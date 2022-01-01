Brewpubs & Breweries
State 48 DTPHX Brewery Downtown
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Come in and select from 30 of our rotating draft beers all made in house! Don't want to dine in, that's fine! We have to go food and beers (we sell canned beers, Growlers, and do Growler refills too!)
Location
345 West Van Buren St, phoenix, AZ 85003
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in phoenix
Lo-Lo's Chicken & Waffles - Phoenix (Downtown)
4.6 • 4,766
1220 S Central Ave Phoenix, AZ 85003
View restaurant
Wildflower - 017 Sky Harbor Land
4.3 • 459
3400 E. Sky Harbor Boulevard Phoenix, AZ 85034
View restaurant
Wildflower - 016 Sky Harbor Air
4.3 • 459
3400 E. Sky Harbor Boulevard Phoenix, AZ 85034
View restaurant