The Starving Artist

47 Olin Street

Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

DRINKS

Coffee

$3.00

Decaf

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Hot Water

$1.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.50

Iced Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Almond Milk

$3.50

Lemonade

$4.00

Fresh Squeezed

Bottled Water

$2.00

.5l

San Pellegrino

$4.00

.5l

Juice

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Seltzer

$1.50

BREAKFAST

Egg Platters

One Egg Platter

$8.00

Home Fries and Toast

Two Egg Platter

$9.00

Home Fries and Toast

Side Single Egg

$2.50

Side Two Eggs

$4.50

Side Toast

$2.00

Muffins

$3.50

Baked in House

Breakfast Burrito

$16.00

Eggs, Rice, Beans, Cheese, Seasoned Pork in a Whole Wheat Tortilla

Crab Cake and Eggs

$15.00

with Home Fries and Toast

Benedict Artist

$15.00

Over easy eggs on English Muffin, Hollandaise

Omelets

Plain Omelet

$12.00

Home Fries and Toast

Cheese Omelet

$14.00

Home Fries and toast

Broccoli and Cheese Omelet

$14.00

Home Fries and Toast

Mushroom Omelet

$14.00

Home Fries and Toast

Country Omelet

$14.00

Turkey, Peppers, Onion, Cheddar Home Fries and Toast

Western Omelet

$14.00

Ham, Peppers, Onion, Cheddar, Home Fries Toast

Special Omelet

$12.00

Build your Own. Includes Homfries and Toast

Spinach & Feta Omelet

$14.00

Veggie Omelet

$14.00

Ham and Cheese Omlet

$14.00

Oatmeal

Oatmeal

$4.50

Breakfast Sandwich

Egg Sandwich

$4.00

Egg and Cheese

$4.50

Porkroll & Cheese

$5.00

Porkroll & Egg

$5.50

Porkroll, Egg, Cheese

$6.00

It's a Jersey Thing.

Bacon & Cheese

$5.00

Bacon & Egg

$5.50

Bacon, Egg, Cheese

$6.00

Sausage & Cheese

$5.00

Sausage & Egg

$5.50

Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$6.00

Turkey Sausage & Cheese

$5.00

Turkey Sausage & Egg

$5.50

Turkey Sausage, Egg, Cheese

$6.00

Ham Egg and Cheese

$6.00

Ham and Egg

$5.50

Breakfast Specials

Single Special Cake

$4.00

Short Special Pancakes

$8.00

Full Special Cakes

$10.00

Special Pancake Artist

$17.00

Short Special French Toast

$8.00

Full Special French Toast

$10.00

Special French Tst Artist

$17.00

Short Stuffed Special French

$10.00

Full Stuffed Special French

$12.00

Special Stuffed Artist (Copy)

$17.00

Veggie Skillet

$14.00

2 Eggs over Sauteed Veggies and Toast

Pancakes/French Toast

Single Pancake

$3.00

Short Pancakes

$6.00

2 Buttermilk Pancakes

Full Pancakes

$8.00

3 Buttermilk Pancakes

Short Whole Grain

$7.50

Full Whole Grain

$9.50

Short French Toast

$6.00

Thick Sliced Brioche topped with Powdered Sugar and Cinnamon

Full French Toast

$8.00

Thick Sliced Brioche, Powdered Sugar and Cinnamon

Short Stuffed French Toast

$7.50

Stuffed with Cream Cheese, CInnamon, Walnuts, Brown Sugar

Full Stuffed French Toast

$9.50

Stuffed with Cream Cheese, CInnamon, Walnuts, Brown Sugar

Starving Artist Breakfast

$15.00

2 Pancakes, 2 Eggs, 2 strips Bacon, 1 Sausage Link

French Starving Artist

$15.00

Stuffed French Artist

$16.00

Whole Grain Artist Breakfast

$16.50

Muffins

Morning Glory

$3.50

Carrot, Raisin, Date, Walnuts.

Quiche

Quiche

$13.00

Housemade Daily from a classic secret recipe!

Side toast

Side Toast

$2.00

LUNCH

Soup

Housemade soups from Family recipes.

Soup Cup

$5.50

Soup Bowl

$6.50

Soup Quart

$12.00

Salads

Beet and Gorgonzola Salad

$15.00

with Grilled Chicken, Citrus Dressing

Pear and Walnut Salad

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Feta Crumbles, Walnut Dressing

Tossed Salad

$10.00

Greens, Tomatoes, Onion, White Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar Salad

$13.00

Housemade Dressing and Croutons

Mediterranean Salad

$15.00

Chicken, Capers, Tomato, Citrus Dressing

Salad Platter

$13.00

Tuna, Egg, Chicken Salads on a bed of Greens

Seafood

Fried Seafood Combo

$15.00

Crab cake and Beer Battered Cod

Fish and Chips

$14.50

Beer Battered Cod

Beer Battered Shrimp

$14.50

Crab Cake Platter

$14.50

2 Crab Cakes Fries and Slaw

Side 1 Crabcake

$5.50

Side 2 Crabcakes

$11.00

Wraps

Chicken Spinach Wrap

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Feta, Walnuts, Honey Mustard

Chicken Salad Wrap

$14.00

with Craisins and Walnuts

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$14.00

lettuce Bacon, Cheddar, Chipotle Mayo

Roast Beef and Cheddar Wrap

$14.00

lettuce , Horseradish mayo

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Crispy Cod Wrap

$14.00

Grill

Spinach Mushroom Quesadilla

$12.00

Burger

$13.00

Cheeseburger

$13.50

Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.50

Jersey Burger

$15.50

7 oz Burger topped with Pork Roll and Cheese

Veggie Burger

$12.50

Grilled Chicken Breast

$14.00

Hot Dog

$10.00

Chicken Finger Platter

$13.00

With Fries and Slaw

Grilled Cheese

$12.00

With Fries and Slaw

Chicken Provincial

$15.00

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Pepper, Mozzarella with Honey Mustard on Grilled Rye Served with Side Salad

Deli Sandwiches

Sloppy Joe

$14.00

NY Deli Style with Slaw and Russian

PDR

$14.00

Roast Beef and Ham with thinly sliced Pickle on 2 Tiers of Rye

Monument

$16.00

Turkey, Ham Swiss on Rye with Slaw and Russiian

Virtuoso

$14.00

Tuna and Egg Salad on rye with a Hint of Russian Dressing

Club

$14.00

Served with Potato Chips

Side

Side Grilled Chicken

$4.00

5 oz Butterflied Fillet

Black Beans

$3.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Slaw

$2.50

House made

Onion Rings

$6.00

Thick Cut, Beer Battered

Fruit Cup

$4.00

Seasonal

Soup as Side

$3.00

Guacamole

$4.00

House Made

Sliced Avocado

$3.00

Spinach

$4.00

Sauteed

Sandwiches

Turkey

$12.50

Ham

$12.50

Roast Beef

$14.00

Tuna

$12.50

Chicken Salad

$12.50

Egg Salad

$12.50

BLT

$10.00

Quiche

Quiche

$13.00

DESSERT

Desserts

Limoncello Cake

$6.00

Banana

$1.50

Fruit Cup

$4.00

SIDES

Side Bacon

$4.00

Side Sausage

$4.00

Side Pork Roll

$4.00

Side Ham

$4.00

Side Turkey Sausage

$4.00

Fries

$3.50

Side Homefries

$4.00

Side Salad

$5.00

Slaw

$2.00

Onion Rings

$5.50

Side Fruit

$4.00

Side Chips

$2.50

Side Veggies

$6.00

Beans

$3.00

Side Spinach

$4.00

Guacamole

$4.50

Vermont Maple

$3.00

Kids'

Little Artist

$7.50

1 Pancake, 1 scrambled egg, 2 strips bacon

Kid's Chicken Fingers

$9.50

Served with Potato Chips

Kid's Hot Dog

$9.50

Served with Potato Chips

Kid's Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Served with Potato Chips

Kid's Tuna

$9.50

Served with Potato Chips

All hours
Monday 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday 8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Serving Breakfast and Lunch Food Fun and Friendly Faces Since 1999

47 Olin Street, Ocean Grove, NJ 07756

