Starry Plough

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

7-Up

$3.00

Abita Draft Root Beer

$5.00

Abita Half Pint Root Beer

$3.50

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer (Lemonade & Iced Tea)

$4.00

Barry’s Irish Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$5.00

House Made Lemonade

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Milk

$2.00

Nantucket Nectar Cranberry

$4.00

Nantucket Nectar Orange Mango

$3.50

Root Beer Float

$7.50

San Pellegrino

$4.00

Sparkling Apple Juice

$4.00

Sunkist

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Hop Water

$6.00

Snacks

Chips

$2.00

Corn Nuts

$2.00

Peanuts

$2.00

Starters

Chili

$7.00

Soup Of The Day

$7.70

Fries

$6.00

Garlic Fries

$8.00

Irish Poutine

$11.00

Pulled Pork Fries

$13.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$9.00

Wings

$10.00

Strips

$9.00

Garlic Bread

$7.50

Roasted Vegetable Plate

$9.50

Coleslaw

$5.00

1/2 Fries

$4.50

1/2 Garlic Fries

$5.50

Salads

House Salad

$7.00

Seasonal Starry Salad

$10.00

Roasted Veggie Salad

$12.00

Entrées

Fish & Chips

$14.00

Corned Beef & Cabbage

$20.00

Shepherd’s Pie

$15.00

1/2 Fish & Chips

$9.00

Pizza

Small Cheese Pizza

$8.00

Small Porky Pizza

$13.00

Small Spicy Bbq Chicken

$12.00

Small Spicy Tahitian

$12.00

Homemade marinara, mozzarella, jalapeño, fresh pineapple, candied bacon, BBQ drizzle, green onions & cilantro

Small Veggie Pesto

$12.00

Medium Cheese

$15.00

Medium Spicy Bbq Chicken

$19.00

Medium Veggie Pesto

$19.00

Medium Spicy Tahitian

$19.00

Medium Porky Pizza

$20.00

Large Cheese

$19.00

Large Spicy Bbq Chicken

$25.00

Large Veggie Pesto

$25.00

Large Spicy Tahitian

$25.00

Large Porky Pizza

$26.00

Pastas

Cast Iron Mac

$10.00

Burgers

Hamburger

$11.00

Quinoa Black Bean Burger

$13.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.00

Blue Cheese Jalapeño Burger

$13.00

Jerk Burger

$13.00

Bacon Cheeseburger

$13.00

Ultimate Burger

$20.00

Plough Burger

$19.00

BBQ Bacon Burger

$13.50

Sandwiches

Pulled Pork

$13.00

Classic Blt

$11.00

Poblano

$11.00

Corned Beef Reuben

$13.00

Pesto Chicken

$13.00

Spicy Fish

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding w/Ice Cream

$10.00

Cast Iron Chocolate Fudge Brownie w/Ice Cream

$10.00

Root Beer Float

$7.50

Guiness Float

$9.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Vanilla Ice Cream w/Toppings

$6.00

Specials

Flat Bread

$13.00

Soup

$7.50

8 Dollars

$8.00

10 Dollars

$10.00

12 Dollars

$12.00

13 Dollars

$13.00

14 Dollars

$14.00

Sauces

Cold

$0.50

Hot

$2.00

Cheese Sauce/ Gravy

$3.00

Temporary Menu

Fish N Chips

$16.00

Fish N chips GFF

$18.00

Fries

$7.00

Garlic Fries

$9.00

Shepards Pie

$15.00

Corned Beef n cabbage

$17.00

Wings

$12.00

Salad

$8.00

Guinness Float

$12.00

Root Beer Float

$9.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy the best pub grub and craft beer the east bay has to offer!

Location

3101 Shattuck Ave, Berkeley, CA 94705

Directions

