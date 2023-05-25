Starling Bakery 101 Front St.

Chicken & Dumpling

$6.50

Our chicken and dumpling soup is a classic comfort food that will warm your soul on a chilly day. The base of the soup is made with a savory broth, with tender shredded chicken breast, medley of carrots, celery, and onions, which add a burst of color and flavor to the dish. And let's not forget about the star of the show - the herbed dumplings. These fluffy and flavorful dumplings are made with a blend of herbs and spices that complement the soup's savory flavor profile. To round off the meal, we serve our chicken and dumpling soup with a side of freshly baked bread, which has been made in our kitchen. The bread is soft and pillowy, with a crispy crust that's perfect for dunking into the soup. Whether you're looking for a comforting lunch or a cozy dinner, our chicken and dumpling soup is the perfect choice for any occasion. Try it today and taste the difference quality ingredients and homemade bread can make!