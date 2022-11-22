State Street Kitchen and Drinkery
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:59 am
Boise's new favorite 5 Star Dive Bar! State Street Kitchen & Drinkery is your go-to neighborhood hangout, with elevated pub fare, local craft brews and domestic classics, weekly events, and fresh pressed cocktails. Grab a friend and come down!
3515 W State St, Boise, ID 83703
