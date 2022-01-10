Restaurant info

The Starting Gate Sports Bar & Grille is now open, on Main Street across from Smiths! Located in the historic Riverton VFW building, The Starting Gate - whose name pays homage to horses we breed in Shoshoni - is Riverton's newest must-try establishment. At The Starting Gate, our aim is to provide the city of Riverton and surrounding area with the best food, service, and atmosphere Wyoming has to offer. We have an updated full bar and grill serving lunch and dinner for the whole family, with a wide variety of options from steaks, burgers, seafood, to salads. Come watch a game on one of our 15 big screen TVs or relax while playing a game of pool or darts. Whether you're a local or just stopping in town on your way to the Tetons or Yellowstone, we'll greet you with welcome arms and a cold drink! We're grateful for the opportunity to do business in the Riverton community and promise to serve you well. See you soon.

