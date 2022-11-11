Restaurant header imageView gallery

Starbeck's Smokehouse

538 Reviews

$$

6607 University Avenue

Suite B

Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Order Again

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Meal
Brisket Sandwich Meal
Pig Out Deluxe

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork Meal

$15.00

Brisket Sandwich Meal

$17.00

Burnt End Sandwich Meal

$17.00

Hickory Smoked Turkey Sandwich Meal

$16.00

Iowa Philly Meal

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Brisket Sandwich

$13.00

Burnt End Sandwich

$13.00

Hickory Smoked Turkey Sandwich

$12.00

Iowa Philly Sandwich

$11.00

Big Sexy Burger Meal

$17.00

Hot Link Sandwich Meal

$12.00

Tenderloin Meal

$16.00

Fried Fish Meal

$14.00

Foot Long Meal

$11.00

Big Sexy Burger

$13.00

Hot Link Sandwich

$8.00

Tenderloin Sandwich

$12.00

Fried Fish

$10.00

Foot Long Sandwich

$8.00

Chicken Sandwich Meal

$15.00

Chicken Sandwich

$11.00

Pulled Pork Special

$9.00

Turkey Special

$9.00

Ribs

3 Bones

$8.00

6 Bones

$17.00

Full Rack

$23.00

3 Bone Platter

$12.00

6 Bone Platter

$21.00

Full Rack Platter

$27.00

Meat Per 4oz Serving

Pulled Pork

$5.00

Brisket

$6.00

Burnt End

$6.00

Turkey

$5.00

Combos

1/3 slab & 1 Meat

$20.00

1/3 slab & 2 Meats

$24.00

1/3 slab & 3 Meats

$26.00

Pig Out Deluxe

$75.00

Sides

Fry

$2.50

Pig Out Sized Fry

$7.00

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Cornbread

$2.50

Dozen Cornbread

$12.00

Mac and Cheese

$2.50

Pint Mac

$7.00

Third Pan Mac and Cheese (10-15 people)

$25.00

Half Pan Mac and Cheese ( 20-25 people)

$35.00

Full Pan Mac and Cheese (40-50 people)

$65.00

Baked Beans

$2.50

Pint Baked Beans

$7.00

Third Pan Baked Beans (10-15 people)

$25.00

Half Pan Baked Beans (20-25 people)

$35.00

Full Pan Baked Beans (40-50 people)

$65.00

Green Beans

$2.50

Pint of Green Beans

$7.00

Third Pan Green Beans (10-15 people)

$25.00

Half Pan Green Beans (20-25 people)

$35.00

Full Pan Green Beans (40-50 people)

$65.00

Mashed Potatoes

$2.50

Pint of Mashed Potatoes

$7.00

Third Pan Mashed Potatoes (10-15 people)

$25.00

Half Pan Mashed Potatoes (20-25 people)

$35.00

Full Pan Mashed (40-50 people)

$65.00

Coleslaw

$2.50

Pint Coleslaw

$7.00

Potato Salad

$2.50

Pint Potato Salad

$7.00

Half Pan Coleslaw (20-25 people)

$35.00

Third Pan Coleslaw (10-15 people)

$25.00

Half Pan Potato Salad (20-25 people)

$35.00

Third Pan Potato Salad (10-15 people)

$25.00

$2.50

Full Pan Coleslaw

$65.00

Loaf of Bread/12 Buns

$4.00

Full Pan Potato Salad

$65.00

Salads

Apple Harvest Salad

$13.00

Ever's Sassy BBQ Salad

$12.00

Turkey Caesar

$13.00

Desserts

Mini Donuts (8)

$4.00

Cookie

$2.00

Brownie

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kids Sandwich

$7.00

Chicken Strips

$7.00

2 Bones

$7.00

Appetizers

Cheese Curds

$7.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.00

JMOE's Loaded Fries

$11.00

Wings

$9.00

Pulled Pork by The Pound

Pulled Pork By The Pound

$16.00

Brisket By The Pound

Brisket By The Pound

$22.00

Burnt Ends By The Pound

Burnt Ends By The Pound

$22.00

Turkey By The Pound

Turkey By The Pound

$18.00

BBQ Sauce Pint Size

BBQ Sauce Pint Size

$5.00

Drinks

Fountain Drink

$2.00

Iced Tea

$1.00

1919 Rootbeer 16oz Can

$2.75

Bottled/Canned Drink

$2.50

Beer

Beer

$4.00

Draft Beer

Coors Draft

$4.00

Margaritas

Margarita

$8.00

Margarita Pitcher

$28.00

Small Margarita Pouch To Go

$6.00

Large Margarita Pouch To Go

$16.00

Wine

Wine

$6.00

T Shirts

T Shirts Small/Medium/Large

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

#Come in and enjoy! #WeLoveToCater! #BestBBQinTheCedarValley!

Location

6607 University Avenue, Suite B, Cedar Falls, IA 50613

Directions

Gallery
Starbeck's Smokehouse image
Starbeck's Smokehouse image
Starbeck's Smokehouse image

