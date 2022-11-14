Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Brewpubs & Breweries
Bars & Lounges

State 48 Brewery - Suprise

1 Review

$$

13823 West Bell Rd

Surprise, AZ 85374

Popular Items

Cauliflower Wings
Southwest Chicken Pasta
Buffalo Chicken Wrap

6 pack / 24 pack State 48 12 ounce cans

24 pack Cherry Sour

$35.97Out of stock

24 pack Desert Vibes Mexican Lager

$29.97Out of stock

24 pack German Pilsner

$29.97Out of stock

24 Pack Javelina Hefeweizen

$32.97Out of stock

24 Pack Lost Dutchman Golden Ale

$29.97Out of stock

24 Pack Blood Orange Belgian Blonde

$38.97Out of stock

24 pack Mango Wheat

$29.97Out of stock

24 pack Ribbon of Darkness Russian Imperial Stout

$50.97Out of stock

24 pack Sound of Freedom Mosaic IPA

$35.97Out of stock

24 pack Suncast Hazy IPA

$47.97Out of stock

24 Pack Van Buren Belgian Blonde

$35.97Out of stock

24 Pack Vortex Amber Ale

$29.97Out of stock

6 pack Cherry Sour

$11.99

6 pack Desert Vibes Mexican Lager

$9.99

6 pack German Pilsner

$9.99Out of stock

6 Pack Javelina Hefeweizen

$10.99Out of stock

6 Pack Lost Dutchman Golden Ale

$9.99Out of stock

6 Pack Blood Orange Belgian Blonde

$11.99Out of stock

6 pack Mango Wheat

$9.99

6 pack Ribbon of Darkness Russian Imperial Stout

$16.99Out of stock

6 Pack Sound of Freedom Mosaic IPA

$11.99Out of stock

6 pack Suncast Hazy IPA

$15.99

6 Pack Van Buren Belgian Blonde

$11.99

6 Pack Vortex Amber Ale

$9.99Out of stock

Growlers with NEW 64 Ounce GLASS To Go

Growler with Glass Blood Orange Belgian Blonde

$23.00

Growler with Glass Blueberry Ale

$19.00

Growler with Glass Cherry Sour

$23.00

Growler with Glass Chingona Dark Mexican Lager

$19.00

Growler With Glass Cider Corps. Fruit Salad

$30.00

Growler With Glass Cider Corps. Mango Foxtrot

$30.00Out of stock

Growler With Glass Cider Corps. P.O.G.

$30.00Out of stock

Growler with Glass Desert Vibes Mexican Lager

$19.00

Growler with Glass Dry Irish Stout

$19.00Out of stock

Growler with Glass German Pilsner

$19.00Out of stock

Growler with Glass Hell Bitch Belgian Tripel

$26.00

Growler with Glass Helles Lager

$19.00Out of stock

Growler with Glass Javeline Hefeweizen

$19.00

Growler with Glass Know When To Hold 'Em IPA

$24.00Out of stock

Growler with Glass Lost Dutchman Golden Ale

$19.00

Growler with Glass Mango Wheat

$19.00

Growler With Glass Nut N Better

$18.00Out of stock

Growler With Glass Pineapple Pilsner

$19.00Out of stock

Growler With Glass Riptide Red

$19.00

Growler With Glass Slingshot

$24.00Out of stock

Growler with Glass Sound of Freedom Mosaic IPA

$21.00

Growler with Glass Suncast Hazy IPA

$26.00

Growler with Glass Van Buren Belgian Blonde

$23.00

Growler with Glass Vortex Amber

$19.00

Growler With Glass Westgate Porter

$19.00

Growler With Glass Wit Any Luck

$21.00Out of stock

Crowlers Togo (32oz Can)

Berlinerweisse Crowler

$9.50Out of stock

Blood Orange Belgian Blonde Crowler

$9.00Out of stock

Blueberry Ale Crowler

$8.00Out of stock

Cherry Sour Crowler

$9.00Out of stock

Chingona Dark Mexican Lager Crowler

$8.00Out of stock

Cider Corps. Fruit Salad Crowler

$12.00Out of stock

Cider Corps. Mango Foxtrot Crowler

$12.00Out of stock

Cider Corps. P.O.G Crowler

$12.00Out of stock

Desert Vibes Mexican Lager Crowler

$7.50Out of stock

Dry Irish Stout Crowler

$7.00Out of stock

German Pilsner Crowler

$7.00Out of stock

Hazy Dayz Hazy IPA Crowler

$8.75Out of stock

Hell Bitch Tripel Crowler

$10.50Out of stock

Javelina Hefe Crowler

$7.00Out of stock

Know when to Hold 'Em Hazy IPA Crowler

$8.75Out of stock

Lost Dutchman Golden Ale Crowler

$7.00Out of stock

Magic Yak IPA Crowler

$7.50Out of stock

Mango Wheat Crowler

$7.00Out of stock

Nut N Better Crowler

$8.50Out of stock

Pineapple Pilsner Crowler

$7.00Out of stock

Remus Red IPA Crowler

$7.50Out of stock

Ribbon of Darkness Crowler

$8.75Out of stock

Riptide Red Crowler

$7.00Out of stock

Salt River Saison Crowler

$7.50Out of stock

Slingshot IPA Crowler

$9.50Out of stock

Sound of Freedom IPA Crowler

$8.00Out of stock

Suncast IPA Crowler

$10.50Out of stock

Van Buren Belgian Blonde Crowler

$9.00Out of stock

Vanta Black Crowler

$8.00Out of stock

Vanta Black Crowler

$8.00Out of stock

Vortex Amber Crowler

$7.00Out of stock

Westgate Porter Crowler

$8.00Out of stock

Wit Any Luck Crowler

$8.00Out of stock

Shared Plates To Go

10 piece Chicken Wings

$16.00

6 piece chicken wings

$10.00

Brussels Sprouts

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Cauliflower Wings

$14.00

Ceviche

$11.00

Disco Fries

$13.00

Elotes

$7.50

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Hummus

$9.00

Kentucky Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Meatballs

$10.00

Mussels

$12.50

Pretzels

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Totchos

$13.00

Salads To Go

Chicken Chopped Salad

$15.00

Classic Caesar Salad

$9.00

Grilled Romaine Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$8.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$11.00

Salmon Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Seared Ahi Salad

$19.00Out of stock

Shrimp Caesar

$14.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Steak Cobb Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Burgers To Go

Beer Cheese Burger

$16.00

Mushroom Burger

$16.00

PB&J Burger

$16.00

Royale with Cheese

$16.00

Sonoran Burger

$16.00

State 48 Burger

$16.00

Rodeo Burger

$16.00

Sandwiches To Go

Beer Cheese Steak

$16.00

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Carolina Pork Sandwich

$12.00

Corn Beef Reuben

$16.00Out of stock

Fish Po' Boy

$14.00

Hot Chicken

$15.00Out of stock

Hot Italian

$13.00Out of stock

Meatloaf Melt

$16.00

Mediterranean Veggie Wrap

$10.00

Salmon Sandwich

$13.50Out of stock

Wrap

$14.50Out of stock

Pizza To Go

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.00Out of stock

Diavolo

$18.00Out of stock

Fig and Prosciutto

$17.50Out of stock

Funghi

$16.50Out of stock

Margherita

$15.50Out of stock

The Boss

$17.95Out of stock

White Pie

$16.50Out of stock

Cheese Pizza

$15.50Out of stock

Build Your Own Pizza

$15.00Out of stock

Entrees To Go

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Dinner Meatloaf (4pm to cl) comes with mashed potatoes

$18.00Out of stock

Dinner Schnitzel (4pm to cl) comes with mashed potatoes

$16.50

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Lunch Meatloaf ( 11am to 4pm) comes with fries instead of mashed potatoes

$18.00

Lunch Schnitzel (11 to 4pm) comes with fries instead of mashed potatoes

$16.50

Southwest Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Steak Frites

$28.00

Fettucini Alfredo

$12.00

Ahi Tuna Dinner

$22.00

Desserts To Go

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Toffee Cake

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Fried Oreos

$8.00

Kids To Go

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00Out of stock

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Merchandise

BEER FESTIVAL VIP

$30.00

BEER FESTIVAL GENERAL ADMISSION

$25.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Craft Beer & Provisions

Website

Location

13823 West Bell Rd, Surprise, AZ 85374

Directions

State 48 Brewery image
State 48 Brewery image
State 48 Brewery image
State 48 Brewery image

