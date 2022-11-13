Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Starr Hill Beer Hall & Rooftop

review star

No reviews yet

3406 W. Leigh Street

Richmond, VA 23230

Houseplants 101 Class Ticket

$30.00

Wed. 11/16, 6:30-8:30 PM. It's time to bring those plants inside! Join us for in-depth class on houseplants. Includes: A 2-hour class with Alex and a houseplant of your very own to take home! Space is limited for this exciting event, so reserve your spot now!

Comedy Night Ticket

$7.00

Fri. 12/9 join Five Star Comedy for a night of laughs featuring local comedians! Doors at 8:30 PM / Show at 9:00 PM.

Holiday Pageant (Ages 13+) Ticket

$5.00

Sun. 12/18 join host Michelle Livigne for a Holiday Pageant featuring local drag performers! Doors at 5:00 PM / Show at 6:00 PM.

Holiday Pageant (Ages 12 & Under) Ticket

$2.00

Ticket for 12 & Under ONLY. Sun. 12/18 join host Michelle Livigne for a Holiday Pageant featuring local drag performers! Doors at 5:00 PM / Show at 6:00 PM.

12 Packs

Fall Variety Pack - 12PK CAN

Fall Variety Pack - 12PK CAN

$18.99

Featuring our Festie Oktoberfest Lager, Reviver Red IPA, Mariah Passionfruit Gose, and Last Leaf Maple Brown Ale.

Festive Cheer - 12PK CAN

$20.99Out of stock

Our new 12-pack sure to brighten your holidays, feat. Spruce IPA, Snickerdoodle Golden Ale, Rum Cake Brown Ale & Hot Chocolate Imperial Stout.

Wahoowa Pale Ale - 12PK CAN

Wahoowa Pale Ale - 12PK CAN

$18.99

NEW! This citrus-forward, light-bodied pale ale is perfect for game days | 5.1% abv

Winter Variety Pack - 12PK CAN

Winter Variety Pack - 12PK CAN

$18.99

Available now! Featuring Northern Lights IPA, Snow Blind Doppelbock, Chloe Cran-Orange Sour, and Whiter Shade White IPA.

4 Packs

Big Red Roostarr Coffee Stout - 4PK CANS

Big Red Roostarr Coffee Stout - 4PK CANS

$16.99

NEW! Full-bodied milk stout brewed with the Starr Hill Stout Blend of coffee from our friends at Red Rooster Coffee Roasters in Floyd, VA | 8% ABV

Drift Down Kolsch - 4PK CANS

Drift Down Kolsch - 4PK CANS

$12.99

Starr Hill RVA's exclusive Kolsch that's perfect for summer days on the river!

Flip The World Upright Blueberry Wheat - 4PK CANS

$14.99

A wheat beer infused with fresh blueberry puree, provided a sweet tart balance | 5.1% ABV

Moon Blinked Sangria Sour - 4PK CANS

$14.99

NEW! A sangria-inspired sour with tart dark red fruit notes and a wine-like warming finish | 6.7% ABV

Northern Lights IPA - 4PK CANS

Northern Lights IPA - 4PK CANS

$9.99

A perfect blend of barley and American hops makes this a well-balanced, flavorful India pale ale | 6.2% abv

Overdrive Imperial IPA - 4PK CANS

$16.99

A hazy imperial IPA with aromas of pineapple, tropical fruit, and citrus followed by a juicy palate with low bitterness | 9.0% ABV

Ramble On Hazy IPA - 4PK CANS

Ramble On Hazy IPA - 4PK CANS

$15.99

Our most popular Hazy IPA! Boasts lush tropical aromas of juicy grapefruit, pineapple, and citrus. Soft and silky mouthfeel with low bitterness | 7.0% abv

Storied String Lager - 4PK CANS

$12.99

A light-bodied beer prominently featuring German malts, which provide its pale amber color and notes of biscuit and toffee on the palate. This subtle malt sweetness is balanced by German Hallertau hops and a crisp, clean finish. It's perfect for an outdoor concert or backyard jam. Collaboration with Virginia Museum of the arts (VMFA) in celebration of the exhibition Storied Strings: The Guitar of American Art happening October 8, 2022 – March 19, 2023 A harmonious fusion of Starr Hill and VMFA’s shared passion for music and art. | 4.6% ABV

Wicked Harvest Imperial Pumpkin Ale - 4PK CANS

$16.99

NEW! A rich imperial pumpkin ale brewed with autumn spices, roasted malts, and sweet pumpkin | 8.0% ABV

6 Packs

Festie Oktoberfest - 6PK CANS

$11.99

Rich and malty, Festie is our tribute to the great German lager. Its name invokes the German tradition of Oktoberfest, while also paying homage to the end of the summer music festival season. | 4.8% ABV

Grateful Session IPA - 6PK BTLS

$11.99

To remaster Grateful Pale Ale, Carafoam and Torrefied wheat were added to the malt bill for a fuller mouthfeel. A revamped hop bill features Cascade, Mosaic, Centennial and Falconer's Flight in the kettle and dry-hop, replacing Chinook, Topaz and Columbus. The new hop varieties, in particular Mosaic and Centennial, bring out more fruit and citrus notes in the beer. The enhanced aroma and flavor are due in large part to the hop bursting technique utilized in other recent pale ale releases from Starr Hill. | 4.7% ABV

Last Leaf Maple Brown Ale - 6PK CANS

Last Leaf Maple Brown Ale - 6PK CANS

$11.99

An English Brown Ale made with real Virginia Maple Syrup featuring subtle vanilla notes and a smooth malty character. | 6.1% ABV

Love Hefeweizen - 6PK CANS

Love Hefeweizen - 6PK CANS

$10.99

The Love Hefeweizen is an unfiltered wheat beer, distinguished by its light body, fruity aroma, and crisp finish | 5.1% ABV

Murphy's Gold Lager - 6PK CANS

Murphy's Gold Lager - 6PK CANS

$11.99

This golden lager is crisp and clean. | 4.8% abv

Northern Lights IPA - 6PK BTLS

Northern Lights IPA - 6PK BTLS

$10.99

A perfect blend of barley and American hops makes this a well-balanced, flavorful India pale ale | 6.2% abv

Roxanne Raspberry Sour - 6PK CANS

Roxanne Raspberry Sour - 6PK CANS

$11.99

This ruby red ale is bursting with ripe raspberry flavor. Berry sweetness with a touch of tart, delivers a pleasing punch | 4.7% abv

Snow Blind Doppelbock - 6PK CANS

$11.99

Our winter seasonal is back! A strong lager with massive caramel aroma and lightly toasted malt flavor. | 7.7% ABV

Sonic Haze Hazy IPA - 6PK CANS

Sonic Haze Hazy IPA - 6PK CANS

$10.99

An intense blast of Galaxy, Mosaic & Falconer’s Flight hops. Double Dry-hopped, unfiltered, and raw. A wave of exotic aromas of tropical fruits will leave you in a pleasant haze | 6.7% abv

Sun Burn Summer Ale - 6PK CANS

Sun Burn Summer Ale - 6PK CANS

$11.99

NEW! This citrus wheat ale is crisp and refreshing | 4.5% abv

Wahoowa Pale Ale - 6PK CANS

$11.99

NEW! This citrus-forward, light-bodied pale ale is perfect for game days | 5.1% abv

Crowlers

Amber Ale - CROW

$12.00

Malty Irish-Style Red Ale 5.1%

Chloe Cran-Orange Sour - CROW

$12.00

Chloe Cranberry Orange Sour brings tart and festive notes of cranberry paired with sweet, juicy orange in a light and effervescent body. | 4.7% ABV

Mariah Passion Fruit Gose - CROW

$12.00

Gose brewed with passion fruit puree to provide a balance of tartness and tropical sweetness. | 4.7% ABV

Molé-Molé Mexican Milk Stout - CROW

$15.00

Smooth, rich Mexican Milk Stout brewed with guajillo and ancho chiles. Notes of dark chocolate, a hint of cinnamon, and a pleasant, lingering pepper heat | 8% ABV

Nora Mango Peach Smoothie Sour - CROW

$15.00

Our newest pilot beer! Brewed with mango and peach purees, lactose, and a wild yeast (Brettanomyces) - all blending together for a funky, fruity flavor. | 5.4% ABV

Reviver Red IPA - CROW

$15.00

A bold IPA with a citrus aroma and flavor courtesy of our hop-bursting technique. Mosaic, Citra, and Amarillo hops. | 6.2% ABV

Rio Margarita Gose - CROW

$12.00

A margarita inspired gose brewed with lots of lime and salt. | 4.7% ABV

Sabro Extract IPA - CROW

$15.00

Brewed in Richmond with Sabro hop extract. This beer has notes of tropical fruit and stone fruit with minimal bitterness due to the experimental hop product. | 6.1% ABV

Tropical Punch Seltzer - CROW

$12.00

Tropical flavors of mango and peach blend with a fruit punch mix to provide a bubbly balance of sweet and dry flavors. | 5.1% ABV

Whiter Shade White IPA - CROW

$15.00

Whiter Shade marries two bold beer styles: the Belgian Wit and the IPA. Pale and wheat malt provide a soft base beer for intense fruity and spicy esters from the unique Belgian yeast strain while enhancing its strong hop aroma. | 7.5% ABV

Ya Basic Pumpkin Stout - CROW

$15.00

Smooth, rich stout with a strong pumpkin pie spice aroma and a hint of roasted flavor from the chocolate malt. | 6.1% ABV

Merchandise & Collectibles

Bandana

Bandana

$4.00

On Sale - 33% Off!

Men's Patagonia Vest (Black)

Men's Patagonia Vest (Black)

$70.00

On Sale - 30% Off! Size Small Only.

Ramble On Key Chain

Ramble On Key Chain

$2.00

On Sale - 50% Off!

Ramble On Patch

Ramble On Patch

$2.00

On Sale - 50% Off! Patches are iron-on.

Ramble On Sticker

Ramble On Sticker

$0.50

On Sale - 60% Off!

Women's Patagonia Vest (Green)

Women's Patagonia Vest (Green)

$70.00

On Sale - 30% Off!

Women's Patagonia Vest (Magenta)

Women's Patagonia Vest (Magenta)

$70.00

On Sale - 30% Off!

Starr Hill Hoo-Rag

$7.00

On Sale - 50% Off!

Starr Hill Stout Coffee Blend

Starr Hill Stout Coffee Blend

$17.00

Organic Starr Hill Stout Blend is a smooth and complex coffee with tasting notes of dark chocolate and sweet caramel. This three-bean blend was created as a collaboration with our friends at Red Rooster Coffee Roasters of Floyd, VA, to be used in our coffee cream stout, Little Red Roostarr. Perfect by itself or paired with cream and sugar. Weight 12 oz. (340g)

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
In an effort to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, we are now offering online ordering. Beer (21+ only), merchandise, and gift cards can be ordered online. Name on order MUST match valid ID.

Website

Location

3406 W. Leigh Street, Richmond, VA 23230

Directions

