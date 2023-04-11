Starland Sports Complex - Bar

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Food

Snacks

Pretzel Basket

$8.00

Bavarian soft pretzel bites, IPA Cheese sauce and Whole grain mustard

Fried Pickles

$6.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$9.00

Pub Chips

$10.00

Fresh fried potato chips, Shredded cheese, Bacon, Scallions and Sour cream

Star Nachos

$12.00

Totilla chips, Pulled Pork, Chihuahua cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Black Olives, Jalapenos, Queso cheese sauce, Sour Cream and Salsa

Wings

$13.00

Salad

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.00

Romaine, Shaved Parm, Garlic croutons, and Classic dressing

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Mized greens, Crispy chicken, Avocado, Applewood bacon, Roasted corn, Gorgonzola crubles, Hard boiled Eggs, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Croutons and Chipotle Ranch Dressing

Flatbread

BBQ Chicken Flatbread

$14.00

Red onion, Scallions, Mozzarella, Grilled Chicken BBQ sauce and Parmesan

Tomato Mozz Flatbread

$12.00

Olive oil, Garlic, Fresh tomato, Capers, Balsamic reduction, Fresh Mozzarella and Fresh basil

Baskets

The Rec Dog

$10.00

All beef hot dog on a Buttered griddled bun

Smash Burger

$12.00

Our 1/2 Pound burger, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion with or without Cheese

BBQ Bacon Burger

$16.00

Cabot cheddar, Applewood Bacon, BBQ Sauce and Carmelized onions

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Kids

Chicken Nuggets & Fries

$7.00

Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Kids Flatbread

$7.00

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Churos

$6.00

Drink

N/A

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coffee - Decaf

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.50

Gingerale

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pepsi

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Rob Roy

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$3.50

Soda Cran

$3.00

Soda Water

$2.00

Starry

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Retail

Small T-Shirt

$20.00

Medium T-Shirt

$20.00

Large T-Shirt

$20.00

Extra Large T-Shirt

$20.00

Small Sweatshirt

$30.00

Medium Sweatshirt

$30.00

Large Sweatshirt

$30.00

Extra Large Sweatshirt

$30.00

Hats

$20.00

Glassware

$10.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
