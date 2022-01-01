Restaurant header imageView gallery

Star Shooters Bar & Restaurant

73 Reviews

$$

120 S Michigan Ave

Big Rapids, MI 49307

Appetizers

Loaded Waffle Fries

$7.00

Cauliflower Bites

$7.00

battered cauliflower served with choice of sauce

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

fries smothered in cheese and coney sauce

Mac & Cheese Bites

$7.00

pepperjack cheese, bacon, & mac, beer battered

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

five cheese sticks served with marinara

Fried Mushrooms

$5.00

Fried Pickles $5

$5.00

dill pickles coated with batter &seasoning

Basket of Fries $5

$5.00

crispy and golden with house seasoning

Basket Waffle Fries $5

$5.00

seasoned and crispy criss-cut potatoes

Fiesta Bold Poppers $5

$5.00

red jalapenos stuffed with chili cream cheese

Chips and Salsa $5

$5.00

crunchy tortilla chips with salsa

Bag of Chips

$1.00

Mini Corn Dogs $5

$5.00

mini turkey dogs surrounded in sweet corn batter

Onion Rings $5

$5.00

light battered & perfectly seasoned

Pretzel Bites $5

$5.00

light & airy bites served with cheese sauce

Soup of the Day $3

$3.00

Taquitos

$3.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$7.00

Wings

Wings Boneless

$8.00

10 of our whole white meat boneless wings (adult nuggets) spun in your choice of sauce

Wings Traditional

$9.00

10 of our famous bone in wings fried perfect & tossed in your choice of sauce

Baskets

Tenders and Fries

$9.00

3 whole muscle chicken tenders with your choice of fries

Shrimp and Fries

$9.00

1/2 pound of fried shrimp served with cocktail sauce

Burgers

#10 Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, & bacon

#11 Deluxe Burger

$8.00

lettuce, tomato, & onion

Mushroom swiss

$10.00

Panini

Classic Italian Panini

$9.00

4-Cheese Panini

$9.00

Ham & Turkey Panini

$9.00

Blt

$9.00Out of stock

Philly

$6.00

Chicken Sandwiches

Classic Chicken

$9.00

Spicy One

$9.00

Chicken Parm

$8.00

Nachos

Chicken Nachos

$8.00

Steak Nachos

$8.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Come on in and see your favorite staff in town!

Website

Location

120 S Michigan Ave, Big Rapids, MI 49307

Directions

