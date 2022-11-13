Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop

Grateful Session IPA - 6PK BTLS

$11.99

To remaster Grateful Pale Ale, Carafoam and Torrefied wheat were added to the malt bill for a fuller mouthfeel. A revamped hop bill features Cascade, Mosaic, Centennial and Falconer's Flight in the kettle and dry-hop, replacing Chinook, Topaz and Columbus. The new hop varieties, in particular Mosaic and Centennial, bring out more fruit and citrus notes in the beer. The enhanced aroma and flavor are due in large part to the hop bursting technique utilized in other recent pale ale releases from Starr Hill. | 4.7% ABV