Appetizers

Chip Refill

$1.00

Chips & Guacamole

$7.75

Chips & Queso

$6.90

Chips & Salsa

$4.75

Galaxy Wings (6)

$9.95

Hummus Plate

$9.25Out of stock

Loaded Stars Fries

$9.75

Macho Nachos

$11.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.00Out of stock

Rockstar Queso

$9.50

Star Seeds Pizza

$12.00

Stars Frito Pie

$9.75

Stars Ultimate Appetizer

$15.00

Specials

.99cent Breakfast Tacos

$5.00

Beers

$5.50

Boneless Wings

$9.95

Eeyore's BOGO

$15.00

Margaritas

$8.00

Regular Burger & Fries

$12.00

The General Mealz Big Breakfast

$14.00

The Smurf Meal

$20.00

Beer

Beat Box

$6.00

Blue moon

$5.00

Budlight

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Corona

$5.50

Dosxxx

$5.00

Heineken

$4.50

LoneStar

$6.00

Michelob

$4.50

Miller Lite

$5.00

Modelo

$5.00

Saint Arnold

$5.50Out of stock

Shiner Bock

$5.00

Topo Chico

$5.00Out of stock

Drinks

Bottle Water

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Maine Root

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sweet Tea

$3.00

Ultimate Drink Menu

Mimosa

$2.00

Specialty Mimosa

$3.00

MImosa Craft

$14.00

Mini MImosa

$7.00

Boozy Coffee

$9.00Out of stock

Fishbowl

$23.00

Fishbowl w/ Beer

$26.00

Gauntlet

$16.00

Gauntlet w/ Beer

$19.00

Tall Glass

$9.00

Tall Glass w/ Beer

$15.00

8 oz Glass

$8.00

8 oz Glass w/ Beer

$12.00

Agave Wine Tequila Shot

$3.50

Bottle Champagne

$19.99

Entrees

Chicken Fried Chicken Dinner

$17.25

Chicken Fried Steak Dinner

$17.25

Chicken Tender

$11.50

Star Seeds Quesadilla Cheese Dinner

$9.95

Starseeds Taco Beef

$11.00

Starseeds Taco Chicken

$14.50

Starseeds Tacos Veggie Dinner

$11.00

Steak & Fries Dinner

$28.95

Salads

Caesar Salad SM

$6.85

Caesar Salad LG

$8.00

Cobb Salad LG

$9.25

Cobb Salad SM

$5.50

House Salad LG

$7.25

House Salad SM

$5.95

Spinach Salad LG

$9.95

Vegan Salad LG

$8.95

Omelettes

4/20 Omelette

$11.25

Build your own Omelette

$11.50

Tex-Mex Omelette

$11.75

Vegetarian Omelette

$9.25

Breakfast Tacos & Quesadillas

Breakfast Taco Combo

$3.50

Breakfast Veggie Taco

$3.50

Jumbo Breakfast Taco

$4.50

Ultimate Breakfast Quesadilla

$9.95

Ultimate Breakfast Taco

$5.25

Breakfast Favorites

Avocado Toast

$10.50

Chicken Fried Chicken & Egg

$19.25

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$19.25

French Toast

$9.75

Huevos Rancheros

$10.50

Steak & Eggs

$26.95

Star Seeds Classic

A-Baum

$9.50Out of stock

Eye Opener

$9.25

Migas

$10.25

Star Cakes

$8.25

Sunbow

$11.50

Sunrise

$11.25

Burgers

Eeyore's Garden Burger

$15.00

Magic Mushroom Burger

$16.00

Quesadilla Burger

$14.00

Regular Burger

$12.00

Star Burger

$14.75

Star Seeds Burger

$15.95

Sandwiches

BELT

$11.00

BLT

$10.00
Club Sandwich

Club Sandwich

$14.00

Croque Madame

$11.25

Galaxy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00
Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$12.00
Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$16.25

The Cosmos

$13.75

The Ladybird

$18.00

Veggie Meat Sub

$14.95

Stars Kids Meal

Kids Chicken Biscuit Sliders

$6.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Mini French Toast

$6.00

Kids Mini Omelette

$6.00

Kids Mini Quesadilla

$6.00

Kids Small Cakes

$6.00

Seven Under $7

Betty Club Meal

$6.00

Bluff Springs Meal

$4.50

Mansfield Home Fries

$6.25

Rocket Biscuits

$5.50

The Charlie

$3.75

The Hills Meal

$7.00

Windsor Park Sandwich

$4.50

Desserts

Apple Pie

$3.95Out of stock

Brownie

$3.00

Cookie

$3.00

Ice Cream

$1.95

Bread Add On

Add 1 Pancake

$2.00

Add 2 Pancake

$3.00

Add 3 Pancake

$5.00

Add English Muffin

$2.50

Add Pita

$1.00

Add Side Biscuit (2)

$3.00

Add Side French Toast

$5.00

Add Single Biscuit (1)

$1.25

Add Tortillas (1)

$1.00

Add Tortillas (2)

$2.00

Add Wheat Bread (1)

$1.25

Add White Bread (1)

$1.25

Veggies Add On

Add Bell Peppers

$0.75

Add Mushrooms

$0.75

Add Pickles

$1.00

Add Avocado

$2.50

Add Guacamole

$1.50

Add Grilled Onions

$1.00

Add Steamed Spinach

$3.00

Add Spinach

$1.00

Add Jalapenos

$0.75

Add Tomato Diced

$0.75

Add Onions Diced

$0.75

Add Onion Sliced

$0.75

Add Tomato Sliced

$0.75

Add Mixed Greens

$1.00

Side Add On

Add Cup of Fruit

$3.25

Add Cup Grit

$1.50

Add Bowl Grits

$3.00

Add Bowl Fruit

$6.50

Add Hash Browns Side

$3.25

Add Home Fries Side

$3.25

Add French Fries Side

$3.25

Add Sweet Fries Side

$3.25

Add Black Bean Side

$2.00

Add Kernel Corn Side

$3.00

Add Onion Ring Side

$7.00

Add Mash Potatoes Side

$4.00

Meat Add On

Add Chicken

$3.50

Add Beef

$4.00

Add Beyond Sausage

$2.00

Add Beyond Burger Patty

$4.00

Add Single Beef Patty

$4.00

Add Philly Meat (1 Sheet)

$4.00

Add Sausage (2)

$3.00

Add Bacon (2)

$3.00

Add Chorizo

$2.50

Add Chili (1oz)

$0.99

Add Chili (6oz)

$7.00

Add Ham (1)

$2.00

Add Turkey (1)

$2.00

Cheese Add On

Add Mixed Cheese

$0.75

Add Swiss Cheese

$0.75

Add American Cheese

$0.75

Add Blu Cheese

$0.75

Add Queso (2oz)

$1.50

Add Queso (3oz)

$2.00

Egg Add On

Add 1 Egg

$2.00

Add 2 Eggs

$3.00

Add 3 Eggs

$4.00

Sauce Add On

Add Butter

$0.75

Add Gravy

$0.75

Add Mayo

$0.75

Add Nutella

$1.00

Add Salsa

$0.75

Add Sour Cream

$0.75

Add Stars Secret Sauce

$0.75

