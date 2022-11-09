Starry Lane Bakery

Auntie Mae's Stuffing Mix

$14.99

Auntie Mae's Stuffing Mix Tired of passing when that bowl of stuffing comes around? Well no more! Auntie Mae's Stuffing mix is so good your whole family will be begging for seconds. And it's so easy to make you'll want stuffing all year round! Each bag comes with enough bread cubes and spice mix to make one 9x9 pan of stuffing. Add you're own vegetables, meats, nuts, and herbs to personalize it into a side dish you're family will love. What's the secret? Follow our directions (located right on the package), on how and when to add the liquid to the bread. That's it! As long as you add the liquid in correctly everything will come out great.