State Street Kitchen and Drinkery

3515 W State St

Boise, ID 83703

Order Again

SHAREABLES

PRETZELS

$11.00

SOFT WARM PRETZELS SERVED WITH OUR STATE STREET BEER CHEESE

BRUSSELS

$6.50

FRIED BRUSSELS SPROUTS WITH BACON, TOSSED IN A BROWN SUGAR CHILI GLAZE

DIRTY TOTS

$8.00

STATE STREET CHEESE SAUCE, 1,000 ISLAND, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, SCALLIONS

PARMESAN GARLIC FRIES

$8.00

CRISPY FRIES TOSSED IN OUR HOUSE MADE GARLIC OIL, PARMESAN AND PARSLEY

STEAMED CLAMS

$16.00

1LB FRESH (BAJA) VENUS CLAMS STEAMED IN WHITE WINE AND GARLIC BUTTER, SERVED WITH TOASTED BREAD

BOISE’S BEST NACHOS

$11.00

SMOTHERED IN STATE STREET CHEESE SAUCE, JALAPEÑOS, BLACK BEANS AND FRESH PICO DE GALLO

CALAMARI

$12.00

GREENERY

***MAKE ANY SALAD A WRAP

SOUTHWEST BBQ CHICKEN

$12.50

SPRING MIX WITH BBQ GLAZED CHICKEN BREAST, BLACK BEANS, FRESH CORN, RED ONION, TOMATO, TOSSED WITH CILANTRO RANCH AND CRISPY ONIONS

CHICKEN APPLE CRAN

$13.00

MIXED GREENS, CHICKEN BREAST, CRAISINS, CANDIED PECANS AND HONEYCRISP APPLE CHUNKS TOSSED IN HOUSE DRESSING

Half CAESAR

$6.00

ROMAINE HEART, SHAVED PARMESAN, CROUTONS

Full CAESAR

$9.00

ROMAINE HEART, SHAVED PARMESAN, CROUTONS

Half HOUSE

$6.00

SPRING MIX, SHAVED RADISH, BABY CHERRY TOMATOES, CARROTS

Full HOUSE

$9.00

SPRING MIX, SHAVED RADISH, BABY CHERRY TOMATOES, CARROTS

BURGERS

***ASK ABOUT OUR BURGER OF THE WEEK! PROVISIONS COME WITH FRIES, TOTS, SLAW OR HOUSE SALAD SUBSTITUTE CAESAR SALAD + 2.50 | ADD AVOCADO + 2 | ADD PORK BELLY + 6 | ADD BACON + 3 ALL BURGERS MADE WITH NATURAL 7OZ WAGYU PATTIES UNLESS SPECIFIED

STATE STREET BURGER

$14.00

AMERICAN CHEESE, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CARAMELIZED ONIONS, MAYO, ON A GASTON’S BRIOCHE BUN

OH MY GOUDA

$16.00

BURGER TOPPED WITH FRESH AVOCADO, MELTED GOUDA, GARLIC AIOLI, SPRING GREENS, TOMATO ON A GASTON’S BRIOCHE BUN

THE SHINER

$16.00

BLACKENED BURGER WITH MELTED GORGONZOLA, BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, GARLIC AIOLI ON A GASTON’S BRIOCHE BUN

THE HAYMAKER

$15.00

BURGER WITH LETTUCE, TOMATO, WHITE CHEDDAR, BACON, CRISPY ONIONS, BBQ SAUCE, GARLIC AIOLI ON A GASTON’S BRIOCHE BUN

SUNSET SWISS

$14.00

BURGER TOPPED WITH SAUTEED MUSHROOMS, SWISS CHEESE AND CHIPOTLE AIOLI ON A GASTON’S BRIOCHE BUN

PASTRAMI STACK

$16.50

BURGER WITH LETTUCE AND TOMATO, TOPPED WITH HEAPS OF PASTRAMI, SWISS, PICKLES, AND DIJON MUSTARD ON A GASTON’S BRIOCHE BUN

“THAT’S IMPOSSIBLE”

$15.00

IMPOSSIBLE PATTY, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ONION, ON A GASTON’S BRIOCHE BUN

Burger Of the Week

$15.00

PROVISIONS and SANDOS

PROVISIONS COME WITH FRIES, TOTS, SLAW OR HOUSE SALAD SUBSITUTE C AESA R SALAD + 2.50 | ADD AVOCADO + 2 | ADD PORK BELLY + 6

PORK BELLY FRIED RICE

$16.50

* NO SIDE AVAILABLE FOR THIS ITEM PORK BELLY FRIED RICE PORK BELLY, EGG, PEAS AND CARROTS WITH SCALLIONS

Shrimp Fried Rice

$16.50

SHRIMP DIABLO TACOS

$14.00

CHIPOTLE MARINATED SHRIMP, CABBAGE SLAW IN WHITE CORN TORTILLAS, TOPPED WITH FRESH PICA DE GALLO, CILANTRO, AND LIME CREMA. SERVED WITH CHIPS & PICO

RIVERSIDE TACOS

$15.00

PORK CARNITAS, WHITE CORN TORTILLAS, ONIONS, CILANTRO AND LIME SERVED W/ CHIPS, SALSA AND SIDE OF AVOCADO CREAM

FINGER STEAKS

$15.00

6 OZ PANKO-CRUSTED TENDERLOIN STRIPS, SERVED WITH HOUSE COCKTAIL AND FRY SAUCES

BOISE HOT CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

BUTTERMILK BRINED FRIED CHICKEN BREAST, STATE STREET HOT SAUCE, PICKLES, AOLI, SERVED ON GASTON’S BRIOCHE BUN

WHAT THE CLUCK

$15.50

HAND BREADED AND FRIED CHICKEN BREAST, WHITE CHEDDAR, LETTUCE, TOMATO, BACON, AVOCADO AND HOUSE MADE RANCH ON A GASTON’S BRIOCHE BUN

POLLO DE SANTA FE

$14.50

GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, SWISS, PICO DE GALLO, PICKLED JALAPENO AND HOUSE CHIPOTLE SAUCE ON A GASTON’S BRIOCHE BUN

BCC

$13.00

BLACKENED CHICKEN, ROMAINE, CAESAR, PARMESAN, WRAPPED IN A TOMATO BASIL WRAP

CUBAN

$15.50

ROASTED PORK, HAM, DIJON MUSTARD SAUCE, PICKLES AND SWISS ON A TOASTED GASTON’S HOAGIE ROLL

OLD PINE PORK

$15.50

4 OZ SLOW COOKED, PULLED PORK TOPPED WITH FRESH SLAW, PICKLES AND ONIONS WITH A HOUSE BBQ DRIZZLE ON A GASTON’S BRIOCHE BUN

SIDES & SWEETS

***ASK YOUR SERVER ABOUT TODAY’S DESSERT!

FRIES

$6.00

SERVED WITH GARLIC AIOLI

TOTS

$6.00

SERVED WITH GARLIC AIOLI

COLESLAW

$4.00

CREAMY & TANGY

GARLIC BREAD

$3.00

SAVORY GOODNESS

CHIPS AND PICO

$3.00

ICE CREAM

$5.00

STRAIGHT UP

ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$8.00

IN-HOUSE BAKED COOKIE & ICE CREAM

SOUP BOWL

$8.00

SOUP CUP

$5.00

Extras/ Add- ons/ Sauces

BACON

$2.00

CHICKEN

$4.00

CARNITAS

$4.00

PORK BELLY

$6.00

IMPOSSIBLE PATTY

$5.00

EXTRA CHEESE

$2.00

EXTRA VEG

$0.50

FRIED EGG

$2.00

BBQ

$0.50

BEER CHEESE

$0.50

PICO DE GALLO

$0.50

CAYENNE HOT SAUCE

$0.50

AVOCADO CREAM

$0.50

AIOLI

$0.50

COCKTAIL

RANCH

$0.50

BLUE CHEESE

$0.50

BALSAMIC

$0.50

1,000 ISLAND

$0.50

ITALIAN

$0.50

CAESAR

$0.50

JERK

$0.50

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mtn Dew

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Iced Tea

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Rootbeer

$2.99

Dr Pepper

$2.99

Orange Crush

$2.99

Soda

$1.00

Non Alcohalic Beer

$4.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Rodgers

$4.00

Merchandise

MFT Ketchup

$6.00

State St Hat

$25.00

State St Tee/Tank

$20.00

State St Hoodie

$45.00

Growler + Fill

$24.00

4Pac mix and match

$12.00

6pac mix and match

$15.00

State St Shopper

$10.00

Stickers

$3.00

Growler Refill

$14.00

Pint Glass

$6.00

Event

Burger Bar

$600.00

Shnitz

$12.00

Brat

$12.00

Rueben

$12.00

Pretz

$5.00

Fry

$5.00

Tot

$5.00

Mash

$5.00

Make gar/parm

$3.00

Make Dirty

$3.00

Loaded

$3.00

Event Beer

$4.00

Dessert

$5.00

LIL SPUDS

Chicken Strips (2)

$8.00

Chicken Strips (5)

$12.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Wagyu Burger

$12.00

Kids Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00Out of stock

Kids Ham and Cheese

$12.00

CornDog

$8.00

Halloween Burger

Halloween Strips (3)

Halloween Grilled Cheese

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Boise's new favorite 5 Star Dive Bar! State Street Kitchen & Drinkery is your go-to neighborhood hangout, with elevated pub fare, local craft brews and domestic classics, weekly events, and fresh pressed cocktails. Grab a friend and come down!

3515 W State St, Boise, ID 83703

