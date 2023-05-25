Starling Bakery 101 Front St.
101 Front St.
Scituate, MA 02066
DRINKS
Coffee & Tea
Sm Coffee (12 oz)
Lg Coffee (16 oz)
Cappuccino (12 oz)
Sm Latte (12 oz)
Lg Latte (16 oz)
Americano (12 oz)
Solo Espresso
Doppio Espresso
Sm Hot Tea (12 oz)
We offer Rishi premium teas imported directly from gardens across the world. Rishi teas draw inspiration from ancient artisanal practices that use organic cultivation techniques as well as modern culinary innovation.
Lg Hot Tea (16 oz)
Sm Hot Chocolate (12 oz)
Lg Hot Chocolate (16 oz)
Iced Drinks
BAKED GOODS
Croissants
Butter Croissant
Our handmade butter croissants are a delicious and indulgent treat that are made with care and attention to detail in our very own kitchen. Each croissant is crafted using the finest quality ingredients, including premium quality butter, to create a rich, flaky pastry that is both buttery and delicate. The croissants are made from scratch, using traditional French techniques, and are baked to perfection to achieve the perfect golden brown outer crust. These croissants are perfect for a special breakfast or brunch, or as a delicious snack any time of day. Whether enjoyed on their own or as part of a meal, our handmade butter croissants are sure to impress even the most discerning of foodies.
Almond Croissant
Our handmade almond croissants are a heavenly blend of rich, flaky pastry and smooth, creamy almond filling, all made with care and attention to detail in our very own kitchen. Each croissant is crafted using traditional French techniques, using premium quality butter and almond paste to create a pastry that is both delicate and flavorful. The croissants are then filled with a generous helping of almond cream, made from ground almonds, sugar, and butter, and baked to perfection to achieve a golden brown outer crust. The result is a croissant that is indulgent, nutty, and utterly delicious. Perfect for a decadent breakfast or brunch, or as a satisfying snack any time of day, our handmade almond croissants are sure to become a favorite treat for anyone who loves the taste of fresh, homemade pastries.
Chocolate Croissant
Our handmade chocolate croissants are a decadent and delicious treat that are crafted with care in our very own kitchen. Using traditional French techniques, we begin by layering premium quality butter and rich, flaky pastry dough to create the perfect base for our croissants. Then, we add a generous helping of high-quality chocolate, made from premium cocoa beans, to create a filling that is rich, creamy, and utterly irresistible. The croissants are then baked to perfection, resulting in a golden brown outer crust and a warm, gooey, chocolatey center that is sure to delight your taste buds. Whether you enjoy them for breakfast, as a mid-day snack, or as a dessert after dinner, our handmade chocolate croissants are the perfect indulgence for anyone who loves the taste of fresh, homemade pastries.
Cinnamon Sugar Croissant
Our handmade cinnamon sugar croissants are a delicious and indulgent treat that are crafted with care in our very own kitchen. Using traditional French techniques, we start by layering premium quality butter and flaky pastry dough to create the perfect base for our croissants. The cinnamon sugar is twisted throughout and sprinkled on top, giving the croissants a warm, sweet, and slightly spicy flavor. The croissants are then baked to perfection, resulting in a golden brown outer crust and a soft, warm, and buttery interior. Each bite is a heavenly combination of cinnamon sugar and rich, flaky pastry, making these croissants the perfect breakfast, snack, or dessert. Whether you enjoy them with a cup of coffee or tea, or simply on their own, our handmade cinnamon sugar croissants are sure to satisfy your cravings for something sweet, warm, and comforting.
Assorted
Brownie
The brownies made by Starling Bakery are truly exceptional. Each bite is dense and fudgy, with a rich chocolate flavor that lingers on the palate. They are the perfect balance between cakey and fudgy, making them an irresistible treat for any chocolate lover.
Cinnamon Roll
Cannoli
Our cannoli's are a delightful and bite-sized version of the classic Italian pastry. Made with a crispy and flaky pastry shell, these cannoli's are filled with a creamy and smooth ricotta cheese filling that's sweetened with a hint of vanilla and a sprinkle of powdered sugar. Each cannoli is handcrafted with care, ensuring every bite is a perfect combination of textures and flavors. The pastry shell is light and crispy, while the filling is rich and velvety, and the powdered sugar adds just the right amount of sweetness. These cannoli's are perfect for any occasion, whether it's a special event or a simple treat to enjoy with friends and family. They're also great for sharing, as they come in a convenient bite-sized portion. Whether you're a fan of classic Italian pastries or simply looking for a delicious and indulgent dessert, our cannoli's are sure to satisfy your cravings.
Cake Pop
Our delightful cake pops are the perfect combination of a moist, decadent cake and creamy frosting, all wrapped up in a convenient bite-sized treat. These delectable treats are the perfect dessert for any occasion, from birthdays and weddings to corporate events and holiday parties.
Pretzel
Our soft pretzels, made fresh every weekend, are hand-rolled and twisted to perfection, resulting in a classic pretzel shape that is perfectly chewy and soft. With their warm, comforting flavor and perfectly chewy texture, our handmade soft pretzels are sure to satisfy your cravings and leave you coming back for more.
Danish
Our danishes are the perfect pastry to enjoy at any time of day, whether it's as a breakfast treat with a cup of coffee or as a midday snack to satisfy your sweet tooth. The pastry dough is light and flaky, with a delicate buttery flavor that perfectly complements the sweetness of the filling. The filling is made with only the freshest and highest quality ingredients, including real fruit and pure cream cheese. They are also a great dessert option for parties and special events.
Sticky Bun
Our mouthwatering sticky buns are a classic treat that will transport you straight to breakfast heaven. They are made with a delicate and fluffy dough that is rolled with a rich cinnamon filling and topped with a decadent, gooey caramel sauce and topped with chopped pecans. The buns are then baked to perfection, resulting in a warm and comforting treat that is perfectly sweet and sticky.
Pretzel Bites (10 Bites)
Turtle Bun
Hot Cross Bun
Hot Cross Buns (4-Pack)
Whoopie Pie
Our whoopie pies consist of two soft and fluffy cake-like cookies that sandwich a creamy and luscious filling. Our whoopie pies are perfect for any occasion, whether it's a mid-day treat or a dessert to share with friends and family.
Cheesecake Slice
Whole Cheesecake
Cookies
Cashew Nougat (3-Pack)
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Our freshly baked chocolate chip cookies are a classic treat that will satisfy your sweet tooth and bring a smile to your face. They are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, with a deliciously gooey chocolate center that melts in your mouth.
Gluten Free Chocolate Chip Cookie
Our gluten-free chocolate chip cookies are a delicious twist on a classic treat that's perfect for those with gluten sensitivities. Made with care in Starling Bakery, each cookie is baked to perfection using only the finest gluten-free ingredients. Our gluten-free chocolate chip cookies are crispy on the outside and soft on the inside, with a deliciously gooey chocolate center that melts in your mouth.
Chocolate Crinkle Cookie
A brownie in cookie clothing, this cookie is deliciously chocolatey and chewy
Gluten Free Chocolate Crinkle Cookie
Gingerbread Cookie
Lemon Cookie
Linzer Cookie (3-Pack)
Macaroons (3-Pack)
Misc. Cookie
Oatmeal Cookie
Oatmeal Walnut Cookie
Cookie Pair
Red Velvet Crinkle Cookie
Shortbread
Shortcake
Snickerdoodle Cookie
Frosted Sugar Cookie
Sweet, soft and so pretty to look at.
Cupcakes
Vanilla Cupcake
Chocolate Cupcake
Lemon
Carrot Cake
Cookies & Cream Cupcake
A vanilla cupcake marbled with chocolate cookie crumbs and frosted with a buttercream that has a generous amount of cookie crumbs.
S'mores Cupcake
Strawberry Cupcake
Cannoli Cupcake
Cereal Confetti Cupcake
Cinnamon Dulce Cupcake
Chocolate Espresso Cupcake
A light but rich chocolate cupcake, that is capped with a dark chocolate ganache, then frosted with a vanilla bean buttercream and flourished with a salted caramel drizzle.
Gluten Free Chocolate Cupcake
Misc Cupcake
Half Dozen Cupcakes
Dozen Cupcakes
Muffins
Banana Chip Muffin
Delicious and traditional banana bread flavor, packed with chocolate chips
Blueberry Muffin
These muffins are tender, moist and loaded with blueberries
Chocolate Zucchini Muffin
This muffin is so rich with dark chocolate, you may not even notice the zucchini
Coffee Cake Muffin
Classic coffee cake flavors in a convenient muffin size
Corn Muffin
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
Chocolate Chip Muffin
Irish Soda Muffin
Misc Muffin
Asst. Muffin Box (4-Pack)
Scones
Blueberry Scone
Slightly sweet, moist, crumbly with bright pops of blueberries
Chocolate Chip Scones
Cinnamon Chip Scone
Slightly sweet, moist, crumbly with sweet cinnamon sugar chips
Cranberry Orange Scone
Slightly sweet, moist, and crumbly, flavored with orange and craisins
Currant Scone
Strawberry Scone
Lemon Ginger Scone
Slightly sweet, moist, and crumbly, flavored with lemon and warming ginger
Maple Pecan Scone
Pumpkin Scone
Starling Joy Scone
Buttery, crumbly, a packed with flavors of toasted coconut, almonds, and chocolate chip topped with a coconut-vanilla icing
Scone (4-Pack)
Cheddar Bacon Scone
Sweet Loafs
Apple Cinnamon Loaf
Banana Nut Chip Loaf
Blueberry Loaf
Corn Bread Half
Cranberry Pecan Loaf
Chocolate Zucchini Loaf
Cinnamon Swirl Loaf
Lemon Poppyseed Loaf
Cookies & Cream Loaf
Gingersnap Pumpkin Loaf
Irish Soda Bread
Sweet Loaf Slices
Specials
BREAKFAST
Sandwiches
Bacon, Egg, & Cheese
Start your day off right with our mouth-watering bacon egg and cheese sandwich! Our expertly crafted sandwich is made with your choice of a buttery croissant, fluffy white bread, nutty honey wheat bread, or wholesome multigrain bread – all of which are freshly baked in our kitchen. Each sandwich is packed with crispy bacon, a perfectly cooked egg, and melty cheese that oozes out with every bite. Whether you're on the go or looking for a hearty breakfast, our bacon egg and cheese sandwich is the perfect choice. Try one today and taste the difference that our homemade bread makes!
Ham, Egg, & Cheese
Get your taste buds ready for our delicious ham, egg and cheese sandwich! Made with your choice of a buttery croissant, fluffy white bread, nutty honey wheat bread, or wholesome multigrain bread - all of which are freshly baked in our kitchen - this sandwich is sure to please. We start with a fluffy egg cooked to perfection, add a generous portion of savory ham, and top it off with melty cheese that will make your mouth water. With every bite, you'll experience the perfect blend of flavors and textures that will leave you feeling satisfied and energized. Whether you're looking for a quick breakfast on the go or a hearty meal to start your day, our ham, egg and cheese sandwich is the perfect choice. Try one today and taste the difference that our homemade bread makes!
Sausage, Egg & Cheese
Looking for a breakfast sandwich that packs a punch of flavor? Our sausage, egg and cheese sandwich is the perfect choice! Made with your choice of a buttery croissant, fluffy white bread, nutty honey wheat bread, or wholesome multigrain bread - all of which are freshly baked in our kitchen - this sandwich will satisfy your cravings and fuel your day. We start with a juicy sausage patty, add a fluffy egg cooked to perfection, and top it off with melty cheese that will make your taste buds sing. Every bite is a perfect balance of savory and cheesy goodness that will leave you craving more. Whether you're in a rush or looking for a hearty breakfast, our sausage, egg and cheese sandwich is the perfect choice. Try one today and taste the difference that our homemade bread makes!
Egg & Cheese
Start your day off right with our classic egg and cheese breakfast sandwich! Made with your choice of a buttery croissant, fluffy white bread, nutty honey wheat bread, or wholesome multigrain bread - all of which are freshly baked in our kitchen - this sandwich is a simple yet satisfying option. We start with a fluffy egg cooked to perfection and top it off with melty cheese that will satisfy your taste buds. With every bite, you'll experience the perfect combination of flavors and textures that will leave you feeling energized and ready to take on the day. Whether you're in a hurry or looking for a quick breakfast, our egg and cheese sandwich is the perfect choice. Try one today and taste the difference that our homemade bread makes!
LUNCH
Sandwiches
BLT
Get ready to take a bite out of our classic BLT Sandwich made with the freshest ingredients and homemade bread. You have the option of white bread, nutty honey wheat bread, wholesome multigrain bread, or savory cheddar scallion bread - all of which are made in our kitchen. Our BLT sandwich is the perfect combination of crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, and juicy tomato slices, all topped off with a dollop of creamy mayo. The bacon is cooked to crispy perfection, creating a smoky and savory flavor that perfectly complements the fresh and juicy tomato slices. The lettuce adds a refreshing crunch that balances the richness of the bacon and mayo. Our homemade bread adds a nutty and savory flavor that perfectly complements the flavors of the sandwich. Whether you're in the mood for a quick and satisfying lunch or simply want to indulge in a classic sandwich, our BLT Sandwich is the perfect choice. Try one today and taste the difference that our homemade bread and quality ingredients make!
Caprese
Savor the goodness of our caprese sandwich, elevated with our house-made garlic basil sauce! Made with your choice of freshly baked white bread, nutty honey wheat, wholesome multigrain, or savory cheddar scallion - all of which are made in our kitchen - this sandwich is a true delight for your taste buds. We layer crisp lettuce leaves, juicy tomato slices, and creamy fresh mozzarella on top of your bread choice. Our house-made garlic basil sauce adds a zesty and herbaceous flavor that takes this sandwich to the next level. A drizzle of balsamic glaze adds a touch of tangy sweetness that perfectly complements the flavors. With every bite, you'll experience the perfect balance of flavors and textures. Whether you're in the mood for a light lunch or simply want to indulge in a delicious and healthy sandwich, our caprese sandwich is the perfect choice. Try one today and taste the difference that our homemade bread and sauces make!
Chicken Katsu
Get ready to sink your teeth into our delicious Chicken Katsu Sandwich! Made with your choice of freshly baked white bread, nutty honey wheat, wholesome multigrain, or savory cheddar scallion - all of which are made in our kitchen - this sandwich is a flavor explosion. We start with a juicy panko breaded chicken breast, topped with cool and refreshing cucumber slices and crisp lettuce leaves. Our tangy-sweet garlic sauce adds a zesty and savory flavor that perfectly complements the flavors of the chicken and veggies. With every bite, you'll experience a satisfying crunch and the explosion of flavors. Whether you're in the mood for a satisfying lunch or simply want to indulge in a delicious and mouthwatering sandwich, our Chicken Katsu Sandwich is the perfect choice. Try one today and taste the difference that our homemade bread and sauces make!
Grilled Cheese 2.0
Indulge in the classic comfort of our Grilled Cheese Sandwich 2.0 made with mild cheddar and American cheese and topped with fresh, juicy tomato slices. Our grilled cheese sandwich is made with our homemade cheddar scallion bread, which adds a nutty and savory flavor that perfectly complements the mild creamy cheese. The sandwich is grilled to perfection, creating a crispy and buttery exterior that gives way to a gooey and cheesy interior. The addition of fresh tomato slices adds a burst of juicy sweetness that balances the richness of the cheese. Whether you're in the mood for a quick and satisfying lunch or simply want to indulge in a classic comfort food, our Grilled Cheese Sandwich is the perfect choice. Try one today and taste the difference that our homemade bread and quality ingredients make!
Soups
Chicken & Dumpling
Our chicken and dumpling soup is a classic comfort food that will warm your soul on a chilly day. The base of the soup is made with a savory broth, with tender shredded chicken breast, medley of carrots, celery, and onions, which add a burst of color and flavor to the dish. And let's not forget about the star of the show - the herbed dumplings. These fluffy and flavorful dumplings are made with a blend of herbs and spices that complement the soup's savory flavor profile. To round off the meal, we serve our chicken and dumpling soup with a side of freshly baked bread, which has been made in our kitchen. The bread is soft and pillowy, with a crispy crust that's perfect for dunking into the soup. Whether you're looking for a comforting lunch or a cozy dinner, our chicken and dumpling soup is the perfect choice for any occasion. Try it today and taste the difference quality ingredients and homemade bread can make!
Chicken Noodle Soup
Warm up with our comforting Chicken Noodle Soup, made with tender chicken and wholesome vegetables in a savory broth. Our soup is made with the freshest ingredients, including juicy chicken, hearty noodles, and a blend of savory herbs and spices. Each spoonful is filled with tender chunks of chicken, soft noodles, and a medley of vegetables, creating a satisfying and fulfilling meal. To make it even better, our chicken noodle soup is served with a side of our freshly made bread, which is baked in-house daily. The bread is crusty on the outside and soft on the inside, making it the perfect accompaniment to our savory soup. Our chicken noodle soup is the perfect meal for a cold winter day or any time you need a comforting and satisfying meal. Try it today and taste the difference quality ingredients and homemade bread can make!
Chili
A classic beef and bean chili that brings just enough heat to warm your mouth
Corn Chowder
Loaded with vegetables and sweet corn, this creamy chowder is perfect for lunch. (Vegetarian)
Garden Vegetable Soup
Get ready to savor the goodness of our Veggie Soup, made with the freshest ingredients and packed with wholesome vegetables in a flavorful broth. Our soup is made with a variety of vegetables such as carrots, celery, tomatoes, onions, and more, all simmered to perfection in a savory broth. Each spoonful is filled with a medley of tender and delicious veggies, creating a satisfying and fulfilling meal. To make it even better, our Veggie Soup is served with a side of our freshly made bread, which is baked in-house daily. The bread is crusty on the outside and soft on the inside, making it the perfect accompaniment to our delicious soup. Our Veggie Soup is the perfect meal for vegetarians or anyone looking for a healthy and hearty meal. Try it today and taste the difference quality ingredients and homemade bread can make!
Loaded Potato Chowder
Our loaded potato chowder is a hearty and indulgent soup that will warm you up from the inside out. The base of the chowder is made with creamy potatoes, giving it a velvety texture that melts in your mouth. We've added in generous amounts of crispy bacon and sharp cheddar cheese, which give the soup its rich and savory flavor. To balance the richness, we've also added a dollop of tangy sour cream and fresh chives, which add a pop of freshness and color to the dish. And to round it all off, we serve our loaded potato chowder with a side of freshly baked bread, perfect for soaking up every last drop of this delicious soup. Whether you're looking for a comforting lunch or a cozy dinner, our loaded potato chowder is the perfect choice. Try it today and taste the difference quality ingredients and homemade bread can make!
Minestrone Soup
A classic done right, this tomato-based vegetable soup is packed with flavor and pasta.
Mushroom & Wild Rice Soup
Satisfy your cravings with the hearty and delicious Mushroom & Wild Rice Soup, made with the finest baby Bella mushrooms and a wild rice mix. Our soup is made with fresh and wholesome ingredients, creating a rich and earthy flavor that will tantalize your taste buds. Each spoonful is filled with the savory and comforting taste of the soup, creating a satisfying and fulfilling meal. To make it even better, our Mushroom & Wild Rice Soup is served with a side of our freshly made bread, which is baked in-house daily. The bread is crusty on the outside and soft on the inside, making it the perfect accompaniment to our delicious soup. Our Mushroom & Wild Rice Soup is the perfect meal for anyone looking for a hearty and wholesome lunch or dinner. Try it today and taste the difference quality ingredients and homemade bread can make!
Tomato Soup
Indulge in the classic flavor of our Tomato Soup, made with plump and juicy tomatoes and a blend of savory herbs and spices. Our soup is made with the freshest ingredients, allowing the natural sweetness of the tomatoes to shine through. Each spoonful is filled with the rich and creamy texture of the soup, creating a satisfying and fulfilling meal. To make it even better, our Tomato Soup is served with a side of our freshly made bread, which is baked in-house daily. The bread is crusty on the outside and soft on the inside, making it the perfect accompaniment to our savory soup. Our Tomato Soup is the perfect meal for anyone looking for a comforting and delicious lunch or dinner. Try it today and taste the difference quality ingredients and homemade bread can make!
Soups (Pints)
Beef & Black Bean (Pint)
Broccoli Cheddar (Pint)
Chicken & Dumpling (Pint)
Shredded chicken breast, vegetables, and herbed dumplings give this soup its stick-to-you-ribs quality
Chicken Noodle (Pint)
Comfort food at its finest. Loaded with shredded chicken and extra
Chili (Pint)
A classic beef and bean chili that brings just enough heat to warm your mouth
Corn Chowder (Pint)
Loaded with vegetables and sweet corn, this creamy chowder is perfect for lunch. (Vegetarian)
Garden Vegetable Soup (Pint)
Absolutely packed with seasonal and staple vegetables, this veggie soup won't leave you hungry, but you will want more. (vegetarian)
Italian Wedding Soup (Pint)
Loaded Potato Soup (Pint)
Thick and creamy potato chowder is loaded with the flavors of a baked potato: bacon, sour cream, cheese, and chives.
Minestrone Soup (Pint)
A classic done right, this tomato-based vegetable soup is packed with flavor and pasta.
Mushroom & Wild Rice Soup (Pint)
Baby bella mushrooms and a wild rice mix give this soup is rich, hearty quality without sacrificing the brightness of the fresh vegetables.
Tomato Soup (Pint)
Slightly sweet, creamy, and thick, our tomato soup is in no way basic.
Specials
BREAD
Fresh Bread
Day Old Bread
PIES
Whole Pie
"Pride of Iowa" Apple Pie
Traditional apple pie finished with a Pride of Iowa coconut cookie crumble. A delicious twist on an American classic.
Berry Cordial Pie
Our crust filled to the brim with juicy blueberries, raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries on top of a layer of dark chocolate ganache.
Farmstand Blueberry Pie
Our crust filled with juicy blueberries, spices, and a hint of citrus. Our take on the ultimate summer pie.
Bourbon Cherry Pie
Our crust filled with sweet and tart cherries with a touch of bourbon flavor to give this pie its complexity.
Chocolate Chess Pie
Our crust filled with decadent, silky dark chocolate custard and topped with fluffy marshmallow meringue.
Coconut Cream Pie
Our crust filled with a delicate vanilla-coconut custard and topped with toasted coconut. Cool, refreshing, and delicious.
Fresh Raspberry Pie
Fresh raspberry filling goes perfectly with this shortbread crust to echo the classically flavored cookie.
Key Lime Cream Pie
Bright, tart, and light, the Key Lime whipped cream fills a shortbread crust packed with almonds and coconut
Maple Pecan Pie
Our crust filled with toasted pecans and a delicious maple custard. The perfect nutty finish to any holiday meal.
Peaches & Cream Pie
Our crust filled with tangy peaches and sweet vanilla creme. Topped with a beautiful lattice crust.
Brown Butter Pumpkin Pie
Strawberry Rhubarb
Our crust filled to bursting with tart rhubarb and sweet strawberries bringing you the tastes of springtime.
Gluten Free Whole Pies
Slices
Pride of Iowa Apple Slice
Berry Cordial Slice
Farmstand Blueberry Slice
Chocolate Chess Slice
Coconut Cream Slice
Chocolate Slice
Key Lime Cream Slice
Peaches & Cream Slice
Pecan Slice
Pumpkin Slice
Raspberry Slice
Gluten Free Slices
PRE ORDER
Assorted
Brownies by the Pan
The brownies made by Starling Bakery are truly exceptional. Each bite is dense and fudgy, with a rich chocolate flavor that lingers on the palate. They are the perfect balance between cakey and fudgy, making them an irresistible treat for any chocolate lover.
Cookie
Cupcake
Sweet Loaf
Bread Loaf
Order Pie
Prescone
Quiche
Cakes
Whole Pies
Gluten Free Whole Pies
