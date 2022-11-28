Restaurant header imageView gallery

Starkville Cafe

211 E Main St

Starkville, MS 39759

Popular Items

Meat and Cheese Omelet

Breakfast Platters

Hungry Man

Hungry Man

$11.00

Two jumbo eggs, pancake, hash browns or grits, choice of bacon, sausage or ham

Two Egg Platter

Two Egg Platter

$10.00

Two jumbo eggs with biscuit or toast, choice of ham, bacon or sausage and grits or hash browns

Waffle Platter

Waffle Platter

$15.00Out of stock

Omelets

Add Grits or hash browns, and biscuit or toast to any omelet for $3

Western Omelet

$8.00

2 eggs, bacon, ham, sausage, peppers, onions, tomato and cheese

Pulled Pork Omelet

Pulled Pork Omelet

$10.00

2 eggs, "Baby Duck's" pulled pork, cheese, comeback sauce and green onion

Cheeseburger Omelet

Cheeseburger Omelet

$10.00

2 eggs, ground beef chuck, red onion, mushrooms, tomato, cheese & comeback sauce

Meat and Cheese Omelet

$7.50

2 eggs, cheese, choice of bacon, sausage or ham

Short Order

Meat Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$6.00

Country Fried Steak, Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$7.00

Meat Biscuit

$3.50

Buttermilk biscuit with your choice of bacon, sausage or ham

Country Fried Steak Biscuit

$4.50

Country Ham, Egg and Cheese Biscuit

$7.50

Country ham Biscuit

$5.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

One fried or scrambled egg with cheese and your choice of sausage, ham or bacon on toasted white or wheat bread

Breakfast Tacos

$8.50

2 flour tortillas stuffed with scrambled eggs, choice of bacon, sausage or ham and cheddar cheese

1 Taco

$5.00
Biscuits and Gravy Full

Biscuits and Gravy Full

$6.50

Busucits and Gravy Half

$4.50
Loaded Hashbrowns

Loaded Hashbrowns

$8.50

Fresh shredded potatoes loaded with bacon, sausage, ham, cheese, onions and peppers

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$4.00

3 Slices of thick cut bacon

Sausage Patties

$3.50

2 fresh ground and locally sourced sausage

Smoked Sausage

$3.50Out of stock

Sausage Links

$4.50Out of stock

Ham

$4.00

Country Ham

$4.00

Bologna

$4.00

1 Egg

$2.50

1 Egg White

$2.75

Pepper Gravy

$1.50

Pepper Sausage Gravy

$1.75

Biscuit

$1.50

Toast

$1.75

Oatmeal

$3.00

Grits Large

$4.00

Grits Small

$3.00

Hash Browns

$3.00

Duck Butter Side

$3.00

12oz Duck Butter Bottle

$12.50

Beverages

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea Sweet

$2.75

Iced Tea Unsweet

$2.75

Soft Drink

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Coke Float

$4.00

Milk Shake

$4.50

Malt

$4.50

Bottled Coke

$3.50

Bottled Root Beer

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00

Sandwiches

Cafe Burger

$9.00

Fresh ground chuck grilled and topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard and mayo

Cafe Bacon Cheese Burger

Cafe Bacon Cheese Burger

$11.00

Fresh ground chuck grilled and topped with crispy bacon strips, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, mustard and mayo

Patty Melt

$11.00

Fresh ground chuck grilled with onions and cheese on Texas toast

Country Fried Steak Sandwich

$9.00

Deep friend with lettuce, tomato, and mayo

BBQ Sandwich

BBQ Sandwich

$8.00

A jumbo bun stuffed with "Baby Duck's" pulled pork, "Baby Duck's" original BBQ sauce, and topped with cole slaw or jalapeno slaw

Chicken Tender Sandwich

$9.00+

Your choice of hand breaded & deep fried or grilled chicken tenders and dressed your way

Smoked Chicken Club

$9.00

White or wheat toast filled with smoked chicken, ham, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo

Traditional BLT

$6.00

Piled with crispy bacon and dressed with lettuce, tomato and mayo on toasted white or wheat bread

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Our homemade tuna salad, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on toasted white or wheat bread

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.00

Our homemade smoked chicken salad, lettuce, tomato and mayo served on toasted white or wheat bread

Bologna Sandwich

$7.00

Better known as Mississippi Round Steak. Served on a jumbo bun with "Baby Duck's" original BBQ sauce and topped with cole slaw or jalapeno slaw

Lunch Platters

Served with cole slaw or jalapeno slaw (both made in house daily), fries and Texas toast

BBQ Plate

$11.50

"Baby Duck's" pulled pork topped with "Baby Duck's" original BBQ sauce and served with cole slaw or jalapeno slaw, fries and Texas toast

Hamburger Steak Plate

Hamburger Steak Plate

$11.50

Hamburger steak served with brown gravy, onions, cole slaw or jalapeno slaw, French fries and Texas toast

Country Fried Steak Plate

$11.50

Country fried steak served with country style gravy, cole slaw or jalapeno slaw, french fries and Texas toast

Chicken Tender Plate

Chicken Tender Plate

$11.50+

Breaded & deep fried or grilled chicken tenders served with cole slaw or jalapeno slaw, french fries and Texas toast

Salads

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, ham, bacon, boiled egg and tomatoes

BBQ Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens topped with "Baby Duck's" pulled pork & cole slaw or jalapeno slaw

Chicken Tender Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese, tomatoes and fried or grilled chicken tenders

Tuna Salad Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes, and house made tuna salad

Chicken Salad Salad

$9.50

Mixed greens topped with tomatoes and house made chicken salad

Side Salad

$4.00

Mixed greens topped with cheddar cheese and tomatoes

Desserts

Ice Cream (soft serve)

$1.25

Chocolate Layer Dessert

$3.50

Banana Pudding

$3.50

Daily Cobbler

$3.50

Kids Meal (Under 12 Only)

Kids Chicken Tender Nuggets & Fries

$7.00

Grilled Cheese Sandwich and fries

$7.00

Corn Dog and Fries

$7.00

Lunch Sides

French Fries

$2.50

Tater Tots

$2.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.50

Beverages

Hot Coffee

$2.50

Iced Tea Sweet

$2.75

Iced Tea Unsweet

$2.75

Soft Drink

$2.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Apple Juice

$2.50

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Bottled Coke

$3.50

Bottled Root Beer

$3.50

Bottled Water

$2.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!

211 E Main St, Starkville, MS 39759

