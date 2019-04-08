BG picView gallery

Tino's Pizzeria & Bar

No reviews yet

1 Wellington Boulevard

Wyomissing, PA 19610

Popular Items

Small House Salad
Wings
Cheese Steak


Appetizer

Bruschetta

$7.50

A fresh mix of tomato, basil, garlic and oil, served with our housemade garlic bread.

Cheese Curds

$9.00

Battered white chedder cheese bites fried and served with a side of our housemade marinara sauce.

Cheese Steak Egg Rolls

$11.00

Housemade egg rolls stuffed with sliced steak meat, american cheese, diced oinon and then deep fried to prefection. Served with our sweet and spicy tomato chunteny or marinara sauce.

Chicken Fingers

$10.50

4 Chicken fingers and fries served with a side of honey mustard

Eggplant Stacks

$10.00Out of stock

Breaded in house eggplant medallions topped with housemade marinara, ricotta, mozzarella chesses.

Fried Calamari

$14.00Out of stock

Hand battered and then deep fried calamari, served with a side of our sweet & spicy tomato chutney.

Fried Ravioli

$9.00

Panko breaded cheese ravioli deep fried and served with housemade marinara.

Meatball Sliders

$10.50

3 Meatballs with housemade marinara sauce and chesse, served on toasted slider rolls.

Mussels Appetizer

$12.50

Steamed mussels served in our spicy marinara sauce and served with housemade garlic bread.

Caprese Salad

$10.00

Freshly sliced tomato topped with mozzarella cheese, basil and drizzled with a balsamic glaze

Wings

$15.00

A dozen wings deep fried to prefection, served with your choice of sauce and a side of celery and blue cheese.

Pizza

Pizza Slice

$3.00Out of stock

Pizza Slice Special

$4.50Out of stock

Plain Pizza

$13.50Out of stock

White Pizza

$13.50Out of stock

Oil, garlic and oregano topped with mozzarella cheese

Margherita Pizza

$16.00

Sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with sliced tomatoes and basil

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Sliced chicken steak, mozzarella cheese, mild wing sauce and ranch dressing

Vegetable Pizza

$18.00Out of stock

Sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with broccoli, onion, mushroom, tomatoes and black olives

Meatlovers Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with sausage, pepperoni, bacon and sliced meatballs

Cheesesteak Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Sauce and mozzarella cheese topped sliced steak meat

Tino's Special Pizza

$20.00Out of stock

Sauce and mozzarella cheese topped with green pepper, pepperoni, mushroom, sausage and onion

Mini Plain

$10.50Out of stock

Cauliflower Crust

Mini Marg

$11.50Out of stock

Cauliflower Crust

Mini White

$11.00Out of stock

Cauliflower Crust

Stromboli

Small Stromboli

$11.00Out of stock

Stuffed with pepperoni, ham, mozzarella cheese and sauce

Large Stromboli

$16.00Out of stock

Stuffed with pepperoni, ham, mozzarella cheese and sauce

Small Cheesesteak Boli

$13.00Out of stock

Stuffed with sliced steak meat, mozzarella cheese and sauce

Large Cheesesteak Boli

$19.00Out of stock

Stuffed with sliced steak meat, mozzarella cheese and sauce

Small Chicken Chesse Steak Boli

$13.00Out of stock

Stuffed with sliced chicken steak, mozzarella cheese and sauce

Large Chicken Chesse Steak Boli

$19.00Out of stock

Stuffed with sliced chicken steak, mozzarella cheese and sauce

Small Veggie Boli

$12.00Out of stock

Stuffed with broccoli, onion, mushroom, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and sauce

Large Veggie Boli

$18.00Out of stock

Stuffed with broccoli, onion, mushroom, black olives, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese and sauce

Small Meatlovers Boli

$14.00Out of stock

Stuffed with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, sliced meatballs, mozzarella cheese and sauce

Large Meatlovers Boli

$20.00Out of stock

Stuffed with sausage, pepperoni, bacon, sliced meatballs, mozzarella cheese and sauce

Small Tino's Special Boli

$14.00Out of stock

Stuffed with green pepper, pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, onion, mozzarella cheese and sauce

Large Tino's Special Boli

$20.00Out of stock

Stuffed with green pepper, pepperoni, mushroom, sausage, onion, mozzarella cheese and sauce

CYO Boli Small

$11.00Out of stock

CYO Boli Large

$14.00Out of stock

Cold Hoagies

Italian Hoagie

$9.50

Hard salami, ham, capicola, onion, tomato, lettuce with oregano, oil & vinger

Italian Ginder

$9.50

Chesse Italian Hoagie (NO MEAT)

$9.00

Provolone, american cheeses, onion, tomato, lettuce with oregano, oil & vinger

Tuna Hoagie

$9.50

Housemade tuna with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion

Turkey & Provolone Hoagie

$9.25

Mayo, turkey, provolone cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce with oregano, oil & vinger.

Ham & Provolone Hoagie

$9.25

Mayo, ham, provolone cheese, onion, tomato, lettuce with oregano, oil & vinger.

Ham & Provolone Grinder

$9.25

Hot Sandwiches

Cheese Steak

$13.00

Sliced steak meat with american cheese, sauce and oinons.

Chicken Cheese Steak

$13.00

Sliced chicken meat with american cheese, sauce and oinons.

Cali Cheese Steak

$14.00

Sliced steak meat mixed with american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion

Cali Chicken Cheese Steak

$14.00

Sliced Steak meat mixed with american cheese, mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion

Pizza Chesse Steak Grinder

$14.00

Sliced steak meat mixed mozzarella and onions, topped with sauce and more mozzarella and toasted in the pizza oven.

Cheeseburger Sub

$15.00

2 burger patties, cut in half topped with american cheese and served with mayo, lettuce, tomato and onion

Veggie Grinder

$12.00

A mix of sauteed veggies topped with mozzarella cheese and toasted in the oven

Meatball Parmesan

$12.00

4 meatballs topped with housemade sauce, mozzarella cheese and toasted in the oven.

Sausage Parmesan

$12.00

3 sausage links topped with housemade sauce, mozzarella cheese and toasted in the oven.

Chicken Parmesan

$13.00

2 breaded chicken patties topped with housemade sauce, mozzarella cheese and toasted in the oven.

Eggplant Parmesan

$11.00

4 eggplant medallions topped with housemade sauce, mozzarella cheese and toasted in the oven.

Grilled Chicken Grinder

$12.00

Grilled chicken with pesto on roll topped with sauteed spinach, tomato, mozzarella cheese and toasted in the oven

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Grilled chicken breast served on a roll and topped with lettuce, tomato and onion

Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak

$13.50

Burger

Cheeseburger

$13.00

Burger pattie grilled and served with 2 slice of american cheese and topped with lettuce tomato and pickles

California Cheeseburger

$14.00

Burger pattie grilled and served with 2 slice of american cheese, mayo and topped with lettuce tomat, onion and pickles

Mushroom Provolone Burger

$14.00

Burger pattie grilled and served with 2 slice of provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and pickles

Entrees

Baked Ziti

$15.50

Penne pasta mixed with housemade sauce, parmesan, mozarella and ricotta cheese

Cheesesteak Keto Bowl

$15.50

Chicken Alfredo

$18.00

Grilled chicken breast served over fettuccini alfredo

Chicken Bruschetta

$14.00

Grilled chicken breast topped with fresh made bruschetta, shaved parmesan cheese and a balsamic drizzle. Served over oil & garlic linguini

Chicken Florentine

$18.50

Grilled chicken breast topped with sauteed spinach, roasted red peppers and mozzarella cheese. Served over linguini alfredo

Chicken Georgette

$18.50

Grilled chicken breast smothered in our housemade portobello mushroom cream sauce. Served over penne

Chicken Keto Bowl

$15.50

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

2 breaded chicken patties topped with housemade sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served over linguini

Eggplant Parmesan

$16.50Out of stock

2 eggplant medallions topped with housemade sauce and mozzarella cheese. Served over linguini

Lasagna

$16.00

Mixture of ground beef, mozzarella, ricotta, housemade sauce between layers of fresh pasta

Mussels Entree

$20.00

A generous portion of mussels served in our housemade garlic marinara sauce served over linguini

Penne Puttanesca

$16.50

Penne pasta in our spicy housemade pink sauce with black olives, mushrooms and garlic.

Shrimp Scampi

$21.00

Shrimp sauteed in lemon, garlic & oil sauce. Served over linguini

Veal Steak

$20.50

Fresh veal, breaded and topped with our housemade sauce and provolone chesse. Served with a side of linguini

CYO Pasta

Penne Pasta

$12.00

Fettuccini

$12.00

Spaghetti

$12.00Out of stock

Linguini

$12.00

Angel Hair

$12.00

Rigatoni

$12.00

Chickpea Penne (Gluten-Free)

$14.00

Cheese Tortellini

$14.00

Gnocchi

$14.00Out of stock

Cheese Ravioli

$14.00

Salad & Soup

Small House Salad

$5.00

Fresh spring mix topped with cabbage, carrots, cucumber, tomato, red onion, mozzarella cheese and croutons.

Large House Salad

$9.00

Fresh spring mix topped with cabbage, carrots, cucumber, tomato, red onion, mozzarella cheese and croutons.

Small Caesar Salad

$5.00

Crispy romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons.

Large Caesar Salad

$9.00

Crispy romaine tossed with Caesar dressing, shaved parmesan cheese and croutons.

Chip Steak Salad

$14.00

Our delicious chip steak served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce and then topped with mozzarella, tomato and red onion.

Chicken Chip Steak Salad

$14.00

Our delicious chicken chip steak served on a bed of fresh romaine lettuce and then topped with mozzarella, tomato and red onion.

Tuna Salad

$14.00

Amazing, housemade tuna salad served over fresh spring mix topped with cabbage, carrots, cucumber, tomato, red onion, mozzarella cheese and croutons.

Antipasta Salad

$14.00

Bed of fresh spring mix top with arrangment of provolone cheese, salami, ham, capicola, red onion, roasted red peppers, black olives and tomatoes.

Sides

House Chips

$2.50

Cheese Fries

$6.50

(2) Meatballs

$6.00

(2) Hot Sausage

$6.00

Broccoli

$4.00

Sauteed Vegetables

$5.00

Garlic Bread

$3.50Out of stock

(3) Housemade Hot Peppers in Oil

$2.50

LRG Bag Chips

$4.99

SM Bag Chips

$1.05

Garlic Cheese Bread

$4.50

(1) Meatball

$3.00

(1) Hot Sausage

$3.00

Spinach

$4.00

Small Marinara

$1.50

Lg. Marinara

$2.50

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Shrimp (6)

$7.00

Ext. Dressing

$0.75

Kids

Kids Grilled CHEESE w/Fries

$6.00

Kids Spag

$7.00

Kids Chicken Fingers w/Fries

$7.00

Kids Grilled CHICKEN w/Fries

$8.00

Dessert

Cheese Cake

$6.00

Choc Cookie Cake

$6.00

Noli

$5.00

TSU

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Fusing together flavors from all over the world in unexpected ways to create our American style of food and drink.

1 Wellington Boulevard, Wyomissing, PA 19610

