Brewpubs & Breweries

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage Roanoke

10 Reviews

$$

6 Old Whitmore Ave

Roanoke, VA 24016

Order Again

Popular Items

Roanoke Rugger IPA - CROW
Northern Lights IPA - CROW
Great Heights Tripel - 4PK CANS

12 Packs

Ramble On - 12 PK CANS

Ramble On - 12 PK CANS

$20.99
Say It Ain't Sour - 12PK

Say It Ain't Sour - 12PK

$20.99

Winter Tour - 12PK

$18.99

4 Pack Cans

Big Red Roostarr - 4PK CANS

$15.99

Flip the World Upright - 4PK CANS

$13.99

Great Heights Tripel - 4PK CANS

$15.99

Moon Blinked Sangria Sour - 4PK CANS

$13.99
Northern Lights IPA - 4PK CANS

Northern Lights IPA - 4PK CANS

$9.99

American IPA, 6.2% ABV

Overdrive Imp IPA - 4PK CANS

$14.99
Ramble On IPA - 4PK CANS

Ramble On IPA - 4PK CANS

$12.99

Juicy IPA, 7.0% ABV

Wicked Harvest - 4PK CANS

$13.99

6 Packs

Grateful Session IPA - 6PK

Grateful Session IPA - 6PK

$11.99
Jomo Lager - 6PK

Jomo Lager - 6PK

$10.99

Vienna Lager, 4.6% ABV

Last Leaf Brown - 6PK

$11.99
Love Wheat - 6PK

Love Wheat - 6PK

$10.99

Hefeweizen, 5.1% ABV

Murphy's Gold - 6PK

Murphy's Gold - 6PK

$10.99
Northern Lights IPA - 6PK

Northern Lights IPA - 6PK

$10.99

American IPA, 6.2% ABV

Reviver Red IPA - 6PK

$12.99
Roxanne Raspberry Sour - 6PK

Roxanne Raspberry Sour - 6PK

$11.99

Raspberry American Sour, 4.7% ABV

Snow Blind Lager - 6PK

Snow Blind Lager - 6PK

$12.99

Doppelbock Lager, 7.7% ABV

Wahoowa Pale Ale - 6PK

$12.99

Crowlers

Beerded Manatee IPA - CROW

$14.00

Big Red Roostarr - CROW

$16.00

Double Bass Coconut- CROW

$16.00

Double Chocolate Stout with Coconut, 7.8% ABV

Double Platinum IPA - CROW

Double Platinum IPA - CROW

$12.00

Imperial IPA, 8.6% ABV

Grateful Pale - CROW

$10.00
Jomo Lager - CROW

Jomo Lager - CROW

$10.00

Vienna Lager, 4.6% ABV

Last Leaf Brown - CROW

$12.00

Love on the Veranda - CROW

$12.00

Love Wheat - CROW

$10.00

Mexican Milk Stout - CROW

$16.00

Moon Blinked Sangria Sour - CROW

$12.00

Murphy's Gold - CROW

$10.00

Northern Lights IPA - CROW

$10.00

Ramble On IPA - CROW

$12.00

Roanoke Rugger IPA - CROW

$12.00
Roostarr Coffee Cream Stout - CROW

Roostarr Coffee Cream Stout - CROW

$14.00Out of stock

Roxanne Raspberry Sour - CROW

$12.00
Snow Blind Lager - CROW

Snow Blind Lager - CROW

$12.00

Taste of Beer-ocracy - CROW

$12.00

Tropical Fruit Punch Seltzy - CROW

$12.00

Wahoowa Pale Ale - CROW

$12.00

Who's Price? Barleywine - CROW

$18.00

Barleywine, 12.6%

Wicked Harvest - CROW

$16.00

Ya Basic Pumpkin Stout - CROW

$16.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday7:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

In an effort to do our part and help prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, we are offering online ordering for beer (21+ only), merchandise and gift cards. Pickup or delivery (within 6 miles) options available! E-gift cards also available!

Website

Location

6 Old Whitmore Ave, Roanoke, VA 24016

Directions

Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage image
Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage image
Starr Hill Pilot Brewery & Side Stage image

