Pizza

State Line Pizza - Schererville

review star

No reviews yet

150 East U.S. 30

Schererville, IN 46375

Popular Items

Lg Thin Crust
Family Thin Crust
Med Thin Crust

Thin Crust

Our original thin crust pizza since 1957.

Sm Thin Crust

$12.95

Gluten free available for an additional $3

Med Thin Crust

$16.10

Lg Thin Crust

$19.60

Family Thin Crust

$23.10

Party Thin Crust

$29.25

THICK Crust

Double layer of our homemade dough with a rolled edge for those that want a little more crust.

Small THICK Crust

$14.75

Med THICK Crust

$18.25

Large THICK Crust

$21.95

Family THICK Crust

$26.25

Party THICK Crust

$32.25

Margherita

Olive oil based pizza with fresh sliced tomato and your choice of additional toppings.

Sm Pizza Margherita

$14.55

Med Pizza Margherita

$18.05

Lg Pizza Margherita

$21.85

Family Pizza Margherita

$26.35

Party Pizza Margherita

$30.55

Palermo

The original Sicilian style pizza. Crust on top and bottom, with olive oil, parmesan and spices and filled with your choice of ingredients. Served with our pizza sauce on the side.

Sm Palermo

$14.35

Med Palermo

$17.75

Lg Palermo

$20.85

Family Palermo

$25.85

Party Palermo

$29.95

Stuffed

Chicago style with the sauce on top. Baked in a two inch deep pan with two layers of fresh toppings and mozzarella cheese. Hot homemade pizza sauce with Parmesan served on top. Requires extra cooking time.

Sm Stuffed

$20.95

Med Stuffed

$22.95

Lg Stuffed

$26.95

Deep Dish

A thick pizza baked in a two inch deep pan with homemade pizza sauce, two layers of fresh toppings and mozzarella cheese. Requires extra cooking time.

Sm Deep Dish

$20.95

Med Deep Dish

$22.60

Lg Deep Dish

$26.70

Pan

A smaller version of our deep dish pizza. Baked in a one inch deep pan with homemade pizza sauce, one layer of fresh toppings and mozzarella cheese. Requires extra cooking time

Sm Pan Pizza

$17.95

Med Pan Pizza

$20.95

Lg Pan Pizza

$23.95

Breads

Garlic Knots

$2.75+

Warm, buttery fresh dough twists seasoned with a parmesan spice mix. Served with marinara.

Parmesan Bites

$2.75+

Fresh dough pieces deep fried to a golden brown. Seasoned with a parmesan spice mix. Served with marinara.

Italian Bread Sticks

$2.75+

Garlic buttered Italian breadsticks served with marinara sauce.

Garlic Bread (2 pc)

$3.00

Garlic Bread ( 2pc) w/ Cheese

$4.75

Tomato Bread

$4.25

Fresh sliced tomatoes on top of garlic bread with melted mozzarella cheese and spices.

Warm Bread With Pesto Sauce

$4.95

Pizza Bread

$4.25

Italian bread with pizza sauce and your choice of toppings .

Salads

All salad dressings served on the side

Antonio's Salad

$4.50

Our house salad with fresh lettuce, tomato, green pepper, and black olives with choice of dressing.

Salad & Sticks

$7.50

Our house salad and your choice of 3 Italian breadsticks or 3 cheese sticks with marinara.

Antipasto Salad

$8.95+

Caprese Salad

$6.95+Out of stock

Fresh mozzarella slices, ripe tomato, fresh basil, drizzled with olive oil and balsamic vinegar served with Italian bread

Spinach Salad

$6.95Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$7.45

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$7.45

Salad Bowl

$18.95

Antipasto Bowl

$25.95

Appetizers

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$7.50

Eight mozzarella cheese sticks served with our marinara

Breaded Cheese Ravioli

$7.25

Eight seasoned, breaded cheese ravioli, deep fried and served with marinara

Beer Battered Mushrooms

$5.95

Served with ranch dressing

Beer Battered Zucchini Slices

$5.95

Served with ranch dressing

Beer Battered Onion Rings

$5.95

Thick-cut beer battered onion rings.

Appetizer Basket

$29.50

A full order of mozzarella cheese sticks, breaded ravioli, beer battered mushrooms, beer battered zucchini and onion rings. Served with marinara and ranch dressing

Half Appetizer Basket

$14.95

A half order of mozzarella cheese sticks, breaded ravioli, beer battered mushrooms, beer battered zucchini and onion rings. Served with marinara and ranch dressing

Curly Fries

$3.25

French Fries

$3.25

Jalapeno Poppers

$7.25

Eight breaded jalapeno poppers served with ranch dressing

Loaded Fries

$3.95+

Cheese Fries

$4.25

Chicken Wings

$8.45+

Bone-in breaded wings served with dipping sauce.

Boneless Wings

$8.00+

Sandwiches

All sandwiches are served with chips unless upgraded to other side choice

Italian Beef

$11.20

Served with Au jus

Italian Beef In Red Sauce

$11.25

Italian beef on a garlic butter toasted bun in a rich marinara sauce

Special Beef

$11.50

Seasoned, thin sliced Italian beef on a garlic butter toasted bun with sweet green peppers and melted mozzarella

Italiano

$11.50

Seasoned, thin sliced Italian beef on a garlic butter toasted bun with sauteed green pepper, onion & melted mozzarella.

Beef with Cheddar

$11.20

Italian beef in cheese sauce

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$11.20

Italian sausage on a Italian bun in our marinara sauce

Meatball Sandwich

$11.50

Three meatballs in marinara on an Italian bun

Combo

$12.20

Italian beef and sausage in red sauce

BBQ Beef

$11.20

Veggie Sandwich

$10.75

Fresh mushrooms, green peppers, onions, tomatoes, seasoned spinach, pizza sauce and melted mozzarella

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.20

BBQ Chicken

$11.20

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.20

Canadian Bacon & Cheese

$11.00

Layers of Canadian bacon & cheese on a toasted garlic bun with lettuce, tomato, and mayonnaise

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$11.20

Breaded chicken breast on an Italian bun with marinara melted mozzarella

Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$11.20

Grilled chicken breast on an Italian bun with red onion, tomato, melted mozzarella and pesto aioli.

Buffalo Chicken

$11.20

Calzone, Supremo & Panzerotto

Supremo

$13.95

Fresh pizza dough filled with genoa salami, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and onion. Baked golden brown and garnished with lettuce, tomato and served with homemade garlic dressing.

Veggie Supremo

$12.95

Fresh pizza dough filled with green pepper, mushroom and onion. Baked golden brown and garnished with lettuce, tomato and served with homemade garlic dressing.

Calzone

$10.95

Panzerotto

$11.95

Deep fried calzone

Anna's Supremo

$13.50

Pasta

All adult dinners are served with a salad & garlic bread

Spaghetti Dinner

$10.50

Cheese Ravioli

$11.25

Penne Pasta

$10.50

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$12.50

Two breaded, fried chicken breasts served on thin spaghetti covered with marinara and melted mozzarella

Fettuccine Alfredo

$12.50

Fettuccine pasta with a creamy alfredo sauce

Chicken Broccoli Alfredo

$13.95

Penne Pasta W/ Italian Sausage

$13.50

Spiced Italian sausage link served in our marinara sauce over penne pasta

Spaghetti Arribiata with Meatballs

$12.50

Ravioli filled with portobello & crimini mushrooms, onion, mozzarella & parmesan

Fettuccine Carbonara

$12.50

Farfalle Florentine

$12.50Out of stock

Shrimp & Chicken

Adult Chicken Tenderloin Strips

$9.25

Four breaded chicken tenderloin strips served with garlic bread, fries & choice of dipping sauce

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$13.25

Six jumbo breaded butterflied shrimp served with garlic bread, fries and a tangy cocktail sauce

Pound Shrimp

$17.50

Extras

Extra Marinara

$0.95

Extra Pizza Sauce

$0.95

Extra Hot Sauce

$0.95

Extra Ranch

$0.95

Extra Garlic

$0.95

Extra Blue Cheese

$0.95

Extra Russian

$0.95

Extra Italian

$0.95

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.95

Extra BBQ

$0.95

Pepperoncini on side

$0.95

Red pepper flakes

$0.50

Parmesan cup

$0.95

Extra Au Jus

$0.95

Bowl of Ranch

$6.25

Cheese Sauce

$0.95

Extra Giardiniera

$0.95

Garlic Parmesan

$0.95

Bowl Of Garlic Dressing

$6.25

Side Jalapenos

$0.95

Desserts

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.25

Brownie

$2.25

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$2.25

To Go Beverages

Pepsi 2L

$3.25

Diet Pepsi 2L

$3.25

Mug Root Beer 2L

$3.25

Mountain Dew 2L

$3.25

Sierra Mist 2L

$3.25Out of stock

Dr. Pepper 2L

$3.25

Wild Cherry Pepsi 2L

$3.25

Orange Crush 2L

$3.25

Can Pepsi

$1.40

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.40

Can Sierra Mist

$1.40

Orange Crush Can

$1.40

Bottled Water

$1.75Out of stock
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Pizza, pasta, sandwiches and more! Serving the midwest since 1957. Dine-in, carry-out, delivery

