State 19 imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

State 19 103 West State Street

19 Reviews

$$

103 West State Street

West Lafayette, IN 47906

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

103 West State Street, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Directions

Gallery
State 19 image

Similar restaurants in your area

Nine Irish Brothers, West Lafayette
orange star4.6 • 1,593
119 Howard Ave West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
Digby's Pub and Patio
orange starNo Reviews
133 North 4th st Lafayette, IN 47901
View restaurantnext
East End Grill
orange star4.6 • 841
1016 Main St. Lafayette, IN 47901
View restaurantnext
Checkerboard Tavern
orange star4.3 • 302
1521 Kossuth St Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Hunters Pub
orange star4.4 • 466
1092 Sagamore Parkway W. West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
The Cozy Tavern
orange star4.1 • 336
3312 South St Lafayette, IN 47904
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West Lafayette

Nine Irish Brothers, West Lafayette
orange star4.6 • 1,593
119 Howard Ave West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
Hunters Pub
orange star4.4 • 466
1092 Sagamore Parkway W. West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
Greyhouse Coffee - West Lafayette
orange star4.5 • 363
100 Northwestern Ave West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
Brokerage Brewing Company
orange star5.0 • 112
2516 Covington St West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
The Pint - West Lafayette
orange star4.7 • 68
111 S River Rd West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
Copper Moon Coffee- Sagamore
orange star4.5 • 62
351 Sagamore Pkwy W West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Lafayette
Lafayette
review star
Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)
Crawfordsville
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Kokomo
review star
No reviews yet
Danville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston