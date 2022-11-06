A map showing the location of Starz N Barz 13717 Lake City Way, NEView gallery

Starz N Barz 13717 Lake City Way, NE

13717 Lake City Way, NE

Seattle, WA 98125

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Mixes

I Know the Owner

$10.00

The Marina

$30.00

Blush

$30.00

Love me forever

$30.00

Pop

$30.00

Mufasa

$30.00

Roma

$30.00

Wakanda

$30.00

Kiki

$30.00

Starbuzz

Blue Mist

$30.00

White Peach

$30.00

Mighty Freeze

$30.00

Pink

$30.00

Irish Peach

$30.00

Safari Melon Dew

$30.00

Code 69

$30.00

Fumari

Ambrosia

$22.75

Spiced Chai

$22.75

White Gummy Bear

$22.75

Al-Fakher

Mint

$22.75

Gum

$22.75

Gum Mint

$22.75

Double Apple

$22.75

Orange

$22.75

Orange Mint

$22.75

Grapemint

$22.75

Grape Berry

$22.75

Mango

$22.75

Melon

$22.75

Pineapple

$22.75

Coconut

$22.75

Vanilla

$22.75

Capucinno

$22.75

Citrus Mint

$22.75

Peach

$22.75

Grapefruit

$22.75

Blueberry Mint

$22.75

Guava

$22.75

Banana

$22.75

Kiwi

$22.75

Strawberry

$22.75

Cocktail

$22.75

Watermelon

$22.75

Mazaya

Lemon Mint

$22.75

Orange Mint

$22.75

White Gummy Bear

$22.75

Refill

Bermuda Mint

$10.00

Gold Line Premium Tobacco

Bermuda Mint Black

$35.00

Black Line Premium Tobacco

Lime Black

$35.00

Black Line Premium Tobacco

Unicorn

$35.00

Black Line Premium Tobacco

Raspberry

$35.00

Gold Line Premium Tobacco

Eternal Smoke

Outdoor Hookah

$25.00

Premium Tobacco

Pistachio Kiss

$35.00

Premium Tobacco

Red Lips

$35.00

Premium Tobacco

Aloha Nights

$35.00

Premium Tobacco

Watermelon Lit

$35.00

Premium Tobacco

Peach Lit

$35.00

Premium Tobacco

Lime Lit

$35.00

Premium Tobacco

Blue Lit

$35.00

Premium Tobacco

Pan Masala

$35.00

Premium Tobacco

Food

Truffle Fries Large

$9.00

Regular Fries Small

$5.00

Regular Fries Large

$6.00

burger

$11.75

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

6 pc Sweet Chipotle Wings

$13.00

6 pc Buffalo Wings

$13.00

Burger Fries

$16.00

Mocktails

Pink Champagne

$15.00

Membership

$4.90

Drink Pink

$9.00

Pink Berry (Blush)

$15.00

Tropical Pink

$15.00

Floral Ginger Rose

$15.00

Strawberry Spritzer

$15.00

Salted Caramel White Russian

$15.00

Hibiscus Fizz

$15.00

Pineapple Margarita

$15.00

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Ice Black Raspberry

$3.50

Sparkling Ice Lemonade

$3.50

Sparkling Ice Cherry Limeade

$3.50

Sparkling Ice Kiwi Strawberry

$3.50

Sparkling Ice Strawberry Watermelon

$3.50

Sparkling Ice Lemon Line Zero

$3.50

S.Pellegrino Sparkling Natural Mineral Water

$3.50

Perrier Sparkling Mineral Water

$3.50

Topo Chico Sparkling Water

$3.50

Hot Drinks

English Breakfast

$3.00

Earl Grey

$3.00

English Tea No. 1

$3.00

Ceylon

$3.00

Darjeeling

$3.00

Evening Tea Decaffeinated

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Mango & Lychee Tea

$3.00

Peach & Passion Fruit Tea

$3.00

Blackcurrant Tea

$3.00

Mango Tea

$3.00

Apricot Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Tea

$3.00

Strawberry Tea

$3.00

Apple Tea

$3.00

Lemon & Lime Tea

$3.00

Cinnamon Tea

$3.00

Vanilla Tranquility

$3.00

Camomile,Honey, & Vanilla

$3.00

Camomile & Lemongrass

$3.00

Lemon & Ginger Tea

$3.00

Peppermint & Lemon Tea

$3.00

Raspberry & Pomegranate Tea

$3.00

Rosehip ,Hibiscus & Cherry Tea

$3.00

Mixed Berries & Hibiscus Tea

$3.00

Mixed Citrus Tea

$3.00

Rooibos & Cinnamon

$3.00

Jasmine Romance

$3.00

Mint Mystique

$3.00

Lipton Black Tea

$3.00

Lipton Green Tea

$3.00

Lipton Herbal Infusions Hibiscus Tea

$3.00

Natural Green Tea

$3.00

Lady Grey Tea

$3.00

Honey bush & Mandarin Orange

$3.00

Chai Spiced Apple

$3.00

Early Grey Extra Bold

$3.00

English Breakfast Regular

$3.00

Camomile & Honey & Vanilla

$3.00

English Breakfast Decaffeinated

$3.00

Pure Peppermint

$3.00

Irish Breakfast Decaffeinated

$3.00

Pure Camomile

$3.00

Prince of Wales

$3.00

Berry Fusion, Orange & Cinnamon Spice

$3.00

Pure Rooibos Red Tea

$3.00

Lemon Delight

$3.00

Wild Berries Tea

$3.00

Green Tea Jasmine

$3.00

Darjeeling

$3.00

Early Grey Lavender

$3.00

Soda

Coca Cola can

$3.00

Sprite can

$3.00

Fanta can

$3.00

Diet Coke can

$3.00

Coke Zero can

$3.00

Sprite Diet can

$3.00

Fanta can

$3.00

Mexican Coca Cola glass

$4.00

Mexican Sprite glass

$4.00

Mexican Fanta glass

$4.00

Mountain Dew can

$3.00

Canada Dry

$3.00

Canada Dry Ginger Ale, Raspberry & Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger beer

$3.00

Crush Orange Soda

$3.00

Jarritos Mandarin

$3.00

Jarritos Pineapple

$3.00

Jarritos Fruit Punch Soda

$3.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Seven Up

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Water

Vitamin Water

$3.00

Water

$1.99

Energy Drinks

Redbull

$3.50

Sugar Free Redbull

$3.50

Watermelon Red Bull

$3.50

Passion Fruit Red Bull

$3.50

Apricot Red Bull

$3.50

Juice

Fresh Juice

$7.99

Tropicana Orange Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

Lipton Lemon Iced Tea

$3.00

Lipton Green Tea Iced Tea

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Monday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 2:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

13717 Lake City Way, NE, Seattle, WA 98125

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

