Starshine's Cafe & Patisserie 13 Hampton Street

review star

No reviews yet

13 Hampton Street

McDonough, GA 30253

All Day Menu

Seasonal Harvest Salad

$14.00

granny smith apples, pecans, croutons, pikled onions, bleu cheese, spinach, sherry vinaigrette

BLT

$15.00

Chicken Pimento Sandwich

$15.00

buttermilk fried chicken, housemade pimento cheese

Chicken Piccata

$22.00

Honey Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$25.00

roasted brussels sprouts, fingerling potatoes

Crab Cake Entree

$28.00

Steak Frites

$29.00

14 oz. New York Strip, bernaise sauce, truffle parm fries

Fish n Chips

$23.00

Small Plates

Avo Toast App

$10.00

Burratta

$12.00

Crab Cake App

$14.00

Fried Shrimp

$13.00

garlic aioli, remoulade sauce

Seared Ahi Tuna

$14.00

saffron aioli, capers, olives, arugula, Georgia Olive Oil

Truffle Parm Fries

$9.00

french fries, white truffle oil, parmesan cheese

Xtra Sourdough Toast

$2.00

Brunch

Avocado Toast

$12.00

blistered tomatoes, house made crispy sourdough toast, two eggs

Biscuit Sandwich

$13.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$12.00

buttermilk biscuit, sausage gravy

BLT

$15.00

country white bread, garlic aioli, bacon, arugula, roasted tomatoes

Chicken Fried Chicken Biscuit

$17.00

Chicken Pimento Sandwich

$15.00

buttermilk fried chicken, housemade pimento cheese

Crab Benedict

$18.00

Eggs Benedict

$16.00

French Toast

$13.00Out of stock

Seasonal Harvest Salad

$14.00

granny smith apples, pecans, croutons, pikled onions, bleu cheese, spinach, sherry vinaigrette

Smoked Salmon Bagel

$15.00

smoked salmon, cream cheese, capers, pickled onions, arugula, everything bagel

Starshines Breakfast

$13.00

two eggs, choice of breakfast meat, choice of biscuit, sourdough toast, croissant or bagel

Steak & Eggs

$29.00

Wild Mushroom Frittata

$14.00

roasted wild mushrooms, oven dried tomatoes, gruyere cheese, pickled onions, arugula, safron aioli

Corned Beef Hash

$14.00

Brunch Sides

Breakfast Meat

$4.00

Breakfast Potatoes

$6.00

Fries

$4.00

SD Seasonal Hash

$6.00Out of stock

Side Gravy

$4.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Side Toast

$2.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Kids

Chicken Tenders

$8.00

served with a choice of french fries, mac & cheese or seasonal fruit

Grilled Chicken Breast

$8.00

served with a choice of french fries, mac & cheese or seasonal fruit

Kids' Eggs

$6.00

Kids' French Toast

$6.00Out of stock

Side Fruit

Fruit Cup

$5.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Stay Positive and Love your Life!

13 Hampton Street, McDonough, GA 30253

Starshine's Cafe & Patisserie image

