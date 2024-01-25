Stars Drive-in Restaurant Los Fresnos Texas
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|9:45 am - 12:15 am
|Monday
|9:45 am - 12:15 am
|Tuesday
|9:45 am - 12:15 am
|Wednesday
|9:45 am - 12:15 am
|Thursday
|9:45 am - 12:15 am
|Friday
|9:45 am - 12:15 am
|Saturday
|9:45 am - 12:15 am
Restaurant info
Fast food with homemade taste delivered to your car.
Location
747 West Ocean Boulevard, Los Fresnos, TX 78566
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Lotus Cafe - Alton Gloor
No Reviews
1601 East Alton Gloor Boulevard Brownsville, TX 78526
View restaurant
Dirty Al's Seafood Market & Cajun Kitchen - DA3 Inc
5.0 • 7
4495 N Expressway, Ste A Brownsville, TX 78520
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Los Fresnos
More near Los Fresnos