Starry Lane Bakery
428 Reviews
$
3925 Fourth Ave
San Diego, CA 92103
Only Available Wednesday Nov. 23rd
Dinner Rolls (9 per package)
Dinner Rolls Starry Lane Bakery dinner rolls are a much anticipated part of everyone's holiday. If you haven't tried them yet...what are you waiting for? What makes them so special? Well, to start we only make them 2 times a year. Our recipe is so time consuming, so intricate, that we really can't make them more often. But trust us, it's worth it!
Cookies
Chocolate Chip Cookie
Who loves chocoalte chip cookies? We do, We do! We've worked hard to make sure our Chocolate Chip Cookie is everything you want in a cookie. Crisp on the outside, tender in the middle, with a chewy texture and just loaded down with chocolate. You won't be able to stop with just one.
Oatmeal Raisin Cookie
Sugar and spice and everything nice. This Oatmeal Raisin Cookie hits every mark. Spicy cinnamon, sweet brown sugar, juicy raisins, it's a hit anyway you look at it.
Oatmeal Triple Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Triple the chocolate, for triple the awesome! Rich cocoa powder, mini dark chocolate chips, and huge dark chocolate chunks combine to create what might very well be the best cookie in the world. Don’t believe us? You'll have to try it to find out.
Your Selection Big Cookie Dozen
Our Grandma's Favorite cookies are what we call cookie jar cookies. The kind of cookie you always had (or always wanted), waiting in the kitchen when you came home from school. These old fashioned cookies big, delicious, and flavored with a dusting of nostalgia. Who can resist?
Sugar Cookies
A Starry Lane Sugar Cookie is the perfect finish for any meal. Great for treating your children for a job well done. Their not to big, not to small, and made with clean simple flavors that won't overwhelm your little one's taste buds.
Chocolate Strawberry Biscotti
A delicate and crunch chocolate biscotti bursting with fresh strawberry flavor? Yes. Yes, we went there. It's so good, you might want to get two.
Lemon Ginger Biscotti
The classic biscotti is such an elegent cookie, and by combining tangy lemon, and spicy ginger, we've hit that mark with a vengence. Perfect to acompany a cup of herb tea, or just as an afternoon pick-me-up.
Cinnamon Biscotti
If you love your cinnamon, and who doesn’t? Than this is the biscotti for you. A cinnamon cookie, topped with a cinnamon glaze, it's sweet, spicy, and perfect.
Chocolate Chip Espresso Biscotti
Is your coffee lonely? Well not anymore! Introduce it to our amazing Chocolate Chip Espresso Biscotti, and they'll be best friends in no time at all.
Your Selection Biscotti Dozen
Coffee or tea, morning or afternoon, no matter your preference, it's always a good time for biscotti! Coffee's favorite cookie is back, and now it's allergen free. Whether you're a dunker (go you!) or a straight out of the box kinda person, we know these crunchy cookies will win your heart.
Assorted Pastries
Cherry Tart
Tender crust, tart cherry filling, and a savory crumb topping all combine to make this little tart irresistible. The best part? It's a personal sized pie that you don't have to share!
Blueberry Tart
Tender crust, sweet blueberry filling, and a savory crumb topping all combine to make this little tart irresistible. The best part? It's a personal sized pie that you don't have to share!
Fudge Brownie
All true chocoholics know there's nothing better than a brownie, and these little gems hit all the marks. Rich, dense, and practically oozing chocolaty flavor.
Caramel Molten Brownie
When a traditional fudge bronwie just isn't cutting it our Moltern caramel brownie steps in to save the day. Rich chocolate and sweet caramel is a match that is sure to brighten your day!
Your Selection Brownie Dozen
Maple Brown Sugar Bar
For the more refined pallet, our maple brown sugar bar might be just the ticket. Moist, dense squares that blend the best traits of a chewy brownie and a fluffy cake into one delicious confection. Mixed with 100% pure maple syrup, these treats are a staff favorite.
Breakfast
Blueberry Muffin
Our classic Blueberry Muffin is the perfect way to start your day.
Triple Berry Muffin
More is always better. That's why we've packed our Triple Berry Muffin with blueberries, strawberries, AND raspberries. Because you shouldn't have to choose just one!
Lemon Poppyseed Muffin
Who says a muffin can't be classy? Bursting with tangy lemon flavor and sweet poppyseeds, this is one elegant muffin.
Chocolate Chip Muffin
For anyone who thinks a pastry isn't complete without chocolate, our Chocolate Chip Muffin is sure to please. Loaded with mini dark chocolate chips, it's sweet, tender, and delicious.
Your Selection Muffin Dozen
We know this is California, and the odds of a good winter storm blowing in are... well... zero. But there's something about an old fashioned muffin that just screams "Snow Day". It's not just breakfast, it's a trip back to sledding down a snow covered hill, snow ball fights, and warm cozy fires. Take a bite and be transported.
Cinnamon Rolls
Sweet and spicy, tender with just a hint of chew, it looks, feels, and tastes just like you've always wanted a gluten free cinnamon roll to taste like. All of our recipes take time to develop, but clocking in at over 2 years, these cinnamon rolls were a true labor of love
Vanilla Cranberry Scone
A classic scone, studded with sweet cranberries. For the true scone connoisseur.
Orange Cardamom Scone
With tangly orange zest and exotic cardamom, our Orange Cardamom Scone is a delight for the tastebuds.
Lemon Rosemary Scone
Fresh lemon zest with just a hint of savory rosemary, our Lemon Rosemary Scone is the perfect breakfast treat.
Your Selection Scone Dozen
Not too sweet, not too savory, scones make the perfect light breakfast or afternoon pick me up. These pastries hold up very well until the next day on your counter, but for the best taste and texture we recommend eating them same day, fresh from our ovens.
Banana Bread
Is it bread? Is it cake? The verdicts still out, but each one of these individual 4" long loaves is packed with sweet banana flavor. You can choose to slice and toast, or just dig in with a fork, go ahead, we won't judge.
Lemon Pound Cake
Can you ever get enough lemon? We certaintly don't think so! These mini lemon loaves topped with sweet lemon icing are sure to satisfy that craving in no time.
Pumpkin Bread (seasonal)
Pumpkin Bread slice off a taste of fall. Each loaf of our pumpkin bread is packed with sweet brown sugar, savory pumpkin and spicy cinnamon. Eat straight off the loaf or warm slices on the stove top for an amazing breakfast treat.
Cupcakes
French Vanilla Cupcake
These perfectly sweet, and classically simply cupcakes are a sure winner with adults and children alike. Classic vanilla cake topped with fluffy vanilla frosting and decorated with a rainbow of colored sprinkles. Celebrate in style!
Mocha Delight
If you love a hint of chocolate with your coffee, this is the cupcake for you! Decadent espresso cake topped with creamy espresso frosting, drizzled with rich dark chocolate ganache. Are you drooling yet?
Cookies & Cream
If ever there was an ice cream flavor that deserved it's own cupcake, cookies and cream is it. Smooth vanilla cake batter studded with crumbled cookies, does it get better? Yes. It really does. At Starry Lane we felt that adding cookies to cupcake batter just wasn't going far enough, so we decided to use our ooey, gooey, fudge brownies instead. That's right! Every cookies and cream cupcake is loaded with tons fudge brownie pieces, and then we sprinkled them on top too! This one is a guest and staff favorite.
Classic Carrot
Who said carrot cake is just for spring? With flavors this good, you'll be craving these cupcakes all year round! No need for cream cheese frosting here, our spice frosting is perfectly blended to enhance all the flavors found in a great carrot cake. Nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, allspice, this frosting leaves cream cheese in the dust.
Strawberry Sensation
Strawberry fields might be forever, but these Strawberry Sensation cupcakes won't last nearly that long! Strawberry Cake topped with Strawberry buttercream frosting and finished off with a dash of green sprinkles. The only thing missing is the champagne.
Banana Split
A perfect blend of banana and strawberry cake, a swirl of creamy vanilla frosting, and a dash of chocolate sprinkles on top!
Devil's Food Cupcake
If your secret vice is chocolate, then these little gems are calling your name. Rich, moist Devil's Food cupcake capped with a swirl of decadent dark chocolate frosting, and finished off with chocolate sprinkles. Can you ever really get enough chocolate? Of course not!
Grasshopper
If there's a better pairing then chocolate and mint, we haven't found it yet. Intriguing and satisfying, Refreshing and decadent, the contrast between these two classic flavors is what makes the combination so mind blowing. A sweet layer of mint cake sandwiched between two layers of devils food make the perfect base for a topping of creamy mint frosting and chocolate sprinkles. Go on, you know you want to try one.
Campfire
A roaring fire, a star sprinkled sky, a round of ghost stories, nothing brings us back to our childhoods quicker then a good old fashioned camp-out. And what would a camp-out be without s'mores? Our campfire cupcake was designed to invoke all the wonder and excitement we used to feel sitting around that fire, licking chocolate and marshmallow off our fingers. With layers of chocolate and graham flavored cake, and swirl of marshmallow flavored frosting, this cupcake is sure to bring out the child in everyone.
Pumpkin (seasonal)
ONLY AVAILABLE IN OCTOBER & NOVEMBER These sweet treats are sure to satisfy your pumpkin craving this fall season. Sweet pumpkin cupcake topped with creamy cinnamon frosting: what's not to love?
Your Selection Cupcake Dozen
Mix and Match 12 cupcakes of your selection.
Try Them All
Too many options? Can't decide? Now you don't have to! With our Try Them All combination box the only decision you will have to make is which one to eat first. Seasonal cupcake flavor changes every 2 months. May not be the flavor shown in the picture, please check the seasonal cupcake flavor listed.
Celebration Mix
Who is ready to party? With our classic combination of Devil's Food and French Vanilla cupcakes, you're sure to make it a night to remember.
Kid's Favorite
Don't have a fight on your hands, order our Kid's Favorite combination box today. With 4 of our most kid approved flavors; Devil's Food, Strawberry Sensation, Cookies & Cream and French Vanilla, you will be sure to have something for everyone.
Flower Variety
Baker's Choice of 12 beautifully decorated flower cupcakes.
Mini Cupcakes (1 dozen)
The perfect bite size treat for any gathering. Whether your feeding 3 or 30 everyone loves a mini cupcake.
Tortes & Bundts
Celebration Torte
A decadent chocolate cake covered in ganache, with rainbow sprinkles! Yes, please!
Lemon Raspberry Torte
A lemon cake swirled with fresh lemon curd and homemade raspberry preserves, this torte is sure to tickle your fancy.
Fresh Fruit Torte (small)
A personal sized, classically sweet vanilla cake. Ring it with a generous amount of fluffy vanilla buttercream. Fill it to bursting with fresh, seasonal fruits. Top it with a light tapioca glaze. And you have what must be the prettiest dessert in the bakery. Best eaten the same day you pick them up.
Chocolate Strawberry Torte (small)
Perfect for just you, our rich devil's food cake, creamy chocolate ganache, fluffy vanilla "buttercream", and homemade strawberry preserves. Are you drooling yet? Best eaten the same day you pick them up.
Chocolate Volcano Mini Bundt Cake
A ring of cake with the frosting inside? Sign us up! This mini delight of chocolate cake with fluffy vanilla buttercream, is sure to erupte your taste buds.
Caramel Cream Mini Bundt Cake
This mini delight of caramel cake with fluffy vanilla buttercream and real caramel drizzle. Will satsify your sweet tooth craving!
Fresh Fruit Torte (large)
Start with a base of classically sweet vanilla cake. Ring it with a generous amount of fluffy vanilla buttercream. Fill it to bursting with fresh, seasonal fruits. Top it with a light tapioca glaze. And you have what must be the prettiest dessert in the bakery. Perfect for even the poshest of dinner parties. Best eaten the same day you pick them up.
Chocolate Strawberry Torte (large)
Share with friends our rich devil's food cake, creamy chocolate ganache, fluffy vanilla "buttercream", and homemade strawberry preserves. Will have everyone drooling. Best eaten the same day you pick them up.
Bread
Sandwich Loaf
This white bread loaf is 7" long and more then enough for several people. Our favorite way to use it? Freeze the slices you won't eat in time, and then turn them into french toast. Seriously, it makes amazing french toast.
Sandwich Roll
Don't think you can eat a whole sandwich loaf by yourself? No problem! These 6oz rolls are the perfect size for one. Made from the same dough as our sandwich loaf, but in a much more manageable size, we're sure you're going to want to stock your freezer for later.
Sub Roll
If you thought your days of traditional deli sandwiches were behind you, think again. Our sub rolls are just the right size to fill even the emptiest of bellies. Hint: they also make an a amazing garlic bread!
Pretzel Roll
They said it couldn't be done. A gluten free pretzel bread? Crazy! But we did it! These pretzel rolls are hands down our most popular bread. Great for a traditional sandwich, or paired with a sharp cheddar cheese (if you eat dairy), but for a real treat try slicing it and using it as a burger bun. We promise you won't go back to plain old hamburger rolls again.
Molasses Oat Roll
Rich and filling, with a hint of molasses sweetness, this is definitely our heartiest bread. The molasses oat is perfect for eating as is, or tear it into chunks and use it to dredge up the last bit of your soup.
Italian Herb Flatbread
This savory flatbread makes a great pizza crust. Or if you're feeling a bit adventurous, try pairing it with your favorite hummus. Yumm.
Premium Cakes
Strawberries & Cream Cake
With two layers of sweet vanilla cake, filled with fluffy vanilla frosting, and topped with juicy homemade strawberry preserves, our creamy, dreamy, Strawberries & Cream premium cake is almost too pretty to eat. If you're looking for an elegant dessert to serve at your next special event, this is the cake for you. Due to the fresh preserves, this cake is best eaten the same day it's picked up. We don't recommend holding it to serve the next day. (This cake does not include a message.)
Lemon Blossom
Two layers of fluffy lemon cake separated by our premium homemade lemon curd filling. This cake is a sweet and tangy taste of summer with every bite. (This cake does not include a message.)
Cakes
4" Basic Cake with Rose (No Message)
Basic 4" round cake is 2 layers of cake with 1 layer of filling in between, decorated with a swirl side, borders, and 1 rose. This cake is perfect for 1-2 people, it also makes a fantastic smash cake. (This cake does not include a message.)
4" Basic Cake with Message
Basic 4" round cake is 2 layers of cake with 1 layer of filling in between, decorated with a swirl side, borders and a message. This cake is perfect for 1-2 people, it also makes a fantastic smash cake. (Only 4 words for message on this cake.)
8" Basic Cake
Basic 8" round cake is 2 layers of cake with 1 layer of filling in between, decorated with a swirl side, borders, a message and flowers. Our most popular cake size will easily feed 8-12 people. Only the cake styles displayed may be ordered online. All other designs or custom requests must be ordered over the phone or in person. Any orders placed online with a custom request will be cancelled and refunded.
1/2 Sheet Basic Cake
Basic 1/2 sheet cake is 2 layers of cake with 1 layer of filling in between, decorated with a swirl side, borders, a message and flowers. This 16"x11" cake is perfect for feeding a crowd. It can be cut into 35-40 large slices or 54 small wedding cake slices. Only the cake styles displayed may be ordered online. All other designs or custom requests must be ordered over the phone or in person. Any orders placed online with a custom request will be cancelled and refunded.
8" Balloon Cake
Balloon 8" round cake is 2 layers of cake with 1 layer of filling in between, decorated with a swirl side, borders, a message and balloons. Our most popular cake size will easily feed 8-12 people. Only the cake styles displayed may be ordered online. All other designs or custom requests must be ordered over the phone or in person. Any orders placed online with a custom request will be cancelled and refunded.
8' Rose Garden Cake (No Message)
Rose Garden 8" round cake is 2 layers of cake with 1 layer of filling in between, decorated with rosette flowers, comes in ombre or solid. This cake will easily feed 8-12 people. (This cake does not include a message.)
8" Victorian Rose Garden Cake (No Message)
Victorian Rose Garden 8" round cake is 2 layers of cake with 1 layer of filling in between, elegantly decorated with rosette flowers and a scattering of leaves. This cake will easily feed 8-12 people. (This cake does not include a message.)
Pies (Best served same day or next day)
Traditional Apple Crust Pie
Nothing really beats a really good apple pie, and trust us…this is good pie. Tender apples, sweet crust, and happy smiles.
Apple Crumb Pie
A little more casusal than our Traditional Apple Crust Pie, this crumb version is just begging for a scoop of your favorite frozen dessert.
Traditional Cherry Crust Pie
Cherry pie is a classic for a reason. Whether it's being served after an elegant holiday meal, or a backyard BBQ, the cherry on top completes the event.
Cherry Crumb Pie
Feeling a little wild and crazy? Skip that stuffy crust top, and order a crumb topped pie instead. It's not quite as elegant, but man does it taste good.
Blueberry Pie
It's a taste of summer in every bite. Sweet blueberries and tender pie crust combine to make a truly awesome dessert.
Chocolate Silk Pie
It's creamy, it's dreamy, and it's all yours. This pie is a step above the classic chocolate pudding, it's so good and rich, it can only be silk.
Pumpkin Pie (seasonal)
Take perfectly ripe pumpkin, season it with nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger, and allspice. Sweeten it with 100% pure maple syrup and rich brown sugar. Pour that pumpkiny goodness into a perfectly tender pie crust and bake. The result? Starry Lane’s top ten allergen free pumpkin pie. So good you’ll wish it was Autumn all year long.
Baking Mix
Chocolate Chip Baking Mix
There’s nothing better than a fresh baked chocolate chip cookie. We love chocolate chip cookie so much, that this was actually the very first recipe we developed for Starry Lane. This tried and true recipe has been with us from the very beginning, and we know that you’ll love it just as much as we do!
Fudge Brownie Baking Mix
If rich, decedent, fudgy brownies are your thing, than you’re in luck! Starry Lane Bakery fudge brownies are pretty much the best brownies out there. They’ve been our top selling pastry for years, and now you can bake them at home, and have ooey, gooey chocolatey brownies whenever you want them! If you look over the needed ingredients, you’ll notice we don’t include the chocolate. Why? Not all of our guests are allergic to the same things, and you don’t all need top ten allergen free chocolate chips. This way you can use your favorite brand of chocolate, and create killer brownies.
Sugar Cookie Baking Mix
Sugar cookies are the duct tape of the baking world, they truly can do anything. Dress them up, dress them down, roll them, slice them, cut them, and shape them. Sugar cookies can be anything you can imagine. At Starry Lane we make our sugar cookies in an iconic star shape, with a simple sugar icing. It’s a classic, and we love it. But your sugar cookies can be anything you can dream up. Snow flakes, Christmas trees, tigers, teddy bears, unicorns, there really is no limit to the possibilities.
White Bread Baking Mix
Are you tired of dry, crumbly gluten free bread? Do you wish you could simply enjoy a slice fresh off the loaf instead of having to toast it first? When was the last time you enjoyed the taste and texture of your bread instead of smothering it in every topping imaginable to try and convince yourself it was real bread? Well the wait is over! Starry Lane bread feels like bread, smells like bread, and tastes like bread, because it is real bread. It just happens to be free of all ten of the top food allergens.
Dinner Roll Baking Mix
With our Dinner Roll Mix you can make Starry Lane dinner rolls right in your own home. Have fresh baked, gluten free dinner rolls whenever you like!
Auntie Mae's Stuffing Mix
Auntie Mae's Stuffing Mix Tired of passing when that bowl of stuffing comes around? Well no more! Auntie Mae's Stuffing mix is so good your whole family will be begging for seconds. And it's so easy to make you'll want stuffing all year round! Each bag comes with enough bread cubes and spice mix to make one 9x9 pan of stuffing. Add you're own vegetables, meats, nuts, and herbs to personalize it into a side dish you're family will love. What's the secret? Follow our directions (located right on the package), on how and when to add the liquid to the bread. That's it! As long as you add the liquid in correctly everything will come out great.
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dedicated top ten allergen free facility #AllergenFreeMagic
3925 Fourth Ave, San Diego, CA 92103