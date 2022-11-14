American
Gastropubs
State 48 Tap House Gilbert
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
2218 w williams field rd st 101 w hope drive, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Uncle Bear's Grill & Tap - Greenfield Road and Southern Ave - Mesa, AZ
4.6 • 291
1110 S Greenfield Rd Mesa, AZ 85206
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gilbert
Ta Lew Thai Bistro - 1493 S. Higley Rd - 1493 S. Higley Rd
4.6 • 1,872
1493 S Higley Rd Gilbert, AZ 85296
View restaurant
Sushi Brokers - 50 W Vaughn Suite 101
4.1 • 1,853
50 W Vaughn Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurant