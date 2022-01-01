Restaurant header imageView gallery

State 48 Lager House

review star

No reviews yet

15600 North Hayden Rd

scottsdale, AZ 85260

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Toffee Mousse Cake
Fish & Chips
Rodeo Burger

To Go Burgers

Beer Cheese Burger

$16.00

Bacon-balsamic jam, fried onion strings, beer cheese, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun.

Mushroom Burger

$16.00

Roasted mushrooms, truffle aioli, bleu cheese crumbles, arugula, tomato, brioche bun.

P.B.&J. Burger

$16.00

Peach-jalapeno jelly, peanut butter and apple-wood smoked bacon, brioche bun.

Royal Burger

$16.00

American cheese, remoulade, bread and butter pickles, lettuce, tomato, red onion. brioche bun.

Sonoran Burger

$16.00

Pepper-jack cheese, roasted corn, cilantro-lime aioli, pico de gallo, picked jalapenos, brioche bun.

State 48 Burger

$16.00

Cheddar, beer battered pickles, IPA-siracha glazed bacon, lettuce, tomato and red onion on a brioche bun.

Rodeo Burger

$16.00

Cheddar, apple-wood smoked bacon, buttermilk fried onion strings, State 48 Steak Sauce, lettuce, tomato, brioche bun.

Veggie burger

$14.50

Beyond burger patty, roasted red bell peppers, mushrooms, goat cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, brioche.

Burger Patty

$7.00

Hamburger

$14.00

Cheeseburger

$15.00

To Go Cans

State 48 Cherry Sour 6 Pack

$14.99

State 48 Desert Vibes 6 Pack

$10.99Out of stock

State 48 German Pilsner 6 Pack

$10.99

State 48 Mango Wheat 6 Pack

$9.99

State 48 Sound of Freedom 6 Pack

$12.99Out of stock

State 48 Suncast 6 Pack

$15.99

State 48 Cherry Sour 24 Pack

$44.97

State 48 Desert Vibes 24 Pack

$32.97Out of stock

State 48 German Pilsner 24 Pack

$32.97

State 48 Mango 24 Pack

$29.97

State 48 Sound of Freedom 24 Pack

$38.97Out of stock

State 48 Suncast 24 Pack

$47.97

To Go Crowlers

Chingona Crowler

$7.00Out of stock

Desert Vibes Mexican Lager Crowler

$7.00

Vortex Amber Crowler

$7.00

Lost Dutchman Golden Ale Crowler

$7.00

Blueberry Ale Crowler

$8.50

Mango Wheat Crowler

$7.00

Sound Of Freedom IPA Crowler

$7.00

Blood Orange Blonde Crowler

$7.00

Van Buren Blonde Crowler

$7.00

Hell Bitch Crowler

$9.50

AK-48 Crowler

$10.50Out of stock

Javelina Hefeweizen Crowler

$7.00

German Pilsner Crowler

$7.00

Cherry Sour Crowler

$9.50

To Go Desserts

Cheesecake

$8.00

s'mores brownie

$9.00Out of stock

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Toffee Mousse Cake

$8.00

To Go Entrees

Fish & Chips

$18.00

Lost Dutchman Golden Ale battered alaskan cod, hand cut fries, cole slaw, tartar sauce, grilled lemon.

Grilled Salmon

$22.00

Grilled pesto salmon over a mediterranean couscous with seasonal veggies and basil pesto.

Steak Frites

$28.00

12oz grilled NY strip steak, beer battered fries, seasonal veggies, State 48 Steak Sauce.

Meatloaf

$18.00

Seared beef and pork meatloaf with a Brown Ale gravy, mashed potatoes and seasonal veggies.

Southwest Chicken Pasta

$16.00

Penne pasta tosses in a chipotle alfredo sauce with grilled chicken, bacon, red bell peppers, roasted mushrooms, grilled corn and parmesan.

Penne Meatballs

$15.00

Penne pasta with house made sauce and two meatballs.

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with pomodoro sauce and mozzarella and a side of penne pasta.

To Go Growlers

Chingona Growler Fill

$19.00

Desert Vibes Mexican Lager Growler Fill

$19.00

Vortex Amber Growler Fill

$18.00

Lost Ducthman Golden Ale Growler Fill

$18.00

Blueberry Ale Growler Fill

$21.00

Mango Wheat Growler Fill

$21.00Out of stock

Sound Of Freedom IPA Fill

$21.00

Blood Orange Blonde Growler Fill

$21.00

Van Buren Blonde Growler Fill

$21.00

Hell Bitch Growler Fill

$24.00

Javalina Hefeweizen

$11.00

German Pilsner Growler Fill

$19.00

Cherry Sour Growler Fill

$24.00

To Go Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Noodles

$7.00

To Go Sandwiches

Cheese Steak

$14.50

Creekstone all natural roast beef, spicy giardiniera, caramelized onions and a side of beer cheese.

Brisket Sandwich

$15.50

Smoked brisket, cheddar cheese, pickled jalapenos, buttermilk fried onion strings, beer-b-que sauce, brioche bun.

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$13.50

Buttermilk battered chicken breast, spicy oil, bread and butter pickles, cole slaw, brioche bun.

Turkey Wrap

$12.50

House brined and roasted turkey, bacon, pickled jalapenos, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing in a wheat wrap

Meatloaf Melt

$13.95

Seared meatloaf, swiss cheese, IPA mustard, grilled onions, texas toast.

Fish Po'Boy

$12.50

Beer battered alaskan cod, tartar sauce, tomato, cole slaw, hoagie bun.

Corned Beef Reuben

$15.50

Corned beef, marbled rye bread, remoulade, sauerkraut, swiss cheese.

Chicken Salad Sanwich

$11.00

Pulled chicken, cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayo on whole wheat toast.

Veggie Wrap

$11.00

Hummus, sautéed red bell peppers, cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce, feta, whole wheat wrap.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$12.00

Boneless breaded chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, cilantro ranch dressing, bleu cheese crumbles, honey wheat wrap.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$12.00

Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, creamy caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, honey wheat wrap.

BLT Deluxe

$12.00

Apple wood smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, avocado, lettuce, tomato, mayo, wheat toast.

To Go Shareable Plates

Adult Chicken Tenders W/ Fries

$11.00

Adult Grilled Cheese W/ Fries

$11.00

Brussel Sprouts

$11.00

Fried brussel sprouts with apple-wood smoked bacon, bleu cheese crumbles, golden raisins and balsamic reduction.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$12.00

Shredded chicken in a cheesy buffalo and ranch dip served with tortilla chips and carrots.

Cauliflower Wings

$14.00

Tempura battered cauliflower with your choice of either buffalo sauce, beer-b-que sauce or hibiscus-chipotle glaze and either ranch dressing or bleu cheese dressing.

6 Chicken Wings

$10.00

10 jumbo wings with your choice of buffalo sauce, beer-b-que or hibiscus-chipotle glaze and either ranch dressing or bleu cheese dressing.

Disco Fries

$13.00

French fries covered in beer cheese, brown ale gravy, pork carnitas, pepperoncini and green onion.

Elotes

$7.50

Grilled corn on the cob medallions, cilantro-lime aioli, cotija cheese, chili powder.

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Lost Dutchman Golden Ale battered Alaskan Cod, pico de gallo, cilantro-lime aioli, shredded cabbage, pickled jalapenos, cotija cheese.

Hummus

$9.00

Seasonal flavors with toasted pita, carrot sticks and sliced cucumbers.

Meatballs

$10.00

Two beef and pork meatballs topped with a tomato sauce, parmesan cheese and parsley.

Mussels

$12.50

P.E.I. mussels in a chorizo, tomato and State 48 Pilsner broth with grilled baguette.

Pretzels

$12.00

Three salted Bavarian style pretzels served with beer cheese and Sound Of Freedom IPA mustard.

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Shrimp, tomato, cucumber, jalapeno, lime juice, avocado, pepitas and tortilla cjips.

Totchos

$13.00

Tater tots smothered in beer cheese, pickled jalapenos, pico de gallo, bacon, black beans and green onions.

Hummus and Chicken

$11.00

Hummus, grilled pita, grilled chicken, cucumbers, feta and carrots.

To Go Sides

Side Beer Cheese

$3.00

Side Cole Slaw

$3.00

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Mussel Bread

$2.00

Side Caesar Salad

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Tots

$5.00

Side Carrots

$1.00

Side Gravy

$2.00

Side Mash

$4.00

Side Mash W/Gravy

$5.00

Side Cucumbers

$1.00

Side Pita Bread (1 Piece)

$2.00

Side Bacon (2piece)

$3.00

Side Toast (2slices)

$2.00

Side Egg

$1.00

To Go Soda/Juice

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

To Go Soup/Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine lettuce, garlic croutons, parmesan cheese, caesar dressing.

Chopped Chicken

$15.00

Grilled chicken, feta, walnuts, golden raisins, carrots, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onion, grilled corn, mixed greens and basil vinaigrette.

House Salad

$8.00

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, tomatoes, red onions and choice of dressing.

Steak Cobb

$17.00

Grilled NY strip, avocado, hard boiled eggs, bacon, grape tomatoes, bleu cheese crumbles, mixed greens, balsamic vinaigrette.

Roasted Beet

$11.00

Braised red and gold beets, orange supremes, goat cheese, pistachios, arugula, basil vinaigrette, balsamic reduction.

Salmon Salad

$17.00

Grilled salmon, grape tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, carrots, avocado, basil vinaigrette.

Shrimp Special Caesar

$15.00

Shrimp, romaine hearts, golden raisins, walnuts, house made croutons, creamy caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Special Caesar

$12.00

Grilled chicken, romaine hearts, golden raisins, walnuts, house made croutons, creamy caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.

Salmon Special Caesar

$16.00

Grilled salmon, romaine hearts, golden raisins, walnuts, house made croutons, creamy caesar dressing and parmesan cheese.

Chicken Tomato Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Pulled chicken salad with cranberries, walnuts, celery, mayo over a bed of organic greens and beef steak tomatoes with honey mustard dressing.

Poached Pear Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Poached pears, candied pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, grape tomatoes, cucumber, honey mustard dressing.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

15600 North Hayden Rd, scottsdale, AZ 85260

Directions

Gallery
State 48 Lager House image
State 48 Lager House image
State 48 Lager House image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ramen Hood - Scottsdale
orange star4.3 • 774
15807 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Freshly Laid North Scottsdale - 15689 N Hayden Rd Ste L-129
orange starNo Reviews
15689 N Hayden Rd Ste L-129 scottdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Hot Noodles Cold Sake
orange starNo Reviews
15689 N Hayden Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Barrio Cosita - Frank Lloyd Wright
orange starNo Reviews
15801 N Frank Lloyd WrightBlvd Suite 100 Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Union Jack - Scottsdale
orange starNo Reviews
15689 N Hayden Rd Ste L125 Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Culinary Gangster Scottsdale
orange starNo Reviews
14891 North Northsight Boulevard Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in scottsdale

Lo-Lo's Chicken And Waffles - Scottsdale
orange star4.2 • 6,721
3133 N Scottsdale Rd Scottsdale, AZ 85257
View restaurantnext
Thai Chili 2 Go -- North Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 4,448
16203 N Scottsdale Rd. Ste 105 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Ling & Louie's Asian Bar and Grill - Scottsdale
orange star4.5 • 3,868
9397 E. Shea Blvd Scottsdale, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Joynt - 64th Street
orange star4.5 • 3,665
6245 E Bell Rd #112 Scottsdale, AZ 85254
View restaurantnext
Postino Highland
orange star4.7 • 3,157
4821 North Scottsdale Road Scottsdale, AZ 85251
View restaurantnext
Butterfield's Pancake House - Scottsdale
orange star4.6 • 2,904
7388 E Shea Blvd SCOTTSDALE, AZ 85260
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near scottsdale
Paradise Valley
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Phoenix
review star
Avg 4.4 (316 restaurants)
Mesa
review star
Avg 4.1 (72 restaurants)
Tempe
review star
Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)
Cave Creek
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Glendale
review star
Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)
Gilbert
review star
Avg 4.3 (92 restaurants)
Chandler
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
Peoria
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston