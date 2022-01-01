Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

State 48 DTPHX Brewery Downtown

No reviews yet

345 West Van Buren St

phoenix, AZ 85003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Crowlers

Crowler AK48

$10.50

Crowler Barely Wine

$26.00

Crowler Bing Bong

$8.00

Crowler Blood Orange

$9.00

Crowler Blood Orange Suncast

$10.50

Crowler Blueberry Ale

$8.00

Crowler Buzz Lightbeer

$7.00

Crowler Cement Shoes

$10.50

Crowler Chingona

$7.00

Crowler Citrus Seltzer

$7.00

Crowler Czech Pilsner

$7.00

Crowler Desert Vibes

$7.00

Crowler Dirty Dirdle Okt

$5.00

Crowler German Pilsner

$7.00

Crowler Hell Bitch

$10.50

Crowler Helles Lager

$7.00

Crowler IPA Session

$10.00

Crowler Jam Session Blood Orange Sour

$9.00

Crowler Javalina Hefeweizen

$9.00

Crowler Lost Dutchman

$7.00

Crowler Made in USA

$8.00

Crowler Mango Wheat

$7.00

Crowler Poter Patrol

$7.00

Crowler Riptide Red

$7.00

Crowler Sound of Freedom

$8.00

Crowler Suncast

$10.50

Crowler Van Buren Blonde

$9.00

Crowler Van Dal

$10.50

Crowler Vanilla Cream Ale

$7.00

Crowler Vortex Amber

$7.00

Soda / Juice

Apple Juice

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Kids Drink

Lemonade

$3.00

Lemonade (Strawberry)

$3.75Out of stock

Milk

$3.00

Mocktail

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Red Bull Cranberry

$5.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$5.00

Red Bull Tropical

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

San Pelligrino

$4.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Water

State 48 canned beer

6 PACK Desert Viking Kviek IPA

$9.99

6 Pack Van Buren

$11.99

6pack Blood Orange Belgian Blonde

$11.99

6pack Boom Gose

$11.99

6pack Cherry Sour

$11.99

6pack Desert Vibes

$9.99

6pack Dirty Dirndl

$8.99

6pack German Pilsner

$9.99

6pack Mango Wheat

$9.99

6pack Sound of Freedom

$11.99

6pack Suncast Hazy IPA

$14.99

6pck Mini Cans

$7.00

6pck Wizard of Saas

$9.99

Clothing

* Staff Long Sleeve

$12.00

* Staff Crew Neck Black

$10.00

* Staff Snap Back Hat

$20.00

* Staff SOF Shirt

$12.00

* Staff V-Neck Shirt

$10.00

Beanie

$25.00

Blue Crew Neck XS

$22.00

Blue Crew S

$22.00Out of stock

Blue Crew XS

$22.00Out of stock

Brewers Shirt Large

$45.00Out of stock

Brewers Shirt Med

$45.00Out of stock

Brewers Shirt Small

$45.00

Brewers Shirt XL

$45.00

Brewers Shirt XXL

$45.00Out of stock

Brewers Shirt XXXL

$45.00

Crew Neck Black 2XL

$22.00Out of stock

Crew Neck Black 3XL

$22.00Out of stock

Crew Neck Black Large

$22.00

Crew Neck Black Med

$22.00

Crew Neck Black Small

$22.00

Crew Neck Black XL

$22.00

Crew Neck Black XS

$22.00

Green Crew XS

$22.00

Grey Baseball Tee m

$25.00Out of stock

Grey Baseball Tee sm

$25.00Out of stock

grey baseball XXl

$25.00

Long Sleeve 2XL

$22.00Out of stock

Long Sleeve LG

$22.00

Long Sleeve MD

$22.00

Long Sleeve sm

$22.00

Long Sleeve Sm

$22.00Out of stock

Long Sleeve xl

$22.00

Patch Trucker Hat

$30.00

Snap Back Hat

$30.00

SOF m

$25.00

SOF shirt sm

$25.00

SOF shirt xl

$25.00

SOF shirt xxl

$25.00

V-Neck Black Large

$22.00

V-Neck Black Med

$22.00Out of stock

V-Neck Black Small

$22.00

V-Neck Black XL

$22.00Out of stock

V-Neck Black XS

$22.00

Beer stuff

1/2BBL Keg Deposit

$125.00

13oz Goblet Glass

$5.00

13oz Tulip Glass

$4.00

16oz Pilsner Glass

$5.00

16oz Pint Glass

$5.00Out of stock

34oz Stein Glass

$9.00

Bar Tap Handle

$45.00

Beer Koozie

$2.00

Beer Sign

$20.00

Growler

$6.00

Shot Glass

$3.00

SLIM Keg Deposit

$100.00

Sticker

$1.00

Sandwich and Salad Option

Sandwich

$15.00

Wrap

$15.00

Cater Pkg 20

$20.00

Lunch Special

Carne Asada Quesadilla

$10.00

Carnitas Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

Enchiladas

$14.00

Hawaiian Burger

$14.50

Meatball Sub

$12.00

Poblano Peppers

$16.00

Pork Chop Sandwich

$14.50

Steak Nachos

$18.00

Taco Tuesday Special

$11.00

Dinner Special

beef stir fry

$22.00

Carne Asada & Shrimp Quesadillas

$14.00

Carnitas Tacos

$14.00Out of stock

Enchiladas

$14.00

Hatch Green Chili Steak Nachos

$18.00

Salmon Cakes

$20.00

Taco Tuesday Special

$11.00

Poblano Pepper

$16.00

Drink Special

Chingona Taco Special

$2.00

Desert Vibes Taco Special

$2.00

SHOT - Hand Grenade

$8.00

Hand Grenade

$14.00

Desert Sunset

$15.00

Oktoberfest

Schnitzel

$15.00

Beer Braut & Kraut

$12.00

Oktoberfest Sliders

$12.00

Wirsing

$10.00

Beer Cabbage & Braut Soup

$10.00

Pretzels & Beer Cheese

$12.00

Late Night

Chili Mashed

$9.00

Buffalo Chips

$7.00

Pretzels

$10.00

48 Fries

$9.00

Totchos

$13.00

Chicken Wings

$13.00

Meatballs

$8.00

Soup & Mini Gr. Chz.

$8.00

Kettle Chips

$3.00

Cup of Soup

$7.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and select from 30 of our rotating draft beers all made in house! Don't want to dine in, that's fine! We have to go food and beers (we sell canned beers, Growlers, and do Growler refills too!)

Website

Location

345 West Van Buren St, phoenix, AZ 85003

Directions

Gallery
State 48 DTPHX Brewery image
State 48 DTPHX Brewery image

