State Road
688 State Road
West Tisbury, MA 02575
Starters
Mains
Chocolate Bars
Oak Bar
dark chocolate, pistachios, sea salt
Edgar Bar
dark chocolate, cocoa nibs
Haven Bar
milk chocolate, rice crisps
West Tis Bar
milk chocolate, almonds
Chill Bar
white chocolate, pecans, espresso
Mighty Quinnah Bar
dark chocolate, almonds, hazelnuts, pistachios, raisins, orange peel
East Chop Bar
milk chocolate
West Chop Bar
dark chocolate
Chappy Bar
milk chocolate, coconut, macadamia nuts, ginger
Vineyard Bar
milk chocolate, toffee
Island Grown Bar
dark chocolate, dried blueberries, cacao nibs, sea salt
Menemsha Bar
dark chocolate, salted peanuts, pretzels
Pantry
Beer & Cider
Draft Post Shift Pilsner
Looking for that fresh apple taste but not all that sugar found in too many sweet ciders? Bliss strikes the perfect balance, a little sweet, and a little dry with a fresh off the orchard taste. Boxborough, MA 16oz. can 5.2% ABV
Draft Lawson's Sip IPA
Looking for that fresh apple taste but not all that sugar found in too many sweet ciders? Bliss strikes the perfect balance, a little sweet, and a little dry with a fresh off the orchard taste. Boxborough, MA 16oz. can 5.2% ABV
Draft Maine Dinner DIPA
Looking for that fresh apple taste but not all that sugar found in too many sweet ciders? Bliss strikes the perfect balance, a little sweet, and a little dry with a fresh off the orchard taste. Boxborough, MA 16oz. can 5.2% ABV
Modelo Lager
Crafted to reduce gluten, the beer and its magnificent lemon candy-like flavor and hop spice can be enjoyed by nearly everyone. Hoppy, citrus, lemongrass. 7.7% ABV 12 0z. Can
Allagash Belgian White
Crafted to reduce gluten, the beer and its magnificent lemon candy-like flavor and hop spice can be enjoyed by nearly everyone. Hoppy, citrus, lemongrass. 7.7% ABV 12 0z. Can
Brooklyn Lager
Fore River Red Ale
Finback IPA
12 oz. Can
Cat's Meow IPA
Two Roots New West IPA (N/A)
Two Roots Brewing's street-wise Non-Alcoholic IPA-inspired beverage has been influenced by its travels from the West Coast to New England and back. Light malts and oats create a bright look for this IPA-inspired beverage that is well balanced with fruit-forward hop aroma and flavor.
Sour Ale
Crafted to reduce gluten, the beer and its magnificent lemon candy-like flavor and hop spice can be enjoyed by nearly everyone. Hoppy, citrus, lemongrass. 7.7% ABV 12 0z. Can
Stone Delicious IPA (GF)
Crafted to reduce gluten, the beer and its magnificent lemon candy-like flavor and hop spice can be enjoyed by nearly everyone. Hoppy, citrus, lemongrass. 7.7% ABV 12 0z. Can
Gunners Daughter Milk Stout
Pony Shack Bliss Cider
Looking for that fresh apple taste but not all that sugar found in too many sweet ciders? Bliss strikes the perfect balance, a little sweet, and a little dry with a fresh off the orchard taste. Boxborough, MA 16oz. can 5.2% ABV
Strawb Rhub Cider
Hudson North Strawberry Rhubarb Cider. A refreshing summery twist on a strawberry rhubarb tart, this hazy dry cider yearns to be tossed in a floaty cooler. Made with local Hudson Valley apples, this cider pours the color of a summer sunset and smells like fresh strawberries & rhubarb jam. 5.0% ABV.
12 Oz Draft
Soft Drinks
Coke
over ice - 16 oz
Diet Coke
over ice - 16 oz
Ginger Ale
over ice - 16 oz
Shirley Temple
Milk
Club Soda
Cranberry Juice
over ice - 16 oz
Iced Tea
Coffee
Decaf
Tea
variety of teas from rishi - 12 oz
Latte
double shot - 12 oz
Cappuccino
double shot - 12 oz
Iced Latte
double shot - 16 oz
Iced Mocha
double shot - 16 oz
Espresso
Decaf Espresso
Fever Tree Lemon Tonic Water 6.8oz
Bitter lemon (Lemon Tonic) that is perfectly balanced to enhance the flavor of the great gins and finest vodkas. By blending real lemons, subtle botanical flavors, spring water and the highest quality quinine from the fever-tree, we have created a delicious, natural bitter lemon with an authentic clean and refreshing taste and aroma.
Fever Tree Ginger Beer
over ice - 16 oz
Fever Tree Grapefruit
over ice - 16 oz
Saratoga Still
28 ounce bottle
Saratoga Sparkling
over ice - 16 oz
Rosé & Sparkling Wines
White Wines
Quinta Montinho Vinho Verde
Zocker Gruner Veltliner
Cade Sauvignon Blanc
Merry Edwards Sauv Blanc
Lucien Crochet Sancerre
Buxy Aligote
Bravium Chardonnay
Liquid Farm Chardonnay
Konsgaard Chardonnay
Joseph Drouhin Chablis
Domaine Joseph Voillet Meursault
les corbins 2015
Bernard Moreau Chassagne-Montrachet
premier cru, la romanée 2010
Maison Louis Lator Corton-Charlemagne
grand cru 2015
Cheveau Pouilly-Fuisse
Dauvissat Chablis Premier Cru
Chalk Hill Chardonnay
Red Wines
Quinta De Saes Dao Tinto
Annabella Pinot Noir
Chehalem Pinot Noir
Lioco Pinot Noir
Merry Edwards Sonoma Coast Pinot Noir
Domaine Serene Pinot Noir
William Selyem Pinot Noir
Bouchard Gevrey-Chambertin
Michel Lafarge Volnay
Drouhin Musigny 1ER Cru 2015
Bachelet Charmes-Chambertin 2015
Domaine Les Pallieres Gigondas
Fantino Nebbiolo
Cerasoulo Planeta
Allegrini Amarone Piccolo
Di Ama Chianti Classico
Col D'Orcia Brunello Di Montalcino
Accomasso Barolo 2013
Lieb Cellars Cab Franc
Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon
Montes Alpha Cabernet
Route Stock Cabernet Sauvignon
Orin Swift Palermo Cabernet
Kamen Cabernet
Heitz Cabernet
Cliff Lede Cabernet
Dunn Cabernet
Leonetti Cabernet
Cliff Lede Poetry Cabernet
Los Vascos Carmenere
Browne Pinot Noir
Involuntary Commit Andrew Will Meritage
Opus One Meritage
Dufort-Vivens Margaux
Lynch Bages Pauillac Bordeaux 1989
Stag's Leap Petite Sirah
K Vintners MCK Syrah
Frog's Leap Zinfandel
Turley Fredricks Vineyard Zinfandel
Ridge Zinfandel
Clayhouse Malbec
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Vineyard Country Cuisine | Inspired By The Farm
688 State Road, West Tisbury, MA 02575