Restaurant header imageView gallery

Starshines 3B Keys Ferry St

review star

No reviews yet

3b Keys Ferry Street

McDonough, GA 30253

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Black N Bleu Burger
Chicken Pimento Sandwich

Small Plates

Truffle Parm Fries

$9.00

Roasted Cauliflower

$9.00

Lobster Toast

$16.00

Marinated Eggs

$10.00

Baked Brie

$24.00

Fried Green Tomatoes

$13.00

Pork Belly

$15.00

Fried Shrimp

$14.00

Seared Tuna

$15.00

Crab Cake

$17.00

Oysters

$18.00Out of stock

Sandwiches/Salads

BLT

$15.00

Poke Bowl

$16.00Out of stock

Chicken Pimento Sandwich

$17.00

Big McDonough

$15.00

Black N Bleu Burger

$16.00

Steakhouse Wedge Salad

$9.00

Seasonal Harvest Salad

$13.00

Cuban

$16.00Out of stock

Specialties

Trout

$24.00

Chicken Chausseur

$26.00

Shrimp & Grits

$26.00

Honey Bourbon Glazed Salmon

$29.00

Lobster Mac N Cheese

$29.00

Crab Cake Entree

$34.00

Duck Gnocchi

$24.00

Cassoulet

$26.00Out of stock

Steak & Chops

Pork Chop

$28.00

Ribeye

$46.00

Steak Frites

$40.00

Surf & Turf

$66.00

Pork Shank

$30.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Plate

$8.00

Sides

Fries

$6.00

Seasonal Roasted Vegetables

$8.00

Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

Mac N Cheese

$6.00

Side Salad

$8.00

Plated Desserts

Caramel Apple Spice Cake

$8.00

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$10.00

Orange Chocolate Mousse Cake

$12.00

Macarons

Assorted Half Dozen

$12.00

Barware

Oktoberfest Mug

$10.00

Order/Pickup Times

5:00 pm Nov 23rd

$500.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy a one-of-a-kind, chef curated, upscale casual dining experience in the heart of Downtown McDonough, GA!

Location

3b Keys Ferry Street, McDonough, GA 30253

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Crust & Craft - McDonough
orange star4.5 • 161
15 Keys Ferry St McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Queen Bee Coffee Co - McDonough
orange star5.0 • 53
58 Griffin St Mc Donough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Macon Street Tacos
orange star4.4 • 426
16 Macon Street McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Holy Smokes BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
3B Keys Ferry St McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
HJ Wings & Things - McDonough
orange star3.9 • 154
140 John Frank Ward Blvd McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Fat Boiz Premium Gourmet McDonough - 573 Jonesboro Road
orange starNo Reviews
573 Jonesboro Road McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in McDonough

Rock N Roll Sushi - GA-003 - McDonough, GA
orange star4.4 • 1,690
1104 HWY 20/81 McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Gezzo's West Coast Burritos - McDonough
orange star4.4 • 657
1866 Jonesboro Rd McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Macon Street Tacos
orange star4.4 • 426
16 Macon Street McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Crust & Craft - McDonough
orange star4.5 • 161
15 Keys Ferry St McDonough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Queen Bee Coffee Co - McDonough
orange star5.0 • 53
58 Griffin St Mc Donough, GA 30253
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near McDonough
Locust Grove
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Stockbridge
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Jonesboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Morrow
review star
No reviews yet
Conyers
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Griffin
review star
Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Lithonia
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston