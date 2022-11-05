Restaurant header imageView gallery

State Line Pizza - Dyer

129 Reviews

$$

183 Matteson St

Dyer, IN 46311

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Thin Crust

Our original thin crust pizza since 1957.

Sm Thin Crust

$12.95

Gluten free available for an additional $3

Med Thin Crust

$16.10

Lg Thin Crust

$19.10

Family Thin Crust

$23.10

Party Thin Crust

$29.25

Gluten Free Crust (small only)

$15.00

Thick Crust

Double layer of our homemade dough with a rolled edge for those that want a little more crust.

Small Thick Crust

$14.00

Med Thick Crust

$17.75

Large Thick Crust

$21.45

Family Thick Crust

$25.85

Party Thick Crust

$31.95

Margherita

Olive oil based pizza with fresh sliced tomato and your choice of additional toppings.

Sm Pizza Margherita

$14.35

Med Pizza Margherita

$17.75

Lg Pizza Margherita

$21.45

Family Pizza Margherita

$25.85

Party Pizza Margherita

$29.95

Palermo

The original Sicilian style pizza. Crust on top and bottom, with olive oil, parmesan and spices and filled with your choice of ingredients. Served with our pizza sauce on the side.

Sm Palermo

$14.35

Med Palermo

$17.75

Lg Palermo

$21.45

Family Palermo

$25.85

Party Palermo

$29.95Out of stock

Stuffed

Chicago style with the sauce on top. Baked in a two inch deep pan with two layers of fresh toppings and mozzarella cheese. Hot homemade pizza sauce with Parmesan served on top. Requires extra cooking time.

Sm Stuffed

$20.95

Med Stuffed

$22.95

Lg Stuffed

$26.95

Deep Dish

A thick pizza baked in a two inch deep pan with homemade pizza sauce, two layers of fresh toppings and mozzarella cheese. Requires extra cooking time.

Sm Deep Dish

$20.95

Med Deep Dish

$22.95

Lg Deep Dish

$26.95

Pan

A smaller version of our deep dish pizza. Baked in a one inch deep pan with homemade pizza sauce, one layer of fresh toppings and mozzarella cheese. Requires extra cooking time

Sm Pan Pizza

$17.95

Med Pan Pizza

$20.95

Lg Pan Pizza

$23.95

Breads

Italian Bread Sticks

$4.95+

Garlic buttered Italian breadsticks served with marinara sauce.

Cheese Bread Pizza strips

$12.95

Our house-made pizza crust, garlic butter, mozzarella blend, and Italian Spices. Slices into strips, serves 2-3.

Garlic Knots

$4.95+

Warm, buttery fresh dough twists seasoned with a parmesan spice mix. Served with marinara or creamy garlic dressing.

Parmesan Bites

$6.95

Fresh dough pieces deep fried to a golden brown. Seasoned with a parmesan spice mix. Served with marinara.

Tomato Bread

$3.95

Fresh sliced tomatoes on top of garlic bread with melted mozzarella cheese and spices.

Garlic Bread

$2.25

Toasted Italian bread with fresh butter, garlic and spices.

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$3.75

A piece of our garlic bread with melted mozzarella cheese.

Pizza Bread

$4.25

Italian bread with pizza sauce and your choice of toppings .

Warm Bread With Pesto Sauce

$6.95

Salads

All salad dressings served on the side
Antonio's Salad

Antonio's Salad

$5.95

Our house salad with fresh lettuce, tomato, green pepper, mushrooms and black olives with choice of dressing.

Salad & Sticks

$7.95

Our house salad and your choice of 3 Italian breadsticks or 3 cheese sticks with marinara.

Antipasto Salad

$8.50+

Spinach Salad

$6.95

Fresh Spinach, Mushroom, Red Onion, Tomato, your choice of dressing

Caprese Salad

$9.95+

Fresh mozzarella slices, ripe tomato, fresh basil, drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinegar served with Italian bread

Appetizers

French Fries

$3.25

Seasoned Curly Fries

$3.50

Loaded Fries

$5.95

An order of crinkle cut fries covered in cheddar cheese sauce and real bacon bits.

Tator Tots

$3.50

Chicken Wings

$10.95+

Bone-in breaded wings served with dipping sauce.

Boneless Chicken Wings

$9.95+

Eight breaded boneless chicken wings served with your choice of sauce on side or tossed in sauce (please specify)

Cheese Bread Pizza strips

$12.95

Our house-made pizza crust, garlic butter, mozzarella blend, and Italian Spices. Slices into strips, serves 2-3.

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$8.95

Eight mozzarella cheese sticks served with our marinara

Breaded Cheese Ravioli

$8.95

Eight seasoned, breaded cheese ravioli, deep fried and served with marinara

Mozzaluna

$10.95

Half moons of mozzarella, pecorino romano, and ricotta cheeses. Seasoned with garlic, parsley, and coated with spiced Italian bread crumbs.

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.95

Eight breaded jalapeno poppers served with ranch dressing

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$6.95

Served with ranch dressing

Beer Battered Zucchini Slices

$6.95

Served with ranch dressing

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$6.95

Thick-cut beer battered onion rings.

Broccoli & Cheese Bites

$8.95

Bite sized florets of breaded broccoli and cheddar cheese served with ranch dressing

Appetizer Basket

$29.50

A full order of mozzarella cheese sticks, breaded ravioli, beer battered mushrooms, beer battered zucchini and onion rings. Served with marinara and ranch dressing

Half Appetizer Basket

$14.95

A half order of mozzarella cheese sticks, breaded ravioli, beer battered mushrooms, beer battered zucchini and onion rings. Served with marinara and ranch dressing

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with chips unless upgraded to other side choice

Italian Beef

$8.75

Served with Au jus

Italian Beef In Red Sauce

$8.75

Italian beef on a garlic butter toasted bun in a rich marinara sauce

Dyer Special

$9.25

Seasoned, thin sliced Italian beef on a garlic butter toasted bun with sweet green peppers and melted mozzarella

Italiano

$9.25

Seasoned, thin sliced Italian beef on a garlic butter toasted bun with sauteed green pepper, onion & melted mozzarella.

BBQ Beef

$8.95

Fresh, hot Italian beef and a tangy BBQ sauce

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$8.75

Spicy Italian sausage link on an Italian bun in our marinara sauce

Stromboli

$8.95

Italian pizza sausage meatballs topped with onion, green pepper, pizza sauce & melted mozzarella

Meatball Sandwich

$8.95

Three meatballs in marinara on an Italian bun

Combo Sandwich

$8.95

Italian beef and sausage in red sauce

Canadian Bacon & Cheese

$8.95

Layers of Canadian bacon & cheese on a toasted garlic bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$8.95

Breaded chicken breast on an Italian bun with marinara melted mozzarella

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$8.50

Fried chicken breast, Frank's hot sauce , Red Onion and Mozzarella served on an Italian bun

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$8.95

Grilled chicken breast on an Italian bun with red onion, tomato, melted mozzarella and pesto aioli.

BBQ Chicken

$8.75

Grilled Chicken in BBQ sauce, Red Onion and Mozzarella on an Italian roll.

Veggie Sandwich

$8.95

Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, seasoned spinach, pizza sauce and melted mozzarella

Italian Beef w/ No Bun

$7.50

Calzone, Supremo & Panzerotto

Supremo

$13.95

Fresh pizza dough filled with Genoa salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and onion. Baked golden brown and garnished with lettuce, tomato and served with homemade garlic dressing.

Veggie Supremo

$13.95

Fresh pizza dough filled with green pepper, mushroom and onion. Baked golden brown and garnished with lettuce, tomato and served with homemade garlic dressing.

Calzone

$10.95

Panzerotto

$11.95

Deep fried calzone

Anna's Supremo

$14.95

Fresh pizza dough filled with Genoa salami, Pepperoni, Canadian bacon, Mushroom and Red onion. Baked golden brown and garnished with lettuce, tomato and served with homemade garlic dressing.

Pasta

All adult dinners are served with a salad & garlic bread

Adult Spaghetti Dinner

$10.95

Child Spaghetti Dinner

$7.95

Adult Cheese Ravioli

$13.95

Child Cheese Ravioli

$8.95

Penne Pasta W/ Italian Sausage

$13.95

Spiced Italian sausage link served in our marinara sauce over penne pasta

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$13.95

Two breaded, fried chicken breasts served on thin spaghetti covered with marinara and melted mozzarella

Fettuccine Alfredo

$13.95

Fettuccine pasta with a creamy alfredo sauce

Spinach and Roasted Garlic Ravioli

$14.95

Ravioli stuffed with chopped spinach, roasted garlic & cheeses

Grilled Chicken and Spinach Ravioli

$14.95

Ravioli filled with grilled chicken, spinach, garlic, basil, ricotta, mozzarella & pecorino

Portobello Mushroom Ravioli

$14.95Out of stock

Roasted portobello and crimini mushrooms, onion, mozzarella, and parmesan in egg pasta.

Shrimp & Chicken

Adult Chicken Tenderloin Strips

$9.95

Four breaded chicken tenderloin strips served with garlic bread, fries & choice of dipping sauce

Child Chicken Tenderloin Strips

$7.95

Two breaded chicken tenderloin strips served with garlic bread, fries & choice of dipping sauce

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$13.50

Six jumbo breaded butterflied shrimp served with garlic bread, fries and a tangy cocktail sauce

4 Chicken Strips Only

$6.95

6 Shrimp Only

$9.50

Pound of Shrimp

$17.50

1 pound of butterflied, battered fried shrimp.

Child Menu

Child Spaghetti Dinner

$7.95

Child Cheese Ravioli

$8.95

Child Chicken Tenderloin Strips

$7.95

Two breaded chicken tenderloin strips served with garlic bread, fries & choice of dipping sauce

Dessert

Strawberry Cheesecake

$3.50

Fudge Brownie

$3.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Oatmeal Rasin Cookie

$2.50

2 Liter

Pepsi

$3.25

Diet Pepsi

$3.25

Dr. Pepper

$3.25

Sierra Mist

$3.25Out of stock

Orange Crush

$3.25

Mug Root Beer

$3.25Out of stock

Mountain Dew

$3.25Out of stock

Bottled Water

$1.50

Cans

Pepsi Can

$1.50

Pepsi Zero Sugar

$1.50

Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Dr Pepper Can

$1.50

Sierra Mist Can

$1.50

Mountain Dew

$1.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Mug Root Beer

$1.50

Dr Pepper Zero

$1.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza, pasta, sandwiches and more! Serving the Midwest since 1957. Carry-out, Delivery Dining room open Monday and Tuesday

Website

Location

183 Matteson St, Dyer, IN 46311

Directions

