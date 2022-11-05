Restaurant header imageView gallery

Starfish Laguna

30832 S. Coast HWY

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

ROLLS / RAW BAR

Aloha Poké

Aloha Poké

$17.00

ahi, yuzu soy, sesame, mango, red & green onion, jalapeño, tobiko, taro chips

Asia de Philly Roll

Asia de Philly Roll

$16.00

fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, asian herb cream cheese, panko, sriracha aioli, sweet soy

Crab California Roll

Crab California Roll

$16.00

fresh crab, cucumber, avocado, red leaf lettuce, cilantro, sriracha aioli, sweet soy

Crispy Chicken Spring Roll

Crispy Chicken Spring Roll

$11.00

grilled chicken breast, garlic chive, jalapeño, sweet & sour dipping sauce

Crispy Lobster Spring Roll

Crispy Lobster Spring Roll

$21.00

lobster tail, red & green cabbage, fresno peppers, cilantro, basil, kaffir lime aioli, chili plum sauce

Lobster Macadamia Roll

Lobster Macadamia Roll

$19.00

lobster tail, avocado, mango, cucumber, cilantro, roasted macadamia nuts, soy paper, sriracha aioli

Mint Thai Chicken Roll

Mint Thai Chicken Roll

$11.00

shredded chicken, mint, rice noodles, mango, papaya, peanuts, peanut sauce duo

Naked Buddha Roll

Naked Buddha Roll

$16.00

tofu, carrot, jicama, asparagus, nori, sashimi avocado, toasted coconut flakes, honey sesame & spicy sexy sauce

OG Vietnamese Roll

OG Vietnamese Roll

$13.00

house braised pork, pickled red onion, shiso, cilantro, enoki mushroom, cucumber, chives, OG red sauce

Saigon Summer Roll

Saigon Summer Roll

$12.00

poached prawns, vermicelli noodles, asparagus, asian herbs, sriracha, peanuts, peanut hoisin sauce

Sashimi

Sashimi

$19.00

ahi, hamachi & salmon, seaweed salad, tobiko, togarashi, edamame, avocado, wasabi aioli, soy

Shrimp Tempura Roll

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$17.00

shrimp tempura, fresh crab, avocado, cilantro, cucumber, cayenne honey & wasabi aioli, sweet soy

Singapore Bamboo Roll

Singapore Bamboo Roll

$11.00

marinated bamboo, carrot, jicama, cilantro, thai basil, sriracha, peanut hoisin sauce

Spicy Tuna Roll

Spicy Tuna Roll

$16.00

ahi, ponzu, avocado, daikon, cucumber, jalapeño, crispy shallots, sriracha, sesame soy paper

Star Nigiri Plate

Star Nigiri Plate

$16.00

ahi, salmon, hamachi, house made sushi rice, nikiri soy, wasabi, ginger

Sunset Roll

Sunset Roll

$20.00

ahi, hamachi, & salmon sashimi over a fresh crab & avocado roll, cucumber, sesame sauce, sweet soy

SMALL PLATES

Korean Tacos

Korean Tacos

$11.00

grilled soy & michiu marinated prime flat iron, pickled vegetables, gochujang aioli, corn tortillas

Crying Tiger Crispy Tacos

$15.00Out of stock

marinated beef, cucumber pico, tamarind salsa, green onion, chili flake

Braised BBQ Pork Buns

Braised BBQ Pork Buns

$13.00

soy, ginger, pulled pork, pickled red onion, cucumber, cilantro

Edamame

Edamame

$9.00

garlic, toasted sesame seeds, togarashi, salt & pepper

Soft Shell Crab Sliders

Soft Shell Crab Sliders

$17.00

house-seasoned crispy soft shell crab, fresh vegetable slaw, cilantro, aioli trio

Banh Mi Beef Sliders, Traditional Style

Banh Mi Beef Sliders, Traditional Style

$13.00

with pickled vegetables, sriracha aioli

Wagyu Black Bean Sliders

$13.00

with cremini mushroom, caramelized onion, thai basil

Mixed Herb Calamari

Mixed Herb Calamari

$13.00

tossed with thai basil, cilantro & rau ram, kaffir lime aioli, blue ginger cocktail sauce

Wok Fired Mussels

Wok Fired Mussels

$16.00

steamed regional mussels, bell pepper & white onion sauté, spicy thai basil coconut curry

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions, red & green bell pepper, cashews, iceberg lettuce

Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

Shrimp Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions, red & green bell pepper, cashews, iceberg lettuce

Pork Lettuce Wraps

Pork Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions, red & green bell pepper, cashews, iceberg lettuce

Tofu Lettuce Wraps

Tofu Lettuce Wraps

$12.00

cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions, red & green bell pepper, cashews, iceberg lettuce

Vegetable Lettuce Wraps

Vegetable Lettuce Wraps

$13.00

cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions, red & green bell pepper, cashews, iceberg lettuce

Flat Iron Steak Satays

Flat Iron Steak Satays

$15.00

korean marinade, flame grilled, spicy chili dipping sauce, red onion slaw

Thai Coconut Chicken Satays

Thai Coconut Chicken Satays

$13.00

thai coconut & lemongrass marinade, all natural chicken breast, island chutney, sesame, peanut sauce

DIM SUM

Shao Mai

Shao Mai

$13.00

traditional pork & shrimp dumplings, steamed

Shrimp Dumpings

Shrimp Dumpings

$13.00

chopped prawn, green onion, ginger, napa cabbage, chili flake soy, steamed or pan fried

Pork Dumplings

Pork Dumplings

$12.00

cabbage, green onion, soy, steamed or pan fried

Silk Road Potstickers

Silk Road Potstickers

$13.00

shrimp & pork half moons, chili sesame soy sauce for dipping, steamed or pan fried

Chicken Wontons

Chicken Wontons

$11.00

cremini mushroom, ginger, sesame, garlic scallion soy dipping sauce, steamed or pan fried

Chili Fire Wontons

Chili Fire Wontons

$14.00

shrimp & chicken, sesame, spicy chili oil, steamed

Crab Wontons

Crab Wontons

$11.00

fresh crab, cream cheese, red & green bell pepper, green onion, sweet chili plum sauce

SALADS

Cambodian Cucumber Salad

Cambodian Cucumber Salad

$11.00

thinly sliced cucumbers, asian herb mix, garlic roasted tomatoes, lime crab paste dressing

Shiro Miso Salmon Salad

Shiro Miso Salmon Salad

$19.00

miso marinated salmon, organic baby greens, garlic roasted baby heirloom tomatoes, sesame miso vinaigrette

Crab Mango Noodle Salad

Crab Mango Noodle Salad

$17.00

fresh jumbo lump crab, rice noodles, papaya, mango, cucumber, rainbow carrot, cilantro, nouc cham

Asian Sesame Chopped Salad

Asian Sesame Chopped Salad

$15.00

pulled chicken, roasted red bell pepper, jicama, wok fired corn, iceberg & mixed greens, cucumber, red cabbage, wonton strips, white sesame dressing

Seared Ahi Salad

Seared Ahi Salad

$17.00

sesame and coriander rubbed ahi, organic baby greens, tomatoes, quinoa, organic rainbow carrots, walnuts, wasabi dressing, yuzu drizzle

BROTH

Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho

$14.00

rice noodles, cilantro, aromatic broth, onion, classic herb plate

Prawn Pho

Prawn Pho

$16.00

rice noodles, cilantro, aromatic broth, onion, classic herb plate

Beef Pho

Beef Pho

$15.00

rice noodles, cilantro, aromatic broth, onion, classic herb plate

Tofu Pho

Tofu Pho

$14.00

rice noodles, cilantro, aromatic broth, onion, classic herb plate

Vegetable Pho

$14.00
Wonton Soup

Wonton Soup

$14.00

chicken & shrimp wontons, water chestnuts, spinach, sesame oil

Bowl of Broth

$8.00

SEA

Black Bean Prawns

Black Bean Prawns

$23.00

scratch chinese black bean sauce, red bell pepper, bok choy, fresno peppers, choice of rice

Black Bean Scallops

Black Bean Scallops

$23.00

scratch chinese black bean sauce, red bell pepper, bok choy, fresno peppers, choice of rice

Black Bean Combo

$23.00
Chilean Sea Bass, Black Bean

Chilean Sea Bass, Black Bean

$37.00

served with sautéed bok choy

Kung Pao Prawns

Kung Pao Prawns

$21.00

summer squash, water chestnuts, bell peppers, peanuts, green onion, chili pods, choice of rice

Kung Pao Scallops

Kung Pao Scallops

$21.00

summer squash, water chestnuts, bell peppers, peanuts, green onion, chili pods, choice of rice

Kung Pao Combo

$21.00
Mahi Mahi, Kung Pao

Mahi Mahi, Kung Pao

$32.00

served with squash, broccoli, bok choy, peanuts

Lemon Pepper Prawns

$21.00

Lemon Pepper Scallops

$21.00

Lemon Pepper Combo

$21.00
Candy Dragon Prawns

Candy Dragon Prawns

$19.00

crispy wok fired in honey citrus glaze, candied walnuts, dragon fruit, choice of rice

Mahi Mahi 'Hot Fish'

Mahi Mahi 'Hot Fish'

$22.00

wok fired crispy mahi, sweet & spicy sauce, bok choy, carrots, snow peas, choice of rice

Szechuan Prawns

Szechuan Prawns

$21.00

crispy prawns tossed in soy, garlic, chili sauce, cilantro, green beans, asparagus, choice of rice

Szechuan Scallops

$21.00

crispy scallops tossed in soy, garlic, chili sauce, cilantro, green beans, asparagus, choice of rice

Szechuan Combo

$21.00
Seafood Thai Curry

Seafood Thai Curry

$32.00

wild halibut, sea bass, salmon, prawns, scallops & regional mussels, spicy coconut red curry sauce, thai basil, red & green bell pepper sauté, choice of rice

Sweet and Sour Halibut

$38.00
Grilled White Miso Black Cod

Grilled White Miso Black Cod

$36.00

roasted sweet yam, sautéed enoki mushrooms, green & yellow squash, misoyaki sauce

Chilean Sea Bass, Thai Basil Curry

Chilean Sea Bass, Thai Basil Curry

$37.00

served with coconut rice and garlic green beans

Mahi Mahi, Pineapple Curry

Mahi Mahi, Pineapple Curry

$32.00

served with wok fired vegetables

Wild Thai Halibut in Banana Leaf

Wild Thai Halibut in Banana Leaf

$34.00

thai herbs & spices, coconut rice, steamed in banana leaf, flour tortillas, macadamia nuts, creamy chili basil sauce

LAND

Thai Spicy Beef wtih Basil

Thai Spicy Beef wtih Basil

$18.00

steak strips, wok fired, green bean, red bell pepper, asparagus, fresh thai basil, sweet & spicy glaze, choice of rice

Mongolian Beef

Mongolian Beef

$19.00

thinly sliced steak, wok fired, snow pea, asparagus, carrots, scallion, soy glaze, choice of rice

Moo Shu Chicken

Moo Shu Chicken

$18.00

wok fired all natural chicken, wild mushroom, egg, asparagus, jicama, rainbow carrot, garlic soy, with steamed tortillas

Moo Shu Pork

Moo Shu Pork

$18.00

wok fired all natural pork, wild mushroom, egg, asparagus, jicama, rainbow carrot, garlic soy, with steamed tortillas

Thai Curry Chicken

Thai Curry Chicken

$19.00

grilled chicken breast, potato, edamame, spinach, tomato, panang curry, choice of rice

General Star's Spicy Chicken

General Star's Spicy Chicken

$16.00

wok fired chicken breast in a sweet & tangy sauce, snow peas, asparagus, carrots, choice of rice

Hong Kong Lemon Chicken

Hong Kong Lemon Chicken

$19.00

panko crusted chicken breast, flash fried, broccolini, house lemon ginger sauce, choice of rice

Kung Pao Chicken

Kung Pao Chicken

$16.00

summer squash, water chestnuts, bell peppers, peanuts, green onion, chili pods, choice of rice

Slow Cooked Baby Back Wet Ribs, Full Rack

Slow Cooked Baby Back Wet Ribs, Full Rack

$32.00

all natural Duroc Family Farms pork ribs, cooked in house 5 spice, rubbed in katsu BBQ sauce, with spicy asian slaw or rice

Slow Cooked Baby Back Wet Ribs, Half Rack

Slow Cooked Baby Back Wet Ribs, Half Rack

$16.00

all natural Duroc Family Farms pork ribs, cooked in house 5 spice, rubbed in katsu BBQ sauce, with spicy asian slaw or rice

Cantonese Coastal Dry Ribs, Full Rack

Cantonese Coastal Dry Ribs, Full Rack

$32.00

all natural Duroc Family Farms pork ribs, dry rubbed & cooked in house 7 spice, with spicy asian slaw or rice

Cantonese Coastal Dry Ribs, Half Rack

Cantonese Coastal Dry Ribs, Half Rack

$16.00

all natural Duroc Family Farms pork ribs, dry rubbed & cooked in house 7 spice, with spicy asian slaw or rice

NOODLES + RICE

SoLag Drunken Noodle

SoLag Drunken Noodle

$13.00

house cut fresh pad see ew noodle, garlic soy, hint of heat, thai basil, red bell pepper, onion, egg, cherry tomato, chili flake

Rickshaw Ramen Noodle

Rickshaw Ramen Noodle

$16.00

brothless ramen, wok fired chopped prawn & Duroc ground pork, spicy chili garlic sauce, bean sprouts, cucumber, peanuts, green onion

Bangkok Spicy Udon Noodle

Bangkok Spicy Udon Noodle

$17.00

prawns, grilled chicken, green & red bell peppers, rainbow carrot, onion, thai basil

Wild Mushroom Garlic Noodle

Wild Mushroom Garlic Noodle

$13.00

king, shemiji, cremini mushrooms, tomato, bean sprouts, pea sprouts, thai basil

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.00

rice noodles, egg, green onion, carrot, cilantro, bean sprouts, fresh tamarind, peanuts

Chow Mein

Chow Mein

$12.00

red & green bell pepper, cabbage, onion, bean sprout, house soy, egg noodles

Star Fried Rice

Star Fried Rice

$11.00

edamame, carrot, bean sprout, onion, egg, cremini mushroom, house soy

Thai Crab Fried Rice

Thai Crab Fried Rice

$17.00

jumbo lump crab, thai herbs, asparagus, tomato, green onion, egg, cucumber, jalapeño & red chilies, chinese sausage

Coconut Rice

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

VEGETABLES

Sambal String Beans

Sambal String Beans

$11.00

string bean stir fry, white onion, red onion, fresno peppers, chili paste, soy, crispy shallots

Sichuan Japanese Eggplant

Sichuan Japanese Eggplant

$11.00

house chili soy, red & green bell peppers, garlic, white onion, sesame

Vegetable Moo Goo Gai Pan

Vegetable Moo Goo Gai Pan

$13.00

wok tossed seasonal asian vegetables, garlic ginger sauce, choice of rice

Thai Vegetable Green Curry

Thai Vegetable Green Curry

$16.00

green beans, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, carrot, choice of rice

ADDITIONS

Wild Prawns

$6.00

Duroc Pork Tenderloin Strips

$6.00

Grilled Gold Canyon Flat Iron Strips

$6.00

Grilled All Natural Chicken Breast

$6.00

Organic Non GMO Tofu

$6.00

Fresh Asian Vegetables

$6.00

Ring of Fire

$4.00

Side Chili Fire Sauce

$4.00

Side Green Curry

$4.00

Side Red Curry

$4.00

Side Peanut Sauce

$4.00

KIDS

Kids Chow Mein

$7.00

egg noodle, sweet soy sauce

Buttery Noodles

$7.00

egg noodle, butter

Simple Fried Rice

$7.00

jasmine rice, egg, soy sauce

Ninja Roll

$7.00

cucumber, avocado, nori wrap

Star Sliders

$7.00

all natural beef, toasted King's Hawaiian bun, ketchup

Crispy Honey Chicken

$13.00

served over egg noodles, or choice of rice

Kid's Teriyaki Bowls

$13.00

chicken or beef & broccoli, choice of rice

Flat Iron Skewers

$13.00

plain grilled flat iron steak, teriyaki sauce, choice of rice

Sodas

$3.00

coke, diet coke, sprite, gingerale

Root Beer

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Whole Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

DESSERTS

Tropical Pandan Cake

$11.00Out of stock

Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding

$11.00

hawaiian sweet bread, bananas, cinnamon, chocolate chips, cinnamon gelato, caramel sauce

Scratch Vanilla Bean Cheesecake

$11.00

house-toasted honey graham cracker, fresh vanilla bean, poached asian pear, cinnamon

Flourless Dark Chocolate Cake

$11.00

vanilla bean ice cream, fresh berry puree, strawberries

Banana in Fillo Dough

$11.00

bananas, cinnamon, caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream, strawberries

Mango Pudding

$11.00

mango pudding, coconut vanilla bean tapioca, sweet cream, fresh mango

Cinnamon Gelato

$3.00

single scoop

Green Tea Gelato

$3.00

Sea Salt Caramel Gelato

$3.00

Mango Sorbet

$3.00

Coconut Sorbet

$3.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

UTENSILS + SAUCES

Utensils

Chopsticks

Soy Sauce

Side Wasabi

$0.50

Side Ginger

$0.50

Side Ponzu

Sriracha

Side Chili Paste

Side Chili Oil

Side Hoisin

Side Thai Peanut Sauce

Side Hot Mustard

LIBATIONS TO GO

Lagniappe Margarita

$18.00

Silver Tequila, muddled mandarin orange, fresh mint & lime. Serves two.

Enlightment

$18.00

Vodka, muddled cucumber, fresh tarragon, pomegranate juice, splash of citrus, lemongrass. Serves two.

Ginger Pinch

$18.00

Vodka, Canton ginger liqueur, fresh squeezed lime, pomegranate juice, fresh ginger. Serves two.

Tigers Blood

$18.00

Infusion Vodka, muddled jalapeño, splash of citrus, Pama liqueur. Serves two.

Wild Lychee Martini

$18.00

Vodka, SoHo lychee liqueur, fresh lychee purée. Serves two.

Merch

SNAP BACK HAT

$20.00

FLEX FIT HAT

$20.00

T SHIRT

$20.00

TOTE

$15.00

FISH SCALE GLASS

$10.00

LOTUS TUMBLER

$15.00

SAKE GLASSES

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Explore the Flavors of Asia ~ Featuring ingredients from Thailand, Korea, China, Vietnam, & Japan Dine In - Takeout - Happy Hour Private Dining - Catering

Website

Location

30832 S. Coast HWY, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Directions

Gallery
