3.44

Indian style rice pudding.

Kulfi

$3.44

Almond and pistachio ice cream

Beverages

Home Style Tea

$1.15

Chai.

Masala Tea

$1.15

Indian tea with cardamom, clove and cinnamon.

Sprite - 12oz Can

$1.15

12 oz can.

Ginger Ale - 12 oz Can

$1.15

12 oz can.

Coke - 12oz Can

$1.15

12 oz can.

Sunkist - 12 oz Can

$1.15

12 oz can.

Bottled Water

$1.15

20 oz bottle water.

Mango Lassi

$3.44

Cool refreshing yogurt drink made from rich mango.

Sweet Lassi

$2.29

Sweet yogurt drink.

Salted Lassi

$2.29

Salted yogurt drink.

Sweet Yogurt Cup

$2.29

Sweet yogurt made with pure milk.

Rice

Basmati Rice

$23.00+

Pulao Rice

$23.00+

Appetaiser

Chili Chicken - Medium Tray

$74.75

Chili Chicken - Large Tray

$149.50

Chicken 65 - Medium Tray

$74.75

Chicken 65 - Large Tray

$149.50

Tikka - Medium Tray

$80.50

Tikka - Large Tray

$161.00

Malai Kabab - Medium Tray

$80.50

Malai Kabab - Large Tray

$161.00

Sheekh Kabab - Medium Tray

$80.50

Sheekh Kabab - Large Tray

$161.00

Mixed Kabab - Medium Tray

$80.50

Mixed Kabab - Large Tray

$161.00

Tandoori Chicken Leg ( Each Piece )

$4.03

Chicken Roast Leg ( Each Piece )

$4.03

Sammi Kabab ( Each Piece )

$1.15

Biryani

Chicken Biryani - Medium Tray

$74.75

Chicken Biryani - Large Tray

$149.50

Beef Biryani - Medium Tray

$74.75

Beef Biryani - Large Tray

$149.50

Vegetable Biryani - Medium Tray

$63.25

Vegetable Biryani - Large Tray

$115.00

Lamb / Goat Biryani - Medium Tray

$86.25

Lamb / Goat Biryani - Large Tray

$172.50

Shrimp Biryani - Medium Tray

$74.75

Shrimp Biryani - Large Tray

$149.50

Chef Special Biryani - Medium Tray

$92.00

Chef Special Biryani - Large Tray

$184.00

Vegetarian

Paneer Tikka Masala

$40.25+

Homemade cottage cheese cubes cooked in clay oven with green peppers and onions in rich creamy gravy.

Aloo Gobi

$40.25+

Garden fresh florets of cauliflower and potato cooked along with fresh herbs and spices.

Channa Saag

$40.25+

Chick peas and spinach cooked with a special blend of herbs and spices.

Navratan Korma

$40.25+

Garden fresh vegetables rich cashew nuts in a mildly spiced thick creamy sauce.

Bhindi Masala

$40.25+

Okra cooked in a wak with dry seasonings and herbs.

Yellow Dal or Dal Tadka

$40.25+

Yellow lentils cooked with herbs and spices.

Saag Aloo

$40.25+

Fresh spinach and potatoes cooked with special herbs and spices.

Channa Masala

$40.25+

Chick peas cooked with fresh tomatoes and spices.

Palak Paneer

$40.25+

Homemade cottage cheese cooked with fresh spinach and spices.

Mutter Paneer

$40.25+

Homemade cheese cooked with fresh peas in a creamy based sauce.

Kadai Paneer

$40.25+

Homemade cottage cheese cooked with tomatoes fresh peppers, onions, green peppers and herbs and spice sauce.

Paneer Makni

$40.25+

Cubes of homemade cheese cooked in a buttery tomato sauce with little spice.

Paneer Jalfrazie ( Indian Stir Fry )

$40.25+

Homemade made cottage cheese prepared with green peppers, onions, green chilies and tomatoes.

Non-Vegetarian - Chicken

Chicken Tikka Masala

$74.75+

Chicken tikka sauteed with tomatoes, green pepper and onions. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Makhani ( Butter Chicken )

$74.75+

Chicken Pieces roasted in a clay oven and tossed in a creamy tomato sauce served with basmati rice.

Chicken Karahi

$74.75+

Boneless chicken chunks sauteed with fresh garlic, ginger and tomatoes. served with basmati rice.

Chicken Sagwala

$74.75+

Flavored blend of tender pieces of chicken and creamy chopped spinach. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Jalfrezi

$74.75+

Strips of chicken marinated in fresh ground spices with tomatoes, onions and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Curry

$74.75+

Pieces of chicken gently cooked in curry sauce. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Vindaloo

$74.75+

Chicken marinated in vinegar and spices, cooked Goa style and is a specialty of Goa. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Doupizia

$74.75+

Chicken with fresh onions, tomatoes, bell peppers and house spices. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Korma

$74.75+

Sweet and spicy sauce with cashews and raisins. Served with basmati rice.

Chicken Madras

$74.75+

Rich creamy coconut sauce. Served with basmati rice.

Non - Vegetarian - Beef

Beef Curry / Bhuna

$74.75+

Tender cubes of Beef cooked in a mildly spiced curry sauce.

Non - Vegetarian - Goat or Lamb

Lamb or Goat Curry

$86.25+

Tender cubes of lamb or goat cooked in a mildly spiced curry sauce. Served with basmati rice.

Desserts

Gulab Jamun ( Each )

$1.04

Rash Malai ( Each )

$1.15

Gajor Halwa - Medium Tray

$40.25

Gajor Halwa - Large Tray

$80.50

Rice Pudding - Medium Tray

$40.25

Rice Pudding - Large Tray

$80.50
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Authentic Bangladesh, Indian and Pakistani Restaurant. Place where families get together, enjoy delicious food and celebrate occasions.

Location

326 Chamberlain Ave, Paterson, NJ 07502

Directions

