Starshines 3B Keys Ferry St
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy a one-of-a-kind, chef curated, upscale casual dining experience in the heart of Downtown McDonough, GA!
3b Keys Ferry Street, McDonough, GA 30253
