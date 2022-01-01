Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries
American

State 48 Funk House Brewery Glendale

235 Reviews

$$

6770 N. Sunrise Blvd.

Suite G101

Glendale, AZ 85305

Order Again

Popular Items

Reuben
6 Chicken Wings
Totchos

Small Plates

10 Chicken Wings

$16.00

6 Chicken Wings

$10.00

Brussels Sprouts w/Bacon

$11.00

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Cauliflower Wings

$14.00

Ceviche

$11.00

Disco Fries

$13.00

Elotes

$7.50

Extra Tortilla Chips

$2.00

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Hummus

$9.00

Kentucky Fried Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Meatballs

$10.00

Mussels

$12.50

Pretzels

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Totchos

$13.00

Taco Special

$12.00

Salad / Soup

Beet Salad

$11.00

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Bowl of Soup

$9.00

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Chx Chopped Salad

$15.00

Grilled Romaine Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$8.00

Salmon Salad

$17.00

Seared Ahi Salad

$19.00

Shrimp Caesar

$14.00

Steak Cobb

$17.00

Sandwiches

Beer Cheese Steak

$16.00

Brisket Sandwich

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Carolina Pork

$12.00

Fish Po'Boy

$14.00

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Meatloaf Melt

$16.00

Reuben

$16.00

Mediterranean Wrap

$10.00

Steak Wrap

$14.50

Burgers

Beer Cheese Burger

$16.00

Cheeseburger

$16.00

Mushroom Burger

$16.00

P.B.&J. Burger

$16.00

Royale w/Cheese

$16.00

Sonoran Burger

$16.00

State 48 Burger

$16.00

Rodeo Burger

$16.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$15.00Out of stock

Entrees

Ahi Tuna

$22.00

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

SW Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Meatloaf

$18.00

Salmon

$22.00

Steak and Frites

$28.00

Fettucini Alfredo

$12.00

Schnitzel

$16.50Out of stock

Flatbreads

Cheese flatbread

$11.00

Pepperoni Flatbread

$15.00

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$15.00

Kids

Kids Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Hot Dog Meal

$7.00

Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00Out of stock

Birthday Sundae

Ice Cream Sundae

$4.00

Chocolate Toffee Mousse Cake

$8.00

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Fried Oreos

$7.00

Lunch Specials

Chicken Salad

$10.00

BLT

$9.00

BLT Deluxe

$13.00

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.00

Chicken Hummus Wrap

$11.00

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$10.00

Club Sandwich

$12.00

Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Ham & Swiss Wrap

$9.00

Meatloaf Melt

$12.00

Soup & Salad

$9.00

Soup & Sandwich

$10.00

Veggie Wrap

$9.00

Side Dishes

Bacon Strips (2)

$2.50

Beer B Q

$0.25

Beer Cheese

$3.00

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.25

Brown Ale Gravy

$2.00

Buffalo

$0.50

Chicken Breast

$8.00

Cole Slaw

$3.00

Cup of Soup

$6.00

Fresh Veg/Kid Veg

$2.00

Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Hand Cut Fries

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Pita

$3.00

Ranch

$0.50

Regular Honey Mustard

$0.50

Seasoned Veg

$4.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Tangy Honey Mustard

$0.50

Tarter Sauce

$0.50

Tater tots

$4.00

Toast

$1.00

Tomato Sauce

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Side Avocado

$2.50

Soda/Juice

Water

Apple juice

$3.00

Black Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry juice

$3.00

Diet coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Kids 12oz Drink

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Orange juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Growler Drafts

GRWL Bing Bong IPA

$18.00

GRWL Blood Orange Belgian

$17.00

GRWL Blueberry Ale

$15.00

GRWL Buzz Lightbeer

$13.00

GRWL Cherry Sour

$17.00

GRWL Citrus Splash Seltzer

$13.00

GRWL Desert Vibe

$13.00

GRWL Dirty Drindle

$7.00

GRWL Employee

$3.00

GRWL German Pilsner

$13.00

GRWL Hell Bitch

$20.00

GRWL Jam Session Spicy Marg

$17.00

GRWL Javelina Hefeweizen

$13.00

GRWL Lost Dutchman

$13.00

GRWL Low Caliber

$20.00

GRWL Mango Wheat

$13.00

GRWL Riptide

$13.00

GRWL SAS Saison

$15.00

GRWL Sound of Freedom IPA

$15.00

GRWL Suncast IPA

$20.00

GRWL Van Buren Blonde

$17.00

GRWL Vanilla Cream Ale

$13.00Out of stock

GRWL Vortex

$13.00

GRWL Chingona Vienna Lager

$13.00

GRWL Helles

$15.00Out of stock

GRWL Cement Shoes

$20.00

GRWL Blue Sky Barley Wine

$23.00

GRWL Grapefruit Hibiscus Sour

$17.00Out of stock

Crowler Drafts

CRWL Blood Orange

$9.00

CRWL Jam Session Spicy Marg

$9.00

CRWL Riptide

$7.00

CRWL Vanilla Cream Ale

$7.00

CRWL Vortex

$7.00

CWLR BA Belgian Quad

$26.00

CWLR Bing Bong IPA

$8.00

CWLR Blueberry

$8.00

CWLR Buzz Lightbeer

$7.00

CWLR Cherry Sour

$9.00

CWLR Citrus Spalsh Seltzer

$7.00

CWLR Desert Vibe

$7.00

CWLR Dirty Drindle

$7.00

CWLR German Pilsner

$7.00

CWLR Hell Bitch

$10.50

CWLR Javelina Hefeweizen

$7.00

CWLR Lost Dutchman

$7.00

CWLR Low Caliber

$10.50

CWLR Mango Wheat

$7.00

CWLR SAS Saison

$8.00

CWLR Sound of Freedom IPA

$8.00

CWLR Suncast

$10.50

CWLR Van Buren Blonde

$9.00

CWLR Chingona

$7.00

CRWL Helles

$8.00

CRWL Blue Sky Barley Wine

$12.00

CRWL Cement Shoes

$10.50

To Go Beer

6pk Mango Wheat

$9.99

6pk Suncast

$15.99

Cherry Sour 6 Pk

$11.99

Desert Vibes 6 Pk

$9.99

6pk Sound of Freedom

$11.99

6pk German Pilsner

$9.99

Crowler Drafts

CRWL Dust Kicker

$8.00Out of stock

CRWL Hazy Dayz

$10.50

CRWL Helluvaday

$10.50

Crwl Hop Slyde 10

$8.00Out of stock

CRWL New Noise Hazy IPA

$10.50Out of stock

CRWL Quatro Ocho

$7.00Out of stock

CWLR Lazarus Schwarzbier

$9.00

CRWL Slingshot

$10.50

CWLR Van'Dal Belgian Quad

$10.50

CRWL Wizard of saaz

$7.00

CWLR Just Heffing Around

$7.00

CWLR Big Stick

$11.50

CWLR Rice Lager

$7.00

CWLR Blueberry

$8.00

CWLR Boom Gose

$9.00

CWLR English Smash

$7.00Out of stock

CWLR Badabing Cherry Sour

$9.00

CWLR Chingona

$7.00

CWLR Orange Creamsicle

$7.00

CWLR Desert Vibes

$7.00

CWLR German Pilsner

$7.00

CWLR Gingerberry Lemonhead

$9.00Out of stock

CWLR Hell Bitch

$10.50

CWLR I Pledge Allegiance IPA

$8.00Out of stock

CWLR Happy Valley Biere De Garde

$7.00

CWLR Mango Wheat

$7.00

CWLR Over/Under IPA

$11.50Out of stock

CWLR Phoenix Porter

$7.00Out of stock

CWLR Pineapple Pilsner

$7.00Out of stock

CWLR Riptide Red

$7.00Out of stock

CWLR Sound of Freedom IPA

$8.00

CWLR Suncast IPA

$10.50

CWLR Van Buren Blonde

$9.00

CWLR Vortex Amber

$7.00

CWLR Wee Heavy Scotch Ale

$10.50

CWLR PHX Porter

$8.00

CWLR Cinn Toast Crunch

$3.00Out of stock

Keg Blueberry Ale

$180.00

CWLR Pine Raven

$8.00

CWLR Cholla

$7.00

CRWL pool of passion

$10.50
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Location

6770 N. Sunrise Blvd., Suite G101, Glendale, AZ 85305

Directions

Gallery
State 48 Funk House Brewery image
State 48 Funk House Brewery image
State 48 Funk House Brewery image
State 48 Funk House Brewery image

