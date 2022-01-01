Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

State Road

review star

No reviews yet

688 State Road

West Tisbury, MA 02575

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
Cod
Hanger

Starters

Milk Bread

$8.00

Farmstand Salad

$16.00

Apple Barley Salad

$16.00
Haloumi

Haloumi

$20.00

plums, bitter greens, honey (GF) (NF) (vegetarian)

Soup

$14.00

Eggplant

$20.00

Mussels

$22.00

Octopus

$22.00

Side Sourdough

Mains

Calasparra

$34.00

Cod

$40.00

Chicken

$38.00

Duck

$39.00

Hanger

$49.00

Burger

$29.00

wood grilled, wagyu beef, aged cheddar or brie, potato bun, balsamic onions, garlic dill pickles. choice of fries or greens (NF)

Chicken Fingers

$18.00

Sides

Fries

$12.00

Braised Greens

$12.00

Desserts

Affogato

$12.00

Terrine

$14.00

Ice Cream

$7.00

Apple Tart

$15.00Out of stock

Chocolate Bars

Oak Bar

Oak Bar

$8.00

dark chocolate, pistachios, sea salt

Edgar Bar

Edgar Bar

$8.00

dark chocolate, cocoa nibs

Haven Bar

Haven Bar

$8.00

milk chocolate, rice crisps

West Tis Bar

West Tis Bar

$8.00

milk chocolate, almonds

Chill Bar

Chill Bar

$8.00

white chocolate, pecans, espresso

Mighty Quinnah Bar

Mighty Quinnah Bar

$8.00

dark chocolate, almonds, hazelnuts, pistachios, raisins, orange peel

East Chop Bar

East Chop Bar

$8.00

milk chocolate

West Chop Bar

West Chop Bar

$8.00

dark chocolate

Chappy Bar

Chappy Bar

$8.00

milk chocolate, coconut, macadamia nuts, ginger

Vineyard Bar

Vineyard Bar

$8.00

milk chocolate, toffee

Island Grown Bar

Island Grown Bar

$8.00

dark chocolate, dried blueberries, cacao nibs, sea salt

Menemsha Bar

Menemsha Bar

$8.00

dark chocolate, salted peanuts, pretzels

Pantry

Granola

Granola

$15.00

15 ounce bag, house made granola, oats, cranberries, coconut, golden raisins, mixed nuts, honey, brown sugar, butter (GF) (vegetarian)

Coffee Beans

Coffee Beans

$14.00

12 ounce bag, house blend, dark roast coffee beans

Hot Sauce

Hot Sauce

$6.00

Beer & Cider

Draft Post Shift Pilsner

Draft Post Shift Pilsner

$8.00

Looking for that fresh apple taste but not all that sugar found in too many sweet ciders? Bliss strikes the perfect balance, a little sweet, and a little dry with a fresh off the orchard taste. Boxborough, MA 16oz. can 5.2% ABV

Draft Lawson's Sip IPA

Draft Lawson's Sip IPA

$8.00

Looking for that fresh apple taste but not all that sugar found in too many sweet ciders? Bliss strikes the perfect balance, a little sweet, and a little dry with a fresh off the orchard taste. Boxborough, MA 16oz. can 5.2% ABV

Draft Maine Dinner DIPA

Draft Maine Dinner DIPA

$8.00Out of stock

Looking for that fresh apple taste but not all that sugar found in too many sweet ciders? Bliss strikes the perfect balance, a little sweet, and a little dry with a fresh off the orchard taste. Boxborough, MA 16oz. can 5.2% ABV

Modelo Lager

Modelo Lager

$6.00

Crafted to reduce gluten, the beer and its magnificent lemon candy-like flavor and hop spice can be enjoyed by nearly everyone. Hoppy, citrus, lemongrass. 7.7% ABV 12 0z. Can

Allagash Belgian White

Allagash Belgian White

$7.00

Crafted to reduce gluten, the beer and its magnificent lemon candy-like flavor and hop spice can be enjoyed by nearly everyone. Hoppy, citrus, lemongrass. 7.7% ABV 12 0z. Can

Brooklyn Lager

$7.00

Fore River Red Ale

$8.00
Finback IPA

Finback IPA

$8.00

12 oz. Can

Cat's Meow IPA

$8.00
Two Roots New West IPA (N/A)

Two Roots New West IPA (N/A)

$6.00

Two Roots Brewing's street-wise Non-Alcoholic IPA-inspired beverage has been influenced by its travels from the West Coast to New England and back. Light malts and oats create a bright look for this IPA-inspired beverage that is well balanced with fruit-forward hop aroma and flavor.

Sour Ale

Sour Ale

$8.00

Crafted to reduce gluten, the beer and its magnificent lemon candy-like flavor and hop spice can be enjoyed by nearly everyone. Hoppy, citrus, lemongrass. 7.7% ABV 12 0z. Can

Stone Delicious IPA (GF)

Stone Delicious IPA (GF)

$7.00

Crafted to reduce gluten, the beer and its magnificent lemon candy-like flavor and hop spice can be enjoyed by nearly everyone. Hoppy, citrus, lemongrass. 7.7% ABV 12 0z. Can

Gunners Daughter Milk Stout

$8.00
Pony Shack Bliss Cider

Pony Shack Bliss Cider

$8.00

Looking for that fresh apple taste but not all that sugar found in too many sweet ciders? Bliss strikes the perfect balance, a little sweet, and a little dry with a fresh off the orchard taste. Boxborough, MA 16oz. can 5.2% ABV

Strawb Rhub Cider

Strawb Rhub Cider

$7.00

Hudson North Strawberry Rhubarb Cider. A refreshing summery twist on a strawberry rhubarb tart, this hazy dry cider yearns to be tossed in a floaty cooler. Made with local Hudson Valley apples, this cider pours the color of a summer sunset and smells like fresh strawberries & rhubarb jam. 5.0% ABV.

12 Oz Draft

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

Coke

$2.00

over ice - 16 oz

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

over ice - 16 oz

Ginger Ale

Ginger Ale

$2.00

over ice - 16 oz

Shirley Temple

$2.50

Milk

$3.00

Club Soda

$2.50
Cranberry Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

over ice - 16 oz

Iced Tea

$4.00

Coffee

$4.00

Decaf

$4.00

Tea

$3.00

variety of teas from rishi - 12 oz

Latte

$4.50

double shot - 12 oz

Cappuccino

$4.50

double shot - 12 oz

Iced Latte

$4.50

double shot - 16 oz

Iced Mocha

$4.75

double shot - 16 oz

Espresso

$4.00

Decaf Espresso

$4.00
Fever Tree Lemon Tonic Water 6.8oz

Fever Tree Lemon Tonic Water 6.8oz

$3.00

Bitter lemon (Lemon Tonic) that is perfectly balanced to enhance the flavor of the great gins and finest vodkas. By blending real lemons, subtle botanical flavors, spring water and the highest quality quinine from the fever-tree, we have created a delicious, natural bitter lemon with an authentic clean and refreshing taste and aroma.

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

Fever Tree Ginger Beer

$3.00

over ice - 16 oz

Fever Tree Grapefruit

Fever Tree Grapefruit

$3.00

over ice - 16 oz

Saratoga Still

Saratoga Still

$5.00

28 ounce bottle

Saratoga Sparkling

Saratoga Sparkling

$5.00

over ice - 16 oz

Rosé & Sparkling Wines

Villebois Rosé

$60.00

Roblin Sancerre Rosé

$60.00Out of stock

Bandol Rose

$72.00

Scarpetta Prosecco

$40.00

Roederer Estate Sparkling

$60.00

Canard-Duchene Rosé Champagne

$80.00

Veuve Cliquot Champagne

$90.00

André Jacquart Champagne

$100.00

Krug Champagne

$180.00

Cristal Champagne Magnum

$480.00

White Wines

Quinta Montinho Vinho Verde

$40.00

Zocker Gruner Veltliner

$56.00

Cade Sauvignon Blanc

$60.00

Merry Edwards Sauv Blanc

$78.00

Lucien Crochet Sancerre

$72.00

Buxy Aligote

$56.00

Bravium Chardonnay

$52.00

Liquid Farm Chardonnay

$70.00

Konsgaard Chardonnay

$180.00

Joseph Drouhin Chablis

$64.00

Domaine Joseph Voillet Meursault

$200.00

les corbins 2015

Bernard Moreau Chassagne-Montrachet

$170.00

premier cru, la romanée 2010

Maison Louis Lator Corton-Charlemagne

$280.00

grand cru 2015

Cheveau Pouilly-Fuisse

$62.00

Dauvissat Chablis Premier Cru

$140.00

Chalk Hill Chardonnay

$56.00

Red Wines

Quinta De Saes Dao Tinto

$48.00

Annabella Pinot Noir

$48.00

Chehalem Pinot Noir

$64.00

Lioco Pinot Noir

$68.00Out of stock

Merry Edwards Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir

$86.00

Domaine Serene Pinot Noir

$140.00

William Selyem Pinot Noir

$180.00

Bouchard Gevrey-Chambertin

$98.00

Michel Lafarge Volnay

$180.00

Drouhin Musigny 1ER Cru 2015

$640.00

Bachelet Charmes-Chambertin 2015

$720.00

Domaine Les Pallieres Gigondas

$76.00

Fantino Nebbiolo

$48.00

Cerasoulo Planeta

$64.00

Allegrini Amarone Piccolo

$56.00

Di Ama Chianti Classico

$72.00

Col D'Orcia Brunello Di Montalcino

$120.00

Accomasso Barolo 2013

$440.00

Lieb Cellars Cab Franc

$64.00

Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

$62.00

Montes Alpha Cabernet

$56.00

Route Stock Cabernet Sauvignon

$64.00Out of stock

Orin Swift Palermo Cabernet

$74.00

Kamen Cabernet

$120.00

Heitz Cabernet

$130.00

Cliff Lede Cabernet

$140.00

Dunn Cabernet

$180.00

Leonetti Cabernet

$220.00

Cliff Lede Poetry Cabernet

$280.00

Los Vascos Carmenere

$56.00

Browne Pinot Noir

$68.00Out of stock

Involuntary Commit Andrew Will Meritage

$76.00

Opus One Meritage

$380.00

Dufort-Vivens Margaux

$140.00

Lynch Bages Pauillac Bordeaux 1989

$620.00

Stag's Leap Petite Sirah

$68.00

K Vintners MCK Syrah

$80.00

Frog's Leap Zinfandel

$64.00

Turley Fredricks Vineyard Zinfandel

$90.00

Ridge Zinfandel

$100.00

Clayhouse Malbec

$48.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Vineyard Country Cuisine | Inspired By The Farm

Location

688 State Road, West Tisbury, MA 02575

Directions

Gallery
State Road image
State Road image

Similar restaurants in your area

Beach Road
orange star4.5 • 2,439
79 Beach Road Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
The Black Dog Tavern - Vineyard Haven
orange star4.2 • 1,765
20 Beach Street Extension Vineyard Haven, MA 02568
View restaurantnext
MV Chowder Company
orange starNo Reviews
9 OAK BLUFFS AVE OAK BLUFFS, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
The Barn Bowl & Bistro
orange starNo Reviews
13 Uncas Avenue Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
The Sweet Life
orange star3.9 • 166
63 Circuit Ave Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Sharky’s Oak Bluffs
orange star3.9 • 1,058
31 Circuit Ave Oak Bluffs, MA 02557
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in West Tisbury

7a Foods
orange star4.5 • 190
1045 State Rd West Tisbury, MA 02575
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Tisbury
Vineyard Haven
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
Edgartown
review star
Avg 3.7 (17 restaurants)
Oak Bluffs
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Woods Hole
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
East Falmouth
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
South Dartmouth
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Fairhaven
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Mashpee
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston