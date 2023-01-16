State and Allen
2400 Allen St
Dallas, TX 75204
N/A Bev
Coffee
Coke
Cold Brew
Cranberry Juice
Decaf
Diet Coke
Dr. Pepper
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit Juice
Hot Tea
Ice Tea
Lemonade
Milk
OJ-Reg
Pineapple Juice
Sprite
RedBull
RedBull Sugar Free
Live to Give - Water (1liter)
St. Arnold Root Beer
Topochico
Virgin Bloody Mary
Water
Fresh OJ Pint
Rootbeer
Starters & Soups
Charcuterie Board
artisanal meat, gherkins, local honey, s&a mustard, bread & crackers
Cheese Board
artisanal cheese, pickled blueberries, candied pecans, grapes, local honey, crackers
S&A Texas Chili (Bowl)
cheese, cornbread, sour cream, chives
S&A Texas Chili (Cup)
cheese, cornbread, sour cream, chives
Chicken Strips
crispy marinated chicken strips rolled in nine herbs & spices
Chicken Tortilla Soup (Bowl)
savory chicken broth, tomato, corn, avocado, oaxaca cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips
Chicken Tortilla Soup (Cup)
savory chicken broth, tomato, corn, avocado, oaxaca cheese, cilantro, crispy tortilla strips
Crispy Calamari
lightly spiced, giardiniera, sweet chili, cilantro ranch
Bison Meatballs
candied hazelnuts, pickled vegetables, roasted yellow pepper sauce, basil, gremolata, whole wheat pita
Triple Dip
hummus, spinach & artichoke dip, pimento & cheese dip, pita, tortilla chips
Combination Cheese & Charcuterie Board
artisanal cheese & meat, candied pecans, pickled blueberries, gherkins, s&a mustard, local honey, bread & crackers
Brick Oven Crab Dip
spiced crackers, tortilla chips
Salads
Buffalo Chicken Silver Bowl
romaine, blue cheese crumbles, celery, carrots, chives, crispy chicken, ranch
Classic Silver Bowl
romaine, bacon bits, grapes, orange slices, red bell pepper, spicy chicken, balsamic vinaigrette & caesar
Crispy Shrimp Silver Bowl
romaine, arugula, peanuts, tomato, radish, cucumber, carrots, chives, kabayaki sauce & champagne vinaigrette
Mediterranean
leaf lettuce, artichokes, olives, red peppers & tomatoes tossed with feta vinaigrette, served with hummus, feta, warm pita