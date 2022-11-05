Bars & Lounges
Latin American
American
Starr Food Lounge
112 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Caribbean-American Cuisine 🇯🇲⭐️ Executive Chef Delroy Christian Chef Roderick Smith SR.
Location
2135 Fairburn Rd Suites F & G, Douglasville, GA 30135
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Judy's Island Grill - Powder Springs - 3861 Siniard Street
No Reviews
3861 Siniard Street Powder Springs, GA 30127
View restaurant
Sliders Burger Joint - 22 Nw Broad Street
4.3 • 752
22 Nw Broad Street Fairburn, GA 30213
View restaurant