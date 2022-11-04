  • Home
A map showing the location of Starwood Seagoville 1880 North Highway 175 Suite 100View gallery

Starwood Seagoville 1880 North Highway 175 Suite 100

review star

No reviews yet

1880 North Highway 175 Suite 100

Seagoville, TX 75159

Drinks

Apple Juice

$2.75

Choc. Milk

$2.75

Coffee

$2.79

Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Decaf

$2.79

Diet Coke

$2.75

Diet Dr. Peper

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Hot Chocolate

$2.79

Iced Tea

$2.75

Kid Drink

$1.50

Kid Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Kid Milk

$1.50

Kid Orange Juice

$2.95

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$2.75

Orange Juice

$4.50

Sprite

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Tazo Hot Tea

$2.50

Tomato Juice

$2.50

Water

Hot Chocolate

$2.75

Farm Fresh Eggs

Bacon & Eggs

Bacon & Eggs

$10.50

Sausage & Eggs

$10.50

Turkey Bacon & Eggs

$10.50

Two Eggs

$6.95

Ham & Eggs

$10.50

Chicken Fried Steak & Eggs

$13.50

Corned Beef Hash & Eggs

$10.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.95

Omeletes

Bacon Avocado Omelet

$11.50

Iron Man Egg White Omelet

$10.95

spinach, mushrooms, roasted red pepper, low fat mozzarella, hash browns or grits or fruit and toast or pancakes or biscuits

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$10.95

ham, cheddar, hash browns or grits or fruit and toast or pancakes or biscuits

Mushroom and Swiss Omelet

$10.95

mushrooms, swiss, hash browns or grits or fruit and toast or pancakes or biscuits

Sausage and Cheese Omelet

$10.95

sausage, cheddar, hash browns or grits or fruit and toast or pancakes or biscuits

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$10.95

Mediterranean Omlt

$10.50

spinach, feta kalamata, hash browns or grits or fruit and toast or pancakes or biscuits

Tuscan Omelet

$10.95

spinach, mushrooms, asparagus, provolone, hash browns or grits or fruit and toast or pancakes or biscuits

Denver Omelet

$11.50

ham, bell peppers, onions, cheddar, hash browns or grits or fruit and toast or pancakes or biscuits

Chorizo Omelet

$10.95

Cheese Omelet

$8.50

Starwood Favorites

For Mom

$8.95

For Dad

$9.95

Two by Four

$10.95

Country Breakfast

$8.95

Migas

$10.50

Chicken & Waffles

$11.95

Huevos Rancheros

$12.50

Breakfast Burrito

$8.50

Skillet Breakfast

Whole Hog Skillet

$12.50

Frisco Skillet

$11.95

Veggie Skillet

$10.95

Southwest Skillet

$12.95

Chorizo Skillet

$10.95

chorizo, peppers, onions, cheddar jack, toast or pancakes or biscuits

Pancakes

Buttermilk Pancakes

$7.50

powdered sugar, whipped butter, maple syrup

Strawberries & Cream Pancakes

$8.95

Choc Chip Pancakes

$8.95

chocolate chips, maple syrup

Gluten Free Pancakes

$9.50

whipped butter, maple syrup

Blueberry Pancakes

$8.95

Pumpkin Pancakes

$9.50

Canolli Pancakes

$9.95

Waffles

Belgian Waffle

$7.95

malted waffle, whipped butter, maple syrup

Very Berry Waffle

$10.95

blueberry, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, sweet mascarpone, berry and vanilla glaze, maple syrup

Texas Pecan Waffle

$9.50

pecans, maple syrup

Strawberry Waffle

$9.50

strawberries and whipped cream, maple syrup

French Toast

French Toast

$7.95

whipped butter, maple syrup

Very Berry French Toast

$10.95

blueberry, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, sweet mascarpone, berry and vanilla glaze, maple syrup

Banana Nutella French Toast

$10.95

Crepes

Crepes

$7.95

whipped butter, maple syrup

Very Berry Crepes

$10.95

blueberry, strawberry, blackberry, raspberry, sweet mascarpone, berry and vanilla glaze, maple syrup

Banana Nutella Crepes

$10.95

banana, nutella, maple syrup

Strawberry Crepes

$10.95

Benedicts

Eggs Benedict

$10.95

Starwood Benedict

$11.95

Healthy Choices

Avocado Toast

$10.95

Power Oatmeal

$6.95

Granola Oatmeal

$5.50

Steel Cut Oatmeal Bowl

$4.95

Very Berry Parfait

$6.50

Cup Oatmeal

$3.95

Sandwiches

Rueben

$10.95

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$10.95

B.L.T.

$9.50

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$9.95

Turkey Bacon Club

$10.95

Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Panini

Cuban Panini

$12.95

Chicken Avocado Panini

$11.95

Club Panini

$11.50

Burgers

Avocado Bacon Burger

$11.50

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$10.95

Mushroom & Swiss Burger

$10.50

Patty Melt

$10.50

Cheeseburger

$8.95

Hamburger

$8.50

Chick Fried Steak TX Favorite

Chicken Fried Steak

$13.50

Salads

Chopped Salad

$9.95

Chicken Apple Walnut Salad

$10.95

Southwest Salad

$11.95

Sides

Applewood Smoked Bacon

$3.95

Asparagus Side

$3.95

Avocado Side

$1.75

Avocado Toast Side

$6.95

Bacon Crispy

$3.95

Biscuits Side

$2.95

Canadian Bacon

$3.95

Chicken Breast

$5.95

Chicken Fried Steak Side

$7.95

Corn Side

$2.95

Corned Beef Hash

$4.75

Crepes One Side

$2.95

Crepes Two

$4.50

Egg One

$1.75

Eggs Three Side

$3.50

Eggs Two Side

$2.95

French Fries Side

$3.25

French Toast Side

$3.50

Fresh Fruit Side

$3.50

Gravy Cream Side

Gravy Sausage Side

$1.95

Grits

$2.50

Grits Cheese Side

$2.95

Ham Side

$3.95

Hash Browns Crispy

$3.25

Hash browns Side

$3.25

Hollandaise Side

$1.25

Jalepeno Side

$0.79

Mashed Potatoes

$3.25

Mixed Berries Side

$3.95

Nutella Side

$0.95

Okra Side

$2.95

Pancake One

$3.50

Pancakes Side

$3.50

Pancakes Two Side

$4.50

Patty Sausage

$4.25

Peanut Butter Side

$0.75

Pecans

$0.95

Ranch Dressing Side

$0.50

Salad Side

$2.95

Salsa Side

$0.50

Sliced Bananas

$1.50

Soup Bowl

$4.95

Soup Cup

$3.95

Sour Cream Side

$0.50

Strawberries

$1.95

Toast Side

$2.50

Tomatoes Sliced Side

$1.50

Tortillas Side

$1.95

Turkey Bacon

$3.95

Maple Syrup

$2.00

Beans

$1.95

Kids Menu

For Kid

$5.95

Kid Bacon & Eggs

$5.95

Kid Silver Pancakes

$4.50

Kid CheeseBurger

$5.95

Kid Chick Tenders

$6.50

Kid Grilled Cheese

$5.50
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
