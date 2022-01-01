Bars & Lounges
American
Starters Restaurant & Sports Bar 116 East 2nd Ave. Williamson, WV 25661 Phone: 304-235-8600 Visit us on Facebook
250 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
116 East 2nd Ave, Williamson, WV 25661
Gallery