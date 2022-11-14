Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Gastropubs

State 48 Tap House Gilbert

No reviews yet

2218 w williams field rd st 101 w hope drive

Gilbert, AZ 85295

6 pack / 24 pack State 48 12 ounce cans

24 pack Cherry Sour 4.8%ABV

$38.97

24 pack Desert Vibes Light Mexican Lager 5%ABV

$29.97

24 pack German Pilsner 4.5%ABV

$29.97

24 Pack Javelina Hefeweizen 5%ABV

$32.97

24 Pack Lost Dutchman Golden Ale 5.5%ABV

$29.97

24 Pack Blood Orange Belgian Blonde 7.5% ABV

$38.97

24 pack Mango Wheat 5%ABV

$29.97

24 pack Ribbon of Darkness Russian Imperial Stout 11%ABV

$50.97

24 pack Sound of Freedom Mosaic IPA 7%ABV

$35.97

24 pack Suncast Hazy IPA 7.5%ABV

$44.97

24 Pack Van Buren Belgian Blonde 7.5%ABV

$35.97

24 Pack Vortex Amber Ale 5.5%ABV

$29.97

6 pack Cherry Sour 4.8%ABV

$12.99

6 pack Desert Vibes Light Mexican Lager 5%ABV

$9.99

6 pack German 4.5%ABV

$9.99

6 Pack Javelina Hefeweizen 5%ABV

$10.99

6 Pack Lost Dutchman Golden Ale 5.5%ABV

$9.99

6 Pack Blood Orange Belgian Blonde 7.5% ABV

$11.99

6 pack Mango Wheat 5%ABV

$9.99

6 pack Ribbon of Darkness Russian Imperial Stout 11%ABV

$16.99

6 Pack Sound of Freedom Mosaic IPA 7%ABV

$11.99

6 pack Suncast Hazy IPA 7.5%ABV

$14.99

6 Pack Van Buren Belgian Blonde 7.5%ABV

$11.99

6 Pack Vortex Amber Ale 5.5%ABV

$9.99

24 Pack Hazy Hasy 8.4 % Abv

$53.97

6 Pack Hazy Hazy 8.4% Abv

$17.99

Growlers with a NEW 64 Ounce GLASS To Go

Growler with Glass Blood Orange Belgian Blonde

$21.00

Growler with Glass Blueberry Ale

$21.00

Growler with Glass Champagne Supernova Brut IPA

$21.00

Growler with Glass Cherry Sour

$22.00

Growler with Glass Chingona Dark Mexican Lager

$19.00

Growler with Glass Desert Vibes Light Mexican Lager

$19.00

Growler with Glass Dry Irish Stout

$19.00

Growler with Glass German Pilsner

$19.00

Growler with Glass Helles Lager

$19.00

Growler with Glass Hell Bitch Belgian Tripel

$24.00

Growler with Glass Javeline Hefeweizen

$19.00

Growler with Glass Know When To Hold 'Em IPA

$24.00

Growler with Glass Lost Dutchman Golden Ale

$19.00

Growler with Glass Magic Yak IPA

$20.50

Growler with Glass Mango Wheat

$19.00

Growler with Glass Moonflower Belgian Wit

$20.00

Growler with Glass Remus Red IPA

$20.00

Growler with Glass Ribbon of Darkness Russian Imperial Stout

$24.00

Growler with Glass Salt River Saison

$21.00

Growler with Glass Session Ipa

$21.00

Growler with Glass Sound of Freedom Mosaic IPA

$21.00

Growler with Glass Suncast Hazy IPA

$24.00

Growler with Glass Van Buren Belgian Blonde

$21.00

Growler with Glass Vortex Amber

$19.00

Growler with Glass Westgate Porter

$19.00

GrowlercScandinavian Starburst

$22.00

Growler With Glass Slingshot

$24.00

Growler With Glass Nut N Better

$18.00

Crowlers Togo

Blood Orange Belgian Blonde Crowler

$7.50

Blueberry Ale Crowler

$7.50

Cherry Sour Crowler

$8.50

Chingona Dark Mexican Lager Crowler

$8.00

Crowler Vanta Black

$8.00

Desert Vibes Light Mexican Lager Crowler

$7.50

German Pilsner Crowler

$7.00

Hazy Dayz Hazy IPA Crowler

$8.75

Hell Bitch Tripel Crowler

$8.75

Javelina Hefe Crowler

$7.50

Lost Dutchman Golden Ale Crowler

$7.00

Mango Wheat Crowler

$7.50

Sound of Freedom IPA Crowler

$7.50

Suncast IPA Crowler

$8.75

Van Buren Belgian Blonde Crowler

$7.50

Vortex Amber Crowler

$7.50

Phoenix Porter Crowler

$7.50

Crowler Berlinerweisse

$9.50

Shared Plates To Go

Brussels Sprouts

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.50

Cauliflower Wings

$12.50

Ceviche

$9.50

Chef's Board

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp Cocktail

$11.00

Chicken Wings

$13.50

Disco Fries

$11.50

Elotes

$7.50

Fish Tacos

$11.00

Hummus

$7.50

Meatballs

$8.50

Mussels

$12.50

Pretzels

$10.50

Totchos

$12.50

Salads To Go

Classic Caesar Salad

$8.50

Chicken Chopped Salad

$13.50

Grilled Romaine Salad

$10.50

House Salad

$7.50

Roasted Beet Salad

$9.50Out of stock

Shrimp Caesar

$14.00

Salmon Salad

$15.50

Side Caesar Salad

$4.50

Side Salad

$4.50

Steak Cobb Salad

$15.50

Avocado Caprese

$9.00Out of stock

Burgers To Go

Beer Cheese Burger

$14.50

Mushroom Burger

$14.50

PB&J Burger

$14.50

Royale with Cheese

$14.50

Sonoran Burger

$14.50

State 48 Burger

$14.50

Steakhouse Burger

$14.50

Sandwiches To Go

Beer Cheese Steak

$14.50

Brisket Sandwich

$14.50

Fish Po' Boy

$12.50

Hot Chicken

$13.50

Hot Italian

$13.00Out of stock

Meatloaf Melt

$13.50

Corn Beef Reuben

$14.50

Salmon Sandwich

$13.50Out of stock

Entrees To Go

Chicken Parmesan

$15.50

Dinner Meatloaf (4pm to cl) comes with mashed potatoes

$16.50

Dinner Schnitzel (4pm to cl) comes with mashed potatoes

$16.50

Fish and Chips

$16.50

Grilled Salmon

$18.50

Lunch Meatloaf ( 11am to 4pm) comes with fries instead of mashed potatoes

$16.50

Lunch Schnitzel (11 to 4pm) comes with fries instead of mashed potatoes

$16.50

Southwest Chicken Pasta

$14.50

Steak Frites

$24.50

Desserts To go

5 Layer Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Chocolate Toffee Cake

$8.00

Key Lime Pie

$5.00Out of stock

Fried Oreos

$7.00

Kids To Go

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Buttered Noodles

$7.00

Kids Pepperoni Pizza

$11.00Out of stock

Kids Cheese Pizza

$10.00Out of stock

Merchandise

34 ounce State 48 Beer Stein

$8.99

64 ounce growler Glass

$6.00

State 48 Metal Tacker Sign

$15.00

16 Ounce State 48 Pint Glass

$3.00

13 ounce State 48 Belgian Goblet Glass

$3.00

Gift Cards

Gift Card

$20.00

Gift Card

$40.00

Gift Card

$50.00

Gift Card

$60.00

Gift Card

$70.00

Gift Card

$80.00

Gift Card

$90.00

Gift Card

$100.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2218 w williams field rd st 101 w hope drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Directions

Gallery
State 48 Tap House image
State 48 Tap House image
State 48 Tap House image

