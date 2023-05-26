Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Starr Hill Crozet Tap Room Crozet

253 Reviews

$

5391 Three Notch'd Rd

Crozet, VA 22932

Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markDelivery
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
In an effort to do our part and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, we are now offering online ordering. Beer (21+ only) & merchandise can be ordered online and picked up at the tap room. Please bring matching ID. E-gift cards are also available!

5391 Three Notch'd Rd, Crozet, VA 22932

