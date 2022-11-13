Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

State Line Pizza - Highland

47 Reviews

$

9521 Indianapolis Blvd

Highland, IN 46322

Lg Thin Crust
Family Thin Crust
Party Thin Crust

Thin Crust

Our original thin crust pizza since 1957.

Sm Thin Crust

$12.95

Gluten free available for an additional $3

Med Thin Crust

$16.10

Lg Thin Crust

$19.60

Family Thin Crust

$23.10

Party Thin Crust

$29.95

Thick Crust

Double layer of our homemade dough with a rolled edge for those that want a little more crust.

Small Thick Crust

$14.75

Med Thick Crust

$18.25

Large Thick Crust

$21.95

Family Thick Crust

$26.25

Party Thick Crust

$32.25

Margherita

Olive oil based pizza with fresh sliced tomato and your choice of additional toppings.

Sm Pizza Margherita

$14.35

Med Pizza Margherita

$17.75

Lg Pizza Margherita

$21.45

Family Pizza Margherita

$25.85

Party Pizza Margherita

$29.95

Palermo

The original Sicilian style pizza. Crust on top and bottom, with olive oil, parmesan and spices and filled with your choice of ingredients. Served with our pizza sauce on the side.

Sm Palermo

$14.35

Med Palermo

$17.75

Lg Palermo

$21.45

Family Palermo

$25.85

Party Palermo

$29.95

Stuffed

Chicago style with the sauce on top. Baked in a two inch deep pan with two layers of fresh toppings and mozzarella cheese. Hot homemade pizza sauce with Parmesan served on top. Requires extra cooking time.

Sm Stuffed

$20.95

Med Stuffed

$22.95

Lg Stuffed

$26.95

Deep Dish

A thick pizza baked in a two inch deep pan with homemade pizza sauce, two layers of fresh toppings and mozzarella cheese. Requires extra cooking time.

Sm Deep Dish

$20.95

Med Deep Dish

$22.25

Lg Deep Dish

$26.95

Pan

A smaller version of our deep dish pizza. Baked in a one inch deep pan with homemade pizza sauce, one layer of fresh toppings and mozzarella cheese. Requires extra cooking time

Sm Pan Pizza

$17.95

Med Pan Pizza

$20.95

Lg Pan Pizza

$23.95

Slice

Cheese

$3.95

Breads

Garlic Knots

$2.75+

Warm, buttery fresh dough twists seasoned with a parmesan spice mix. Served with marinara.

Parmesan Bites

$2.50+

Fresh dough pieces deep fried to a golden brown. Seasoned with a parmesan spice mix. Served with marinara.

Italian Bread Sticks

$2.50+

Garlic buttered Italian breadsticks served with marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread

$1.50

Toasted Italian bread with fresh butter, garlic and spices.

Garlic Bread (2 pc)

$2.95

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$2.25

A piece of our garlic bread with melted mozzarella cheese.

Garlic Bread ( 2pc) w/ Cheese

$4.50

Tomato Bread

$4.25

Fresh sliced tomatoes on top of garlic bread with melted mozzarella cheese and spices.

Pizza Bread

$4.50

Italian bread with pizza sauce and your choice of toppings .

Salads

All salad dressings served on the side

Antonio's Salad

$4.50

Our house salad with fresh lettuce, tomato, green pepper, mushrooms and black olives with choice of dressing.

Salad & Sticks

$7.50

Our house salad and your choice of 3 Italian breadsticks or 3 cheese sticks with marinara.

Antipasto Salad

$7.50

Caprese Salad

$7.25

Fresh mozzarella slices, ripe tomato, fresh basil, drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinegar served with Italian bread

Appetizers

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.95

Eight mozzarella cheese sticks served with our marinara

Breaded Cheese Ravioli

$7.95

Eight seasoned, breaded cheese ravioli, deep fried and served with marinara

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$5.95

Served with ranch dressing

Beer Battered Zucchini Slices

$5.95

Served with ranch dressing

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.75

Thick-cut beer battered onion rings.

Appetizer Basket

$29.50

A full order of mozzarella cheese sticks, breaded ravioli, beer battered mushrooms, beer battered zucchini and onion rings. Served with marinara and ranch dressing

Half Appetizer Basket

$14.95

A half order of mozzarella cheese sticks, breaded ravioli, beer battered mushrooms, beer battered zucchini and onion rings. Served with marinara and ranch dressing

Chicken Wings

$7.50+

Bone-in breaded wings served with dipping sauce.

French Fries

$3.25

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.50

Eight breaded jalapeno poppers served with ranch dressing

Half CheeseSticks Half Breaded Ravioli

$7.50

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with chips unless upgraded to other side choice

Italian Beef

$8.75

Served with Au jus

Italian Beef In Red Sauce

$8.75

Italian beef on a garlic butter toasted bun in a rich marinara sauce

Special Beef

$9.25

Seasoned, thin sliced Italian beef on a garlic butter toasted bun with sweet green peppers and melted mozzarella

Italiano

$9.25

Seasoned, thin sliced Italian beef on a garlic butter toasted bun with sauteed green pepper, onion & melted mozzarella.

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$8.75

Italian sausage on a Italian bun in our marinara sauce

Meatball Sandwich

$8.75

Three meatballs in marinara on an Italian bun

Combo

$9.75

Italian beef and sausage in red sauce

Canadian Bacon & Cheese

$8.75

Layers of Canadian bacon & cheese on a toasted garlic bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Chicken Parmesan

$8.75

Breaded chicken breast on an Italian bun with marinara melted mozzarella

Veggie Sandwich

$8.75

Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, seasoned spinach, pizza sauce and melted mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken

$8.75Out of stock

Calzone, Supremo & Panzerotto

Supremo

$12.95

Fresh pizza dough filled with genoa salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and onion. Baked golden brown and garnished with lettuce, tomato and served with homemade garlic dressing.

Veggie Supremo

$11.95

Fresh pizza dough filled with green pepper, mushroom and onion. Baked golden brown and garnished with lettuce, tomato and served with homemade garlic dressing.

Calzone

$9.25

Panzerotto

$9.25

Deep fried calzone

Anna's Supremo

$13.25

Pasta

All adult dinners are served with a salad & garlic bread

Adult Spaghetti Dinner

$9.25

Child Spaghetti Dinner

$6.75

Adult Cheese Ravioli

$11.25

Adult Chicken Parmesan

$12.50

Two breaded, fried chicken breasts served on thin spaghetti covered with marinara and melted mozzarella

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.50Out of stock

Fettuccine pasta with a creamy alfredo sauce

Shrimp & Chicken

Adult Chicken Tenderloin Strips

$9.25

Four breaded chicken tenderloin strips served with garlic bread, fries & choice of dipping sauce

Child Chicken Tenderloin Strips

$7.25

Two breaded chicken tenderloin strips served with garlic bread, fries & choice of dipping sauce

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$13.25

Six jumbo breaded butterflied shrimp served with garlic bread, fries and a tangy cocktail sauce

Chicken Dinner

$7.25Out of stock

Pound Shrimp

$19.00

Just Tenders

$5.75

Extras

Extra Marinara

$0.95

Extra Pizza Sauce

$0.95

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.95

Extra Ranch

$0.95

Extra Garlic

$0.95

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.95

Extra Honey French

$0.95

Extra Italian

$0.95

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.95Out of stock

Extra BBQ

$0.95

Pepperoncini on side

$0.95

Red pepper flakes

$0.60

Parmesan cup 4oz

$0.95

Extra Au Jus

$0.95

Extra Giardiniera

$0.95

Extra Meatballs

$4.95

Desserts

Cheesecake

$3.50Out of stock

Brownie

$2.50Out of stock

2 LTR To Go Beverages

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25

Orange Crush

$3.25

Mug Root Beer

$3.25

Mountain Dew

$3.25Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.50

CAN To Go Beverages

Pepsi

$1.25

Diet Pepsi

$1.25Out of stock

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Sierra Mist

$1.25

Lipton Tea W/lemon

$1.25Out of stock

Mug Root Beer

$1.25Out of stock

Mountain Dew Mystery

$1.25Out of stock

Strawberry Crush

$1.25Out of stock
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:45 pm
Pizza, pasta, sandwiches and more! Serving the midwest since 1957. Dine-in, carry-out, delivery

Website

Location

9521 Indianapolis Blvd, Highland, IN 46322

Directions

State Line Pizza image
State Line Pizza image
State Line Pizza image
State Line Pizza image

