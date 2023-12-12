Starwood Cafe Fate
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
A family owned + operated breakfast & lunch restaurant. ✨ Breakfast served all day!
Location
5000 I-30 #100, Fate, TX 75189
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Texas Cafe Diner - Royse City - 103 East Main Street
No Reviews
103 East Main Street Royse City, TX 75189
View restaurant
Charlie's Old Fashioned Burgers - Royse City
No Reviews
107 I-30 Frontage Rd Royse City, TX 75189
View restaurant
Sweet Water Grill - Royse City - 4884 TX-276
No Reviews
4884 TX-276 Royse City, TX 75189
View restaurant