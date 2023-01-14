Restaurant header imageView gallery

Starboard Raw 2000 Highway One Unit 102

2000 Highway One Unit 102

Dewey Beach, DE 19971

Soup & Salad

Baltimore Crab Soup

$8.00

Chili

$7.00

Dewey's Best Seafood Chowder

$8.00

Caesar

$10.00

Crab and Avocado

$16.00

Wedge Salad

$9.00

Shared Plates

Avocado Fries

$9.00

Buffalo Cauliflower

$10.00

Crystal Buffalo Shrimp

$13.00

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$10.00

Buffalo Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Calamari

$12.00

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Crab Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Crab Pretzel

$16.00

Flank Steak Toast

$12.00

French Onion Dip

$6.00

Fried Oysters

$10.00

Guacamole Lobster

$14.00

Lobster & Crab Mac N' Cheese

$16.00

Short Rib Nachos

$15.00

Tuna Tartare Lettuce Wraps

$16.00

Oysters Rockefeller

$12.00

Sandwiches

Applewood Bacon Burger

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Cheesesteak

$15.00

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$13.00

Chimichurri Flank Steak

$19.00

Crabcake Sandwich

$23.00

Short Rib Grilled Cheese

$18.00

Oyster Po'Boy

$18.00

Shrimp Po'Boy

$15.00

Large Plates

Crabcake Entree

$33.00

Fish 'N Chips

$17.00

Fish Tacos

$15.00

Chix Parm Pasta

$17.00

Rice Bowl

Seafood Pasta

$20.00

Sides

Asparagus

$4.00

Side Bacon Brussels Sprouts

$6.00

Bread

Side Caesar

$5.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Guacamole

$2.00

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Mac 'N Cheese

$5.00

Old Bay Fries

$5.00

Tater Tots

$5.00

Saffron Rice

$4.00

Side House Salad

$5.00

Steamed Broccoli

$5.00

Dessert

Cookie

$10.00

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$3.00

Martini Cookie

$20.00

Martini Cheesecake

$20.00

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kid's Butter Noodles

$6.00

Kid's Burger

$8.00

Kid's Steak

$10.00

Kid's Shrimp

$8.00

Kid's Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$5.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2000 Highway One Unit 102, Dewey Beach, DE 19971

Directions

