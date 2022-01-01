Brewpubs & Breweries
American
State 48 Funk House Brewery Glendale
235 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!!
Location
6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., Suite G101, Glendale, AZ 85305
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Jimbo’s Sports Bar/Grill - 12224 North 51st Ave
No Reviews
12224 North 51st Ave Glendale, AZ 85304
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Glendale
Desert Rose Pizza and Gastropub were you can do more than just eat dinner
4.3 • 744
6729 N 57th Dr Glendale, AZ 85301
View restaurant