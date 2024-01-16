- Home
Stardust Marina 149 Stardust Ln
No reviews yet
149 Stardust Ln
Andersonville, TN 37705
Harbor Grill
Appetizers
- Lake side - Shrimp Cocktail$12.99
- Seared Ahi Tuna$15.99
- Carnita Nachos$14.99
- Southwest Egg Rolls$12.99
- Pretzel and Beer Cheese$11.99
- Bang Shrimp$12.99
- Lake-side Guac$12.99
- Crab Rangoon Spring Roll$11.99
- Jumbo Lump Crab$15.99
- Cheese and Jalapeno Cigars$11.99
A blend of 3 cheeses, Cotija, Queso Blanco, Cream cheese, jalapeno, red pepper flakes rolled inside a crispy spring roll skin. Garnished with sambal honey.
Wings
Kids Meal
Wraps
Burgers
Sandwhich
Entree
Liquor
Tequila
Whiskey
Scotch
Liqueurs
Cocktails
- Alabama Slammer$7.00
- Appletini
- Bloody Mary
- Blueberry Lemonade
- Champagne Cocktail
- Cosmopolitan
- Daiquiri
- Dark 'N Stormy
- Gimlet
- Greyhound
- Hot Toddy
- Hurricane
- Lemon Drop
- Long Island Iced Tea
- Madras
- Mai Tai
- Manhattan
- Margarita
- Martini
- Mimosa
- Mint Julep
- Mojito
- Moscow Mule
- Mudslide
- Old Fashioned
- Rob Roy
- Sazerac
- Screwdriver
- Sea Breeze
- Sidecar
- Tequila Sunrise
- Tom Collins
- Whiskey Smash
- Whiskey Sour
- White Russian
Beer
Draft Beer
Premium Beer
- Corona Light$5.00
- Corona Extra$5.00
- Angry Orchard$5.00
- Blackhorse Vanilla Ale$5.00
- Dos-equis Amber$5.00
- Blue Moon$5.00
- Leinenkugel Summer Shandy$5.00
- Bold Rock ciders$5.00
- Truly Seltzers$5.00
- Alani Seltzer - Variety$4.25
- The Beast Monster- Alcohol$5.00
- White Claw Seltzers$5.00
- Rhinegeist Truth$5.00
- Sweetwater Blue$5.00
- Sweetwater IPA$5.00
- Sweetwater Orange$5.00
- Smirnoff Asst$5.00
- Corona Premier$5.00
- Shock Top$5.00
- Stella Artois$5.00
- Hoop Tea$5.00
- Landshark$5.00
- Miller High Life$5.00
- Coors Banquet$5.00
- Yee haw Dunkel$5.00
- Yee Haw IPA$5.00
- Voodo Ranger Tropical Force$5.00
- Kona Big Wave Liquid Aloha$5.00
- Blue Moon - Blue Moon 6-pack$14.00
Domestic Beer
Retail
Apparel
- T-Shirt XXL$29.99
T-Shirt XXL
- T-Shirt XL$29.99
T-Shirt XL
- T-Shirt Lg$29.99
T-Shirt Lg
- T-Shirt Med$29.99
T-Shirt Med
- T-Shirt Small$29.99
T-Shirt Small
- T-Shirt Xsmall$29.99
T-Shirt Xsmall
- Tank Top XXL$19.99
Tank Top unisex XXL
- Tank Top XL$19.99
Tank Top unisex XL
- Tank Top LG$19.99
Tank Top unisex LG
- Tank Top Med$19.99
Tank Top unisex Med
- Tank Top Small$19.99
Tank Top unisex Small
- Tank Top Xtra small$19.99
Tank Top unisex Xtra small
- Hat- Ball Caps$19.99
Hats Ball Cap
- Kids T-Shirts$19.99
Kids T-Shirtss
Merch
- Sunglasses$29.99
Sunglasses
- Blanket- Stardust$39.99
Stardust Blanket
- Key chain float$2.99
Key Chain Float
- Can Coozie- Foam$3.99
Can Coozie- Foam
- Can Coozie- Folding$3.99
Can Coozie - Folding
- Slim Coozie- Folding$3.99
Slim Can Coozie - Folding
- Bottle Coozie$3.99
Bottle Coozie - Folding
- Bottle Opener$3.99
Bottle Opener
- Stickers- Stardust$2.99
Stadust Sticker
- Boat Flag$39.99
Stardust Nautical Boat Flag
Beverage
- Bug Juice Drink$2.50
- Frog Juice Kombucha$5.99
- Soda 20oz$2.99
Soda 20oz
- Gatorade bottle$3.99
Gatorade bottle
- Bottle water$3.99
Water Bottle 24oz
- Bottle Water - Casec$12.99
Water Bottle - Case
- Orange Juice Bottle$3.99
Orange juice bottle
- Cranberry Juice Bottle$3.99
Cranberry Juice Bottle
- Grape Juice Bottle$3.99
Grape Juice Bottle
- Grapefruit Juice$3.99
Grape fruit juice Bottle
- Arizona Drink-can$1.99
Arizona Drinks -Cans
Batteries
- Battery Lithium$1.99
- Battery Core Charge$60.00
Battery Core Charge
- Battery - size 24$139.99
Battery - size 24- Deep Cycle
- Battery-Cranking 24$159.99
Battery -size 24 - Cranking
- Battery-Deep 27$159.99
Battery - size 27 - Deep Cycle
- Battery- Cranking 27$159.99
Battery - size 27 - Cranking
- Battery - AA$9.99
Battery - AA
- Battery - AAA$9.99
Battery - AAA
- Battery-9 Volt$9.99
Battery - 9volt
- Battery - Jet Ski$129.99
Battery- Jet Ski
Candy
- Twizzler$1.99
Twizzler Candy
- Nerds candy$4.25
Nerds Candy
- Sweet Tart Ropes$2.25
- Cotton Candy$3.25
- Mega Lollies$1.25
- Breath saver mints$1.50
- Hubba Bubba$1.50
- Wrigley Gum$1.00
- M&M Peanut$2.50
- M&M Plain$2.50
- Nerds Clusters$4.25
- Reese Cup$2.50
- Skittles Original$2.50
- Starburst Original$2.50
- Starburst Swirlers$2.75
- Trolli All Star Mix$3.50
- Toxic Waste Slime Squeeze$3.50
- Charms Mini Pops$0.50
- Smarties Mega Lollies$2.25
- Baby Bottle Pops$2.50
- Snickers$1.99
Snickers Candy Bar
- Payday$1.99
Payday Candy Bar
- Skittles$1.99
Skittles candy
- Freeze Dried Candy$9.99
Freeze Dried Candy
Snacks
Shipstore
pharmacy
Cigarettes
Coffee Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Waterfront Dinning
149 Stardust Ln, Andersonville, TN 37705