Starlight Sushi Menu

Appetizers

Steamed Rice

$3.00

Edamame

$5.00

Garlic Edamame

$7.00

Shishito Peppers

$7.00

Gyoza (5)

$8.00

5 pieces

Vegetable Tempura (5)

$8.00

6 pieces (Broccoli, Carrot, Zucchini, Sweet Potato)

Shrimp Tempura (5)

$11.00

5 pieces

Assortment Tempura (2 shrimps/4 vegetables)

$12.00

2 Shrimps + 4 assortment vegetables

Baked Mussel (4)

$10.00

5 pieces

Soft Shell Crab

$12.00

Crispy Rice 4)

$12.00

4 pieces of Crispy rice with Spicy Tuna

Rock Shrimp Tempura

$15.00

Soup

Miso Soup

$4.00

Asari (Clam) Miso Soup

$6.00

Salad

Small House salad

$4.00

Sunomono salad

$5.00

Japanese Pickled cucumber

Seaweed salad (Wakame)

$6.00

Sashimi salad

$18.00

10 pieces of Tuna/Salmon/Yellowtail/Albacore

Spicy Tuna salad

$12.00

Real Crab salad

$18.00

Green mixed salad with real crab and creamy sesame dressing

Alacarte

Chicken Teriyaki

$16.00

Chicken Teriyaki with steamed rice and vegetables

Beef Teriyaki

$18.00

Beef Teriyaki with steamed rice and vegetables

Salmon Teriyaki

$18.00

Salmon Teriyaki with steamed rice and vegetables

Chirashi Bowl

$28.00

Assortment Sashimi on top of sushi Rice

Nigiri Sampler

$30.00

8 pieces of assortment Nigiris (Chef choices special)

Sushi & Sashimi Menu

Sushi (2)

Blue Fin Tuna sushi

$9.00

Hon Maguro

Albacore sushi

$7.00

Shiro - Maguro

Yellowtail sushi

$7.00

Hamachi

Salmon sushi

$7.00

Sake

Spanish Mackarel sushi

$7.00

Aji

Fresh Water Eel sushi

$8.00

Unagi

Black Snapper sushi

$7.00

Halibut sushi

$8.00

Hirame

Smelt Egg sushi

$7.00

Masago

Salmon Roe sushi

$8.00

Ikura

Shrimp sushi

$6.00

Ebi

Tamago sushi

$6.00

Tamago

Toro sushi

$18.00

Sashimi (6)

Blue Fin Tuna sashimi

$20.00

Hon Maguro

Albacore sashimi

$17.00

Shiro - Maguro

Yellowtail sashimi

$17.00

Hamachi

Salmon sashimi

$17.00

Sake

Spanish Mackarel sashimi

$17.00

Aji

Fresh Water Eel sashimi

$20.00

Unagi

Black Snapper sashimi

$17.00

Kurodai

Halibut sashimi

$19.00

Hirame

Hand Roll

Vegetable Handroll

$6.00

Avocado Handroll

$5.00

Cucumber Handroll

$4.00

California Handroll

$5.00

Tuna Handroll

$7.00

Cucumber Avocado Handroll

$6.00

Spicy Tuna Handroll

$7.00

Spicy Yellowtail Handroll

$7.00

Spicy Albacore Handroll

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Handroll

$7.00

Spicy Shrimp Handroll

$7.00

Spicy Scallop Handroll

$8.00

Eel Avocado Handroll

$8.00

Spider Handroll

$8.00

Baked Crab Avocado (Soy paper) Handroll

$8.00

White Fish Tempura (Soy Paper) Handroll

$8.00

Starlight real crab handroll (soy paper) Handroll

$12.00

Cut Rolls

California Cutroll

$7.00

Vegetable cutroll

$7.00

Cucumber cutroll

$5.00

Avocado cutroll

$6.00

Cucumber Avocado cutroll

$7.00

Tuna Cutroll

$8.00

Spicy Tuna Cutroll

$9.00

Spicy Yellowtail Cutroll

$9.00

Spicy Albacore Cutroll

$9.00

Spicy Salmon Cutroll

$9.00

Spicy Shrimp cutroll

$9.00

Spicy Scallop Cutroll

$10.00

Eel Avocado cutroll

$9.00

Philadelphia

$15.00

Salmon and cream cheese inside

Rainbow

$15.00

Assorted fish on top on California roll

California Tempura

$9.00

Crispy Tempura california roll

911

$9.00

Spicy Tuna with Avocodo on top

Baked Salmon

$12.00

Caterpillar

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura cutroll

$12.00

Crunchy

$14.00

Dragon

$15.00

Spider cutroll

$12.00

B.S.C.cutroll

$16.00

Baked Scallop over California roll

B.L.C cutroll

$18.00

Baked Langostino over California roll

Sashimi Special

Hamachi Kurumu

$20.00

Spicy Tuna wrapped in Yellowtail with ponzu & sesame dressing

Hamachi Crudo

$20.00

Yellowtail sashimi with Yuzu seasoning and Truffle Oil

Albacore Birista

$20.00

Albacore with garlic seasoning, Jalapeno and Crispy onion on top

Cajun Carpaccio

$22.00

Cajun sashimi Carpaccio style with choice of: Blue Fin Tuna, Yellowtail or Escolar

Ceviche Sashimi

$20.00

Fresh Ceviche on top of: Blue Fin Tuna/Yellowtail/Escolar

Starlight Special

Dynamite

$15.00

Baked Scallop special with sauteed mushroom

Hon Maguro Kappamaki

$20.00

Blue Fin Tuna and avocado in cucumber wrap with Caviar and Gold flakes

Butterfly Shrimp

$20.00

Shrimp with garlic butter or Cajun sauce

Salmon Melt Twister

$20.00

Spicy crab wrapped Seared Salmon with Caviar

Starlight Toro special

$35.00

Toro Maguro with Caviar, Ikura and Gold flakes

Starlight Lobster special

$35.00

Lobster dish with our special Starlight sauce on top of house salad and rice

Starlight Wagyu special

$35.00

Seared Wagyu sushi (3) with yuzu and ginger seasoning

Starlight Special Rolls

"007"

$22.00

Shrimp Tempura and crab roll with seared steak on top

Tropical Thunder

$18.00

Spicy Tuna roll with Salmon on top with fresh fruit salsa sauce

Ocean Eleven

$18.00

Baked Salmon roll with shrimp avocado and crispy onion on top

Magic Mike

$20.00

Baked Langostino and crab with Avocado on top-Soy paper

Mortal Kombat

$20.00

Shrimp Tempura/Spicy Crab roll with Eel/avocado on top

Godfather

$18.00

Spicy Tuna/asparagus roll with Albacore and avocado on top

Mission Impossible

$18.00

White fish tempura with Cajun Escolar and jalapeno on top

Sicario

$17.00

Forrest Gump

$18.00

Salmon Tempura roll with Cajun Tuna on top

Lunch Specials

Lunch Special Option

Combo 2

$18.00

Bento

Combo 3

$25.00

Bento

Handroll special 2

$15.00

Handroll combination (2)

Handroll Special 3

$18.00

Nigiri Sampler

$18.00

4 Nigiris: Tuna, Salmon, Albacore, shrimp with a choice of California or Spicy Tuna roll

Chicken Teriyaki Bowl

$13.00

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

$14.00

Beef Teriyaki Bowl

$14.00

Dynamite Bowl

$15.00

Baked Scalop over the rice

Chirashi Bowl

$23.00

Assortment Sashimi on top of Sushi Rice

Drinks

Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Tea

Ice Green Tea

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Sparkling Water

Pellegrino

$5.00

Japanese Soda

Calpico

$5.00

Ramune

$5.00

Non Alcoholic Beer

Asahi

$6.00

Catering

Appetizers

Baked Mussels

Platter

18" round platter

$150.00

16" round platter

$130.00

Dessert

Mochi Ice Cream

Chocolate

$5.00

Strawberry

$5.00

Green Tea

$5.00

Scoop Ice Cream

Vanilla

$5.00