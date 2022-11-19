Restaurant header imageView gallery

STAR Fusion and Bar

221 Reviews

$$

538 Broadway E

Seattle, WA 98102

Order Again

Popular Items

Negi hama
Veg Ramen
Salmon and Avocado

Starters (Copy)

Edamame

Edamame

$8.00

Grilled Seasoned Edamame

Potstickers

Potstickers

$11.00
Chicken Karaage

Chicken Karaage

$12.00
Steak Wrapped Asparagus

Steak Wrapped Asparagus

$15.00
Beef Tongue

Beef Tongue

$14.00
Calamari Fries

Calamari Fries

$13.00
Star Scallop

Star Scallop

$15.00
Crispy Shrimp

Crispy Shrimp

$12.00
Chicken Skewer

Chicken Skewer

$10.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

Agedashi Tofu

$11.00

Veggie Tempura (8pcs)

$13.00

Popcorn Scallops

$14.00

Shrimp Tempura (5pcs)

$13.00

Grilled Avocado

$4.00

Poke & Chips

$17.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$13.00

Tsukemono

$8.00

Raw Starters (Copy)

Ahi Tuna Tataki

Ahi Tuna Tataki

$17.00
Hamachi Carpaccio

Hamachi Carpaccio

$18.00

Siro-Maguro Crudo

$16.00

Salmon Lomi Lomi

$16.00

Shrimp Ceviche

$17.00

Melting Albacore 4pcs

$20.00

Fresh Oyster

$3.00

Ama-Ebi

$11.00

6 Oysters

$17.00

12 Oysters

$33.00

Scallop Paradise

$17.00

Toro Sampler nigiri 3 pcs

$20.00

Toro Sampler sashimi 3 pcs

$20.00

Jalapeno Poppers

$13.00

Uni nigiri

$18.00

Red Lobster Roll

$25.00

$2 Oysters (Monday-Tuesday 3-6pm)

$2.00

Main

Short Ribs D

$34.00

Tsuivan

$19.00

Grilled Salmon (D)

$27.00

Raw Trio (D)

$38.00

Sesame Chicken (D)

$22.00

Chicken Katsudon

$18.00

Beef Stew

$29.00

Unagi Donburi

$34.00

Chicken Teriyaki D

$20.00

Soups

Chashu Ramen

$18.00

Veg Ramen

$16.00

Beef Ramen

$20.00

Chicken Ramen

$18.00

Miso Soup

$4.00

Udon

$16.00

Salads (Copy)

Asian Pear Salad

$12.00

Salmon Ceviche Salad

$18.00

Small Salad

$4.00

Cucumber Salad

$9.00

Seaweed Salad

$8.00

Chicken Salad

$18.00

Salmon Salad

$20.00

Assorted Sashimi Salad

$20.00

Common Rolls

Avo and mango

$8.00

California

$11.00

Negi hama

$8.00

Salmon and Avocado

$9.00

Spicy tuna

$9.00

Unagi and avo

$10.00

Tekka Maki

$7.00

Kappa Maki

$6.00

Negi Toro Maki

$9.00

Philly

$11.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$12.00

Spider Roll

$13.00

Avocado Roll

$7.00

Salmon Skin Roll

$9.00

Sake Maki

$7.00

Specialty Rolls

Evergreen

$17.00

Baked Scallop

$22.00

Mercer

$20.00

Lion king

$21.00

Kamikaze

$20.00

Shrimp and Mango

$20.00

Maui

$18.00

Charizard

$22.00

Cherry Blossom

$19.00

Dragon

$19.00

SSS Tuna Roll

$21.00

Rainbow

$20.00

Italian Dragon

$20.00

Seattle Roll

$21.00

Spicy Crunchy Rainbow

$21.00

Hawaiian Roll

$21.00

Italian Veggie Roll

$18.00

Rainier Roll

$18.00

Olympic Roll

$18.00

Volunteer

$19.00

Red Lobster Roll

$25.00

Nigiri

Unagi nigiri

$9.00

Salmon nigiri

$9.00

Hamachi nigiri

$10.00

Maguro nigiri

$9.00

Albacore nigiri

$9.00

Hotate nigiri

$8.00

Inari

$6.00

Chu-Toro

$16.00

Ikura

$8.00

Smoked Salmon nigiri

$9.00

O-Toro Nigiri

$20.00

Hotate (Gunken)

$9.50

Ama-Ebi

$11.00

Kani nigiri

$10.00

Sashimi

Maguro Sashimi

$13.00

Sake (Salmon) Sashimi

$11.00

Hamachi (Yellow Tail) Sashimi

$13.00

Siro-Maguro (Albcore) Sashimi

$11.00

Hotate (Scallop) Sashimi

$10.00

Chu-Toro Sashimi

$20.00

Smoked Sake Sashimi 3pcs

$13.00

Ama-Ebi

$13.00

O-Toro Sashimi 3pcs

$25.00

Sides (Copy)

White Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Shishito Peppers

$8.00

Kimchi Cauliflower

$8.00

Miso Zucchini

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$9.00

Nasu (Egg plant)

$8.00

Bok Choy

$8.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Star is a family run Asian fusion restaurant. We draw our inspiration from the bold flavors in Asian cuisines, showcasing the best dishes from Japan to Mongolia and everywhere in between. Order our food and experience the diversity of spices, sauces, and herbs in our Asian Fusion dishes!

Website

Location

538 Broadway E, Seattle, WA 98102

Directions

