State Line Pizza - Dyer
129 Reviews
$$
183 Matteson St
Dyer, IN 46311
Popular Items
Thin Crust
Thick Crust
Margherita
Palermo
Stuffed
Deep Dish
Pan
Breads
Italian Bread Sticks
Garlic buttered Italian breadsticks served with marinara sauce.
Cheese Bread Pizza strips
Our house-made pizza crust, garlic butter, mozzarella blend, and Italian Spices. Slices into strips, serves 2-3.
Garlic Knots
Warm, buttery fresh dough twists seasoned with a parmesan spice mix. Served with marinara or creamy garlic dressing.
Parmesan Bites
Fresh dough pieces deep fried to a golden brown. Seasoned with a parmesan spice mix. Served with marinara.
Tomato Bread
Fresh sliced tomatoes on top of garlic bread with melted mozzarella cheese and spices.
Garlic Bread
Toasted Italian bread with fresh butter, garlic and spices.
Garlic Bread w/ Cheese
A piece of our garlic bread with melted mozzarella cheese.
Pizza Bread
Italian bread with pizza sauce and your choice of toppings .
Warm Bread With Pesto Sauce
Salads
Antonio's Salad
Our house salad with fresh lettuce, tomato, green pepper, mushrooms and black olives with choice of dressing.
Salad & Sticks
Our house salad and your choice of 3 Italian breadsticks or 3 cheese sticks with marinara.
Antipasto Salad
Spinach Salad
Fresh Spinach, Mushroom, Red Onion, Tomato, your choice of dressing
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella slices, ripe tomato, fresh basil, drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinegar served with Italian bread
Appetizers
French Fries
Seasoned Curly Fries
Loaded Fries
An order of crinkle cut fries covered in cheddar cheese sauce and real bacon bits.
Tator Tots
Chicken Wings
Bone-in breaded wings served with dipping sauce.
Boneless Chicken Wings
Eight breaded boneless chicken wings served with your choice of sauce on side or tossed in sauce (please specify)
Mozzarella Cheese Sticks
Eight mozzarella cheese sticks served with our marinara
Breaded Cheese Ravioli
Eight seasoned, breaded cheese ravioli, deep fried and served with marinara
Mozzaluna
Half moons of mozzarella, pecorino romano, and ricotta cheeses. Seasoned with garlic, parsley, and coated with spiced Italian bread crumbs.
Jalapeno Poppers
Eight breaded jalapeno poppers served with ranch dressing
Beer Battered Mushrooms
Served with ranch dressing
Beer Battered Zucchini Slices
Served with ranch dressing
Beer Battered Onion Rings
Thick-cut beer battered onion rings.
Broccoli & Cheese Bites
Bite sized florets of breaded broccoli and cheddar cheese served with ranch dressing
Appetizer Basket
A full order of mozzarella cheese sticks, breaded ravioli, beer battered mushrooms, beer battered zucchini and onion rings. Served with marinara and ranch dressing
Half Appetizer Basket
A half order of mozzarella cheese sticks, breaded ravioli, beer battered mushrooms, beer battered zucchini and onion rings. Served with marinara and ranch dressing
Sandwiches
Italian Beef
Served with Au jus
Italian Beef In Red Sauce
Italian beef on a garlic butter toasted bun in a rich marinara sauce
Dyer Special
Seasoned, thin sliced Italian beef on a garlic butter toasted bun with sweet green peppers and melted mozzarella
Italiano
Seasoned, thin sliced Italian beef on a garlic butter toasted bun with sauteed green pepper, onion & melted mozzarella.
BBQ Beef
Fresh, hot Italian beef and a tangy BBQ sauce
Italian Sausage Sandwich
Spicy Italian sausage link on an Italian bun in our marinara sauce
Stromboli
Italian pizza sausage meatballs topped with onion, green pepper, pizza sauce & melted mozzarella
Meatball Sandwich
Three meatballs in marinara on an Italian bun
Combo Sandwich
Italian beef and sausage in red sauce
Canadian Bacon & Cheese
Layers of Canadian bacon & cheese on a toasted garlic bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast on an Italian bun with marinara melted mozzarella
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Fried chicken breast, Frank's hot sauce , Red Onion and Mozzarella served on an Italian bun
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast on an Italian bun with red onion, tomato, melted mozzarella and pesto aioli.
BBQ Chicken
Grilled Chicken in BBQ sauce, Red Onion and Mozzarella on an Italian roll.
Veggie Sandwich
Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, seasoned spinach, pizza sauce and melted mozzarella
Italian Beef w/ No Bun
Calzone, Supremo & Panzerotto
Supremo
Fresh pizza dough filled with Genoa salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and onion. Baked golden brown and garnished with lettuce, tomato and served with homemade garlic dressing.
Veggie Supremo
Fresh pizza dough filled with green pepper, mushroom and onion. Baked golden brown and garnished with lettuce, tomato and served with homemade garlic dressing.
Calzone
Panzerotto
Deep fried calzone
Anna's Supremo
Fresh pizza dough filled with Genoa salami, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Mushroom and Red onion. Baked golden brown and garnished with lettuce, tomato and served with homemade garlic dressing.
Pasta
Adult Spaghetti Dinner
Child Spaghetti Dinner
Adult Cheese Ravioli
Child Cheese Ravioli
Penne Pasta W/ Italian Sausage
Spiced Italian sausage link served in our marinara sauce over penne pasta
Chicken Parmesan Dinner
Two breaded, fried chicken breasts served on thin spaghetti covered with marinara and melted mozzarella
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta with a creamy alfredo sauce
Spinach and Roasted Garlic Ravioli
Ravioli stuffed with chopped spinach, roasted garlic & cheeses
Grilled Chicken and Spinach Ravioli
Ravioli filled with grilled chicken, spinach, garlic, basil, ricotta, mozzarella & pecorino
Portobello Mushroom Ravioli
Roasted portobello and crimini mushrooms, onion, mozzarella, and parmesan in egg pasta.
Shrimp & Chicken
Adult Chicken Tenderloin Strips
Four breaded chicken tenderloin strips served with garlic bread, fries & choice of dipping sauce
Child Chicken Tenderloin Strips
Two breaded chicken tenderloin strips served with garlic bread, fries & choice of dipping sauce
Jumbo Shrimp Dinner
Six jumbo breaded butterflied shrimp served with garlic bread, fries and a tangy cocktail sauce
4 Chicken Strips Only
6 Shrimp Only
Pound of Shrimp
1 pound of butterflied, battered fried shrimp.
Child Menu
Dessert
2 Liter
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Pizza, pasta, sandwiches and more! Serving the Midwest since 1957. Carry-out, Delivery Dining room open Monday and Tuesday
