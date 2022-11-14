Restaurant header imageView gallery

Starwood Cafe @ Hillcrest Village

review star

No reviews yet

6757 Arapaho Rd Suite 725

Dallas, TX 75248

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Sides

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$4.25

Asparagus Side

$3.95

Avocado Side

$1.95

Avocado Toast Side

$6.95

Bacon Crispy

$4.25

Beans Side

$1.95

Biscuits Side

$2.95

Brisket Side

$4.95

Canadian Bacon

$3.95

Cheese

$0.95

Chicken Apple Sausage Side

$4.50

Chicken Breast

$6.95

Chicken Fried Steak Side

$7.95

Corn Side

$2.95

Corned Beef Hash

$5.50

Crepes One Side

$2.95

Crepes Two

$4.50

Egg One

$1.95

Eggs Three Side

$3.50

Eggs Two Side

$2.95

French Fries Side

$3.25

French Toast Side

$3.50

Fresh Fruit Side

$3.50

Gravy Cream Side

Gravy Sausage Side

$1.50

Grits

$2.50

Grits Cheese Side

$2.95

Ham Side

$3.95

Hash Browns Crispy

$3.25

Hash browns Side

$3.25

Hollandaise Side

$1.25

Jalepeno Side

$0.79

Maple Syrup

$2.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.25

Mayo Side

Mixed Berries Side

$3.95

Nutella Side

$0.95

Okra Side

$2.95

Pancake One

$3.50

Pancakes Side

$3.50

Pancakes Two Side

$4.50

Patty Sausage

$4.25

Peanut Butter Side

$0.75

Pecans

$0.95

Pickles Side

$1.25

Ranch Dressing Side

$0.50

Salad Side

$2.95

Salsa Side

$0.50

Sliced Bananas

$1.50

Soup Bowl

$4.95

Soup Cup

$3.95

Sour Cream Side

$0.50

Strawberries

$1.95

Toast Side

$2.50

Tomatoes Sliced Side

$1.50

Tortillas Side

$1.95

Turkey Bacon

$4.25

Pumpkin Pancakes - Side

$5.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

6757 Arapaho Rd Suite 725, Dallas, TX 75248

Directions

Gallery
Starwood Cafe @ Hillcrest Village image
Starwood Cafe @ Hillcrest Village image
Starwood Cafe @ Hillcrest Village image

Similar restaurants in your area

Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd - Hillcrest Village
orange starNo Reviews
6859 Arapaho #604 Dallas, TX 75248
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - North Dallas TX #075
orange starNo Reviews
6959 Arapaho Rd Dallas, TX 75248
View restaurantnext
Manny's Uptown Tex-Mex - Sachse
orange starNo Reviews
5315 The Station Blvd. Suite A-300 Sachse, TX 75248
View restaurantnext
Pho Bowl - Addison - Addison
orange starNo Reviews
5290 Belt Line Rd Dallas, TX 75254
View restaurantnext
The Taco Joint
orange starNo Reviews
14999-C Preston Road Ste 100 Dallas, TX 75254
View restaurantnext
Kosher Palate
orange starNo Reviews
7989 Belt Line Rd. Dallas, TX 75248
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dallas

Zalat Pizza - Fitzhugh Dallas
orange star4.5 • 8,657
2519 N Fitzhugh Ave Dallas, TX 75204
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
orange star4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurantnext
Lucia
orange star4.9 • 6,740
287 North Bishop Avenue Dallas, TX 75208
View restaurantnext
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Greenville
orange star4.6 • 5,482
4622 Greenville Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - DFW - Knox/Henderson
orange star4.6 • 5,482
3012 N. Henderson Ave. Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dallas
Mesquite
review star
Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)
Garland
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
Irving
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Addison
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Richardson
review star
Avg 4.2 (66 restaurants)
Duncanville
review star
No reviews yet
Rowlett
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
Carrollton
review star
Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)
Grand Prairie
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston