State and Allen

2400 Allen St

Dallas, TX 75204

N/A Bev

Coffee

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Cold Brew

$5.00

Cranberry Juice

$2.75

Decaf

$2.75

Diet Coke

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Ice Tea

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Milk

$3.00

OJ-Reg

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Sprite

$2.75

RedBull

$5.00

RedBull Sugar Free

$5.00

Live to Give - Water (1liter)

$3.25

St. Arnold Root Beer

$4.00Out of stock

Topochico

$3.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$4.00

Water

Fresh OJ Pint

$8.00Out of stock

Rootbeer

$2.75

Starters & Soups

Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie Board

$16.00

artisanal meat, gherkins, local honey, s&a mustard, bread & crackers

Cheese Board

Cheese Board

$16.00

artisanal cheese, pickled blueberries, candied pecans, grapes, local honey, crackers

S&A Texas Chili (Bowl)

S&A Texas Chili (Bowl)

$11.00

cheese, cornbread, sour cream, chives

S&A Texas Chili (Cup)

S&A Texas Chili (Cup)

$7.00

cheese, cornbread, sour cream, chives

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$11.00

crispy marinated chicken strips rolled in nine herbs & spices

Chicken Tortilla Soup (Bowl)

Chicken Tortilla Soup (Bowl)

$10.00

savory chicken broth, tomato, corn, avocado, oaxaca cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips

Chicken Tortilla Soup (Cup)

Chicken Tortilla Soup (Cup)

$6.00

savory chicken broth, tomato, corn, avocado, oaxaca cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips

Crispy Calamari

Crispy Calamari

$13.50

lightly spiced, giardiniera, sweet chili, cilantro ranch

Bison Meatballs

Bison Meatballs

$12.75

candied hazelnuts, pickled vegetables, roasted yellow pepper sauce, basil, gremolata, whole wheat pita

Triple Dip

Triple Dip

$11.50

hummus, spinach & artichoke dip, pimento & cheese dip, pita, tortilla chips

Combination Cheese & Charcuterie Board

$29.00

artisanal cheese & meat, candied pecans, pickled blueberries, gherkins, s&a mustard, local honey, bread & crackers

Brick Oven Crab Dip

Brick Oven Crab Dip

$13.50

spiced crackers, tortilla chips

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Silver Bowl

Buffalo Chicken Silver Bowl

$14.25

romaine, blue cheese crumbles, celery, carrots, chives, crispy chicken, ranch

Classic Silver Bowl

Classic Silver Bowl

$14.25

romaine, bacon bits, grapes, orange slices, red bell pepper, spicy chicken, balsamic vinaigrette & caesar

Crispy Shrimp Silver Bowl

Crispy Shrimp Silver Bowl

$16.25

romaine, arugula, peanuts, tomato, radish, cucumber, carrots, chives, kabayaki sauce & champagne vinaigrette

Mediterranean

Mediterranean

$13.00

leaf lettuce, artichokes, olives, red peppers & tomatoes tossed with feta vinaigrette, served with hummus, feta, warm pita