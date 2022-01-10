Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Starting Gate Sports Bar & Grille

review star

No reviews yet

1409 West Main Street

Riverton, WY 82501

Order Again

Beer

Budweiser - BT

$3.79

Bud Light - BT

$3.79

Coors Banquet - BT

$3.79

Coors Light - BT

$3.79

Corona - BT

$5.00

Ely Spacedust - BT

$5.00

Heineken - BT

$4.50

Michelob Ultra - BT

$3.79

Miller High Life - BT

$3.75

Miller Lite - BT

$3.75

Modelo - BT

$5.00

Stella Artois - BT

$5.00

Barritts Ginger - CN

$4.00

Bud Light - CN

$3.79

Bud Light Lime - CN

$4.00

Busch Light 16oz - CN

$3.79

Chelada Bud Light - CN

$4.75

Coors Banquet - CN

$3.79

Coors Light - CN

$3.79

Melvin IPA - CN

$5.00

Miller Lite - CN

$3.79

Miller Lite 16oz CN

$4.50

PBR - CN

$3.79

SR Pakos IPA - CN

$5.00

Budwiser

$3.79

Busch Short

$3.79

Black Tooth - Saddle Bronc

$6.50

Bluemoon Draft

$6.00

Bud Light - Draft

$4.50

Coors Light - Draft

$4.50

Guiness - Draft

$6.00

Pure Vida - Draft

$6.00

Speed Goat - Draft

$5.00

Walrus - Draft

$6.00

Leinenkugels

$6.00

Packsaddle

$6.00

Boulevard

$6.00

Voodoo

$6.00

Oktoberfest

$5.00

Jack Daniels Lemonade - BT

$5.00

Jack Daniels Peach - BT

$5.00

Jack Daniels Punch - BT

$5.00

Pabst Coffee - CN

$5.00

Smirnoff Ice - BT

$5.00

Smirnoff Ice - Pink - BT

$5.00

Sol Chelada - CN

$5.00

Truly Variety - CN

$5.00

Truly Lemonade CN

$5.00

Twisted Tea - BT

$5.00

Whiteclaw Mango - CN

$5.00

10/01/2022 Special

$3.00

Bucket Suds

$20.00

Mixed Drinks

Vodka - 1.5oz - Smirnoff

$3.50

Whiskey - 1.5oz - Canadian Rich and Rare

$3.50

Rum - 1.5oz - Bacardi

$3.50

Tequila - 1.5oz - Jose Gold

$3.50

Gin - 1.5oz - Miles Gin

$3.50

Scotch

$5.00

Scotch

$6.00

NA Beverages

7UP

$1.75

Blueberry Lemonade

$4.00

Coffee

$2.00

Coors Edge - BT

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$1.75

Diet Pepsi

$1.75

Dr. Pepper

$1.75

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.75

Liquid Ice

$6.00

Mountain Dew

$1.75

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pepsi

$1.75

Red Bull

$7.00

Rootbeer

$1.75

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Squirt

$1.75

Lemonade

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$2.75

Sunkist

$1.75

Tomato Juice

$1.00

Henieken O%

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$1.75

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer - 1oz SoCo - 1oz Sloe Gin - 1oz Amaretto - 2oz OJ

$8.00

1oz SoCo 1oz Sloe Gin 1oz Amaretto Liqueur 2oz Orange Juice Orange Wedge

Appletini - 1.5oz Vodka - 1.5oz AppleJuice - 1.5oz AppleSchnapps

$8.00

1oz Apple Juice 1/4oz Lemon Juice 1.25oz Green Apple Schnapps 1.5oz Vodka

Bloody Mary - 2oz Vodka - 4oz Tomato Juice - 1oz Lime Juice - 2 Dash Tabasco - 2 Dash Worcestershire - 1 Pinch Ground Pepper - Lime and Lemon Wedge

$10.00

Cosmopolitan - 2oz Citron Vodka - 1oz Cranberry Cocktail - 0.75oz Lime Juice - 0.75oz Triple Sec

$8.00

Daiquiri - 2oz Light Rum - 1oz Lime Juice - 1oz Simple Syrup

$8.00

Dark 'N Stormy - 2oz Dark Rum - 1oz Lime Juice - 5oz Ginger Beer

$8.00

Dirty Martini - 3oz Vodka - 0.75 Dry Vermouth - 0.75 Olive Juice - add olives

$8.00

Gimlet - 2.5oz Gin - 0.75 Lime Juice - 0.75 Simple Syrup

$8.00

Greyhound - 1.5oz Vodka - 2.5oz Grapefruit Juice

$8.00

Irish Russian - 2oz Vodka - 1oz Kahlua - 1oz Baileys

$8.00

Lemon Drop - 2oz Vodka - 1oz Lemon Juice - 1oz Simple Syrup - 0.5oz Triple Sec

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea - 0.75oz Vodka, Gin, Rum, Tequilla, Triple Sec - 1oz Lemon Juice - 1oz Simple Syrup - 2oz Coke - Lemon Slice

$12.00

Manhattan - 2oz Rye Whiskey - 1oz Sweet Vermouth - 3 Dashes Bitters - Black Cherry

$8.00

Margarita - 2oz Silver Tequila - 2oz Lime Juice - 1oz Triple Sec - 1oz Simple Syrup

$8.00

Mimosa - Half Champagne - Half OJ

$8.00

Mint Julep - 2oz Bourbon - 1oz Soda - 0.5oz Simple Syrup - 8 Mint Leaves

$10.00

Mojito - 2oz White Rum - 1oz Lime Juice - 1oz Simple Syrup - 4oz Soda - 8 Mint Leaves

$10.00

Moscow Mule - 2oz Vodka - 0.5 Lime Juice - 5oz Ginger Beer

$10.00

Old Fashioned - 2oz Bourbon - 0.5oz Simple Syrup - 2 Dash of Bitters - 1 Luxardo Cherry

$9.00

2oz Bourbon or Rye 1/4oz Simple Syrup 2 Dash of Bitters Orange Peal and Cherry

Screwdriver - 1.5oz Vodka - 2.5oz Vodka

$8.00

Sidecar - 1.5oz Cognac - 0.75 Orange Liqueur - 0.75 Lemon Juice

$8.00

Tequila Sunrise - 1.5oz Silver Tequila - 2.25oz OJ - 0.25oz Grenadine

$8.00

Tom Collins - 2oz Gin - 1 Lemon Juice - 0.5 Simple Syrup - 0.5 Soda

$8.00

Whiskey Sour - 2oz Bourbon - 1oz Lemon Juice - 1oz Simple Syrup

$9.00

Sloshe

$7.00

Effen Frankie Mule

$10.00

Jager Bomb

$6.00

Colorado Bull Dog

$8.00

Tipsy Chocolate Cow

$8.00

Shots

Vodka Shot - 1.5oz - Smirnoff

$4.00

Whiskey Shot - 1.5oz - Canadian Rich and Rare

$4.00

Tequila Shot - 1.5oz - Jose Gold

$4.00

Rum Shot - 1.5oz - Bacardi

$4.00

Gin Shot - 1.5oz - Bombay

$4.00

Wines

Cabernet Sauvignon - 4oz House - Backhouse

$4.50

Merlot - 4oz House - Oakleaf

$4.50

Pinot Noir Red - 4oz House - Barefoot

$4.50

Chardonnay - 4oz House - Oakleaf

$4.50

Moscato White - 4oz House - Flipflop

$4.50

Pinot Grigio White - 4oz House - Flipflop

$4.50

Sauvignon Blanc - 4oz House - Line 39

$4.50

Moscato Red - 4oz House - Barefoot

$4.50

Rose - 4oz House - Barefoot

$4.50

Horse

$4.50

Malbec

$5.00

Top Shelf

$5.50

Boen

$5.50

White Zinfadel

$4.50

Riesling

$4.50

Pink Moscato

Liqueur

Disarrono Amoretto

$5.00

Rumchata

$5.00

McGillicudys

$4.00

Tequila Rose

$4.50

Midori

$4.75

Dekyupper Schnapps

$4.00

Baileys

$5.00

Kaluha

$4.75

Kinky Blue

$5.00

Kinky Pink

$5.00

Cointreau

$5.00

Starters

Chicken Wings

$13.99

Red Chili

$8.99

Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Pulled Pork Nachos

$13.99

Basket Onion Rings

$9.99

Basket Fries

$7.99

Basket Sweet Potatoes

$7.99

Football Special

$40.00

Football Special Two

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.99

Cheddar Bacon Iceburg

$10.99

Entrees

Bacon Fettuccine Pasta

$15.99

Garlic Butter Shrimp Scampi

$17.99
Steamed Cod

Steamed Cod

$15.99

Pasta Primavera

$11.99

Adult Chicken Tenders

$8.99

Goulosh

$12.99

Special

$12.99

Steaks

Ribeye 12oz

$35.99

Filet Mignon - 8oz

$36.99

Marinated Sirloin 8oz

$25.99

Burgers/Sandwiches

BBQ Sunrise Burger

BBQ Sunrise Burger

$14.99

Build Your Own Burger

$12.99

Green Chili Burger

$13.99

Surf and Turf Steak Burger

$19.99

Buffalo Sand

$11.99

Chicken Cordon Blue

$11.99

Side Dish

French Fries

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Bake Potato

$5.00

Seasonal Vegetables

$3.00

House Made Salad

$4.00

No Sides

Desserts

Cheesecake of the Moment

Cheesecake of the Moment

$7.99

Cobbler of the Week

$7.99

Fried Food Basket

Fries

$7.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.99

Onion Rings

$9.99

Kid's Menu

Chicken Tenders 4

$6.99

Lil' Bull Rider

$8.99

Classic Chesse Burger

$12.99

Grilled Cheese

$6.99

Grilled Ham And Cheese

$7.99

Dressing/Sauce

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Ceaser

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Guac

$1.50

Nacho cheese

$1.75

Balsamic

Sor Cream

Cheddar

Take Out Box

Take Out

$0.50

Starters

Chicken Wings

$13.99

Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Potato Skin Tacos

$7.99

Red Chili

$8.99

Salads

Chef Salad

$11.99

Caesar Salad

$10.99Out of stock

Orange Cranberry Spring

$12.99

Cheddar Bacon Iceburg

$10.99

Main Dishes

Build Your Own Burger

$12.99
Shrimp Po' Boy

Shrimp Po' Boy

$10.99

Side Dishes

French Fries

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

House Made Salad

$4.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.00

Coleslaw

$2.00

Potato Salad

$3.00

French Fries

$1.50

Desserts

Cheesecake of the Moment

Cheesecake of the Moment

$7.99

Kid's Menu

Mac and Cheese Wedges

$6.99

Classic Chesse Burger

$12.99

Chicken Tenders 4

$6.99

Lil' Bull Rider

$8.99

Dressing/Sauce

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$0.50

Blood Orange Vinaigrette

$0.50

Blue Cheese

$0.50

Caesar

$0.50

Italian

$0.50

Oil & Vinegar

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Thousand Island

$0.50

Set

Fried Food Basket

Red Chili Bowl

$8.99

Fried Wings

$13.99

Pretzel Sticks

$8.99

Ready

Popcorn Chicken

$7.99

Buffalo Chicken Sand

$12.99

Molten Burger

$14.99

Classic Cheese Burger

$12.99

Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.99

Red Chili frys

$8.99
BBQ Sunrise Burger

BBQ Sunrise Burger

$14.99

Hike

Bucket Sud Non Domestic

$45.00

Bucket Sud Domstic

$40.00

Dishes

Red Chili

$8.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

French Fries

$3.99

Late Night Chicken Wings

$10.99

Chips and Cheese

$4.99

8in Personal Pizza

$11.99

Jalapeno Poppers

$8.99

Chicken Bleu

$11.99

Special Pretzel

$8.99

Jacob Cobbler

$8.99

Talapia

$12.99
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
WednesdayClosed
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

The Starting Gate Sports Bar & Grille is now open, on Main Street across from Smiths! Located in the historic Riverton VFW building, The Starting Gate - whose name pays homage to horses we breed in Shoshoni - is Riverton's newest must-try establishment. At The Starting Gate, our aim is to provide the city of Riverton and surrounding area with the best food, service, and atmosphere Wyoming has to offer. We have an updated full bar and grill serving lunch and dinner for the whole family, with a wide variety of options from steaks, burgers, seafood, to salads. Come watch a game on one of our 15 big screen TVs or relax while playing a game of pool or darts. Whether you're a local or just stopping in town on your way to the Tetons or Yellowstone, we'll greet you with welcome arms and a cold drink! We're grateful for the opportunity to do business in the Riverton community and promise to serve you well. See you soon.

Website

Location

1409 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

