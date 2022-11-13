Brewpubs & Breweries
Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, we are now offering online ordering. Beer (21+ only), merchandise, and gift cards can be ordered online. Name on order MUST match valid ID.
Location
3406 W. Leigh Street, Richmond, VA 23230
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Richmond
More near Richmond