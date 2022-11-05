- Home
Starfish Laguna
30832 S. Coast HWY
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
ROLLS / RAW BAR
Aloha Poké
ahi, yuzu soy, sesame, mango, red & green onion, jalapeño, tobiko, taro chips
Asia de Philly Roll
fresh salmon, avocado, cucumber, cilantro, asian herb cream cheese, panko, sriracha aioli, sweet soy
Crab California Roll
fresh crab, cucumber, avocado, red leaf lettuce, cilantro, sriracha aioli, sweet soy
Crispy Chicken Spring Roll
grilled chicken breast, garlic chive, jalapeño, sweet & sour dipping sauce
Crispy Lobster Spring Roll
lobster tail, red & green cabbage, fresno peppers, cilantro, basil, kaffir lime aioli, chili plum sauce
Lobster Macadamia Roll
lobster tail, avocado, mango, cucumber, cilantro, roasted macadamia nuts, soy paper, sriracha aioli
Mint Thai Chicken Roll
shredded chicken, mint, rice noodles, mango, papaya, peanuts, peanut sauce duo
Naked Buddha Roll
tofu, carrot, jicama, asparagus, nori, sashimi avocado, toasted coconut flakes, honey sesame & spicy sexy sauce
OG Vietnamese Roll
house braised pork, pickled red onion, shiso, cilantro, enoki mushroom, cucumber, chives, OG red sauce
Saigon Summer Roll
poached prawns, vermicelli noodles, asparagus, asian herbs, sriracha, peanuts, peanut hoisin sauce
Sashimi
ahi, hamachi & salmon, seaweed salad, tobiko, togarashi, edamame, avocado, wasabi aioli, soy
Shrimp Tempura Roll
shrimp tempura, fresh crab, avocado, cilantro, cucumber, cayenne honey & wasabi aioli, sweet soy
Singapore Bamboo Roll
marinated bamboo, carrot, jicama, cilantro, thai basil, sriracha, peanut hoisin sauce
Spicy Tuna Roll
ahi, ponzu, avocado, daikon, cucumber, jalapeño, crispy shallots, sriracha, sesame soy paper
Star Nigiri Plate
ahi, salmon, hamachi, house made sushi rice, nikiri soy, wasabi, ginger
Sunset Roll
ahi, hamachi, & salmon sashimi over a fresh crab & avocado roll, cucumber, sesame sauce, sweet soy
SMALL PLATES
Korean Tacos
grilled soy & michiu marinated prime flat iron, pickled vegetables, gochujang aioli, corn tortillas
Crying Tiger Crispy Tacos
marinated beef, cucumber pico, tamarind salsa, green onion, chili flake
Braised BBQ Pork Buns
soy, ginger, pulled pork, pickled red onion, cucumber, cilantro
Edamame
garlic, toasted sesame seeds, togarashi, salt & pepper
Soft Shell Crab Sliders
house-seasoned crispy soft shell crab, fresh vegetable slaw, cilantro, aioli trio
Banh Mi Beef Sliders, Traditional Style
with pickled vegetables, sriracha aioli
Wagyu Black Bean Sliders
with cremini mushroom, caramelized onion, thai basil
Mixed Herb Calamari
tossed with thai basil, cilantro & rau ram, kaffir lime aioli, blue ginger cocktail sauce
Wok Fired Mussels
steamed regional mussels, bell pepper & white onion sauté, spicy thai basil coconut curry
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions, red & green bell pepper, cashews, iceberg lettuce
Shrimp Lettuce Wraps
cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions, red & green bell pepper, cashews, iceberg lettuce
Pork Lettuce Wraps
cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions, red & green bell pepper, cashews, iceberg lettuce
Tofu Lettuce Wraps
cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions, red & green bell pepper, cashews, iceberg lettuce
Vegetable Lettuce Wraps
cremini mushrooms, caramelized onions, red & green bell pepper, cashews, iceberg lettuce
Flat Iron Steak Satays
korean marinade, flame grilled, spicy chili dipping sauce, red onion slaw
Thai Coconut Chicken Satays
thai coconut & lemongrass marinade, all natural chicken breast, island chutney, sesame, peanut sauce
DIM SUM
Shao Mai
traditional pork & shrimp dumplings, steamed
Shrimp Dumpings
chopped prawn, green onion, ginger, napa cabbage, chili flake soy, steamed or pan fried
Pork Dumplings
cabbage, green onion, soy, steamed or pan fried
Silk Road Potstickers
shrimp & pork half moons, chili sesame soy sauce for dipping, steamed or pan fried
Chicken Wontons
cremini mushroom, ginger, sesame, garlic scallion soy dipping sauce, steamed or pan fried
Chili Fire Wontons
shrimp & chicken, sesame, spicy chili oil, steamed
Crab Wontons
fresh crab, cream cheese, red & green bell pepper, green onion, sweet chili plum sauce
SALADS
Cambodian Cucumber Salad
thinly sliced cucumbers, asian herb mix, garlic roasted tomatoes, lime crab paste dressing
Shiro Miso Salmon Salad
miso marinated salmon, organic baby greens, garlic roasted baby heirloom tomatoes, sesame miso vinaigrette
Crab Mango Noodle Salad
fresh jumbo lump crab, rice noodles, papaya, mango, cucumber, rainbow carrot, cilantro, nouc cham
Asian Sesame Chopped Salad
pulled chicken, roasted red bell pepper, jicama, wok fired corn, iceberg & mixed greens, cucumber, red cabbage, wonton strips, white sesame dressing
Seared Ahi Salad
sesame and coriander rubbed ahi, organic baby greens, tomatoes, quinoa, organic rainbow carrots, walnuts, wasabi dressing, yuzu drizzle
BROTH
Chicken Pho
rice noodles, cilantro, aromatic broth, onion, classic herb plate
Prawn Pho
rice noodles, cilantro, aromatic broth, onion, classic herb plate
Beef Pho
rice noodles, cilantro, aromatic broth, onion, classic herb plate
Tofu Pho
rice noodles, cilantro, aromatic broth, onion, classic herb plate
Vegetable Pho
Wonton Soup
chicken & shrimp wontons, water chestnuts, spinach, sesame oil
Bowl of Broth
SEA
Black Bean Prawns
scratch chinese black bean sauce, red bell pepper, bok choy, fresno peppers, choice of rice
Black Bean Scallops
scratch chinese black bean sauce, red bell pepper, bok choy, fresno peppers, choice of rice
Black Bean Combo
Chilean Sea Bass, Black Bean
served with sautéed bok choy
Kung Pao Prawns
summer squash, water chestnuts, bell peppers, peanuts, green onion, chili pods, choice of rice
Kung Pao Scallops
summer squash, water chestnuts, bell peppers, peanuts, green onion, chili pods, choice of rice
Kung Pao Combo
Mahi Mahi, Kung Pao
served with squash, broccoli, bok choy, peanuts
Lemon Pepper Prawns
Lemon Pepper Scallops
Lemon Pepper Combo
Candy Dragon Prawns
crispy wok fired in honey citrus glaze, candied walnuts, dragon fruit, choice of rice
Mahi Mahi 'Hot Fish'
wok fired crispy mahi, sweet & spicy sauce, bok choy, carrots, snow peas, choice of rice
Szechuan Prawns
crispy prawns tossed in soy, garlic, chili sauce, cilantro, green beans, asparagus, choice of rice
Szechuan Scallops
crispy scallops tossed in soy, garlic, chili sauce, cilantro, green beans, asparagus, choice of rice
Szechuan Combo
Seafood Thai Curry
wild halibut, sea bass, salmon, prawns, scallops & regional mussels, spicy coconut red curry sauce, thai basil, red & green bell pepper sauté, choice of rice
Sweet and Sour Halibut
Grilled White Miso Black Cod
roasted sweet yam, sautéed enoki mushrooms, green & yellow squash, misoyaki sauce
Chilean Sea Bass, Thai Basil Curry
served with coconut rice and garlic green beans
Mahi Mahi, Pineapple Curry
served with wok fired vegetables
Wild Thai Halibut in Banana Leaf
thai herbs & spices, coconut rice, steamed in banana leaf, flour tortillas, macadamia nuts, creamy chili basil sauce
LAND
Thai Spicy Beef wtih Basil
steak strips, wok fired, green bean, red bell pepper, asparagus, fresh thai basil, sweet & spicy glaze, choice of rice
Mongolian Beef
thinly sliced steak, wok fired, snow pea, asparagus, carrots, scallion, soy glaze, choice of rice
Moo Shu Chicken
wok fired all natural chicken, wild mushroom, egg, asparagus, jicama, rainbow carrot, garlic soy, with steamed tortillas
Moo Shu Pork
wok fired all natural pork, wild mushroom, egg, asparagus, jicama, rainbow carrot, garlic soy, with steamed tortillas
Thai Curry Chicken
grilled chicken breast, potato, edamame, spinach, tomato, panang curry, choice of rice
General Star's Spicy Chicken
wok fired chicken breast in a sweet & tangy sauce, snow peas, asparagus, carrots, choice of rice
Hong Kong Lemon Chicken
panko crusted chicken breast, flash fried, broccolini, house lemon ginger sauce, choice of rice
Kung Pao Chicken
summer squash, water chestnuts, bell peppers, peanuts, green onion, chili pods, choice of rice
Slow Cooked Baby Back Wet Ribs, Full Rack
all natural Duroc Family Farms pork ribs, cooked in house 5 spice, rubbed in katsu BBQ sauce, with spicy asian slaw or rice
Slow Cooked Baby Back Wet Ribs, Half Rack
all natural Duroc Family Farms pork ribs, cooked in house 5 spice, rubbed in katsu BBQ sauce, with spicy asian slaw or rice
Cantonese Coastal Dry Ribs, Full Rack
all natural Duroc Family Farms pork ribs, dry rubbed & cooked in house 7 spice, with spicy asian slaw or rice
Cantonese Coastal Dry Ribs, Half Rack
all natural Duroc Family Farms pork ribs, dry rubbed & cooked in house 7 spice, with spicy asian slaw or rice
NOODLES + RICE
SoLag Drunken Noodle
house cut fresh pad see ew noodle, garlic soy, hint of heat, thai basil, red bell pepper, onion, egg, cherry tomato, chili flake
Rickshaw Ramen Noodle
brothless ramen, wok fired chopped prawn & Duroc ground pork, spicy chili garlic sauce, bean sprouts, cucumber, peanuts, green onion
Bangkok Spicy Udon Noodle
prawns, grilled chicken, green & red bell peppers, rainbow carrot, onion, thai basil
Wild Mushroom Garlic Noodle
king, shemiji, cremini mushrooms, tomato, bean sprouts, pea sprouts, thai basil
Pad Thai
rice noodles, egg, green onion, carrot, cilantro, bean sprouts, fresh tamarind, peanuts
Chow Mein
red & green bell pepper, cabbage, onion, bean sprout, house soy, egg noodles
Star Fried Rice
edamame, carrot, bean sprout, onion, egg, cremini mushroom, house soy
Thai Crab Fried Rice
jumbo lump crab, thai herbs, asparagus, tomato, green onion, egg, cucumber, jalapeño & red chilies, chinese sausage
Coconut Rice
White Rice
Brown Rice
VEGETABLES
Sambal String Beans
string bean stir fry, white onion, red onion, fresno peppers, chili paste, soy, crispy shallots
Sichuan Japanese Eggplant
house chili soy, red & green bell peppers, garlic, white onion, sesame
Vegetable Moo Goo Gai Pan
wok tossed seasonal asian vegetables, garlic ginger sauce, choice of rice
Thai Vegetable Green Curry
green beans, broccoli, snow peas, bok choy, carrot, choice of rice
ADDITIONS
KIDS
Kids Chow Mein
egg noodle, sweet soy sauce
Buttery Noodles
egg noodle, butter
Simple Fried Rice
jasmine rice, egg, soy sauce
Ninja Roll
cucumber, avocado, nori wrap
Star Sliders
all natural beef, toasted King's Hawaiian bun, ketchup
Crispy Honey Chicken
served over egg noodles, or choice of rice
Kid's Teriyaki Bowls
chicken or beef & broccoli, choice of rice
Flat Iron Skewers
plain grilled flat iron steak, teriyaki sauce, choice of rice
Sodas
coke, diet coke, sprite, gingerale
Root Beer
Lemonade
Whole Milk
Shirley Temple
DESSERTS
Tropical Pandan Cake
Chocolate Chip Bread Pudding
hawaiian sweet bread, bananas, cinnamon, chocolate chips, cinnamon gelato, caramel sauce
Scratch Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
house-toasted honey graham cracker, fresh vanilla bean, poached asian pear, cinnamon
Flourless Dark Chocolate Cake
vanilla bean ice cream, fresh berry puree, strawberries
Banana in Fillo Dough
bananas, cinnamon, caramel sauce, vanilla ice cream, strawberries
Mango Pudding
mango pudding, coconut vanilla bean tapioca, sweet cream, fresh mango
Cinnamon Gelato
single scoop
Green Tea Gelato
Sea Salt Caramel Gelato
Mango Sorbet
Coconut Sorbet
Vanilla Ice Cream
UTENSILS + SAUCES
LIBATIONS TO GO
Lagniappe Margarita
Silver Tequila, muddled mandarin orange, fresh mint & lime. Serves two.
Enlightment
Vodka, muddled cucumber, fresh tarragon, pomegranate juice, splash of citrus, lemongrass. Serves two.
Ginger Pinch
Vodka, Canton ginger liqueur, fresh squeezed lime, pomegranate juice, fresh ginger. Serves two.
Tigers Blood
Infusion Vodka, muddled jalapeño, splash of citrus, Pama liqueur. Serves two.
Wild Lychee Martini
Vodka, SoHo lychee liqueur, fresh lychee purée. Serves two.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Explore the Flavors of Asia ~ Featuring ingredients from Thailand, Korea, China, Vietnam, & Japan Dine In - Takeout - Happy Hour Private Dining - Catering
30832 S. Coast HWY, Laguna Beach, CA 92651