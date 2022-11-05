Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Latin American
American

Starr Food Lounge

112 Reviews

$$

2135 Fairburn Rd Suites F & G

Douglasville, GA 30135

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Lemonade

Liquor

Single Hennessy

$14.00

Double Hennessy

$26.00

Single Remy Martin

$14.00Out of stock

Double Remy Martin

$26.00Out of stock

Single D'usse

$14.00Out of stock

Double D'usse

$26.00Out of stock

1738 Single

$15.00Out of stock

1738 Double

$28.00Out of stock

Well Gin

$7.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Well Gin

$8.00

Beefeater

Bombay Saphire

Gordons

Hendricks

$15.00

Tanqueray

$18.00

Seagrams

$15.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$10.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00Out of stock

Kahlua

$10.00

Fireball

$9.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

Aperol

Campari

Chartreuse, Green

Cointreau

Drambuie

Frangelico

Godiva Chocolate

Grand Marnier

$15.00

Irish Mist

Jagermeister

Kahlua

$15.00

Lemoncello

Licor 43

Mathilde Cassis

Molly's Irish Cream

Appleton

$12.00

Appleton Double

$22.00

Coco Rum

$6.00

Well Rum

$7.00

Wray & Nephew

$12.00

Wray's Double

$22.00

1800

$10.00

1800 Double

$18.00

1942 Don

$32.00

Casamigos

$14.00

Casamigos Double

$26.00

Don Julio

$12.00Out of stock

Don Julio Double

$22.00Out of stock

House Tequila Shot

$7.00

Patron Silver

$12.00

Patrón Double

$22.00

Jose Cuervo

$10.00Out of stock

Tito's

$12.00

Double Tito's

$22.00

Ciroc

$12.00Out of stock

Double Ciroc

$22.00Out of stock

Well Vodka

$7.00

Kettle 1

$9.00

Kettle 1 Double

$16.00

Redmont

$5.00Out of stock

Crown

$12.00

Crown Apple

$12.00

Crown Apple Double

$22.00

Crown Double

$22.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jack Double

$22.00

Jack Honey

$12.00Out of stock

Jameson

$12.00Out of stock

Uncle Nearest

$12.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$10.00

Blue MF'er

$12.00

Blue Mountain

$14.00+

Chef's Punch

$9.00+

Daiquiri

$7.00

East Coast

$14.00+

Fever

$15.00+

Fishbowl

$7.00

Galaxy

$17.00+

Gaza

$15.00+

Green Tea

$9.00Out of stock

Knickerbocker

$14.00+

Lemon Drop

$12.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Margarita

$5.00

Martini

$5.00

Milk River

$14.00+

Mimosa

$8.00Out of stock

Moscow Mule

$12.00

New Yorkah

$16.00+

Rooftop

$16.00+

Rum Punch

$13.00Out of stock

Sex on The Beach

$10.00

Shooting Starr

$14.00+

T-Connection

$17.00+

Top Hill Lemonade

$11.00+

West Side

$14.00+

Whiskey Sour

$12.00

Beer

Heineken

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Corona

$7.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Red Stripe

$6.00Out of stock

Wine

Wine Glass

$6.00

Wine Bottle

$30.00

Non Alcoholic

Bottled Water

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Red Bull

$6.00

Soda

$3.00

Hookah

Happy Hour Hookah

Starr Hookah

Refill

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Caribbean-American Cuisine 🇯🇲⭐️ Executive Chef Delroy Christian Chef Roderick Smith SR.

Website

Location

2135 Fairburn Rd Suites F & G, Douglasville, GA 30135

Directions

