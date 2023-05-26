Brewpubs & Breweries
Starr Hill Crozet Tap Room Crozet
253 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
In an effort to do our part and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, we are now offering online ordering. Beer (21+ only) & merchandise can be ordered online and picked up at the tap room. Please bring matching ID. E-gift cards are also available!
Location
5391 Three Notch'd Rd, Crozet, VA 22932
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Blue Mountain Brewery - Afton Brewpub
4.5 • 3,981
9519 Critzers Shop Rd. Afton, VA 22920
View restaurant
Starr Hill Downtown - Charlottesville
No Reviews
946 Grady Avenue Charlottesville, VA 22903
View restaurant