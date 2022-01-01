Starters Restaurant & Sports Bar 116 East 2nd Ave. Williamson, WV 25661 Phone: 304-235-8600 Visit us on Facebook

  • Home
Bars & Lounges
American

Starters Restaurant & Sports Bar 116 East 2nd Ave. Williamson, WV 25661 Phone: 304-235-8600

250 Reviews

$$

116 East 2nd Ave

Williamson, WV 25661

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheese Fries
Chicken Club
Chicken Tenders

Starters

Cheese Fries

Cheese Fries

$4.00+

Our #1 seller served with our Homemade Ranch

Chicken Tenders

$4.50+

Served with your choice of Sauce

Fried Mozzarella

$7.95

Served with our Homemade Pasta Sauce

Meatball Sampler

$8.00+

Oven-roasted, made with Beef | Pork | Ricotta Romano Cheese

Nachos

Nachos

$7.00+

Steak/Chicken/Chili Topped with Queso, Tomatoes, Jalapenos, Sour Cream

Quesadillas

$6.00

Served with Sour Cream and Salsa. Add Chicken or Steak $5/$6

Smothered Tater Tots

Smothered Tater Tots

$10.00

Queso | Tomatoes | Green Pepper | Onion | Fried Egg

Tripple Play

$25.00

Pick 3 ||| Cheese Fries | Nachos | Quesadilla | Fried Mozzarella (6) | Chicken Tenders (4)

Chicken Chunk Mac

Chicken Chunk Mac

$9.00

White Cheddar Mac n' Cheese | Chicken Chunks tossed in your Choice of Sauce

Wings

Bone-In Wings

Bone-In Wings

$12.00+

Our best selling Naked Wings served with Ranch or Blue Cheese served by the pound

Boneless Wings

$13.00+

Chicken Chunks served by the pound

Salads

Classic Chef Salad

$9.00

Tomato | Cheddar | Mozzarella | Ham | Turkey | Cucumber | Croutons

Fajita Salad

$10.00

Tomato | Cheese | Salsa | Sour Cream | Chives | Served with choice of Steak, Chicken or Chili

House Salad

$4.00

Fresh Iceberg Lettuce | Tomato | Cucumber | Cheese | Croutons

SG Wedge

$9.00

Smoked Bacon | Tomato | Blue Cheese Crumble | Chives | House Blue Cheese Dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.95

(Grilled or Breaded) Tomato, Cucumbers, Cheddar Cheese, Croutons

Cobb Salad

$8.95

Topped with Tomato, Cucumber, Bacon, Egg, Cheese, Croutons

Burgers - Served With Chips

Topped with Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Pickles, Onion

Hamburger

$6.50

Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Pickles, Onions

All American

All American

$7.00

Lettuce | Tomato | Mayo | Pickles | Onion | Cheese Served with House Chips

Kentucky Bourbon Burger

$9.00

Lettuce | Tomato | Bourbon Glaze | Pepper Jack Cheese | Onion Rings Served with House Chips

Atomic Burger

$9.00

Pepper Jack | Jalapeños | Ghost Pepper Mayo Served with House Chips

Stacks on Stacks

$12.00

4 Prime Beef Patties | Mayo | House Pickles | Smoked Bacon | Cheese

Handhelds - Served With Chips

American Club

$7.95

Ham | Turkey | Bacon | Mozzarella | Lettuce | Tomato | Cheese

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$9.00

(Sandwich or Wrap) Grilled Chicken | Smoked Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Mozzarella | Ranch Served with House Chips

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$8.00+

Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast | Mozzarella | House-made Marinara Served with House Chips

Chili Dog

$4.00

Grilled All Beef Frank | Mustard | Onion | House Chili Served with House Chips

Italian Sub

Italian Sub

$7.00+

Ham | Turkey | Pepperoni | Mozzarella | Banana Pepper | Italian Dressing Served with House Chips

Meatball Sub

Meatball Sub

$7.00+

House-made Meatball | Sauce | Mozzarella Served with House Chip

Cheese Steak

$7.00+

(Sandwich or Wrap) Shaved Top Sirloin | Grilled Peppers & Onion | Mozzarella Served with House Chips

Meatloaf Sandwich

$8.00

House Meatloaf | Mayo | Cheese Served with House Chips

Char-Grilled Bologna

$8.00

Thick Cut Bologna | American Cheese | Grilled Onion | Mustard | House Pickle Served with House Chip

Plates

Bourbon Glazed Chicken

Bourbon Glazed Chicken

$14.00

Chicken topped with aged Kentucky Bourbon Sauce served over Wild Rice with Gilled Peppers & Onions

Chicken Parmesan

$15.00

Lightly Breaded Chicken smothered with Homemade Marinara over Spaghetti Pasta, topped with Mozzarella and Parmesan Cheese

New Awlins Chicken

$12.00

Chicken Breast grilled in a spicy Sauce topped with Grilled Peppers & Onions served over Wild Rice

Spaghetti and Meatballs

$12.00

Oven-Roasted Meatballs, Ricotta and Romano Cheese topped with Homemade Marinara

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$15.00

Chicken Breasts topped with savory Mushroom and Marsala Wine Sauce Served with Red Skin Potato Mashed and Broccoli

SG Meatloaf

$14.00

Tender Homemade Meatloaf over Texas toast topped with Red Skin Potato Mashed and Wild Mushrooms BBQ Gravy.

Soups

Chili

$5.95

beef, beans, fresh tomatoes, onions, celery, green peppers and savory herbs and spices

Prime Steaks

Ribeye Steak 14oz

Ribeye Steak 14oz

$35.00

USDA Choice | Served with House Salad and your choice of one side item

Sirloin Steak 8oz

$18.00

USDA Choice Top Sirloin Steaks are a good choice for any occasion, Rich Beef flavor and a moderately firm bite. Served with House Salad and your choice of side

Filet mignon 8oz

Filet mignon 8oz

$40.00

USDA Choice | Aged | Grass-Fed | Single Source Served with House Salad and your choice of one side item

New York Strip 12oz

$25.00

USDA Choice | Served with House Salad and your choice of one side item

To-go Drinks

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.29

Dr. Pepper

$2.29

Mt Dew

$2.29

Pepsi

$2.29

Pink Lemonade

$2.29

Sierra Mist

$2.29

Sweet Tea

$2.29

Unsweetened Tea

$2.29
Attributes and Amenities
check markSports
check markSeating
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm, 5:01 pm - 11:00 pm, 11:01 pm - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

116 East 2nd Ave, Williamson, WV 25661

Directions

Gallery
Main pic
Map
